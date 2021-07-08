Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNC   CA78460T1057

SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.

(SNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SNC Lavalin : Atkins appoints Zoe Metcalfe as Client Director for Local and Central Government

07/08/2021 | 12:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Atkins appoints Zoe Metcalfe as Client Director for Local and Central Government

Thursday 08thJuly 2021

Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, has appointed Zoe Metcalfe as Client Director for Local and Central Government in the UK.

In her new role, Zoe will focus on growing Atkins' Central and Local Government portfolio, driving the company's client engagement strategy across the UK and optimising the potential from the company's people, new technologies, research and innovation to deliver impacts at scale that benefit clients, society and the environment.

Zoe joins Atkins from Ethos Wilder, a venture she co-found with EthosVO during the pandemic to help scale up the health and wellbeing benefits from nature and agricultural regeneration using credible data and innovative funding and finance models.

James Rose, Market Director for Cities & Development at Atkins, said: 'Atkins has an enviable track record of delivering significant and impactful projects across both Central and Local Government clients. Zoe's appointment will help us continue to build this and lead the way on important issues such as post pandemic recovery, social value, de-carbonisation, net zero and health and wellbeing.'

Prior to founding Ethos Wilder, Zoe worked at Arup where she managed the Consulting West business and was a contributor to Arup's sustainability strategy. She is a member of the West of England Local Enterprise Partnership and Chair of the South West Advisory Board for the National Trust.

On her appointment, Zoe said: 'From increased urbanisation and net zero to the wake-up call of Covid-19 and the biodiversity crisis, it's clear that we need to take urgent action to mitigate the risks to our country and communities. My aim is to help Atkins' clients respond to these crises by helping them find new investment streams directly linked to the social and environmental benefits their projects provide. This is an exciting time for infrastructure, but only if we can converge visionary thinking into new business models hard wired in credible evidence.'

-End-

For more information:

Richard Seston
Director of External Communications, Atkins
UK & Europe

Tel: +44 1332 22 5660
richard.seston@atkinsglobal.com

Notes to editors:


Atkins
Atkins is one of the world's most respected design, engineering and project management consultancies, employing over 18,300 people across the UK, North America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe. We build long-term trusted partnerships to create a world where lives are enriched through the implementation of our ideas.

Follow our story on:

Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

Disclaimer

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2021 16:23:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.
12:59pSNC LAVALIN  : Atkins appoints Zoe Metcalfe as Client Director for Local and Cen..
PU
07/07SNC LAVALIN  : Dexcom Signs Up SNC-Lavalin for Medical Manufacturing Facility In..
MT
07/07SNC LAVALIN  : to deliver high-tech medical manufacturing facility
AQ
07/06SNC LAVALIN  : to hold second quarter earnings conference call and webcast on Ju..
PU
07/06SNC LAVALIN  : to hold second quarter earnings conference call and webcast on Ju..
AQ
07/02SUSTAINABLE AVIATION : Achieving Net Zero in a Post-Covid World
PU
06/29SNC LAVALIN  : Atkins responds to Climate Change Committee progress report
PU
06/24SNC LAVALIN  : Atkins wins three Best in Construction awards from Florida Transp..
PU
06/16SNC LAVALIN  : The value of Information Management in the construction and infra..
PU
06/16SNC LAVALIN  : The value of Information Management in the construction and infra..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 337 M 5 844 M 5 844 M
Net income 2021 331 M 264 M 264 M
Net Debt 2021 1 794 M 1 429 M 1 429 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,2x
Yield 2021 0,23%
Capitalization 5 693 M 4 538 M 4 535 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 37 584
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 32,43 CAD
Average target price 40,14 CAD
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian L. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Allan Bell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bill L. Young Chairman
Steven Leon Newman Independent Director
Zin Edine Smati Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.49.24%4 790
VINCI12.83%63 749
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-7.44%31 982
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED16.56%28 849
FERROVIAL, S.A.13.50%22 538
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-1.14%18 939