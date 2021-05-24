SNC Lavalin : Atkins awarded seventh consecutive US Florida Department of Transportation...

Atkins awarded seventh consecutive US Florida Department of Transportation contract for $30 million

Monday 24thMay 2021

TAMPA, Fla., USA: Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, was reselected as prime consultant for a not-to-exceed $30 million US, five-year contract to provide general engineering consultant (GEC) services for the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), District 7 (D7), which includes five counties in the state's west central region. The company was selected for the initial GEC contract in 1990 and has been reselected for six consecutive renewals.

Under the contract, the Company will provide a wide range of engineering services including project management, planning, design, right-of-way and alternative delivery services, as well as support operations, maintenance services and construction activities, as needed.

With 5 major expressways, 42 airports, 3 transit agencies, 2 deep water ports, and 1 major rail line, the Company has supported FDOT D7 to deliver some of the largest transportation projects in the state.

'Through many unprecedented events, from natural disasters to economic shifts and changing priorities, we have proudly served FDOT D7 as GEC for more than 30 years,' said George Nash, CEO of SNC-Lavalin's Atkins North America. 'We are committed to FDOT's goals of improving safety, enhancing mobility, embracing innovation, and cultivating talent to better serve FDOT's customers throughout the Tampa Bay region.'

Atkins has held GEC contracts with FDOT Districts 1, 2, 3, Central Office, as well as with Florida's Turnpike Enterprise and the Central Florida Expressway Authority. In addition, the company has grown these services through the southeastern United States serving the following agencies:

Southeastern Regional Transit Authority (Georgia)

Texas Department of Transportation's Central Texas Turnpike System

Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority

North Texas Tollway Authority

