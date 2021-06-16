Log in
SNC Lavalin : The value of Information Management in the construction and infrastructure sector - Infographic

06/16/2021 | 07:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The value of Information Management in the construction and infrastructure sector

This summary document has been prepared as part of the full report, 'The value of information management in the construction and

infrastructure sector' for the University of Cambridge's Centre for Digital Built Britain, dated June 2021. The findings presented here should be read in conjunction with that full report.

The construction sector's historic productivity challenges means building and maintaining the country's built assets takes longer and costs more than it should.

Making both public and private investment in the country's built assets more cost-effective will help to deliver national policy objectives to Build Back Better, Level Up the economy and transition to Net Zero.

This involves:

Driving

Improving

Increasing

down cost

quality

sustainability

What is Information Management?

A vast amount of information is created, managed and used throughout the asset lifecycle.

Information Management improves the quality, availability and timeliness of this information. It facilitates more efficient and effective decisions and investments across the asset lifecycle, and is a key enabler of digital transformation.

Data

Specification

Distribution

analytics

Data

Production or

Maintenance

science

acquisition

The process of

UK BIM

Information

Digital

Information

Framework

Management

Transformation

Internet of

Management

Storage and

Archiving or

Things

curation

disposal

Artificial Intelligence/

Machine Learning

Assurance

Data security

Organisational change

Sector-wide adoption of

UK BIM

Centre for

Construction

UK BIM

Vision for

Information Management is

fundamental to the delivery of

Strategy

Digital Built

Innovation

Framework

the Built

Launch

Britain

Hub

Launch

Environment

a National Digital Twin and

delivering value at scale

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

UK BIM

NIC Data for the

Mandate Takes Effect

Public Good Report

Physical

Information Management

Digital

twin

twin

The value of Information Management

1 Increased productivity for organisations in the sector using Information Management across asset lifecycle activities

1

Increased productivity for organisations

using Information Management

Every £1 invested in Information

total cost

Management could generate:

savings of

savings of

£6.90-

£7.40

labour time

£5.10-

over time

£6.00

over time

Increased growth across

Value to customers,

2 the wider UK economy

3 society and the

from a more productive

environment from higher

and competitive

quality and more

construction sector

sustainable built assets

These productivity benefits come from:

Increased efficiency,

Costs

reduced risk, improved

compliance, enhanced

saved or

Increased asset

resilience

avoided

utilisation, innovation

Increased

in new products and

output /

services

revenue

Intangible

benefits

Improved workforce

health and safety,

culture, and reptutation

2

Increased growth across the wider

UK economy

Every £1 of productivity gain today in the design, construction and maintenance of built assets could generate:

These UK GDP benefits come from:

additional annual UK GDP of

£3.70

in 2051

Leading to an increase in wages across the economy

e

s

a

C

g

s

in

s

C

e

n

n

n

e

a

i

l

r

A a

u

s

P

c t

B

d

u

i

a

n

q e

o

Asset

r r

e

D

Lifecycle

d

i

n

s

a

p

o

te

a

s

in

l

a

e

ta

p

r

in

O

a

M

Most of these gains are outside the construction sector

Household

Investment

Net

consumption

exports

Productivity improvements across the asset lifecycle supports greater total GDP gains to the UK economy compared to improvements in design and construction alone.

3

Wider social value for customers,

society and the environment

The use of Information Management across the asset lifecycle can generate social value in the construction and operation of built assets, in the form of both:

Private benefits to

Externalities for society

end-usersof assets

and the environment

These wider social value benefits include:

Higher quality

More sustainable

assets

assets

Less construction

Accelerates

blight

path to Net Zero

More reliable

Less air

services

pollution

More inclusive

Quieter

infrastructure

neighbourhoods

Enhanced

visual amenity

Please see our full report 'The value of Information Management in the construction and infrastructure sector' for more details.

This summary document has been prepared by KPMG LLP ("KPMG") as part of the full report, 'The value of information management in the construction and infrastructure sector' and has been prepared solely for the University of Cambridge ("the Client") in accordance with the terms of engagement agreed by the Client with KPMG. The figures presented in this summary document are based on illustrative forecasts, projections or estimations using assumptions provided by the Client and stakeholder organisations involved in the research's case study analysis, together with models operated by KPMG. KPMG does not make any guarantee that these forecasts, projections or estimations will be achieved. The limitations on the content of this document and its use are outlined in full in KPMG's full report - see the Important Notice on page 1.

© 2021 KPMG LLP a UK limited liability partnership and a member firm of the KPMG global organisation of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Limited, a private English company limited by guarantee. All rights reserved.

The KPMG name and logo are trademarks used under license by the independent member firms of the KPMG global organisation. | CREATE: CRT135218A

Disclaimer

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 11:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
