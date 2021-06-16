SNC Lavalin : The value of Information Management in the construction and infrastructure sector - Full report

The construction sector faces a major (and well- documented) challenge of lagging productivity relative to other sectors of the economy, which means building and maintaining the country's built assets takes longer and costs more than it should. With the UK at the onset of a major infrastructure investment programme in the wake of COVID-19 and a bid to "Build Back Better" - including commitments to Level Up the national economy and promote a Green Industrial Revolution in the transition to Net Zero - improving the construction sector's productivity is all the more important.

The use of effective IM can play a critical role in enabling the digital economy, offsite manufacturing and improved whole life asset performance, which all have the potential to drive a step-change in the sector's productivity. The productivity gains enabled by IM

can be measured through reductions in the unit cost of a project, programme or organisation's activities, and can come about as a result of: