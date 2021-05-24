Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNC   CA78460T1057

SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.

(SNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SNC Lavalin : Atkins awarded seventh consecutive US Florida Department of Transportation...

05/24/2021 | 08:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Atkins awarded seventh consecutive US Florida Department of Transportation contract for $30 million
Share

Monday 24thMay 2021

TAMPA, Fla., USA: Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, was reselected as prime consultant for a not-to-exceed $30 million US, five-year contract to provide general engineering consultant (GEC) services for the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), District 7 (D7), which includes five counties in the state's west central region. The company was selected for the initial GEC contract in 1990 and has been reselected for six consecutive renewals.

Under the contract, the Company will provide a wide range of engineering services including project management, planning, design, right-of-way and alternative delivery services, as well as support operations, maintenance services and construction activities, as needed.

With 5 major expressways, 42 airports, 3 transit agencies, 2 deep water ports, and 1 major rail line, the Company has supported FDOT D7 to deliver some of the largest transportation projects in the state.

'Through many unprecedented events, from natural disasters to economic shifts and changing priorities, we have proudly served FDOT D7 as GEC for more than 30 years,' said George Nash, CEO of SNC-Lavalin's Atkins North America. 'We are committed to FDOT's goals of improving safety, enhancing mobility, embracing innovation, and cultivating talent to better serve FDOT's customers throughout the Tampa Bay region.'

Atkins has held GEC contracts with FDOT Districts 1, 2, 3, Central Office, as well as with Florida's Turnpike Enterprise and the Central Florida Expressway Authority. In addition, the company has grown these services through the southeastern United States serving the following agencies:

  • Southeastern Regional Transit Authority (Georgia)
  • Texas Department of Transportation's Central Texas Turnpike System
  • Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority
  • North Texas Tollway Authority

-30-

For more information:

Maureen Nayowith
VP, Communications
U.S. & Latin America

+1 303.214.0840
Maureen.Nayowith@atkinsglobal.com

Notes to editors:

About Atkins
Atkins (www.atkinsglobal.com) is one of the world's most respected design, engineering and project management consultancies, employing over 18,300 people across the UK, North America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe. We build long term trusted partnerships to create a world where lives are enriched through the implementation of our ideas. You can view Atkins' recent projects on our website.

About SNC-Lavalin
Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging - consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital - and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. www.snclavalin.com

Follow our story on:

Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Angles | Google+ | Pinterest | Slideshare

Disclaimer

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 12:04:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.
08:05aSNC LAVALIN  : Atkins awarded seventh consecutive US Florida Department of Trans..
PU
05:15aSNC LAVALIN  : FIVE Holdings and Atkins celebrate big wins at The Council on Tal..
PU
05/17SNC LAVALIN  : Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James, Following 16% Share Incr..
MT
05/14TSX rises 1.21% to 19,366.69
RE
05/14SNC LAVALIN  : Announces the Results of the Vote for the Election of Directors
AQ
05/14OUR NET ZERO CARBON ROUTEMAP : High-level targets, objectives and metrics
PU
05/14OUR VISION FOR ENGINEERING A SUSTAIN : High-level targets and objectives
PU
05/14SNC LAVALIN  : Reports Q1 Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.48; Separately Commits to N..
MT
05/14SNC LAVALIN  : Earnings Flash (SNC.TO) SNC-LAVALIN Reports Q1 Revenue Near $1,82..
MT
05/14SNC LAVALIN  : Earnings Flash (SNC.TO) SNC-LAVALIN Reports Q1 Net Income From Co..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 337 M 6 083 M 6 083 M
Net income 2021 331 M 274 M 274 M
Net Debt 2021 1 794 M 1 487 M 1 487 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
Yield 2021 0,22%
Capitalization 5 730 M 4 755 M 4 750 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 37 584
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 39,57 CAD
Last Close Price 32,64 CAD
Spread / Highest target 34,8%
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ian L. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Allan Bell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bill L. Young Chairman
David G. Wilkins Chief Compliance Officer
Steven Leon Newman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.50.21%4 755
VINCI14.82%64 556
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.01%32 089
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED10.17%27 350
FERROVIAL, S.A.7.08%21 585
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.27.17%18 043