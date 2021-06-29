SNC Lavalin : Atkins responds to Climate Change Committee progress report

Atkins responds to Climate Change Committee progress report
Tuesday 29thJune 2021
On 25th June, the Climate Change Committee published its annual 'Progress in reducing emissions' report to Parliament offering more than 200 policy recommendations covering every part of Government.
The message is clear: we must move with increased pace and purpose if we're going to reach our Net Zero targets. The urgency needed cannot be understated, nor can the importance of strong, decisive government action.
For Atkins, three points in particular resonated:
The urgent need for a comprehensive net zero strategy - we have long advocated the need for an Energy System Architect to develop and oversee delivery of an integrated net zero plan with near term milestones and review and consideration of the whole energy trilemma (including the often forgotten security of supply) Do we need an 'Energy System Architect'?
The need to move to real world delivery - as we noted in Civil Service World we need to start key engineering projects to achieve net zero Enough modelling, start building - why it is time for Engineering Net Zero (civilserviceworld.com) - we need the ESA and the independent characteristics we have outlined in our report.
The pace of progress needs to increase - we reported on the need to increase our build rate of a comprehensive and balanced energy system and the need to build much faster than we have ever done previously (9-12GW per annum required compared to a maximum ever of approx. 6GW) and with technology available to us to build at scale right now The Race to Net Zero.
We will continue to work with Government and industry, recognising that urgent action is needed today to deliver a Net Zero tomorrow.
Chris Ball, Managing Director - Nuclear and Power, Atkins EMEA
