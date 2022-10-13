Advanced search
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:19 2022-10-13 am EDT
22.05 CAD   -0.27%
SNC Lavalin : Strengthens Mining & Metallurgy Capabilities with New Canadian...

10/13/2022 | 10:22am EDT
MONTREAL: October 13, 2022 - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, is pleased to announce the appointment of Miguel Tortosa as Vice-President and General Manager, Mining and Metallurgy, Canada. Based in Toronto, he will report to César Inostroza, CEO, Mining and Metallurgy at SNC-Lavalin.

Along with leading business initiatives for the mining and metallurgy practice across Canada, Mr. Tortosa will be responsible for identifying and executing on new growth opportunities for the global mining and metallurgy practice. He will be supporting the mining and metallurgy team in providing leading technical expertise to clients, while collaborating with other practice groups across SNC-Lavalin to leverage the full capabilities of the Company's end-to-end service offering in delivering client mandates.

"We're excited to have Miguel step into this important role for the mining and metallurgy business," said César Inostroza, CEO, Mining and Metallurgy at SNC-Lavalin. "His significant global and domestic experience, developed across projects in Canada, South Africa, Australia, Chile, and Brazil, and his specialised insight across the mining lifecycle will be a great asset to our clients. His expertise and energy will enable us to build strong networks across the business, optimize our service delivery, and deploy the best of SNC-Lavalin's global capabilities locally on projects across Canada.

"Mr. Tortosa will help advance our role in sustainable mining and the indispensable role it plays in critical mineral supply to support the growing market for batteries required to support electric vehicles, along with the increasing electrification of society in support of Net Zero," added Mr. Inostroza.

A Montreal native, Mr. Tortosa graduated from Polytechnique Montréal with a degree in mechanical engineering. Prior to joining SNC-Lavalin, he worked in the mining practice at global engineering firm Wood.

SNC-Lavalin's Mining & Metallurgy Expertise

SNC-Lavalin's significant pit-to-port mining capabilities connect people, data, and technology to deliver solutions for projects of any size, scope and complexity. Across the full mining lifecycle, SNC-Lavalin regularly provides services including:

  • Project management and delivery
  • Mine engineering
  • Process engineering and plant design
  • Tailings and water management
  • Environmental and remediation work
  • Indigenous and community engagement
  • Earthworks, geotechnical, and hydrological services
  • Transportation solutions for people and resource haulage, including: roads, rail, airports, and ports
  • Tunnelling expertise
  • Power generation, transmission, and storage for mine sites
  • Digital solutions, including: integrated engineering plant modelling software, AI solutions, data analytics, and use of drones/robotics
  • Sustainable mining solutions

To learn more about the history, global projects, and capabilities of SNC-Lavalin's mining & metallurgy practice, tour our virtual exhibit here.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital - and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Disclaimer

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 14:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
