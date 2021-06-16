Log in
    SNC   CA78460T1057

SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.

(SNC)
  Report
SNC Lavalin : The value of Information Management in the construction and infrastructure sector - Full report

06/16/2021 | 07:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The value of Information Management in

4

the construction and infrastructure sector

Figure 1: Information Management Benefits Framework

IM Use Case

Direct Impacts

Wider Impacts

What has been done

The results for the asset owning

The results from using IM for

organisation and/or appointed

wider beneficiaries beyond the

with IM and how

parties from using IM

organisation(s) using IM

CapEx delivery (design &

Increased productivity

Asset, Project & Programme

construction)

Management

Growth in wider

economy via

Increased

OpEx delivery (operation,

sector's upstream

UK GDP

& downstream

maintenance & renewals)

Increased

Costs saved/

(In)tangible

output /

linkages

avoided

benefits

Estimating, planning &

revenue

whole-life costing

Increased

Increased

Improved

asset

workforce

efficiency

Capital & financial

utilisation

health & safety

Finance & Commercial

management

Improved

Improved

Innovation

workforce

compliance

Commercial

culture

management

Improved

Reduced risk

reputation

Organisation al Planning &

Portfolio planning &

Response

resilience

Increased

Incident management &

resilience

Higher quality

business continuity

assets

Increased social value

for customers, society

Risk, Audit & Compliance

Regulatory & compliance

More

& environment

management

sustainable

assets

Assurance, audit &

reporting

Internal to organisation

External to the organisation

Source:

KPMG and Atkins analysis 2021.

01 Direct productivity gains for organisations using Information Management

The construction sector faces a major (and well- documented) challenge of lagging productivity relative to other sectors of the economy, which means building and maintaining the country's built assets takes longer and costs more than it should. With the UK at the onset of a major infrastructure investment programme in the wake of COVID-19 and a bid to "Build Back Better" - including commitments to Level Up the national economy and promote a Green Industrial Revolution in the transition to Net Zero - improving the construction sector's productivity is all the more important.

The use of effective IM can play a critical role in enabling the digital economy, offsite manufacturing and improved whole life asset performance, which all have the potential to drive a step-change in the sector's productivity. The productivity gains enabled by IM

can be measured through reductions in the unit cost of a project, programme or organisation's activities, and can come about as a result of:

  • Costs saved or avoided through the use of IM, owing to its ability to increase efficiency (through savings in time, labour and materials), reduce risk contingency and compliance costs, and enhance resilience.
  • Increased revenue through the use of IM, owing to its role in enabling better asset utilisation or the development of new, innovative products and service lines.

Through our analysis of eleven case studies we have found widespread examples of these IM-enabled

productivity gains. This includes quantitative evidence which suggests the use of IM could potentially secure between £5.10 and £6.00 of direct labour productivity gains for every £1 invested in IM, and between £6.90 and £7.40 in direct cost savings (from reductions in delivery time, labour time and materials). We have also found evidence of costs savings at various stages of the asset lifecycle, ranging from 1.6% to 18%1,2,, depending on the lifecycle stage.

Notes: (1) Note that the different approaches used by stakeholders to measure or estimate the benefits of their IM investments (as well as limitations in what could be shared for commercial sensitivity reasons) makes comparisons across the case studies difficult. The cost savings quoted also relate to different stages of the asset lifecycle - e.g. cost savings in design vs. cost savings in construction vs. savings in total design and build costs. Therefore these results should be interpreted with caution, and read alongside Section 6.5.2 of this report and the detailed explanation of the benefits under each case study in the separately published Case Study Annex.

  1. These savings often come from IM's role in enabling wider digital transformation approaches and modern methods of construction, rather than the use of IM alone.

© 2021 KPMG LLP, a UK limited liability partnership and a member firm of the KPMG global organisation of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Limited, a private English company limited by guarantee. All rights reserved.

Use of this Report is limited - see Important Notice on page 1.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 11:37:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
