    SNC   CA78460T1057

SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.

(SNC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 09/28 05:00:00 pm
35.68 CAD   -2.27%
08:12aSNC LAVALIN : Towards Net Zero White Paper
PU
08:02aSNC LAVALIN : Price Target Increased to $43 at RBC
MT
04:11aBRIDGES, BRIBES AND POSSIBLE BARGAINS : Paving The Way For Canada's First Remediation Agreement
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SNC Lavalin : Towards Net Zero White Paper

09/29/2021 | 08:12am EDT
E N G I N E E R I N G N E T Z E R O | S N C - L AVA L I N

ACTION TODAY

FOR A

NET ZERO TOMORROW.

Introduction

The issue of climate change has produced a bewildering flood of facts and figures that no one human being can possibly assimilate, assess, or evaluate. The response to climate change has been the pursuit of Net Zero, which alone is producing another torrent of 'facts', figures, claims, and counterclaims. As we approach COP26 the volume and diversity of such publications is growing

fast. How are we to respond to this? Whether private individuals, communities, companies, governments, or professionals practicing in effected disciplines, we need to formulate our own action plans and signal to government the actions we believe are reasonable and acceptable.

This paper does not presume to provide the answer, but hopefully it will help to focus attention on some critical issues and increase awareness of the dangers of contradictory and sometimes misleading claims and the importance of a questioning attitude.

An obvious and early question about Net Zero, asked by many people, is "What will this cost?". In its Sixth Carbon Budget report (Ref 1) the Climate Change Committee (CCC) reassures us:

"Overall, by 2050 the operational savings under the Balanced Pathway more than offset the additional investment required in electricity generation".

But of course, there are many costs beyond those in electricity generation. Insulating millions of homes, changing heating systems in homes and offices, decarbonising transportation and industry, to name just a few. The Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR) (Ref 2) has cited the CCC as estimating the total economy-wide investment to deliver Net Zero as £1.4 trillion at 2019 prices. OBR assumed 25% of this investment would come from the Government, thus 75% would come from consumers. The HM Treasury report on

the costs of Net Zero is due, but the truth of the matter is that we don't know what it will cost.

A more parochial but very pertinent question is "What will it cost me / my family / my business". Here again, is another unknown.

One thing is certain, the fundamental premise of the energy system is changing:

  • In the past consumers could choose their fuel (coal, gas, oil, electricity) and the electricity system was designed to ensure that supply could meet demand. Indeed, the duties of the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (OFGEM) clearly state that it must have regard to "the need to secure that all reasonable demands for electricity are met".
  • In future many consumers will have no choice but to rely on electricity for all their energy needs, but the system will be designed to ensure that demand can be managed to match the available supply, which will be dominated by intermittent renewables. This may require some reinterpretation of the term reasonable demands.

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 12:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 310 M 5 758 M 5 758 M
Net income 2021 282 M 222 M 222 M
Net Debt 2021 1 708 M 1 346 M 1 346 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
Yield 2021 0,22%
Capitalization 6 409 M 5 051 M 5 049 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 37 584
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 35,68 CAD
Average target price 42,29 CAD
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian L. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Allan Bell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bill L. Young Chairman
Steven Leon Newman Independent Director
Zin Edine Smati Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.68.02%5 051
VINCI10.50%58 691
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED34.88%32 858
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.01%31 622
FERROVIAL, S.A.12.21%21 756
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED8.73%20 186