Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNC   CA78460T1057

SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.

(SNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SNC Lavalin : to develop fully autonomous ‘sort and segregate' system for...

10/07/2021 | 04:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Main Content SNC-Lavalin to develop fully autonomous 'sort and segregate' system for radioactive waste

Thursday 07thOctober 2021

SNC-Lavalin's Nuclear business has been awarded funding to build a fully autonomous robotic system to sort and segregate radioactive waste, as part of the 'Sort & Seg' innovation competition which is being run by the UK Government's Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA), Magnox Ltd, Sellafield Ltd and Innovate UK.

The organisation was awarded the contract after successfully progressing from the first stage of the competition, which asked companies to submit proposals on how they could bring together innovative techniques and technology to optimise radioactive waste removal.

SNC-Lavalin will lead the development of a fully autonomous system, which transforms commercially off the shelf items and state-of-the-art robots into systems and software that can effectively and efficiently sort and segregate radioactive waste.

Chris Ball, Managing Director - Nuclear & Power, Atkins EMEA, said: "We're always looking for ways to drive efficiency and safety, and securing funding for our prototype provides us with a great opportunity to apply innovative solutions to do this in the nuclear industry. This contract builds on our expertise in successfully designing and installing pioneering systems, and consolidates our position as a leader in this expanding market."

The project will be led by SNC-Lavalin and supported by a consortium of automation company Cyan Tec Systems, equipment supplier Parajito Scientific Corporation and the Manufacturing Technology Centre, a research institute.

The appointment builds on SNC-Lavalin's extensive portfolio as a trusted partner throughout the nuclear lifecycle, which includes designing, testing and installing robotic systems in the nuclear sector, across inspection and monitoring, maintenance, refurbishment and decommissioning.

-End-

For more information:

Richard Seston
Director of External Communications

Tel: +44 1332 22 5660
richard.seston@atkinsglobal.com

Notes to editors:


About Atkins

Atkins is one of the world's most respected design, engineering and project management consultancies, employing over 19,000 people across the UK, North America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe. It builds long-term trusted partnerships to create a world where lives are enriched through the implementation of its ideas. Homepage | Atkins (atkinsglobal.com)

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging - consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital - and delivered to clients in three strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure and Nuclear, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. News and information are available at www.snclavalin.com or follow us on Twitter @SNCLavalin.

Follow our story on:

Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

Disclaimer

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 08:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.
04:27aSNC LAVALIN : to develop fully autonomous ‘sort and segregate' system for...
PU
10/05SNC LAVALIN : to hold third quarter earnings conference call and webcast on...
PU
10/05SNC LAVALIN : appointed to lead South East Water's £60 M asset management program...
PU
10/05SNC LAVALIN : Appointed to Lead South East Water's 60 Million Pounds Asset Management Prog..
MT
10/05SNC LAVALIN : appointed to lead South East Water's £60 M asset management program in the U..
AQ
10/05SNC-Lavalin Appoint to Lead South East Water's £60 Million Asset Management Program in ..
CI
10/05SNC LAVALIN : to hold third quarter earnings conference call and webcast on October 29, 20..
AQ
09/30SNC LAVALIN : Atkins awarded contract to help benefit and improve water quality in Souther..
PU
09/30SNC LAVALIN : Protection & Control Services
PU
09/30SNC LAVALIN : Digital Solutions for Design & Engineering
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 7 310 M 5 816 M 5 816 M
Net income 2021 282 M 224 M 224 M
Net Debt 2021 1 708 M 1 359 M 1 359 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
Yield 2021 0,24%
Capitalization 5 742 M 4 542 M 4 569 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 37 584
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 32,71 CAD
Average target price 42,29 CAD
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian L. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Allan Bell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bill L. Young Chairman
Steven Leon Newman Independent Director
Zin Edine Smati Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.54.35%4 542
VINCI9.76%59 145
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED31.64%31 808
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-3.42%31 238
FERROVIAL, S.A.12.70%21 576
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.40%20 032