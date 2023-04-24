SNDL : 2023 Shareholder Letter

We are just getting started and continue to be laser-focused on owning the consumer relationship, generating free cash flow and creating value for our shareholders despite the present headwinds and negative sentiment in the cannabis sector.

We achieved significant financial and operational milestones last year, driven by our strategic initiatives and the hard work of our dedicated teams. We started 2022 with first quarter revenue of $17 million and negative cash flow from operating activities of $26 million and exited the year achieving record net revenue of $240 million and net cash from operations of $29 million in the fourth quarter. We are on the verge of joining a select group of approximately 150 publicly listed Canadian companies that generate more than $1 billion in annual revenue.

SNDL has just released its full year and fourth quarter 2022 results, including record net revenue and net cash provided by operating activities. Having recently completed my third year serving my colleagues at SNDL, I appreciate this chance to reflect on the company's incredible transformation and share my thoughts and insights on the industry.

As Warren Buffet highlighted in his Shareholder Letter this past year: "Ben Graham said, 'Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it's a weighing machine.' If you keep making something more valuable, then some wise person is going to notice it and start buying." With the acquisitive growth that has transformed our business over the last two years, we must engage with investors to better articulate the enhanced value proposition of the new SNDL. In the near term, it is unlikely that any single company will break away from the pack and avoid the broader de-rating of equity values with the cannabis sector in the grips of a full-blown distress cycle and the broader credit and equity markets adjusting to current inflationary dynamics. We are amid the reckoning we've been predicting as business failures and industry consolidation is accelerating. Credit and equity investors are starving the industry of capital, which is a critical factor in eliminating non-economic participants, reducing excess capacity, and bringing the industry to health.

"Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning."

We also can't blindly execute our strategy with a stubborn disregard for our valuation or cost of capital. We must continue to figure out ways to unlock value and be open to all options regarding the future of our business and operating segments. Our balance sheet, liquidity, and access to capital easily position us in the top decile of credit profiles in the cannabis sector. We are currently working on massive cost reduction initiatives, including more than $20 million in annual synergies from the Valens transaction, and sustainability is a key priority - that means sustainably profitable operations, sustainable product quality, and sustainable environmental practices. With the Canadian cannabis industry in its fifth year post-federal legalization and distress permeating the North American sector, I believe we are entering a new phase in the evolution of the cannabis space that will change the landscape dramatically in 2023 and 2024.

Over the last three years, we have transformed our company from a poorly positioned business on the verge of bankruptcy to a low-cost, vertically integrated Canadian company that stands alone as the largest private market distributor of liquor and cannabis. We made some tough choices along the way, said goodbye to valued colleagues, took advantage of distress, and demonstrated a commitment to "challenge the expected". The benefits of our vertical integration strategy are showing their intended results, and we are working to gain stability in a challenging and dynamic industry. Our drive to create exceptional consumer products and experiences is key to SNDL's momentum and future success. Despite the positive milestones and growth we have achieved, SNDL's shares are trading near all-time lows, well below our book value, which is backstopped by cash and credit investments, and materially less than 1X our annualized revenue. We can't shout into the wind, blaming our position on regulations and taxes, or the strong correlation and horrific performance of all cannabis stocks and the market as a whole.

As capital begins to flow back into emerging industries, there will inevitably be a renewed focus on liquidity, governance, and cash flow. With increased investment comes increased scrutiny, and investors will be looking for companies that can demonstrate a solid financial foundation and a clear plan for sustainable growth. Effective governance structures will be key in instilling confidence in investors, while a strong focus on cash flow will be essential in ensuring the long-term viability of the business. By prioritizing these key factors, emerging companies can position themselves for success in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

With more than $200 million in unrestricted net cash and no debt, SNDL continues to have one of the strongest balance sheets in the North American cannabis industry. As fiduciaries, we are focused on capital preservation and shareholder value creation. Our financial decisions will always be guided by

The market backdrop this past year has been challenging for investors around the world. However, I believe that our business has never been stronger than it is today. Our competitive advantages include our scale retail operations platform, real-time access to data-driven consumer insights, trusted B2B partnerships, a healthy balance sheet, and most importantly - the professionals I serve at SNDL.

We believe the market is failing to recognize the intrinsic value that we have built but we expect that it will be appreciated in due time. We believe this disconnect arises partially from a lack of clarity around our operating fundamentals and the amount of synergy and growth we can deliver with the integration of recent transactions. We have material opportunities to improve the profitability of our cannabis and liquor operations through scale and the monetization of data as a service. The opportunity to become a low-cost producer across all cannabis categories has also great advantages for us. We also have significant optionality in the US relative to other North American operators due to the positioning of our SunStream credit portfolio. The application of our shared service model starting with the announcement of Nova's potential restructuring marks a significant milestone for SNDL. We believe our business has reached peak complexity, and it is imperative that we refine our operations through the implementation of a shared services model. By streamlining our processes and leveraging the benefits of a centralized approach, we can maximize our financial returns and drive sustainable growth most efficiently. This approach may enable us to apply our model to other segments in the future.

SunStream: American Exposure &

Credit Optionality

Through our joint venture partnership with the SAF Group, our investment vehicle SunStream Bancorp or "SunStream" has underwritten opportunities to deploy credit capital into US based cannabis companies and has built a credit portfolio that is valued north of CAD$500 million. We are keenly focused on unlocking value through the strategic positioning of this joint venture. We currently have six credit exposures in the SunStream portfolio. As previously disclosed, two of them are in active negotiation of restructuring. The combined expertise of SNDL and SAF positions us well to improve the quality of operations and financial results in cases where playing the role of a passive lender is no longer appropriate. We do expect in 2023 that, on a structured and compliant basis, SNDL may become a majority owner of one or more vertical operations in the US.

Liquid Courage

In March of 2022, we completed the acquisition of Alcanna, which created Canada's largest private market, regulated products platform and expanded our retail footprint to more than 365 stores, including cannabis retail. This acquisition has allowed us to leverage new retail opportunities, improve our talent density, and solidify our position as a leader in the regulated products industry. With the addition of Wine and Beyond, Liquor Depot, Ace Liquor we were able to diversify our business model.

Our liquor retail segment brought material change and opportunity to SNDL. We see opportunities to improve the performance of the segment and are committed to its continued success. SNDL's liquor segment strengthens SNDL's broader technology infrastructure, the ability to own the customer relationship and shape the retail experience.

As disruptors in the industry, we are committed to transforming the regulated space and pushing boundaries to better serve our customers. In 2023, we intend to take advantage of opportunities to improve e-commerce, expand our Wine and Beyond banner, and monetize data as a service. We even believe in the possibility of THC infused beverages being sold in liquor retail in a manner consistent with government policies on taxation and harm reduction.