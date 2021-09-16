Main Content SNC-Lavalin consortium awarded drive mechanism contract for reactivity control units at Bruce Power

Thursday 16thSeptember 2021

MONTREAL: September 16, 2021 - Candu Energy Inc., a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group (TSX: SNC), is pleased to announce that its consortium with BWXT Nuclear Energy Canada Inc. (BWXT) has been awarded an approximately $22 million contract for the provision of 38 drive mechanisms for reactivity control units. These are safety critical components that play a key role in managing core reactivity in the CANDU® reactors at the Bruce A & B generating stations at Bruce Power. This contract is within SNCL Engineering Services, the cornerstone of the Company's strategy moving toward greater growth.

The consortium is also responsible for Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) registrations, registration of associated design and analysis, fabrication, assembly, testing (including seismic) and coordination of delivery of the three types of drive mechanisms required for both Bruce A & B generating stations. These activities will be completed in Ontario through to 2025.

'Bruce Power is the largest nuclear power generating facility in North America. The critical refurbishment done by the consortium will allow the plant to continue to provide 30% of Ontario's reliable electricity supporting hospitals, schools and homes,' said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO, SNC-Lavalin. 'With our unique set of end-to-end and technical capabilities as well as the strong relationships we've built with our clients, we are well positioned to play a key role, as nuclear provides safe reliable base-load power.'

'SNC-Lavalin and BWXT teamed up to combine the best of nuclear engineering design, testing and precision manufacturing to support the continued life of CANDU® reactors at Bruce stations A and B,' said Sandy Taylor, President, Nuclear, SNC-Lavalin. 'This is critical as nuclear provides a sustainable and responsible carbon free energy and plays an important role in helping Canada achieve its Net Zero objectives.'

SNC-Lavalin launched its Vision for Engineering a Sustainable Society with enhanced Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) targets, including a Routemap to achieving Net Zero Carbon emissions by 2030. It has also published two reports, which examine the blueprint to achieve net zero carbon targets by 2050:

Engineering Net Zero Technical Report (Canada)

Engineering Net Zero Summary Report (UK)

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging - consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital - and delivered to clients in three strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure and Nuclear, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. News and information are available at www.snclavalin.com or follow us on Twitter @SNCLavalin.

-30-