SNC Lavalin : Towards Net Zero White Paper

Introduction
The issue of climate change has produced a bewildering flood of facts and figures that no one human being can possibly assimilate, assess, or evaluate. The response to climate change has been the pursuit of Net Zero, which alone is producing another torrent of 'facts', figures, claims, and counterclaims. As we approach COP26 the volume and diversity of such publications is growing
fast. How are we to respond to this? Whether private individuals, communities, companies, governments, or professionals practicing in effected disciplines, we need to formulate our own action plans and signal to government the actions we believe are reasonable and acceptable.
This paper does not presume to provide the answer, but hopefully it will help to focus attention on some critical issues and increase awareness of the dangers of contradictory and sometimes misleading claims and the importance of a questioning attitude.
An obvious and early question about Net Zero, asked by many people, is "What will this cost?". In its Sixth Carbon Budget report (Ref 1) the Climate Change Committee (CCC) reassures us:
"Overall, by 2050 the operational savings under the Balanced Pathway more than offset the additional investment required in electricity generation".
But of course, there are many costs beyond those in electricity generation. Insulating millions of homes, changing heating systems in homes and offices, decarbonising transportation and industry, to name just a few. The Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR) (Ref 2) has cited the CCC as estimating the total economy-wide investment to deliver Net Zero as £1.4 trillion at 2019 prices. OBR assumed 25% of this investment would come from the Government, thus 75% would come from consumers. The HM Treasury report on
the costs of Net Zero is due, but the truth of the matter is that we don't know what it will cost.
A more parochial but very pertinent question is "What will it cost me / my family / my business". Here again, is another unknown.
One thing is certain, the fundamental premise of the energy system is changing:
In the past consumers could choose their fuel (coal, gas, oil, electricity) and the electricity system was designed to ensure that supply could meet demand. Indeed, the duties of the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (OFGEM) clearly state that it must have regard to "the need to secure that all reasonable demands for electricity are met".
In future many consumers will have no choice but to rely on electricity for all their energy needs, but the system will be designed to ensure that demand can be managed to match the available supply, which will be dominated by intermittent renewables. This may require some reinterpretation of the term reasonable demands.
