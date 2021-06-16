SNC Lavalin : The value of Information Management in the construction and infrastructure sector - Executive summary report
06/16/2021 | 07:38am EDT
3 The value of Information Management in the construction and infrastructure sector
Figure 1: Information Management Benefits Framework
IM Use Case
Direct Impacts
Wider Impacts
What has been done
The results for the asset owning
The results from using IM for
organisation and/or appointed
wider beneficiaries beyond the
with IM and how
parties from using IM
organisation(s) using IM
CapEx delivery (design &
Increased productivity
Asset, Project & Programme
construction)
Management
Growth in wider
economy via
Increased
OpEx delivery (operation,
sector's upstream
UK GDP
& downstream
maintenance & renewals)
Increased
Costs saved/
(In)tangible
output /
linkages
avoided
benefits
Estimating, planning &
revenue
whole-life costing
Increased
Increased
Improved
asset
workforce
efficiency
Capital & financial
utilisation
health & safety
Finance & Commercial
management
Improved
Improved
Innovation
workforce
compliance
Commercial
culture
management
Improved
Reduced risk
reputation
Organisation al Planning &
Portfolio planning &
Response
resilience
Increased
Incident management &
resilience
Higher quality
business continuity
assets
Increased social value
for customers, society
Risk, Audit & Compliance
Regulatory & compliance
More
& environment
management
sustainable
assets
Assurance, audit &
reporting
Internal to organisation
External to the organisation
Source:
KPMG and Atkins analysis 2021.
01 Direct productivity gains for organisations using Information Management
The construction sector faces a major (and well- documented) challenge of lagging productivity relative to other sectors of the economy, which means building and maintaining the country's built assets takes longer and costs more than it should. With the UK at the onset of a major infrastructure investment programme in the wake of COVID-19 and a bid to "Build Back Better" - including commitments to Level Up the national economy and promote a Green Industrial Revolution in the transition to Net Zero - improving the construction sector's productivity is all the more important.
The use of effective IM can play a critical role in enabling the digital economy, offsite manufacturing and improved whole life asset performance, which all have the potential to drive a step-change in the sector's productivity. The productivity gains enabled by IM
can be measured through reductions in the unit cost of a project, programme or organisation's activities, and can come about as a result of:
Costs saved or avoided through the use of IM, owing to its ability to increase efficiency (through savings in time, labour and materials), reduce risk contingency and compliance costs, and enhance resilience.
Increased revenue through the use of IM, owing to its role in enabling better asset utilisation or the development of new, innovative products and service lines at theorganisation-level.
Through our analysis of 11 real-world case studies we
have found widespread examples of these IM-enabled
productivity gains. This includes quantitative evidence which suggests the use of IM could potentially secure between £5.10 and £6.00 of direct labour productivity gains for every £1 invested in IM, and between £6.90 and £7.40 in direct cost savings (from reductions in delivery time, labour time and materials). We have also found evidence of costs savings at various stages of the asset lifecycle, ranging from 1.6% to 18%1,2,, depending on the lifecycle stage.
Notes: (1) Note that the different approaches used by stakeholders to measure or estimate the benefits of their IM investments (as well as limitations in what could be shared for commercial sensitivity reasons) makes comparisons across the case studies difficult. The cost savings quoted also relate to different stages of the asset lifecycle - e.g. cost savings in design vs. cost savings in construction vs. savings in total design and build costs. Therefore these results should be interpreted with caution, and read alongside Section 6.5.2 of this report and the detailed explanation of the benefits under each case study in the separately published Case Study Annex.
These savings often come from IM's role in enabling wider digital transformation approaches and modern methods of construction, rather than the use of IM alone.
The value of Information Management in
4
the construction and infrastructure sector
02 Increased growth across the wider UK economy
The strength of the construction sector's linkages with the rest of the economy means that, as IM is adopted by entire organisations and between
organisations (as envisaged by the Government's
National Digital Twin agenda), any step-change achieved in the sector's productivity could potentially drive additional, long-term growth in the wider UK economy.
These wider impacts could potentially come about through two main types of effect (as evidenced in the existing literature and through the economic modelling conducted for this study). Firstly, increased output in the construction sector means it is likely to demand more inputs from upstream suppliers, which could enable those firms to increase their production of goods and services (with knock-on benefits to other sectors linked to those firms). Secondly, competition in the construction sector means that much of the productivity gains enabled by IM could lead to lower prices for both firms and households (asset owners), with potential knock-on effects for household consumption, private investment and the output of other sectors in the economy. Under each of these two effects, the growth of other sectors could increase the demand for labour and push up wages. It could also increase the returns to private investment for capital owners (i.e. the savers and shareholders in the economy), which could in turn incentivise greater investment in capital and, thereby, growth in the UK's capital stock3. This latter effect is particularly relevant to the construction sector, given that around 50%4 of the UK's annual investment in capital comes from the sector. This means that any IM-enabled productivity gains in the construction sector translate into productivity gains in the UK's capital stock, which supports additional, long-term growth in national GDP.
Using KPMG's Computable General Equilibrium (CGE)5 Model, which adheres to the economic disciplines of HM Treasury's Green Book6, we have analysed these
potential long term impacts on the UK economy using a series of hypothetical scenarios which represent the different types of productivity gains that
could be enabled by widespread adoption of IM across
the sector. Compared to a baseline scenario without sector-wide IM adoption, we find:
Every £1 of direct productivity gain in the design, construction and maintenance of newly built assets enabled by IM today (2021) could potentially translate into an additional £3.70 in annual UK GDP in 2051 (expressed in real terms in 2021 prices). This suggests that the returns to the UK economy could be a multiple of any direct productivity gains in the construction sector that are enabled by IM.
A significant driver of this estimated wider impact
is the role of the construction sector in supporting growth in the UK's capital stock across all sectors of the economy. We estimate that a 1% productivity improvement in the design, construction and maintenance of newly built assets in 2021 (£2.3bn) could potentially increase the UK's capital stock by some 0.25% (£32bn) in 2051. This highlights the important role of IM and otherproductivity-focusedinterventions in the construction sector in helping to address the Government's ambitions to Build Back Better, Level Up and transition to Net Zero by 2050, which require substantial levels of private investment sustained for future decades7,8.
Estimated net increases in household consumption, employee wages and exports, with most of these gains being in sectors outside of construction. These effects are driven by the impact of a more productive construction sector on the competitiveness and economic output of other sectors.
greater long-term increase in total additional UK GDP when IM-enabled productivity gains are realised in both the design/construction and maintenance of built assets. This underlines the importance of a continued focus on a whole life cost approach to improving productivity and advancing the emerging use cases for IM in the operation of assets.
Notes: (3) Capital stock is a measurement of physical capital within the economy at a point in time. It includes any non-financial assets that are used by firms in the production of goods and services with a lifespan of greater than a year (for example, buildings and machinery).
KPMG 2021, Analysis of ONS (1997 - 2018) Input-Output Supply and Use Tables, link.
KPMG's CGE model uses GEMPACK software; Horridge, Jerie, Mustakinov & Schiffmann 2018, GEMPACK manual, GEMPACK Software, ISBN 978-1-921654-34-3.
CGE modelling offers a robust way to address the impacts of IM-enabled productivity gains in the construction sector on the wider economy as it addresses critical interactions between sectors and markets. CGE modelling is commonly used by HM Treasury to analyse the impact of tax and trade policies, and is also seen by HM Treasury to have an important role in analysing the macro-economic impacts of the policy choices necessary to deliver the transition to Net Zero.
