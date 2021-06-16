SNC Lavalin : The value of Information Management in the construction and infrastructure sector - Infographic

The value of Information Management in the construction and infrastructure sector

This summary document has been prepared as part of the full report, 'The value of information management in the construction and

infrastructure sector' for the University of Cambridge's Centre for Digital Built Britain, dated June 2021. The findings presented here should be read in conjunction with that full report.

The construction sector's historic productivity challenges means building and maintaining the country's built assets takes longer and costs more than it should.

Making both public and private investment in the country's built assets more cost-effective will help to deliver national policy objectives to Build Back Better, Level Up the economy and transition to Net Zero.

This involves: Driving Improving Increasing down cost quality sustainability

What is Information Management?

A vast amount of information is created, managed and used throughout the asset lifecycle.

Information Management improves the quality, availability and timeliness of this information. It facilitates more efficient and effective decisions and investments across the asset lifecycle, and is a key enabler of digital transformation.

Data Specification Distribution analytics Data Production or Maintenance science acquisition The process of UK BIM Information Digital Information Framework Management Transformation Internet of Management Storage and Archiving or Things curation disposal Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning Assurance Data security Organisational change Sector-wide adoption of UK BIM Centre for Construction UK BIM Vision for Information Management is fundamental to the delivery of Strategy Digital Built Innovation Framework the Built Launch Britain Hub Launch Environment a National Digital Twin and delivering value at scale 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 UK BIM NIC Data for the Mandate Takes Effect Public Good Report