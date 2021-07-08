SNC Lavalin : Atkins appoints Zoe Metcalfe as Client Director for Local and Central Government

Atkins appoints Zoe Metcalfe as Client Director for Local and Central Government

Thursday 08thJuly 2021

Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, has appointed Zoe Metcalfe as Client Director for Local and Central Government in the UK.

In her new role, Zoe will focus on growing Atkins' Central and Local Government portfolio, driving the company's client engagement strategy across the UK and optimising the potential from the company's people, new technologies, research and innovation to deliver impacts at scale that benefit clients, society and the environment.

Zoe joins Atkins from Ethos Wilder, a venture she co-found with EthosVO during the pandemic to help scale up the health and wellbeing benefits from nature and agricultural regeneration using credible data and innovative funding and finance models.

James Rose, Market Director for Cities & Development at Atkins, said: 'Atkins has an enviable track record of delivering significant and impactful projects across both Central and Local Government clients. Zoe's appointment will help us continue to build this and lead the way on important issues such as post pandemic recovery, social value, de-carbonisation, net zero and health and wellbeing.'

Prior to founding Ethos Wilder, Zoe worked at Arup where she managed the Consulting West business and was a contributor to Arup's sustainability strategy. She is a member of the West of England Local Enterprise Partnership and Chair of the South West Advisory Board for the National Trust.

On her appointment, Zoe said: 'From increased urbanisation and net zero to the wake-up call of Covid-19 and the biodiversity crisis, it's clear that we need to take urgent action to mitigate the risks to our country and communities. My aim is to help Atkins' clients respond to these crises by helping them find new investment streams directly linked to the social and environmental benefits their projects provide. This is an exciting time for infrastructure, but only if we can converge visionary thinking into new business models hard wired in credible evidence.'

