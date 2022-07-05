Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNC   CA78460T1057

SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.

(SNC)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-07-04 pm EDT
22.14 CAD    0.00%
06/29SNC LAVALIN : Unprecedented build rate required to decarbonise UK's energy system by 2035
PU
06/28SNC LAVALIN : Sweeping measures needed to reach Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Targets...
PU
06/28SNC LAVALIN : Atkins secures double contract wins to support transportation in Wales
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SNC Lavalin : awarded facilities management services contract for public-private...

07/05/2022 | 05:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: July 05, 2022 - SNC-Lavalin, a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has been awarded facilities management (FM) services contract by the Wave 2 Schools Project of the Ministry of Education (MoE) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), which is jointly procured with Tatweer Buildings Company (TBC), as part of a consortium that includes Vision Invest, Al Omran Group, and SNC-Lavalin.

The Wave 2 is a public-private partnership (PPP) scheme that aims to finance, design, build, and facility manage 60 public schools in Medina, western Saudi Arabia, for a duration of 20 years. The scope of work includes integrated facilities management services, grounds maintenance, and lifecycle management. In addition, SNC-Lavalin will provide management services and develop processes supported by a Computer-Aided Facilities Management system (CAFM) and a virtual FM helpdesk mobile application that will be easily accessed in real-time by the school administration team to enable timely and effective reactive maintenance. The Wave 2 Schools Project is expected to benefit more than 50,000 students. In 2020, SNC-Lavalin was also awarded FM services contract by the Wave 1 Schools Project of MoE that covers 60 public schools in the cities of Jeddah and Makkah in KSA.

"We are proud to be part of this significant PPP project that aims to support Saudi Vision 2030 by expanding educational services in various regions across the Kingdom," said Mohamed Youssef, Senior Vice-President, Middle East & North Africa, Projects and O&M, Engineering Services, SNC-Lavalin. "The repeated wins of TBC's Wave 1 and 2 Schools Projects are testament to our successful track record as a leading FM services provider and trusted partner to maintain these facilities according to the highest technology, quality, and safety standards."

As part of Saudi Vision 2030 goals, MoE and TBC are partnering with the private sector to provide high-quality infrastructure for all public schools and an attractive learning environment that will ultimately replace the current facilities. As part of this initiative, MoE and TBC are procuring schools in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by using a PPP Model under different waves. With extensive experience in infrastructure projects engineering services, SNC-Lavalin work closely with clients across the Middle East to help them implement advanced facilities management solutions designed to deliver a responsive, consistent operations and maintenance structure and ensure all systems are running to their best potential.

Notes to editors:

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. - and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Follow our story on:

Twitter |Facebook|LinkedIn|YouTube< /a>|Pinterest |Slideshare

Disclaimer

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 09:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.
06/29SNC LAVALIN : Unprecedented build rate required to decarbonise UK's energy system by 2035
PU
06/28SNC LAVALIN : Sweeping measures needed to reach Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Targets...
PU
06/28SNC LAVALIN : Atkins secures double contract wins to support transportation in Wales
PU
06/22SNC-Lavalin awarded $31 Million Contract To Improve Colorado's I-70 Mountain Corridor
MT
06/22SNC-LAVALIN BRIEF : Awarded $31 million design engineering contract to help relieve conges..
MT
06/22SNC-Lavalin awarded $31 million design engineering contract to help relieve congestion,..
AQ
06/22SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Receives $31 Million Design Engineering Contract to Help Relieve..
CI
06/22SNC LAVALIN : launches “Engineering Net Zero in the GCC” report to help the re..
PU
06/21Scotiabank's Take on SNC's Flex Process Acquisition
MT
06/21SNC-LAVALIN BRIEF : Completes Acquisition of UK Process Engineering Specialist Flex Proces..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 460 M 5 789 M 5 789 M
Net income 2022 230 M 178 M 178 M
Net Debt 2022 1 242 M 963 M 963 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 0,36%
Capitalization 3 887 M 3 016 M 3 016 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 30 989
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 22,14 CAD
Average target price 38,71 CAD
Spread / Average Target 74,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian L. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Allan Bell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bill L. Young Chairman
Steven Leon Newman Independent Director
Isabelle Courville Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.-28.37%3 016
VINCI-7.01%50 836
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED8.20%33 864
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-16.50%28 165
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.08%21 618
FERROVIAL, S.A.-10.49%18 734