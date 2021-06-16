SNC Lavalin : The value of Information Management in the construction and infrastructure sector - Executive summary report

The strength of the construction sector's linkages with the rest of the economy means that, as IM is adopted by entire organisations and between

organisations (as envisaged by the Government's

National Digital Twin agenda), any step-change achieved in the sector's productivity could potentially drive additional, long-term growth in the wider UK economy.

These wider impacts could potentially come about through two main types of effect (as evidenced in the existing literature and through the economic modelling conducted for this study). Firstly, increased output in the construction sector means it is likely to demand more inputs from upstream suppliers, which could enable those firms to increase their production of goods and services (with knock-on benefits to other sectors linked to those firms). Secondly, competition in the construction sector means that much of the productivity gains enabled by IM could lead to lower prices for both firms and households (asset owners), with potential knock-on effects for household consumption, private investment and the output of other sectors in the economy. Under each of these two effects, the growth of other sectors could increase the demand for labour and push up wages. It could also increase the returns to private investment for capital owners (i.e. the savers and shareholders in the economy), which could in turn incentivise greater investment in capital and, thereby, growth in the UK's capital stock3. This latter effect is particularly relevant to the construction sector, given that around 50%4 of the UK's annual investment in capital comes from the sector. This means that any IM-enabled productivity gains in the construction sector translate into productivity gains in the UK's capital stock, which supports additional, long-term growth in national GDP.

Using KPMG's Computable General Equilibrium (CGE)5 Model, which adheres to the economic disciplines of HM Treasury's Green Book6, we have analysed these