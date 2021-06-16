SNC Lavalin : The value of Information Management in the construction and infrastructure sector - Full report
06/16/2021 | 07:38am EDT
The value of Information Management in
4
the construction and infrastructure sector
Figure 1: Information Management Benefits Framework
IM Use Case
Direct Impacts
Wider Impacts
What has been done
The results for the asset owning
The results from using IM for
organisation and/or appointed
wider beneficiaries beyond the
with IM and how
parties from using IM
organisation(s) using IM
CapEx delivery (design &
Increased productivity
Asset, Project & Programme
construction)
Management
Growth in wider
economy via
Increased
OpEx delivery (operation,
sector's upstream
UK GDP
& downstream
maintenance & renewals)
Increased
Costs saved/
(In)tangible
output /
linkages
avoided
benefits
Estimating, planning &
revenue
whole-life costing
Increased
Increased
Improved
asset
workforce
efficiency
Capital & financial
utilisation
health & safety
Finance & Commercial
management
Improved
Improved
Innovation
workforce
compliance
Commercial
culture
management
Improved
Reduced risk
reputation
Organisation al Planning &
Portfolio planning &
Response
resilience
Increased
Incident management &
resilience
Higher quality
business continuity
assets
Increased social value
for customers, society
Risk, Audit & Compliance
Regulatory & compliance
More
& environment
management
sustainable
assets
Assurance, audit &
reporting
Internal to organisation
External to the organisation
Source:
KPMG and Atkins analysis 2021.
01 Direct productivity gains for organisations using Information Management
The construction sector faces a major (and well- documented) challenge of lagging productivity relative to other sectors of the economy, which means building and maintaining the country's built assets takes longer and costs more than it should. With the UK at the onset of a major infrastructure investment programme in the wake of COVID-19 and a bid to "Build Back Better" - including commitments to Level Up the national economy and promote a Green Industrial Revolution in the transition to Net Zero - improving the construction sector's productivity is all the more important.
The use of effective IM can play a critical role in enabling the digital economy, offsite manufacturing and improved whole life asset performance, which all have the potential to drive a step-change in the sector's productivity. The productivity gains enabled by IM
can be measured through reductions in the unit cost of a project, programme or organisation's activities, and can come about as a result of:
Costs saved or avoidedthrough the use of IM, owing to its ability to increase efficiency (through savings in time, labour and materials), reduce risk contingency and compliance costs, and enhance resilience.
Increased revenue through the use of IM, owing to its role in enabling better asset utilisation or the development of new, innovative products and service lines.
Through our analysis of eleven case studies we have found widespread examples of these IM-enabled
productivity gains. This includes quantitative evidence which suggests the use of IM could potentially secure between £5.10 and £6.00 of direct labour productivity gains for every £1 invested in IM, and between £6.90 and £7.40 in direct cost savings (from reductions in delivery time, labour time and materials). We have also found evidence of costs savings at various stages of the asset lifecycle, ranging from 1.6% to 18%1,2,, depending on the lifecycle stage.
Notes: (1) Note that the different approaches used by stakeholders to measure or estimate the benefits of their IM investments (as well as limitations in what could be shared for commercial sensitivity reasons) makes comparisons across the case studies difficult. The cost savings quoted also relate to different stages of the asset lifecycle - e.g. cost savings in design vs. cost savings in construction vs. savings in total design and build costs. Therefore these results should be interpreted with caution, and read alongside Section 6.5.2 of this report and the detailed explanation of the benefits under each case study in the separately published Case Study Annex.
These savings often come from IM's role in enabling wider digital transformation approaches and modern methods of construction, rather than the use of IM alone.
