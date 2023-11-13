SNDL Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position
(Unaudited - expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
As at
Note
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
201,983
279,586
Restricted cash
19,661
19,338
Marketable securities
6
265
21,926
Accounts receivable
25,505
22,636
Biological assets
7
562
3,477
Inventory
8
142,550
127,782
Prepaid expenses and deposits
17,814
10,110
Investments
14
3,400
6,552
Assets held for sale
3(a),9
8,391
6,375
Net investment in subleases
12
3,603
3,701
423,734
501,483
Non-current assets
Long-term deposits
9,720
8,584
Right of use assets
10
133,792
134,154
Property, plant and equipment
11
176,144
143,409
Net investment in subleases
12
18,262
19,618
Intangible assets
13
73,776
74,885
Investments
14
29,058
90,702
Equity-accounted investees
15
550,523
519,255
Goodwill
3(a)
148,282
67,260
Total assets
1,563,291
1,559,350
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
57,230
48,153
Lease liabilities
17
33,809
30,206
Derivative warrants
16
6,800
11,002
97,839
89,361
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
17
137,201
139,625
Other liabilities
6,860
2,709
Total liabilities
241,900
231,695
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
18(b)
2,366,775
2,292,810
Warrants
2,260
2,260
Contributed surplus
76,912
68,961
Contingent consideration
2,279
2,279
Accumulated deficit
(1,178,063
)
(1,091,999
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
31,306
32,188
Total shareholders' equity
1,301,469
1,306,499
Non-controlling interest
19,922
21,156
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
1,563,291
1,559,350
Commitments (note 27)
Subsequent events (notes 18 and 28)
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
1
SNDL Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited - expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Note
2023 (1)
2022
2023 (1)
2022
Gross revenue (1)
20
249,796
235,144
696,118
482,828
Excise taxes (1)
12,201
4,644
35,562
11,036
Net revenue
237,595
230,500
660,556
471,792
Cost of sales (1)
8
180,375
179,093
503,444
367,710
Inventory impairment and obsolescence
8
9,126
(2,307
)
22,594
3,545
Gross margin before fair value adjustments
48,094
53,714
134,518
100,537
Change in fair value of biological assets
(1,819
)
(1,899
)
(6,767
)
1,403
Change in fair value realized through inventory
2,330
(1,506
)
5,328
(5,133
)
Gross margin
48,605
50,309
133,079
96,807
Interest and fee revenue
21
3,445
4,312
11,077
10,750
Investment loss
21
(29
)
(5,513
)
(9,218
)
(58,296
)
Share of profit (loss) of equity-accounted investees
15
6,581
9,176
15,161
(24,711
)
General and administrative
48,235
45,014
149,535
95,989
Sales and marketing
3,271
1,935
10,761
6,178
Research and development
57
1,503
217
1,988
Depreciation and amortization
10,11,13
15,545
9,783
45,456
19,322
Share-based compensation
19
5,373
2,069
11,475
6,711
Restructuring costs
708
-
6,286
(882
)
Asset impairment
11,13
1,783
86,522
4,248
88,372
Loss from operations
(16,370
)
(88,542
)
(77,879
)
(193,128
)
Transaction costs
(226
)
(417
)
(2,439
)
1,040
Finance costs, net
22
(2,142
)
(8,409
)
(9,773
)
(34,853
)
Change in estimate of fair value of derivative warrants
16
(2,840
)
(8,500
)
4,202
6,856
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(235
)
91
(429
)
102
Gain (loss) on disposition of assets
(14
)
6
(275
)
408
Loss before income tax
(21,827
)
(105,771
)
(86,593
)
(219,575
)
Income tax recovery
-
6,927
-
8,718
Net loss from continuing operations
(21,827
)
(98,844
)
(86,593
)
(210,857
)
Net loss from discontinued operations
4
-
-
(4,535
)
-
Net loss
(21,827
)
(98,844
)
(91,128
)
(210,857
)
Equity-accounted investees - share of other comprehensive income (loss)
15
11,124
23,194
(882
)
29,188
Comprehensive loss
(10,703
)
(75,650
)
(92,010
)
(181,669
)
Net loss from continuing operations attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(21,784
)
(98,108
)
(85,337
)
(209,313
)
Non-controlling interest
(43
)
(736
)
(1,256
)
(1,544
)
(21,827
)
(98,844
)
(86,593
)
(210,857
)
Net loss attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(21,784
)
(98,108
)
(89,872
)
(209,313
)
Non-controlling interest
(43
)
(736
)
(1,256
)
(1,544
)
(21,827
)
(98,844
)
(91,128
)
(210,857
)
Comprehensive loss attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(10,660
)
(74,914
)
(90,754
)
(180,125
)
Non-controlling interest
(43
)
(736
)
(1,256
)
(1,544
)
(10,703
)
(75,650
)
(92,010
)
(181,669
)
Net loss per common share attributable to owners of the Company
Basic and diluted
24
$
(0.08
)
$
(0.41
)
$
(0.35
)
$
(0.92
)
(1) Recast - refer to note 20.
See accompanying notes to thecondensed consolidated interim financial statements.
2
SNDL Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(Unaudited - expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Note
Share capital
Warrants
Contributed surplus
Contingent consideration
Accumulated deficit
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Non-controlling interest
Total
Balance at December 31, 2022
2,292,810
2,260
68,961
2,279
(1,091,999
)
32,188
21,156
1,327,655
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(89,872
)
-
(1,256
)
(91,128
)
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
-
(882
)
-
(882
)
Share repurchases
18(b)
(5,344
)
-
-
-
3,808
-
-
(1,536
)
Share issuances by subsidiaries
-
-
25
-
-
-
26
51
Acquisition
3(a)
83,953
-
602
-
-
-
-
84,555
Shares acquired and cancelled
18(b)
(6,615
)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(6,615
)
Share-based compensation
19
-
-
9,295
-
-
-
-
9,295
Employee awards exercised
18(b)
1,971
-
(1,971
)
-
-
-
-
-
Distribution declared by subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
-
-
(4
)
(4
)
Balance at September 30, 2023
2,366,775
2,260
76,912
2,279
(1,178,063
)
31,306
19,922
1,321,391
Balance at June 30, 2023
2,365,845
2,260
73,636
2,279
(1,156,279
)
20,182
19,965
1,327,888
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(21,784
)
-
(43
)
(21,827
)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
11,124
-
11,124
Acquisition
-
-
602
-
-
-
-
602
Share-based compensation
19
-
-
3,604
-
-
-
-
3,604
Employee awards exercised
18(b)
930
-
(930
)
-
-
-
-
-
Balance at September 30, 2023
2,366,775
2,260
76,912
2,279
(1,178,063
)
31,306
19,922
1,321,391
3
SNDL Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(Unaudited - expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Note
Share capital
Warrants
Contributed surplus
Contingent consideration
Accumulated deficit
Accumulated
Non-
Total equity
Balance at December 31, 2021
2,035,704
8,092
60,734
2,279
(785,112
)
7,607
229
1,329,533
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(209,313
)
-
(1,544
)
(210,857
)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
29,188
-
29,188
Share issuances
2,870
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,870
Share repurchases
(16,532
)
-
-
-
10,383
-
-
(6,149
)
Share issuances by subsidiaries
-
-
57
-
-
-
35
92
Acquisition
287,129
-
-
-
-
-
58,250
345,379
Warrants expired
-
(5,832
)
5,832
-
-
-
-
-
Share-based compensation
-
-
8,530
-
-
-
114
8,644
Employee awards exercised
1,747
-
(1,747
)
-
-
-
-
-
Distribution declared by subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
-
-
(11
)
(11
)
Balance at September 30, 2022
2,310,918
2,260
73,406
2,279
(984,042
)
36,795
57,073
1,498,689
Balance at June 30, 2022
2,322,273
8,092
65,043
2,279
(893,200
)
13,601
57,801
1,575,889
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(98,108
)
-
(736
)
(98,844
)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
23,194
-
23,194
Share repurchases
(11,362
)
-
-
-
7,266
-
-
(4,096
)
Warrants expired
-
(5,832
)
5,832
-
-
-
-
-
Share-based compensation
-
-
2,538
-
-
-
19
2,557
Employee awards exercised
7
-
(7
)
-
-
-
-
-
Distribution declared by subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
-
-
(11
)
(11
)
Balance at September 30, 2022
2,310,918
2,260
73,406
2,279
(984,042
)
36,795
57,073
1,498,689
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
4
SNDL Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows
(Unaudited - expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Note
2023
2022
2023
2022
Cash provided by (used in):
Operating activities
Net loss for the period
(21,827
)
(98,844
)
(91,128
)
(210,857
)
Adjustments for:
Income tax recovery
-
(6,927
)
-
(8,718
)
Interest and fee revenue
21
(3,445
)
(4,312
)
(11,077
)
(10,750
)
Change in fair value of biological assets
1,819
1,899
6,767
(1,403
)
Share-based compensation
19
5,373
2,069
11,475
6,711
Depreciation and amortization
10,11,13
16,602
11,294
49,535
24,271
Loss (gain) on disposition of assets
14
(6
)
275
(408
)
Inventory obsolescence
8
9,126
(2,307
)
22,594
3,545
Finance costs
22
2,142
8,409
9,773
34,853
Change in estimate of fair value of derivative warrants
16
2,840
8,500
(4,202
)
(6,856
)
Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)
68
(75
)
44
(40
)
Asset impairment
1,783
86,522
4,248
88,372
Share of (profit) loss of equity-accounted investees
15
(6,581
)
(9,176
)
(15,161
)
24,711
Realized loss on settlement of marketable securities
6,21
46,082
-
138,874
-
Unrealized loss on marketable securities
6,21
(46,053
)
5,513
(129,656
)
58,685
Additions to marketable securities
-
-
-
(3,500
)
Proceeds from settlement of marketable securities
6
3,241
-
6,704
-
Income distributions from equity-accounted investees
-
976
-
1,661
Interest received
3,325
3,874
10,245
9,673
Change in non-cash working capital
23
13,033
1,163
(43,722
)
(45,271
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations
27,542
8,572
(34,412
)
(35,321
)
Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations
4
-
-
4,314
-
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
27,542
8,572
(30,098
)
(35,321
)
Investing activities
Additions to property, plant and equipment
11
(3,042
)
(2,119
)
(5,683
)
(6,654
)
Additions to intangible assets
13
(32
)
-
(88
)
(55
)
Additions to investments
195
(60,676
)
(507
)
(74,770
)
Additions to equity-accounted investees
15
-
(8,072
)
(16,989
)
(102,272
)
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
1,150
3
1,287
4,003
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
3
-
-
3,695
(31,149
)
Change in non-cash working capital
23
730
(754
)
1,857
(495
)
Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations
(999
)
(71,618
)
(16,428
)
(211,392
)
Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations
4
-
-
-
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(999
)
(71,618
)
(16,428
)
(211,392
)
Financing activities
Change in restricted cash
(205
)
70
(323
)
7,677
Payments on lease liabilities, net
(9,793
)
(9,127
)
(29,400
)
(18,751
)
Repurchase of common shares, net of costs
18(b)
-
(4,096
)
(1,536
)
(6,149
)
Repayment of long-term debt
-
-
-
(10,000
)
Change in non-cash working capital
23
(17
)
4,996
182
7,112
Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations
(10,015
)
(8,157
)
(31,077
)
(20,111
)
Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations
4
-
-
-
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(10,015
)
(8,157
)
(31,077
)
(20,111
)
Change in cash and cash equivalents
16,528
(71,203
)
(77,603
)
(266,824
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
185,455
362,630
279,586
558,251
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
201,983
291,427
201,983
291,427
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
5
SNDL Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)
SNDL Inc. ("SNDL" or the "Company") was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) on August 19, 2006. On July 25, 2022, the Company's shareholders approved a special resolution amending the articles of SNDL to change the name of the Company from "Sundial Growers Inc." to "SNDL Inc.".
The Company's head office is located at 300, 919 11th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
The principal activities of the Company are the retailing of wines, beers and spirits, the operation and support of corporate-owned and franchise retail cannabis stores in Canadian jurisdictions where the private sale of recreational cannabis is permitted, the manufacturing of cannabis products providing proprietary cannabis processing services, the production, distribution and sale of cannabis domestically and for export pursuant to the Cannabis Act (Canada) (the "Cannabis Act"), and the deployment of capital to investment opportunities. The Cannabis Act regulates the production, distribution, and possession of cannabis for both medical and adult recreational access in Canada. The Company also owns approximately 63% of Nova Cannabis Inc. ("Nova") (TSX: NOVC), whose principal activities are the retail sale of cannabis.
SNDL and its subsidiaries operate solely in Canada. Through its joint venture, SunStream Bancorp Inc. ("SunStream") (note 15), the Company provides growth capital that pursues indirect investment and financial services opportunities in the cannabis sector, as well as other investment opportunities. The Company also makes strategic portfolio investments in debt and equity securities.
The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "SNDL".
Statement of compliance
The condensed consolidated interim financial statements ("financial statements") have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 - Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee. These financial statements were prepared using the same accounting policies and methods as those disclosed in the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022.
These financial statements were approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors ("Board") on November 10, 2023.
On January 17, 2023, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of The Valens Company Inc. ("Valens"), other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Valens Transaction"). The Valens Transaction consideration was comprised of (i) the assumption of Valens' $60 million non-revolving term loan facility from its then existing lender, (ii) an aggregate 27.6 million SNDL common shares valued at $84.0 million based on the fair value of each common share of the Company on the closing date (0.3334 of a SNDL common share for each Valens common share), and (iii) contingent consideration valued at $0.6 million representing the fair value of Valens stock options.
Valens is a manufacturer of cannabis products providing proprietary cannabis processing services, in addition to product development, manufacturing, and commercialization of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Valens products are formulated for the medical, health and wellness, and recreational consumer segments.
6
SNDL Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)
The Company has engaged independent valuation experts to assist in determining the fair value of certain assets acquired and liabilities assumed and related deferred income tax impacts. The purchase price allocation is not final as the Company is continuing to obtain and verify information required to determine the fair value of certain assets and liabilities and the amount of deferred income taxes, if any, arising on their recognition.
Due to the inherent complexity associated with valuations and the timing of the acquisition, the amounts below are provisional and subject to adjustment.
The fair value of consideration paid was as follows:
Provisional
Adjustments
Provisional
Valens loan facility
61,512
-
61,512
Issuance of common shares
83,953
-
83,953
Contingent consideration
-
602
602
145,465
602
146,067
The preliminary fair value of the assets and liabilities acquired was as follows:
Provisional
Adjustments
Provisional
Cash
3,615
-
3,615
Accounts receivable
21,361
-
21,361
Investments
876
-
876
Prepaid expenses and deposits
4,980
-
4,980
Inventory
14,140
-
14,140
Assets held for sale
6,330
-
6,330
Right of use assets
2,882
-
2,882
Property, plant and equipment
63,030
(10,938
)
52,092
Intangible assets
2,285
(785
)
1,500
Goodwill
68,697
12,325
81,022
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(34,185
)
-
(34,185
)
Contractual obligation
(5,339
)
-
(5,339
)
Lease liabilities
(3,207
)
-
(3,207
)
145,465
602
146,067
As new information is obtained within one year of the date of acquisition, about facts and circumstances that existed at the date of acquisition, identifies adjustments to the above amounts, the accounting for the acquisition will be revised.
Valens subsidiary Green Roads, Inc. ("Green Roads") was sold and has been classified as held for sale and discontinued operations (note 4).
The financial statements incorporate the operations of Valens commencing January 18, 2023. During the period January 18, 2023 to September 30, 2023 the Company recorded gross revenues of $63.1 million and net loss of $37.9 million from the Valens operations. Had the Valens Transaction closed on January 1, 2023, management estimates that for the period January 1, 2023, to January 17, 2023, revenue would have increased by $4.2 million and net loss would have increased by $2.1 million. In determining these amounts, management assumes the fair values on the date of acquisition would have been the same as if the acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2023.
The Company incurred costs related to the Valens Transaction of $2.8 million which have been included in transaction costs.
On February 7, 2023, the Company acquired the right, title and interest in (i) five Superette retail locations within Toronto and Ottawa; (ii) the intellectual property rights related to the Superette brand; and (iii) the shares of Superette Ontario (collectively, the "Superette Transaction").
7
SNDL Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)
The Superette acquisition consideration was comprised of the extinguishment of the Company's promissory note.
The fair value of consideration paid was as follows:
Extinguishment of promissory note
2,625
2,625
The fair value of the assets and liabilities acquired was as follows:
Cash
80
Accounts receivable
30
Prepaid expenses and deposits
141
Inventory
371
Right of use assets
1,129
Property, plant and equipment
2,077
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(74
)
Lease liabilities
(1,129
)
2,625
The financial statements incorporate the operations of Superette commencing February 8, 2023. During the period February 8, 2023 to September 30, 2023 the Company recorded gross revenues of $2.8 million and net loss of $1.2 million from the Superette operations. Had the Superette Transaction closed on January 1, 2023, management estimates that for the period January 1, 2023, to February 7, 2023, revenue would have increased by $0.5 million and net loss would have increased by $0.1 million. In determining these amounts, management assumes the fair values on the date of acquisition would have been the same as if the acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2023.
The Company incurred costs related to the Superette Transaction of $0.7 million which have been included in transaction costs.
The Green Roads operations acquired as part of the Valens acquisition were classified as held for sale and discontinued operations as the carrying amount of the disposal group was expected to be recovered through a sale transaction rather than through continued use.
Green Roads filed for bankruptcy on March 6, 2023. A successful bid of US$3.1 million was accepted and the sale was approved at a court hearing on May 10, 2023. The disposition of Green Roads closed on May 31, 2023 and a loss on disposition of $2.3 million was recorded.
The consolidated statement of loss and comprehensive loss and consolidated statement of cash flows have been presented to show the discontinued operations separately from continuing operations.
8
SNDL Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)
Results of discontinued operations
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net revenue
-
-
7,510
-
Cost of sales
-
-
3,841
-
Gross margin
-
-
3,669
-
General and administrative
-
-
3,639
-
Sales and marketing
-
-
1,817
-
Depreciation and amortization
-
-
450
-
Loss from operations
-
-
(2,237
)
-
Finance costs
-
-
(16
)
-
Loss on disposition
-
-
(2,282
)
-
Net loss
-
-
(4,535
)
-
The Company's reportable segments are organized by business line and are comprised of four reportable segments: liquor retail, cannabis retail, cannabis operations, and investments.
Liquor retail includes the sale of wines, beers and spirits through owned liquor stores. Cannabis retail includes the private sale of adult-use cannabis through owned and franchise retail cannabis stores. Cannabis operations include the cultivation, distribution and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets domestically and for export, and providing proprietary cannabis processing services, in addition to product development, manufacturing, and commercialization of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Investments include the deployment of capital to investment opportunities. Certain overhead expenses not directly attributable to any operating segment are reported as "Corporate".
9
SNDL Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)
Liquor
Cannabis
Cannabis
Investments (3)
Corporate
Total
As at September 30, 2023
Total assets
321,598
209,684
299,489
712,859
19,661
1,563,291
Nine months ended September 30, 2023
Net revenue (4)
419,402
214,828
61,027
-
(34,701
)
660,556
Gross margin
98,890
53,645
(19,456
)
-
-
133,079
Interest and fee revenue
-
75
-
10,723
279
11,077
Investment (loss) income
-
-
(611
)
(8,607
)
-
(9,218
)
Share of profit of equity-accounted investees
-
-
-
15,161
-
15,161
Depreciation and amortization
27,943
11,391
2,750
-
3,372
45,456
Earnings (loss) from operations
14,528
5,768
(46,792
)
16,963
(68,346
)
(77,879
)
Income (loss) before income tax
10,200
3,230
(46,725
)
13,287
(66,585
)
(86,593
)
Three months ended September 30, 2023
Net revenue (4)
151,801
75,539
20,954
-
(10,699
)
237,595
Gross margin
37,263
20,046
(8,704
)
-
-
48,605
Interest and fee revenue
-
17
-
3,326
102
3,445
Investment (loss) income
-
-
(114
)
85
-
(29
)
Share of profit of equity-accounted investees
-
-
-
6,581
-
6,581
Depreciation and amortization
9,436
4,340
954
-
815
15,545
Earnings (loss) from operations
8,257
3,481
(13,971
)
9,886
(24,023
)
(16,370
)
Income (loss) before income tax
6,449
2,753
(13,774
)
9,834
(27,089
)
(21,827
)
Liquor
Cannabis
Cannabis
Investments (2)
Corporate
Total
As at December 31, 2022
Total assets
351,338
200,393
163,130
825,151
19,338
1,559,350
Nine months ended September 30, 2022
Net revenue
302,435
137,208
32,149
-
-
471,792
Gross margin
69,380
31,684
(4,257
)
-
-
96,807
Interest and fee revenue
-
-
-
10,750
-
10,750
Investment loss
-
-
-
(58,296
)
-
(58,296
)
Share of loss of equity-accounted investees
-
-
-
(24,711
)
-
(24,711
)
Depreciation and amortization
5,722
6,041
9
-
7,550
19,322
Earnings (loss) from operations
24,517
(82,512
)
(16,930
)
(71,732
)
(46,471
)
(193,128
)
Income (loss) before income tax
19,042
(84,681
)
(16,686
)
(98,721
)
(38,529
)
(219,575
)
Three months ended September 30, 2022
Net revenue
152,488
66,202
11,810
-
-
230,500
Gross margin
35,568
14,494
247
-
-
50,309
Interest and fee revenue
-
-
-
4,312
-
4,312
Investment loss
-
-
-
(5,513
)
-
(5,513
)
Share of profit of equity-accounted investees
-
-
-
9,176
-
9,176
Depreciation and amortization
2,923
3,199
-
-
3,661
9,783
Earnings (loss) from operations
13,302
(83,708
)
(5,673
)
7,936
(20,399
)
(88,542
)
Income (loss) before income tax
10,736
(84,848
)
(5,686
)
3,252
(29,225
)
(105,771
)
10
SNDL Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)
Geographical disclosure
As at September 30, 2023, the Company had non-current assets related to investment credit operations in the United States of $550.5 million (December 31, 2022 - $519.3 million). For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, share of profit of equity-accounted investees related to operations in the United States was a gain of $6.6 million and $15.2 million, respectively (three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 - gain of $9.2 million and a loss of $24.7 million, respectively). All other non-current assets relate to operations in Canada and revenues from external customers relate to operations in Canada.
As at
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Balance, beginning of year
21,926
83,724
Acquisition (note 3(a))
876
-
Additions
-
3,755
Dispositions
(13,319
)
-
Change in fair value recognized in profit or loss
(9,218
)
(65,553
)
Balance, end of period
265
21,926
The Company's biological assets consist of cannabis plants in various stages of vegetation, including plants which have not been harvested. The change in carrying value of biological assets is as follows:
As at
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Balance, beginning of year
3,477
4,410
Increase in biological assets due to capitalized costs
19,867
27,749
Acquisition
-
909
Net change in fair value of biological assets
(6,767
)
(1,309
)
Transferred to inventory upon harvest
(16,015
)
(28,282
)
Balance, end of period
562
3,477
Biological assets are valued in accordance with IAS 41 and are presented at their fair value less costs to sell up to the point of harvest. This is determined using a model which estimates the expected harvest yield in grams for plants currently being cultivated, and then adjusts that amount for the expected selling price less costs to produce and sell per gram.
The fair value measurements for biological assets have been categorized as Level 3 fair values based on the inputs to the valuation technique used. The Company's method of accounting for biological assets attributes value accretion on a straight-line basis throughout the life of the biological asset from initial cloning to the point of harvest.
Management believes the most significant unobservable inputs and their impact on fair value of biological assets are as follows:
Assumption
Input
Weighted average input
Effect of 10% change ($000s)
September 30
December 31
September 30
December 31
Yield per square foot of growing space (1)
Grams
49
48
42
279
Average net selling price (2)
$/gram
4.95
4.66
133
687
After harvest cost to complete and sell
$/gram
1.57
1.27
32
187
11
SNDL Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)
These assumptions are estimates that are subject to volatility in market prices and several uncontrollable factors. The Company's estimates are, by their nature, subject to change and differences from the anticipated yield will be reflected in the net change in fair value of biological assets in future periods.
The Company estimates the harvest yields for cannabis at various stages of growth. As at September 30, 2023, it is estimated that the Company's biological assets will yield approximately 1,394 kilograms (December 31, 2022 - 3,904 kilograms) of dry cannabis when harvested. During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company harvested 13,831 kilograms of dry cannabis (nine months ended September 30, 2022 - 16,642 kilograms).
As at
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Retail liquor
94,823
82,589
Harvested cannabis
Raw materials, packaging and components
8,164
4,577
Extracted cannabis & hemp oils
11,472
-
Work-in-progress
5,260
19,927
Finished goods
6,802
7,040
Retail cannabis
16,029
13,373
Millwork
-
276
142,550
127,782
During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, inventories of $180.4 million and $503.4 million were recognized in cost of sales as an expense (three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 - $179.1 million and $367.7 million).
During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company recognized inventory write downs of $9.2 million and $22.7 million (three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 - reversal of $1.9 million and write down of $5.2 million), of which $9.1 million and $22.6 million (three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 - reversal of $2.3 million and write down of $3.5 million) was recognized as an impaired and obsolete inventory provision, and $50.0 thousand and $140.0 thousand (nine months ended September 30, 2022 - $0.4 million and $1.7 million) was included in the change in fair value realized through inventory as the fair value component of the impaired and obsolete inventory provision.
At September 30, 2023, assets held for sale were measured at their fair value less costs to sell and comprised of the following:
Stellarton facility
6,375
Mission facility
2,016
8,391
The Stellarton facility is located in Stellarton, Nova Scotia, and its primary purpose was the packaging and processing of value added and derivative products for the adult-use cannabis market. The Stellarton facility was acquired in the Zenabis acquisition.
The Mission facility is located in Mission, British Columbia, and its primary purpose was the cultivation of cannabis and the packaging of dried cannabis flower in consumer packaging. The Mission facility was acquired in the Valens Transaction (note 3(a)).
12
SNDL Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)
Cost
Balance at December 31, 2022
167,067
Acquisition (note 3(a), note3(b))
4,011
Additions
2,718
Renewals, remeasurements and dispositions
18,998
Balance at September 30, 2023
192,794
Accumulated depreciation and impairment
Balance at December 31, 2022
32,913
Depreciation
24,778
Impairment
1,311
Balance at September 30, 2023
59,002
Net book value
Balance at December 31, 2022
134,154
Balance at September 30, 2023
133,792
During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, renewals, remeasurements and dispositions of $19.0 million mainly related to lease renewals.
As at September 30, 2023, the Company recorded impairment losses of right-of-use assets of $1.3 million with $1.2 million in the liquor retail reporting segment and $0.1 million in the cannabis retail reporting segment. Refer to note 11 for the significant assumptions applied in the impairment test.
Land
Production facilities
Leasehold improvements
Equipment
Construction
Total
Cost
Balance at December 31, 2022
11,964
154,234
70,814
78,922
9,454
325,388
Acquisition (note 3(a), note3(b))
8,661
24,330
3,660
17,518
-
54,169
Additions
-
10
1,344
3,997
121
5,472
Dispositions
-
(33
)
(316
)
(2,789
)
-
(3,138
)
Balance at September 30, 2023
20,625
178,541
75,502
97,648
9,575
381,891
Accumulated depreciation and impairment
Balance at December 31, 2022
-
132,007
15,369
28,782
5,821
181,979
Depreciation
-
1,824
8,861
12,320
-
23,005
Impairment
-
-
544
1,699
-
2,243
Dispositions
-
-
(290
)
(1,190
)
-
(1,480
)
Balance at September 30, 2023
-
133,831
24,484
41,611
5,821
205,747
Net book value
Balance at December 31, 2022
11,964
22,227
55,445
50,140
3,633
143,409
Balance at September 30, 2023
20,625
44,710
51,018
56,037
3,754
176,144
During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, depreciation expense of $4.1 million was capitalized to biological assets and inventory (nine months ended September 30, 2022 - $4.9 million).
During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company determined that indicators of impairment existed relating to idle machinery and equipment. The estimated recoverable amount of the assets was determined to be nil
13
SNDL Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)
and an impairment of $1.4 million was recorded. The impairment was recognized in the Company's cannabis operations reporting segment.
During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company determined that indicators of impairment existed relating to its retail stores due to underperforming operating results of certain stores. For impairment testing of retail property, plant and equipment and right of use assets, the Company determined that a cash generating unit ("CGU") was defined as each individual retail store. The Company completed impairment tests for each store location determined to have an indicator of potential impairment using a discounted cash flow methodology. The recoverable amounts for each CGU were based on the higher of its estimated value in use and fair value less costs of disposal using Level 3 inputs. The significant assumptions applied in the impairment test are described below:
As at September 30, 2023, the Company recorded impairment losses of property, plant and equipment of $0.9 million ($0.5 million in leasehold improvements and $0.4 million in equipment) with $0.5 million in the cannabis retail reporting segment and $0.4 million in the liquor retail reporting segment.
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Balance, beginning of year
23,319
26,562
Additions
832
1,408
Finance income
648
833
Rents recovered (payments made directly to landlords)
(3,040
)
(4,141
)
Dispositions and remeasurements
106
(1,343
)
Balance, end of period
21,865
23,319
Current portion
3,603
3,701
Long-term
18,262
19,618
Net investment in subleases represent leased retail stores that have been subleased to certain franchise partners. These subleases are classified as a finance lease as the sublease terms are for the remaining term of the head lease.
14
SNDL Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)
Brands and trademarks
Franchise agreements
Software
Retail
Total
Cost
Balance at December 31, 2022
80,400
10,000
5,542
750
96,692
Acquisition (note 3(a))
1,500
-
-
-
1,500
Additions
-
-
88
-
88
Balance at September 30, 2023
81,900
10,000
5,630
750
98,280
Accumulated amortization and impairment
Balance at December 31, 2022
19,317
1,811
679
-
21,807
Amortization
152
935
675
-
1,762
Impairment
935
-
-
-
935
Balance at September 30, 2023
20,404
2,746
1,354
-
24,504
Net book value
Balance at December 31, 2022
61,083
8,189
4,863
750
74,885
Balance at September 30, 2023
61,496
7,254
4,276
750
73,776
During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company determined that indicators of impairment existed regarding the Sun 8 intellectual property and the intellectual property and rights pertaining to certain other cannabis strains due to decreasing market demand. The estimated recoverable amount of the intangible assets was determined to be $1.5 million and nil, respectively, and an impairment of $0.8 million and $0.1 million was recorded in the cannabis operations reporting segment.
As at
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Investments at amortized cost
24,163
24,493
Investments at FVTPL
8,295
72,761
32,458
97,254
Current portion
3,400
6,552
Long-term
29,058
90,702
Investments at amortized cost
The Company has a loan outstanding to Indiva Limited ("Indiva") with a principal balance of $19.8 million that had a maturity date of February 23, 2024. On August 28, 2023, the Company amended the maturity date to February 24, 2026.
Investments at fair value through profit and loss ("fvtpl")
Valens
On January 17, 2023, the Company announced that it had successfully closed the Valens Transaction (note 3(a)). The $60.0 million non-revolving term loan formed part of the consideration (note 3(a)).
Superette
On February 7, 2023, the Company announced that it had successfully closed the Superette Transaction (note 3(b)). The Company has adjusted the fair value of the Superette promissory note downward by $5.4 million ($1.7 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2023, and $3.7 million during the year ended December 31, 2022) (note
15
SNDL Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)
22) to management's best estimate of the fair value of the Superette promissory note at February 7, 2023. The Superette promissory note was extinguished immediately preceding the business combination and forms the consideration transferred (note 3(b)).
As at
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Interest in joint venture
550,523
519,255
SunStream is a joint venture in which the Company has a 50% ownership interest. SunStream is a private company, incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta), which provides growth capital that pursues indirect investment and financial services opportunities in the global cannabis sector, as well as other investment opportunities.
SunStream is structured as a separate vehicle and the Company has a residual interest in the net assets of SunStream. Accordingly, the Company has classified its interest in SunStream as a joint venture, which is accounted for using the equity-method.
The current investment portfolio of SunStream is comprised of secured debt, hybrid debt and derivative instruments with United States based cannabis businesses. These investments are recorded at fair value each reporting period with any changes in fair value recorded through profit or loss. SunStream actively monitors these investments for changes in credit risk, market risk and other risks specific to each investment.
As at September 30, 2023, the Company had funded $531.7 million out of the total $538.0 million that was originally committed to SunStream. No capital contributions were made during the three months ended September 30, 2023.
The following table summarizes the carrying amount of the Company's interest in the joint venture:
Carrying amount
Balance at December 31, 2022
519,255
Capital contributions
16,989
Share of net earnings (loss)
15,161
Share of other comprehensive income (loss)
(882
)
Balance at September 30, 2023
550,523
SunStream is a related party due to it being classified as a joint venture of the Company. Capital contributions to the joint venture and distributions received from the joint venture are classified as related party transactions.
The following table summarizes the financial information of SunStream:
As at
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Current assets (including cash and cash equivalents - 2023: $0.3 million, 2022: $1.5 million)
6,902
5,437
Non-current assets
539,549
509,418
Current liabilities
(272
)
(1,146
)
Net assets (liabilities) (100%)
546,179
513,709
Nine months ended September 30
2023
2022
Revenue (loss)
20,590
(19,001
)
Profit (loss) from operations
15,587
(24,217
)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
(882
)
37,906
Total comprehensive income (loss)
14,884
13,757
16
SNDL Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Balance, beginning of year
11,002
21,700
Change in fair value recognized in profit or loss
(4,202
)
(10,783
)
Acquisition
-
85
Balance, end of period
6,800
11,002
The following table summarizes outstanding derivative warrants as at September 30, 2023:
Exercise price (USD)
Number of warrants
Weighted average contractual life
2020 Series A Warrants (1)
1.77
50,000
1.9
Unsecured Convertible Notes Warrants (1)
1.77
50,000
0.2
New Warrants
2.29
9,833,333
0.9
December 2018 Performance Warrants
CAD 5.51
118,067
0.2
10,051,400
0.9
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Balance, beginning of year
169,831
33,470
Acquisitions (note 3(a), note3(b))
4,336
142,106
Additions
3,550
7,497
Lease payments
(32,440
)
(31,834
)
Renewals, remeasurements and dispositions
19,727
10,890
Tenant inducement allowances received
91
1,799
Accretion expense
5,915
5,903
Balance, end of period
171,010
169,831
Current portion
33,809
30,206
Long-term
137,201
139,625
During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, renewals, remeasurements and dispositions of $19.7 million mainly related to lease renewals.
The following table presents the contractual undiscounted cash flows, excluding periods covered by lessee lease extension options that have been included in the determination of the lease term, related to the Company's lease liabilities as at September 30, 2023:
September 30, 2023
Less than one year
40,839
One to three years
68,898
Three to five years
76,285
Thereafter
14,089
Minimum lease payments
200,111
17
SNDL Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)
The authorized capital of the Company consists of an unlimited number of voting common shares and preferred shares with no par value.
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Note
Number of
Carrying
Number of
Carrying
Balance, beginning of year
235,194,236
2,292,810
206,040,836
2,035,704
Share issuances
-
-
370,179
2,870
Share repurchases
(546,700
)
(5,344
)
(4,252,489
)
(41,617
)
Acquisition
3(a)
27,605,782
83,953
32,060,135
287,129
Shares acquired and cancelled
(2,175,023
)
(6,615
)
-
-
Employee awards exercised
411,555
1,971
975,575
8,724
Balance, end of period
260,489,850
2,366,775
235,194,236
2,292,810
For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company purchased and cancelled 0.5 million common shares at a weighted average price of $2.78 (US$2.04) per common share for a total cost of $1.5 million. Accumulated deficit was reduced by $3.8 million, representing the excess of the average carrying value of the common shares over their purchase price.
In connection with the Valens Transaction (note 3(a)), the Company received and cancelled 2.2 million of its own common shares valued at $6.6 million based on the fair value on the closing date. At the time of the acquisition, the Company owned 6.5 million Valens common shares which were classified as marketable securities (note 6). In accordance with the Valens Transaction consideration, the Company received 2.2 million common shares (0.3334 of a SNDL common share for each Valens common share).
Subsequent to September 30, 2023, the Company issued 0.9 million common shares related to the acquisition of certain franchise stores in Ontario.
The Company has a number of share-based compensation plans which include simple and performance warrants, stock options, restricted share units ("RSUs") and deferred share units ("DSUs"). Further detail on each of these plans is outlined below. Subsequent to the Company's initial public offering, the Company established the stock option, RSU and DSU plans to replace the granting of simple warrants and performance warrants.
The components of share-based compensation expense are as follows:
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Equity-settled expense
Simple warrants (A)
3
126
(332
)
1,272
Stock options (B)
-
13
(2
)
65
Restricted share units (1) (C)
3,602
2,417
9,711
7,059
Cash-settled expense
Deferred share units (1)(2) (D)
1,768
(487
)
2,098
(1,685
)
5,373
2,069
11,475
6,711
18
SNDL Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)
Equity-settled plans
The Company issued simple warrants and performance warrants to employees, directors and others at the discretion of the Board. Simple and performance warrants granted generally vest annually over a three-year period, simple warrants expire five years after the grant date and performance warrants expire five years after vesting criteria met.
The following table summarizes changes in the simple and performance warrants during the nine months ended September 30, 2023:
Simple
Weighted
Performance
Weighted
Balance at December 31, 2022
165,820
$
46.91
123,200
$
42.26
Forfeited
(45,760
)
70.61
(52,800
)
54.55
Expired
(20,480
)
15.41
(16,000
)
14.07
Balance at September 30, 2023
99,580
$
42.49
54,400
$
38.62
The following table summarizes outstanding simple and performance warrants as at September 30, 2023:
Warrants outstanding
Warrants exercisable
Range of exercise prices
Number of
Weighted
Weighted
Number of
Weighted
Weighted
Simple warrants
$6.25 - $9.38
39,500
7.52
1.04
39,500
7.52
1.04
$29.69 - $45.31
19,120
31.91
1.28
18,320
31.60
1.20
$62.50 - $93.75
33,920
63.97
3.30
33,920
63.97
3.30
$125.00 - $312.50
7,040
163.94
3.70
5,440
151.50
3.33
99,580
$
42.49
2.04
97,180
$
39.82
1.99
Performance warrants
$6.25 - $9.38
19,200
6.25
n/a
19,200
6.25
1.44
$29.69 - $45.31
23,200
32.60
n/a
23,200
32.60
1.53
$62.50 - $93.75
9,334
77.68
n/a
1,334
93.75
2.42
$125.00 - $218.75
2,666
187.50
n/a
-
-
n/a
54,400
$
38.62
n/a
43,734
$
22.90
1.52
The Company issues stock options to employees and others at the discretion of the Board. Stock options granted generally vest annually in thirds over a three-year period and expire ten years after the grant date.
19
SNDL Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)
The following table summarizes changes in stock options during the nine months ended September 30, 2023:
Stock options outstanding
Weighted
Balance at December 31, 2022
44,360
$
13.24
Acquired (note 3(a))
1,317,837
17.63
Forfeited
(375,993
)
17.11
Expired
(33,440
)
9.70
Balance at September 30, 2023
952,764
$
17.90
The following table summarizes outstanding stock options as at September 30, 2023:
Stock options outstanding
Stock options exercisable
Exercise prices
Number of
Weighted
Number of
Weighted
$11.50
10,000
6.66
10,000
6.66
$11.90
8,160
6.74
8,160
6.74
$31.50
3,000
4.98
2,700
4.90
$11.79 - $38.88 (Legacy Valens)
931,604
2.47
931,604
2.47
952,764
2.56
952,464
2.56
RSUs are granted to employees and the vesting requirements and maximum term are at the discretion of the Board. RSUs are exchangeable for an equal number of common shares.
The following table summarizes changes in RSUs during the nine months ended September 30, 2023:
RSUs
Balance at December 31, 2022
1,381,330
Granted
10,248,044
Forfeited
(665,443
)
Exercised
(411,555
)
Balance at September 30, 2023
10,552,376
At September 30, 2023, no RSUs were vested or exercisable.
Cash-settled plans
DSUs are granted to directors and generally vest in equal instalments over one year. DSUs are settled by making a cash payment to the holder equal to the fair value of the Company's common shares calculated at the date of such payment.
As at September 30, 2023, the Company recognized a liability of $4.0 million relating to the fair value of cash-settled DSUs (December 31, 2022 - $2.3 million).
20
SNDL Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)
The following table summarizes changes in DSUs during the nine months ended September 30, 2023:
DSUs
Balance at December 31, 2022
1,708,383
Granted
503,707
Balance at September 30, 2023
2,212,090
At September 30, 2023, 1.3 million DSUs were vested but none were exercisable.
Liquor retail revenue is derived from the sale of wines, beers and spirits to customers. Cannabis retail revenue is derived from retail cannabis sales to customers, franchise revenue consists of royalty and franchise fee revenue, and other revenue consists of millwork, supply and accessories revenue and proprietary licensing. Cannabis operations revenue is derived from contracts with customers and is comprised of sales to Provincial boards that sell cannabis through their respective distribution models, sales to licensed producers for further processing, provision of proprietary cannabis processing services, product development, manufacturing and commercialization of cannabis consumer products and sales to medical customers.
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Liquor retail revenue
151,801
152,488
419,402
302,435
Cannabis retail revenue
Retail
69,732
62,501
201,255
128,022
Franchise
1,814
2,182
5,380
6,297
Other
3,993
1,519
8,193
2,889
Cannabis retail revenue
75,539
66,202
214,828
137,208
Cannabis operations revenue
Provincial boards
18,976
16,021
52,817
40,646
Medical
-
1
24
7
Wholesale
3,224
432
8,153
2,532
Analytical testing
256
-
894
-
Cannabis operations revenue
22,456
16,454
61,888
43,185
Gross revenue
249,796
235,144
696,118
482,828
During the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company determined that the application of its revenue recognition policy should eliminate cannabis operations revenue and related cost of sales from sales to provincial boards when it is expected to be subsequently repurchased by its licensed retailer subsidiaries for resale, at which point the full retail sales revenue will be recognized.
The following table presents the effect of the adjustments made to gross revenue and cost of sales for the periods indicated. There is no impact below gross margin before fair value adjustments.
21
SNDL Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)
Three months ended March 31, 2023
Three months ended June 30, 2023
As Previously Reported
Adjustment
As Recast
As Previously Reported
Adjustment
As Recast
Gross revenue
212,899
(11,407
)
201,492
257,425
(12,595
)
244,830
Excise taxes
10,447
-
10,447
12,914
-
12,914
Net revenue
202,452
(11,407
)
191,045
244,511
(12,595
)
231,916
Cost of sales
158,149
(11,407
)
146,742
188,922
(12,595
)
176,327
Inventory impairment and obsolescence
9,177
-
9,177
4,291
-
4,291
Gross margin before fair value adjustments
35,126
-
35,126
51,298
-
51,298
Three months ended September 30, 2023
Nine months ended September 30, 2023
As Reported
As Reported (1)
Adjustment
As Reported
Gross revenue
249,796
720,120
(24,002
)
696,118
Excise taxes
12,201
35,562
-
35,562
Net revenue
237,595
684,558
(24,002
)
660,556
Cost of sales
180,375
527,446
(24,002
)
503,444
Inventory impairment and obsolescence
9,126
22,594
-
22,594
Gross margin before fair value adjustments
48,094
134,518
-
134,518
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Interest and fee revenue
Interest revenue from investments at amortized cost
908
924
2,894
2,737
Interest and fee revenue from investments at FVTPL
250
1,095
1,124
3,754
Interest revenue from cash
2,287
2,293
7,059
4,259
3,445
4,312
11,077
10,750
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Investment loss
(29
)
(5,513
)
(9,218
)
(58,296
)
22
SNDL Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Cash finance expense
Other finance costs
2
1
47
170
2
1
47
170
Non-cash finance expense (income)
Change in fair value of investments at FVTPL
52
4,684
3,677
26,989
Accretion on lease liabilities
1,676
4,095
5,915
8,363
Financial guarantee liability (recovery) expense
-
(14
)
(139
)
(91
)
Other
625
(130
)
921
59
2,353
8,635
10,374
35,320
Interest income
(213
)
(227
)
(648
)
(637
)
2,142
8,409
9,773
34,853
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Cash provided by (used in):
Accounts receivable
7,275
(13
)
16,598
(2,578
)
Biological assets
(1,051
)
(2,062
)
(3,852
)
3,120
Inventory
9,081
(127
)
(22,851
)
(13,076
)
Prepaid expenses and deposits
4,043
2,064
(3,722
)
2,122
Investments
106
40
586
471
Right of use assets
(1,945
)
(2,745
)
(2,709
)
(3,896
)
Property, plant and equipment
22
-
95
-
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(5,797
)
4,746
(28,615
)
(30,533
)
Lease liabilities
2,012
3,502
2,787
5,716
13,746
5,405
(41,683
)
(38,654
)
Changes in non-cash working capital relating to:
Operating
13,033
1,163
(43,722
)
(45,271
)
Investing
730
(754
)
1,857
(495
)
Financing
(17
)
4,996
182
7,112
13,746
5,405
(41,683
)
(38,654
)
23
SNDL Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Weighted average shares outstanding (000s)
Basic and diluted (1)
260,435
237,760
258,757
227,563
Continuing operations
Net loss attributable to owners of the Company
(21,784
)
(98,108
)
(85,337
)
(209,313
)
Per share - basic and diluted
$
(0.08
)
$
(0.41
)
$
(0.33
)
$
(0.92
)
Discontinued operations
Net loss attributable to owners of the Company
-
-
(4,535
)
-
Per share - basic and diluted
-
-
$
(0.02
)
$
-
Net loss attributable to owners of the Company
(21,784
)
(98,108
)
(89,872
)
(209,313
)
Per share - basic and diluted
$
(0.08
)
$
(0.41
)
$
(0.35
)
$
(0.92
)
The financial instruments recognized on the consolidated statement of financial position are comprised of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, marketable securities, accounts receivable, investments at amortized cost, investments at FVTPL, accounts payable and accrued liabilities and derivative warrants.
Fair value
The carrying value of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, accounts receivable and accounts payable and accrued liabilities approximate their fair value due to the short-term nature of the instruments. The carrying value of investments at amortized cost approximate their fair value as the fixed interest rates approximate market rates for comparable transactions.
24
SNDL Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)
Fair value measurements of marketable securities, investments at FVTPL and derivative warrants are as follows:
Fair value measurements using
September 30, 2023
Carrying
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Recurring measurements:
Financial assets
Marketable securities
265
265
-
-
Investments at FVTPL
8,295
-
-
8,295
Financial liabilities
Derivative warrants (1)
6,800
-
-
6,800
Fair value measurements using
December 31, 2022
Carrying
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Recurring measurements:
Financial assets
Marketable securities
21,926
21,926
-
-
Investments at FVTPL
72,761
-
-
72,761
Financial liabilities
Derivative warrants (1)
11,002
-
-
11,002
At September 30, 2023, a 10% change in the material assumptions would change the estimated fair value of derivative warrant liabilities by approximately $0.9 million.
There were no transfers between Levels 1, 2 and 3 inputs during the period.
The Company entered into the following related party transactions during the periods noted, in addition to those disclosed in note 15 relating to the Company's joint venture.
A member of key management personnel jointly controls a company that owns property leased to SNDL for one of its retail liquor stores. The lease term is from November 1, 2017 to October 31, 2027 and includes extension terms from November 1, 2027 to October 31, 2032 and November 1, 2032 to October 31, 2037. Monthly rent for the location includes base rent, common area costs and sign rent. The rent amounts are subject to increases in accordance with the executed lease agreement. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company paid $125.2 thousand in total rent with respect to this lease.
The following table summarizes contractual commitments at September 30, 2023:
Less than
One to three
Three to five
Thereafter
Total
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
57,230
-
-
-
57,230
Financial guarantee liability
-
268
-
-
268
Contractual obligation
-
2,628
-
-
2,628
Balance, end of year
57,230
2,896
-
-
60,126
25
SNDL Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)
The Company has entered into certain supply agreements to provide dried cannabis and cannabis products to third parties. The contracts require the provision of various amounts of dried cannabis on or before certain dates. Should the Company not deliver the product in the agreed timeframe, financial penalties apply which may be paid either in product in-kind or cash. Under these agreements, the Company has accrued financial penalties payable as at September 30, 2023 of $2.5 million (December 31, 2022 - $2.5 million). The corresponding expenses were recognized during the years ended December 31, 2019 ($1.5 million) and December 31, 2021 ($1.0 million).
From time to time, the Company is involved in various claims and legal actions which occurred in the ordinary course of operations, the losses from which, if any, are not anticipated to be material to the financial statements.
Streamlining of cannabis operations
On October 19, 2023, the Company announced that it will consolidate all cultivation activities at its Atholville, New Brunswick Facility (the "Atholville Facility") following the centralization of SNDL's manufacturing, processing and production operations to Kelowna, British Columbia. In connection with the closing of the Olds facility, the Company expects to record any related non-cash impairment charges during the fourth quarter of 2023. The carrying amount of the Olds facility at September 30, 2023 was $36.4 million.
Nova transaction
On December 20, 2022, the Company and Nova announced that they had entered into an implementation agreement pursuant to which the Company and Nova agreed to implement a strategic transaction in the Canadian retail cannabis industry (the "Nova Transaction").
On May 5, 2023, Nova's shareholders approved the previously announced agreement with SNDL to implement a strategic partnership to create a well-capitalized cannabis retail platform in Canada, pursuant to the implementation agreement entered into between SNDL and Nova dated December 20, 2022, as amended on April 3, 2023 (the "Implementation Agreement").
On June 1, 2023, SNDL announced that it had amended the terms of the plan of arrangement (the "Original Plan of Arrangement"), and such amended form of the Original Plan of Arrangement being (the "Amended Plan of Arrangement") approved by the SNDL shareholders at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on July 25, 2022, pursuant to which SNDL intends to distribute certain of its Nova common shares to SNDL shareholders.
The completion of the share distribution remains subject to certain closing conditions set out in the Implementation Agreement, including the receipt of certain key regulatory approvals and the amendment to certain terms of the Nova Transaction that are mutually satisfactory to SNDL and Nova. SNDL continues to work with regulators to ensure that the Nova Transaction is in compliance with regulations in all relevant jurisdictions.
Due to ongoing review by regulators with respect to required approvals, SNDL and Nova have extended the outside date for closing of the Nova Transaction to on or before November 30, 2023.
26
