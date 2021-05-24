SNC Lavalin : Atkins awarded seventh consecutive US Florida Department of Transportation...

Atkins awarded seventh consecutive US Florida Department of Transportation contract for $30 million
Share
Monday 24thMay 2021
TAMPA, Fla., USA: Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, was reselected as prime consultant for a not-to-exceed $30 million US, five-year contract to provide general engineering consultant (GEC) services for the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), District 7 (D7), which includes five counties in the state's west central region. The company was selected for the initial GEC contract in 1990 and has been reselected for six consecutive renewals.
Under the contract, the Company will provide a wide range of engineering services including project management, planning, design, right-of-way and alternative delivery services, as well as support operations, maintenance services and construction activities, as needed.
With 5 major expressways, 42 airports, 3 transit agencies, 2 deep water ports, and 1 major rail line, the Company has supported FDOT D7 to deliver some of the largest transportation projects in the state.
'Through many unprecedented events, from natural disasters to economic shifts and changing priorities, we have proudly served FDOT D7 as GEC for more than 30 years,' said George Nash, CEO of SNC-Lavalin's Atkins North America. 'We are committed to FDOT's goals of improving safety, enhancing mobility, embracing innovation, and cultivating talent to better serve FDOT's customers throughout the Tampa Bay region.'
Atkins has held GEC contracts with FDOT Districts 1, 2, 3, Central Office, as well as with Florida's Turnpike Enterprise and the Central Florida Expressway Authority. In addition, the company has grown these services through the southeastern United States serving the following agencies:
Southeastern Regional Transit Authority (Georgia)
Texas Department of Transportation's Central Texas Turnpike System
Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority
North Texas Tollway Authority
-30-
For more information:
Maureen Nayowith
VP, Communications
U.S. & Latin America
+1 303.214.0840
Maureen.Nayowith@atkinsglobal.com
Notes to editors:
About Atkins Atkins (www.atkinsglobal.com) is one of the world's most respected design, engineering and project management consultancies, employing over 18,300 people across the UK, North America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe. We build long term trusted partnerships to create a world where lives are enriched through the implementation of our ideas. You can view Atkins' recent projects on our website.
About SNC-Lavalin
Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging - consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital - and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. www.snclavalin.com
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 12:04:00 UTC.