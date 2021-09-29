SNC Lavalin : Towards Net Zero White Paper

Introduction

The issue of climate change has produced a bewildering flood of facts and figures that no one human being can possibly assimilate, assess, or evaluate. The response to climate change has been the pursuit of Net Zero, which alone is producing another torrent of 'facts', figures, claims, and counterclaims. As we approach COP26 the volume and diversity of such publications is growing

fast. How are we to respond to this? Whether private individuals, communities, companies, governments, or professionals practicing in effected disciplines, we need to formulate our own action plans and signal to government the actions we believe are reasonable and acceptable.

This paper does not presume to provide the answer, but hopefully it will help to focus attention on some critical issues and increase awareness of the dangers of contradictory and sometimes misleading claims and the importance of a questioning attitude.

An obvious and early question about Net Zero, asked by many people, is "What will this cost?". In its Sixth Carbon Budget report (Ref 1) the Climate Change Committee (CCC) reassures us:

"Overall, by 2050 the operational savings under the Balanced Pathway more than offset the additional investment required in electricity generation".