  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SNC   CA78460T1057

SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.

(SNC)
  Report
TSX rises 1.21% to 19,366.69

05/14/2021 | 05:12pm EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.21 percent to 19,366.69 

* Leading the index were SNC-Lavalin Group Inc , up 16.0%, Village Farms International Inc, up 9.8%, and Denison Mines Corp, higher by 9.4%.

* Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc, down 7.2%, Centerra Gold Inc, down 3.8%, and Canadian National Railway Co, lower by 3.7%.

* On the TSX 194 issues rose and 35 fell as a 5.5-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 25 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 225.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc, Manulife Financial Corp and Cenovus Energy Inc.

* The TSX's energy group rose 3.32 points, or 2.7%, while the financials sector climbed 4.80 points, or 1.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2.65%, or $1.69, to $65.51 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 2.68%, or $1.8, to $68.85 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 11.1% for the year.

This summary was machine generated May 14 at 21:03 GMT. 


© Reuters 2021
All news about SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.
05:07pSNC LAVALIN  : Announces the Results of the Vote for the Election of Directors
AQ
09:53aOUR NET ZERO CARBON ROUTEMAP : High-level targets, objectives and metrics
PU
09:49aOUR VISION FOR ENGINEERING A SUSTAIN : High-level targets and objectives
PU
08:11aSNC LAVALIN  : Reports Q1 Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.48; Separately Commits to N..
MT
07:34aSNC LAVALIN  : Earnings Flash (SNC.TO) SNC-LAVALIN Reports Q1 Revenue Near $1,82..
MT
07:33aSNC LAVALIN  : Earnings Flash (SNC.TO) SNC-LAVALIN Reports Q1 Net Income From Co..
MT
07:31aSNC LAVALIN  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
AQ
07:24aSNC LAVALIN  : enhances ESG Targets, commits to Net Zero Carbon by 2030 with lau..
AQ
05/13SNC LAVALIN  : Canadian Nuclear Leaders Collaborate on Nuclear Decommissioning
PU
05/10SNC LAVALIN  : Atkins experts to present at US floodplain managers conference
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 304 M 6 029 M 6 029 M
Net income 2021 300 M 248 M 248 M
Net Debt 2021 855 M 706 M 706 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
Yield 2021 0,29%
Capitalization 4 870 M 4 024 M 4 020 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 37 584
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 33,96 CAD
Last Close Price 27,74 CAD
Spread / Highest target 44,2%
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ian L. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Allan Bell Chief Financial Officer
Bill L. Young Chairman
David G. Wilkins Chief Compliance Officer
Steven Leon Newman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC.48.04%4 011
VINCI14.85%63 962
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED1.01%32 522
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED9.94%26 469
FERROVIAL, S.A.7.61%21 487
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED5.31%19 539