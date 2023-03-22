Advanced search
    SNC   CA78460T1057

SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.

(SNC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-21 pm EDT
32.70 CAD   +1.58%
SNC-Lavalin Gets Florida Emergency-Management Pact to Assist Hurricane Ian Response
DJ
07:45aSNC-Lavalin Providing Emergency Management Assistance to communities in Florida in response to Hurricane Ian
AQ
03/20National Bank Takes Look at SNC-Lavalin Group's Engineering business; Maintains Rating
MT
SNC-Lavalin Gets Florida Emergency-Management Pact to Assist Hurricane Ian Response

03/22/2023 | 08:30am EDT
By Robb M. Stewart


SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. said Wednesday it has secured a contract from Florida to manage disaster-relief funding to help with the response and recovery from Hurricane Ian as well as mitigation against future hazards.

The Canadian project-management company said that, under the multi-year contract, it would supply qualified personnel experienced with the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency's Public Assistance program to provide Florida's Division of Emergency Management with grant-management services such as technical assistance in various state counties.

SNC-Lavalin has provided support to Florida state after every major storm and disaster since Hurricane Andrew in 1992. Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida in late September as a category-4 storm, and damage estimates are expected to exceed $40 billion throughout the state, the company said.


Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-22-23 0828ET

