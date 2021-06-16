SNC Lavalin : The value of Information Management in the construction and infrastructure sector - Infographic
The value of Information Management in the construction and infrastructure sector
This summary document has been prepared as part of the full report, 'The value of information management in the construction and
infrastructure sector' for the University of Cambridge's Centre for Digital Built Britain, dated June 2021. The findings presented here should be read in conjunction with that full report.
The construction sector's historic productivity challenges means building and maintaining the country's built assets takes longer and costs more than it should.
Making both public and private investment in the country's built assets morecost-effective will help to deliver national policy objectives to Build Back Better, Level Up the economy and transition to Net Zero.
This involves:
Driving
Improving
Increasing
down cost
quality
sustainability
What is Information Management?
A vast amount of information is created, managed and used throughout the asset lifecycle.
Information Management improves the quality, availability and timeliness of this information. It facilitates more efficient and effective decisions and investments across the asset lifecycle, and is a key enabler of digital transformation.
Data
Specification
Distribution
analytics
Data
Production or
Maintenance
science
acquisition
The process of
UK BIM
Information
Digital
Information
Framework
Management
Transformation
Internet of
Management
Storage and
Archiving or
Things
curation
disposal
Artificial Intelligence/
Machine Learning
Assurance
Data security
Organisational change
Sector-wide adoption of
UK BIM
Centre for
Construction
UK BIM
Vision for
Information Management is
fundamental to the delivery of
Strategy
Digital Built
Innovation
Framework
the Built
Launch
Britain
Hub
Launch
Environment
a National Digital Twin and
delivering value at scale
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
UK BIM
NIC Data for the
Mandate Takes Effect
Public Good Report
Physical
Information Management
Digital
twin
twin
The value of Information Management
1Increased productivity for organisations in the sector using Information Management across asset lifecycle activities
1
Increased productivity for organisations
using Information Management
Every £1 invested in Information
total cost
Management could generate:
savings of
savings of
£6.90-
£7.40
labour time
£5.10-
over time
£6.00
over time
Increased growth across
Value to customers,
2 the wider UK economy
3 society and the
from a more productive
environment from higher
and competitive
quality and more
construction sector
sustainable built assets
These productivity benefits come from:
Increased efficiency,
Costs
reduced risk, improved
compliance, enhanced
saved or
Increased asset
resilience
avoided
utilisation, innovation
Increased
in new products and
output /
services
revenue
Intangible
benefits
Improved workforce
health and safety,
culture, and reptutation
2
Increased growth across the wider
UK economy
Every £1 of productivity gain today in the design, construction and maintenance of built assets could generate:
These UK GDP benefits come from:
additional annual UK GDP of
£3.70
in 2051
Leading to an increase in wages across the economy
e
s
a
C
g
s
in
s
C
e
n
n
n
e
a
i
l
r
A a
u
s
P
c t
B
d
u
i
a
n
q e
o
Asset
r r
e
D
Lifecycle
d
i
n
s
a
p
o
te
a
s
in
l
a
e
ta
p
r
in
O
a
M
Most of these gains are outside the construction sector
Household
Investment
Net
consumption
exports
Productivity improvements across the asset lifecycle supports greater total GDP gains to the UK economy compared to improvements in design and construction alone.
3
Wider social value for customers,
society and the environment
The use of Information Management across the asset lifecycle can generate social value in the construction and operation of built assets, in the form of both:
Private benefits to
Externalities for society
end-usersof assets
and the environment
These wider social value benefits include:
Higher quality
More sustainable
assets
assets
Less construction
Accelerates
blight
path to Net Zero
More reliable
Less air
services
pollution
More inclusive
Quieter
infrastructure
neighbourhoods
Enhanced
visual amenity
Please see our full report 'The value of Information Management in the construction and infrastructure sector' for more details.
