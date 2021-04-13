Log in
SNC Lavalin : Atkins Nuclear Secured's Isotek Systems subsidiary strengthens partnership in...

04/13/2021 | 08:10am EDT
Atkins Nuclear Secured's Isotek Systems subsidiary strengthens partnership in project to advance cancer treatment research
Tuesday 13thApril 2021

OAK RIDGE, Tenn., USA: SNC-Lavalin's Isotek Systems, LLC (Isotek) business is pleased to announce that its sales agreement with nuclear innovation company TerraPower, LLC has been expanded to further refine thorium (Th-229). The new agreement will further aid the nuclear innovator in its cancer treatment research by delivering an enhanced purified product and add to the over $90 million taxpayer dollars saved under this innovative public private partnership.

Isotek, a wholly owned subsidiary of Atkins Nuclear Secured, is the Department of Energy (DOE) contractor responsible for preparing the nation's inventory of uranium-233 (U-233) for transportation and disposal. In November 2019, DOE, TerraPower, and Isotek announced a public-private partnership called the New Life for Cancer Research. The partnership consists of Isotek extracting a rare isotope of Th-229 when processing U-233 and providing that Th-229 to TerraPower. TerraPower will use it to generate Actinium-225 (Ac-225) medical isotopes for next generation cancer research and treatment.

'It's important to extract Th-229 from U-233 because Th-229 only comes from U-233,' said Sarah Schaefer, Project Manager, Isotek. 'Since most of the world's supply of U-233 is stored at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, once this material is dispositioned, there will be no more Th-229 available.'
'This expanded contract reflects our current success at extracting Th-229,' said Tom Jouvanis, President, Atkins Nuclear Secured. 'We are proud to be working with the DOE and TerraPower to further accelerate this vital work for the community.'

Under the new contract, Isotek will now purify the extracted Th-229 before it is sent to TerraPower, which will speed up the availability of Ac-225 to medical researchers. This addition to the workflow will start in 2021 when Isotek moves its processing to hot cells for full-scale processing. By the end of processing, Isotek expects to provide enough Th-229 to produce 100 times more cancer treatment doses from Ac-225 per year than the 4,000 doses currently available world-wide.

Isotek, in partnership with the Oak Ridge Office for Environmental Management, was recently awarded the Secretary of Energy Achievement Award for their work related to the New Life for Cancer Research project. The award is one of the highest honors DOE employees and contractors can receive for their service and contributions to the DOE's mission and the benefit to the country.

An operations technician removing a centrifuge tube of Th-229 product.

-30-

For more information:

Maureen Nayowith
VP, Communications
U.S. & Latin America

+1 303.214.0840
Maureen.Nayowith@atkinsglobal.com

Notes to editors:

About Isotek
Isotek Systems, LLC is a DOE contractor under Atkins Nuclear Secured. Since 2003, Isotek has been responsible for safely and securely overseeing the inventory of U-233 and preparing its removal from the Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Since then, employees have transferred and dispositioned approximately half of the inventory. The remaining inventory requires processing and downblending prior to disposal, which began in October 2019.

About Atkins Nuclear Secured
Atkins Nuclear Secured, a subsidiary of WS Atkins, is a leading provider of specialized, technology based, Q-cleared, nuclear services to government customers. SNC-Lavalin acquired WS Atkins on July 3, 2017. www.atkinsglobal.com

About SNC-Lavalin
Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging - consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital - and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. www.snclavalin.com

Follow our story on:

Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Angles | Google+ | Pinterest | Slideshare

Disclaimer

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 12:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
