TSX rises 1.21% to 19,366.69

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.21 percent to 19,366.69

* Leading the index were SNC-Lavalin Group Inc , up 16.0%, Village Farms International Inc, up 9.8%, and Denison Mines Corp, higher by 9.4%.

* Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc, down 7.2%, Centerra Gold Inc, down 3.8%, and Canadian National Railway Co, lower by 3.7%.

* On the TSX 194 issues rose and 35 fell as a 5.5-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 25 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 225.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc, Manulife Financial Corp and Cenovus Energy Inc.

* The TSX's energy group rose 3.32 points, or 2.7%, while the financials sector climbed 4.80 points, or 1.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2.65%, or $1.69, to $65.51 a barrel. Brent crude rose 2.68%, or $1.8, to $68.85 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 11.1% for the year.

This summary was machine generated May 14 at 21:03 GMT.