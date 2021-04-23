Log in
SNC Lavalin : Atkins launches Get Home Safe guidance supporting safer public spaces

04/23/2021 | 07:48am EDT
Atkins launches Get Home Safe guidance supporting safer public spaces
Friday 23rdApril 2021

  • Atkins' 'Get Home Safe' report calls on transport planners and urban designers to take action to create safer first and last mile journeys for women
  • The report identifies six areas local authorities can focus on to create safer journeys for women: landscape, human presence, digital, infrastructure, community/social and TLC
  • Key recommendations include: improving visibility through low to the ground planting and vegetation and removal of walls and barriers; active building frontages to provide 'eyes on the street'; and providing emergency contact and digital wayfinding apps.

Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, has launched a guidance document for local authorities containing suggestions on improving the safety of women in public spaces.

An all-female team of transport planners in Atkins has developed 'Get Home Safe' as a guide for local authorities on small improvements they can make to public spaces to improve safety, particularly for females.

There is increasing research and many real-life incidents and experiences pointing towards an urgent need for action. A recent report from UN Women UK suggests over 70% of women have reported that they have experienced sexual harassment in public. The document offers suggestions on how better urban design can improve safety.

Rachel Evans, one of the document's co-authors and a senior technical lead in accessible transport and mobility at Atkins, said, 'Creating safer journeys for women is an issue close to my heart, and I am proud to have helped produce this guide to help support better planning and design of our urban streets. This is a call to action to those responsible for the planning and design of streets in our cities.'

The report contains a toolkit that critically goes beyond the conventional infrastructure features to reflect 'look and feel' factors that are intrinsic to how safe, comfortable and connected women feel with public spaces in their lives and work communities.

To illustrate this, the report outlines the challenges faced by a fictional character that reflects the experience of many females in the UK when travelling alone or late and night.

The Get Home Safe report is available to download here.

-Ends-

For more information:

D'yon Dowell
PR & Communications Manager, UK & Europe

Tel: +44 7812 31 8910
Dyon.Dowell@atkinsglobal.com

About Atkins

Atkins (www.atkinsglobal.com) is one of the world's most respected design, engineering and project management consultancies, employing over 18,300 people across the UK, North America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe. We build long-term trusted partnerships to create a world where lives are enriched through the implementation of our ideas. You can view Atkins' recent projects here.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging - consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cyber security, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital-and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. www.snclavalin.com

Disclaimer

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 11:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
