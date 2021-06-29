Log in
    SNC   CA78460T1057

SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.

(SNC)
  Report
SNC Lavalin : Atkins responds to Climate Change Committee progress report

06/29/2021 | 12:02pm EDT
Atkins responds to Climate Change Committee progress report

Tuesday 29thJune 2021

On 25th June, the Climate Change Committee published its annual 'Progress in reducing emissions' report to Parliament offering more than 200 policy recommendations covering every part of Government.

The message is clear: we must move with increased pace and purpose if we're going to reach our Net Zero targets. The urgency needed cannot be understated, nor can the importance of strong, decisive government action.

For Atkins, three points in particular resonated:

  1. The urgent need for a comprehensive net zero strategy - we have long advocated the need for an Energy System Architect to develop and oversee delivery of an integrated net zero plan with near term milestones and review and consideration of the whole energy trilemma (including the often forgotten security of supply) Do we need an 'Energy System Architect'?
  2. The need to move to real world delivery - as we noted in Civil Service World we need to start key engineering projects to achieve net zero Enough modelling, start building - why it is time for Engineering Net Zero (civilserviceworld.com) - we need the ESA and the independent characteristics we have outlined in our report.
  3. The pace of progress needs to increase - we reported on the need to increase our build rate of a comprehensive and balanced energy system and the need to build much faster than we have ever done previously (9-12GW per annum required compared to a maximum ever of approx. 6GW) and with technology available to us to build at scale right now The Race to Net Zero.

    We will continue to work with Government and industry, recognising that urgent action is needed today to deliver a Net Zero tomorrow.

    Chris Ball, Managing Director - Nuclear and Power, Atkins EMEA

-End-

For more information:

Richard Seston
Director of External Communications, Atkins
UK & Europe

Tel: +44 1332 22 5660
richard.seston@atkinsglobal.com

Notes to editors:


Atkins
Atkins is one of the world's most respected design, engineering and project management consultancies, employing over 18,300 people across the UK, North America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe. We build long-term trusted partnerships to create a world where lives are enriched through the implementation of our ideas.

Follow our story on:

Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

Disclaimer

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 16:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
