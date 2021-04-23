SNC Lavalin : Atkins launches Get Home Safe guidance supporting safer public spaces

Atkins launches Get Home Safe guidance supporting safer public spaces

Friday 23rdApril 2021

Atkins' 'Get Home Safe' report calls on transport planners and urban designers to take action to create safer first and last mile journeys for women

The report identifies six areas local authorities can focus on to create safer journeys for women: landscape, human presence, digital, infrastructure, community/social and TLC

Key recommendations include: improving visibility through low to the ground planting and vegetation and removal of walls and barriers; active building frontages to provide 'eyes on the street'; and providing emergency contact and digital wayfinding apps.

Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, has launched a guidance document for local authorities containing suggestions on improving the safety of women in public spaces.



An all-female team of transport planners in Atkins has developed 'Get Home Safe' as a guide for local authorities on small improvements they can make to public spaces to improve safety, particularly for females.



There is increasing research and many real-life incidents and experiences pointing towards an urgent need for action. A recent report from UN Women UK suggests over 70% of women have reported that they have experienced sexual harassment in public. The document offers suggestions on how better urban design can improve safety.



Rachel Evans, one of the document's co-authors and a senior technical lead in accessible transport and mobility at Atkins, said, 'Creating safer journeys for women is an issue close to my heart, and I am proud to have helped produce this guide to help support better planning and design of our urban streets. This is a call to action to those responsible for the planning and design of streets in our cities.'



The report contains a toolkit that critically goes beyond the conventional infrastructure features to reflect 'look and feel' factors that are intrinsic to how safe, comfortable and connected women feel with public spaces in their lives and work communities.



To illustrate this, the report outlines the challenges faced by a fictional character that reflects the experience of many females in the UK when travelling alone or late and night.

The Get Home Safe report is available to download here.

