SNDL Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited - expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at

Note

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

201,983

279,586

Restricted cash

19,661

19,338

Marketable securities

6

265

21,926

Accounts receivable

25,505

22,636

Biological assets

7

562

3,477

Inventory

8

142,550

127,782

Prepaid expenses and deposits

17,814

10,110

Investments

14

3,400

6,552

Assets held for sale

3(a),9

8,391

6,375

Net investment in subleases

12

3,603

3,701

423,734

501,483

Non-current assets

Long-term deposits

9,720

8,584

Right of use assets

10

133,792

134,154

Property, plant and equipment

11

176,144

143,409

Net investment in subleases

12

18,262

19,618

Intangible assets

13

73,776

74,885

Investments

14

29,058

90,702

Equity-accounted investees

15

550,523

519,255

Goodwill

3(a)

148,282

67,260

Total assets

1,563,291

1,559,350

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

57,230

48,153

Lease liabilities

17

33,809

30,206

Derivative warrants

16

6,800

11,002

97,839

89,361

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

17

137,201

139,625

Other liabilities

6,860

2,709

Total liabilities

241,900

231,695

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

18(b)

2,366,775

2,292,810

Warrants

2,260

2,260

Contributed surplus

76,912

68,961

Contingent consideration

2,279

2,279

Accumulated deficit

(1,178,063

)

(1,091,999

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

31,306

32,188

Total shareholders' equity

1,301,469

1,306,499

Non-controlling interest

19,922

21,156

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

1,563,291

1,559,350

Commitments (note 27)

Subsequent events (notes 18 and 28)

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

SNDL Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited - expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

Three months ended
September 30

Nine months ended
September 30

Note

2023 (1)

2022

2023 (1)

2022

Gross revenue (1)

20

249,796

235,144

696,118

482,828

Excise taxes (1)

12,201

4,644

35,562

11,036

Net revenue

237,595

230,500

660,556

471,792

Cost of sales (1)

8

180,375

179,093

503,444

367,710

Inventory impairment and obsolescence

8

9,126

(2,307

)

22,594

3,545

Gross margin before fair value adjustments

48,094

53,714

134,518

100,537

Change in fair value of biological assets

(1,819

)

(1,899

)

(6,767

)

1,403

Change in fair value realized through inventory

2,330

(1,506

)

5,328

(5,133

)

Gross margin

48,605

50,309

133,079

96,807

Interest and fee revenue

21

3,445

4,312

11,077

10,750

Investment loss

21

(29

)

(5,513

)

(9,218

)

(58,296

)

Share of profit (loss) of equity-accounted investees

15

6,581

9,176

15,161

(24,711

)

General and administrative

48,235

45,014

149,535

95,989

Sales and marketing

3,271

1,935

10,761

6,178

Research and development

57

1,503

217

1,988

Depreciation and amortization

10,11,13

15,545

9,783

45,456

19,322

Share-based compensation

19

5,373

2,069

11,475

6,711

Restructuring costs

708

-

6,286

(882

)

Asset impairment

11,13

1,783

86,522

4,248

88,372

Loss from operations

(16,370

)

(88,542

)

(77,879

)

(193,128

)

Transaction costs

(226

)

(417

)

(2,439

)

1,040

Finance costs, net

22

(2,142

)

(8,409

)

(9,773

)

(34,853

)

Change in estimate of fair value of derivative warrants

16

(2,840

)

(8,500

)

4,202

6,856

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(235

)

91

(429

)

102

Gain (loss) on disposition of assets

(14

)

6

(275

)

408

Loss before income tax

(21,827

)

(105,771

)

(86,593

)

(219,575

)

Income tax recovery

-

6,927

-

8,718

Net loss from continuing operations

(21,827

)

(98,844

)

(86,593

)

(210,857

)

Net loss from discontinued operations

4

-

-

(4,535

)

-

Net loss

(21,827

)

(98,844

)

(91,128

)

(210,857

)

Equity-accounted investees - share of other comprehensive income (loss)

15

11,124

23,194

(882

)

29,188

Comprehensive loss

(10,703

)

(75,650

)

(92,010

)

(181,669

)

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(21,784

)

(98,108

)

(85,337

)

(209,313

)

Non-controlling interest

(43

)

(736

)

(1,256

)

(1,544

)

(21,827

)

(98,844

)

(86,593

)

(210,857

)

Net loss attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(21,784

)

(98,108

)

(89,872

)

(209,313

)

Non-controlling interest

(43

)

(736

)

(1,256

)

(1,544

)

(21,827

)

(98,844

)

(91,128

)

(210,857

)

Comprehensive loss attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(10,660

)

(74,914

)

(90,754

)

(180,125

)

Non-controlling interest

(43

)

(736

)

(1,256

)

(1,544

)

(10,703

)

(75,650

)

(92,010

)

(181,669

)

Net loss per common share attributable to owners of the Company

Basic and diluted

24

$

(0.08

)

$

(0.41

)

$

(0.35

)

$

(0.92

)

(1) Recast - refer to note 20.

See accompanying notes to thecondensed consolidated interim financial statements.

SNDL Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(Unaudited - expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Note

Share capital

Warrants

Contributed surplus

Contingent consideration

Accumulated deficit

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Non-controlling interest

Total

Balance at December 31, 2022

2,292,810

2,260

68,961

2,279

(1,091,999

)

32,188

21,156

1,327,655

Net loss

-

-

-

-

(89,872

)

-

(1,256

)

(91,128

)

Other comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

-

(882

)

-

(882

)

Share repurchases

18(b)

(5,344

)

-

-

-

3,808

-

-

(1,536

)

Share issuances by subsidiaries

-

-

25

-

-

-

26

51

Acquisition

3(a)

83,953

-

602

-

-

-

-

84,555

Shares acquired and cancelled

18(b)

(6,615

)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(6,615

)

Share-based compensation

19

-

-

9,295

-

-

-

-

9,295

Employee awards exercised

18(b)

1,971

-

(1,971

)

-

-

-

-

-

Distribution declared by subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

-

(4

)

(4

)

Balance at September 30, 2023

2,366,775

2,260

76,912

2,279

(1,178,063

)

31,306

19,922

1,321,391

Balance at June 30, 2023

2,365,845

2,260

73,636

2,279

(1,156,279

)

20,182

19,965

1,327,888

Net loss

-

-

-

-

(21,784

)

-

(43

)

(21,827

)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

11,124

-

11,124

Acquisition

-

-

602

-

-

-

-

602

Share-based compensation

19

-

-

3,604

-

-

-

-

3,604

Employee awards exercised

18(b)

930

-

(930

)

-

-

-

-

-

Balance at September 30, 2023

2,366,775

2,260

76,912

2,279

(1,178,063

)

31,306

19,922

1,321,391

SNDL Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(Unaudited - expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Note

Share capital

Warrants

Contributed surplus

Contingent consideration

Accumulated deficit

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income

Non-
controlling
interest

Total equity

Balance at December 31, 2021

2,035,704

8,092

60,734

2,279

(785,112

)

7,607

229

1,329,533

Net loss

-

-

-

-

(209,313

)

-

(1,544

)

(210,857

)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

29,188

-

29,188

Share issuances

2,870

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,870

Share repurchases

(16,532

)

-

-

-

10,383

-

-

(6,149

)

Share issuances by subsidiaries

-

-

57

-

-

-

35

92

Acquisition

287,129

-

-

-

-

-

58,250

345,379

Warrants expired

-

(5,832

)

5,832

-

-

-

-

-

Share-based compensation

-

-

8,530

-

-

-

114

8,644

Employee awards exercised

1,747

-

(1,747

)

-

-

-

-

-

Distribution declared by subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

-

(11

)

(11

)

Balance at September 30, 2022

2,310,918

2,260

73,406

2,279

(984,042

)

36,795

57,073

1,498,689

Balance at June 30, 2022

2,322,273

8,092

65,043

2,279

(893,200

)

13,601

57,801

1,575,889

Net loss

-

-

-

-

(98,108

)

-

(736

)

(98,844

)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

23,194

-

23,194

Share repurchases

(11,362

)

-

-

-

7,266

-

-

(4,096

)

Warrants expired

-

(5,832

)

5,832

-

-

-

-

-

Share-based compensation

-

-

2,538

-

-

-

19

2,557

Employee awards exercised

7

-

(7

)

-

-

-

-

-

Distribution declared by subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

-

(11

)

(11

)

Balance at September 30, 2022

2,310,918

2,260

73,406

2,279

(984,042

)

36,795

57,073

1,498,689

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

SNDL Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited - expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended
September 30

Nine months ended
September 30

Note

2023

2022

2023

2022

Cash provided by (used in):

Operating activities

Net loss for the period

(21,827

)

(98,844

)

(91,128

)

(210,857

)

Adjustments for:

Income tax recovery

-

(6,927

)

-

(8,718

)

Interest and fee revenue

21

(3,445

)

(4,312

)

(11,077

)

(10,750

)

Change in fair value of biological assets

1,819

1,899

6,767

(1,403

)

Share-based compensation

19

5,373

2,069

11,475

6,711

Depreciation and amortization

10,11,13

16,602

11,294

49,535

24,271

Loss (gain) on disposition of assets

14

(6

)

275

(408

)

Inventory obsolescence

8

9,126

(2,307

)

22,594

3,545

Finance costs

22

2,142

8,409

9,773

34,853

Change in estimate of fair value of derivative warrants

16

2,840

8,500

(4,202

)

(6,856

)

Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)

68

(75

)

44

(40

)

Asset impairment

1,783

86,522

4,248

88,372

Share of (profit) loss of equity-accounted investees

15

(6,581

)

(9,176

)

(15,161

)

24,711

Realized loss on settlement of marketable securities

6,21

46,082

-

138,874

-

Unrealized loss on marketable securities

6,21

(46,053

)

5,513

(129,656

)

58,685

Additions to marketable securities

-

-

-

(3,500

)

Proceeds from settlement of marketable securities

6

3,241

-

6,704

-

Income distributions from equity-accounted investees

-

976

-

1,661

Interest received

3,325

3,874

10,245

9,673

Change in non-cash working capital

23

13,033

1,163

(43,722

)

(45,271

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations

27,542

8,572

(34,412

)

(35,321

)

Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations

4

-

-

4,314

-

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

27,542

8,572

(30,098

)

(35,321

)

Investing activities

Additions to property, plant and equipment

11

(3,042

)

(2,119

)

(5,683

)

(6,654

)

Additions to intangible assets

13

(32

)

-

(88

)

(55

)

Additions to investments

195

(60,676

)

(507

)

(74,770

)

Additions to equity-accounted investees

15

-

(8,072

)

(16,989

)

(102,272

)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

1,150

3

1,287

4,003

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

3

-

-

3,695

(31,149

)

Change in non-cash working capital

23

730

(754

)

1,857

(495

)

Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations

(999

)

(71,618

)

(16,428

)

(211,392

)

Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations

4

-

-

-

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(999

)

(71,618

)

(16,428

)

(211,392

)

Financing activities

Change in restricted cash

(205

)

70

(323

)

7,677

Payments on lease liabilities, net

(9,793

)

(9,127

)

(29,400

)

(18,751

)

Repurchase of common shares, net of costs

18(b)

-

(4,096

)

(1,536

)

(6,149

)

Repayment of long-term debt

-

-

-

(10,000

)

Change in non-cash working capital

23

(17

)

4,996

182

7,112

Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations

(10,015

)

(8,157

)

(31,077

)

(20,111

)

Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations

4

-

-

-

-

Net cash used in financing activities

(10,015

)

(8,157

)

(31,077

)

(20,111

)

Change in cash and cash equivalents

16,528

(71,203

)

(77,603

)

(266,824

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

185,455

362,630

279,586

558,251

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

201,983

291,427

201,983

291,427

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

SNDL Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

1.
Description of business

SNDL Inc. ("SNDL" or the "Company") was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) on August 19, 2006. On July 25, 2022, the Company's shareholders approved a special resolution amending the articles of SNDL to change the name of the Company from "Sundial Growers Inc." to "SNDL Inc.".

The Company's head office is located at 300, 919 11th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

The principal activities of the Company are the retailing of wines, beers and spirits, the operation and support of corporate-owned and franchise retail cannabis stores in Canadian jurisdictions where the private sale of recreational cannabis is permitted, the manufacturing of cannabis products providing proprietary cannabis processing services, the production, distribution and sale of cannabis domestically and for export pursuant to the Cannabis Act (Canada) (the "Cannabis Act"), and the deployment of capital to investment opportunities. The Cannabis Act regulates the production, distribution, and possession of cannabis for both medical and adult recreational access in Canada. The Company also owns approximately 63% of Nova Cannabis Inc. ("Nova") (TSX: NOVC), whose principal activities are the retail sale of cannabis.

SNDL and its subsidiaries operate solely in Canada. Through its joint venture, SunStream Bancorp Inc. ("SunStream") (note 15), the Company provides growth capital that pursues indirect investment and financial services opportunities in the cannabis sector, as well as other investment opportunities. The Company also makes strategic portfolio investments in debt and equity securities.

The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "SNDL".

2.
Basis of presentation

Statement of compliance

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements ("financial statements") have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 - Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee. These financial statements were prepared using the same accounting policies and methods as those disclosed in the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022.

These financial statements were approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors ("Board") on November 10, 2023.

3.
Business acquisitions
A)
Valens

On January 17, 2023, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of The Valens Company Inc. ("Valens"), other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Valens Transaction"). The Valens Transaction consideration was comprised of (i) the assumption of Valens' $60 million non-revolving term loan facility from its then existing lender, (ii) an aggregate 27.6 million SNDL common shares valued at $84.0 million based on the fair value of each common share of the Company on the closing date (0.3334 of a SNDL common share for each Valens common share), and (iii) contingent consideration valued at $0.6 million representing the fair value of Valens stock options.

Valens is a manufacturer of cannabis products providing proprietary cannabis processing services, in addition to product development, manufacturing, and commercialization of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Valens products are formulated for the medical, health and wellness, and recreational consumer segments.

SNDL Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

The Company has engaged independent valuation experts to assist in determining the fair value of certain assets acquired and liabilities assumed and related deferred income tax impacts. The purchase price allocation is not final as the Company is continuing to obtain and verify information required to determine the fair value of certain assets and liabilities and the amount of deferred income taxes, if any, arising on their recognition.

Due to the inherent complexity associated with valuations and the timing of the acquisition, the amounts below are provisional and subject to adjustment.

The fair value of consideration paid was as follows:

Provisional

Adjustments

Provisional

Valens loan facility

61,512

-

61,512

Issuance of common shares

83,953

-

83,953

Contingent consideration

-

602

602

145,465

602

146,067

The preliminary fair value of the assets and liabilities acquired was as follows:

Provisional

Adjustments

Provisional

Cash

3,615

-

3,615

Accounts receivable

21,361

-

21,361

Investments

876

-

876

Prepaid expenses and deposits

4,980

-

4,980

Inventory

14,140

-

14,140

Assets held for sale

6,330

-

6,330

Right of use assets

2,882

-

2,882

Property, plant and equipment

63,030

(10,938

)

52,092

Intangible assets

2,285

(785

)

1,500

Goodwill

68,697

12,325

81,022

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(34,185

)

-

(34,185

)

Contractual obligation

(5,339

)

-

(5,339

)

Lease liabilities

(3,207

)

-

(3,207

)

145,465

602

146,067

As new information is obtained within one year of the date of acquisition, about facts and circumstances that existed at the date of acquisition, identifies adjustments to the above amounts, the accounting for the acquisition will be revised.

Valens subsidiary Green Roads, Inc. ("Green Roads") was sold and has been classified as held for sale and discontinued operations (note 4).

The financial statements incorporate the operations of Valens commencing January 18, 2023. During the period January 18, 2023 to September 30, 2023 the Company recorded gross revenues of $63.1 million and net loss of $37.9 million from the Valens operations. Had the Valens Transaction closed on January 1, 2023, management estimates that for the period January 1, 2023, to January 17, 2023, revenue would have increased by $4.2 million and net loss would have increased by $2.1 million. In determining these amounts, management assumes the fair values on the date of acquisition would have been the same as if the acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2023.

The Company incurred costs related to the Valens Transaction of $2.8 million which have been included in transaction costs.

B)
Superette

On February 7, 2023, the Company acquired the right, title and interest in (i) five Superette retail locations within Toronto and Ottawa; (ii) the intellectual property rights related to the Superette brand; and (iii) the shares of Superette Ontario (collectively, the "Superette Transaction").

SNDL Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

The Superette acquisition consideration was comprised of the extinguishment of the Company's promissory note.

The fair value of consideration paid was as follows:

Extinguishment of promissory note

2,625

2,625

The fair value of the assets and liabilities acquired was as follows:

Cash

80

Accounts receivable

30

Prepaid expenses and deposits

141

Inventory

371

Right of use assets

1,129

Property, plant and equipment

2,077

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(74

)

Lease liabilities

(1,129

)

2,625

The financial statements incorporate the operations of Superette commencing February 8, 2023. During the period February 8, 2023 to September 30, 2023 the Company recorded gross revenues of $2.8 million and net loss of $1.2 million from the Superette operations. Had the Superette Transaction closed on January 1, 2023, management estimates that for the period January 1, 2023, to February 7, 2023, revenue would have increased by $0.5 million and net loss would have increased by $0.1 million. In determining these amounts, management assumes the fair values on the date of acquisition would have been the same as if the acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2023.

The Company incurred costs related to the Superette Transaction of $0.7 million which have been included in transaction costs.

4.
Discontinued operations

The Green Roads operations acquired as part of the Valens acquisition were classified as held for sale and discontinued operations as the carrying amount of the disposal group was expected to be recovered through a sale transaction rather than through continued use.

Green Roads filed for bankruptcy on March 6, 2023. A successful bid of US$3.1 million was accepted and the sale was approved at a court hearing on May 10, 2023. The disposition of Green Roads closed on May 31, 2023 and a loss on disposition of $2.3 million was recorded.

The consolidated statement of loss and comprehensive loss and consolidated statement of cash flows have been presented to show the discontinued operations separately from continuing operations.

SNDL Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

Results of discontinued operations

Three months ended
September 30

Nine months ended
September 30

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net revenue

-

-

7,510

-

Cost of sales

-

-

3,841

-

Gross margin

-

-

3,669

-

General and administrative

-

-

3,639

-

Sales and marketing

-

-

1,817

-

Depreciation and amortization

-

-

450

-

Loss from operations

-

-

(2,237

)

-

Finance costs

-

-

(16

)

-

Loss on disposition

-

-

(2,282

)

-

Net loss

-

-

(4,535

)

-

5.
Segment information

The Company's reportable segments are organized by business line and are comprised of four reportable segments: liquor retail, cannabis retail, cannabis operations, and investments.

Liquor retail includes the sale of wines, beers and spirits through owned liquor stores. Cannabis retail includes the private sale of adult-use cannabis through owned and franchise retail cannabis stores. Cannabis operations include the cultivation, distribution and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets domestically and for export, and providing proprietary cannabis processing services, in addition to product development, manufacturing, and commercialization of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Investments include the deployment of capital to investment opportunities. Certain overhead expenses not directly attributable to any operating segment are reported as "Corporate".

SNDL Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

Liquor
Retail

Cannabis
Retail (1)

Cannabis
Operations (2)

Investments (3)

Corporate

Total

As at September 30, 2023

Total assets

321,598

209,684

299,489

712,859

19,661

1,563,291

Nine months ended September 30, 2023

Net revenue (4)

419,402

214,828

61,027

-

(34,701

)

660,556

Gross margin

98,890

53,645

(19,456

)

-

-

133,079

Interest and fee revenue

-

75

-

10,723

279

11,077

Investment (loss) income

-

-

(611

)

(8,607

)

-

(9,218

)

Share of profit of equity-accounted investees

-

-

-

15,161

-

15,161

Depreciation and amortization

27,943

11,391

2,750

-

3,372

45,456

Earnings (loss) from operations

14,528

5,768

(46,792

)

16,963

(68,346

)

(77,879

)

Income (loss) before income tax

10,200

3,230

(46,725

)

13,287

(66,585

)

(86,593

)

Three months ended September 30, 2023

Net revenue (4)

151,801

75,539

20,954

-

(10,699

)

237,595

Gross margin

37,263

20,046

(8,704

)

-

-

48,605

Interest and fee revenue

-

17

-

3,326

102

3,445

Investment (loss) income

-

-

(114

)

85

-

(29

)

Share of profit of equity-accounted investees

-

-

-

6,581

-

6,581

Depreciation and amortization

9,436

4,340

954

-

815

15,545

Earnings (loss) from operations

8,257

3,481

(13,971

)

9,886

(24,023

)

(16,370

)

Income (loss) before income tax

6,449

2,753

(13,774

)

9,834

(27,089

)

(21,827

)

(1)
Cannabis retail includes the operations of Superette for the period February 8, 2023 to September 30, 2023.
(2)
Cannabis operations includes the operations of Valens for the period January 18, 2023 to September 30, 2023.
(3)
Total assets include cash and cash equivalents.
(4)
Recast - refer to note 20.

Liquor
Retail (1)

Cannabis
Retail (1)

Cannabis
Operations

Investments (2)

Corporate

Total

As at December 31, 2022

Total assets

351,338

200,393

163,130

825,151

19,338

1,559,350

Nine months ended September 30, 2022

Net revenue

302,435

137,208

32,149

-

-

471,792

Gross margin

69,380

31,684

(4,257

)

-

-

96,807

Interest and fee revenue

-

-

-

10,750

-

10,750

Investment loss

-

-

-

(58,296

)

-

(58,296

)

Share of loss of equity-accounted investees

-

-

-

(24,711

)

-

(24,711

)

Depreciation and amortization

5,722

6,041

9

-

7,550

19,322

Earnings (loss) from operations

24,517

(82,512

)

(16,930

)

(71,732

)

(46,471

)

(193,128

)

Income (loss) before income tax

19,042

(84,681

)

(16,686

)

(98,721

)

(38,529

)

(219,575

)

Three months ended September 30, 2022

Net revenue

152,488

66,202

11,810

-

-

230,500

Gross margin

35,568

14,494

247

-

-

50,309

Interest and fee revenue

-

-

-

4,312

-

4,312

Investment loss

-

-

-

(5,513

)

-

(5,513

)

Share of profit of equity-accounted investees

-

-

-

9,176

-

9,176

Depreciation and amortization

2,923

3,199

-

-

3,661

9,783

Earnings (loss) from operations

13,302

(83,708

)

(5,673

)

7,936

(20,399

)

(88,542

)

Income (loss) before income tax

10,736

(84,848

)

(5,686

)

3,252

(29,225

)

(105,771

)

(1)
Liquor retail includes operations of Alcanna Inc. ("Alcanna") retail stores for the period March 31, 2022 to September 30, 2022, and cannabis retail includes operations of Nova retail stores for the period March 31, 2022 to September 30, 2022.
(2)
Total assets include cash and cash equivalents.

SNDL Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

Geographical disclosure

As at September 30, 2023, the Company had non-current assets related to investment credit operations in the United States of $550.5 million (December 31, 2022 - $519.3 million). For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, share of profit of equity-accounted investees related to operations in the United States was a gain of $6.6 million and $15.2 million, respectively (three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 - gain of $9.2 million and a loss of $24.7 million, respectively). All other non-current assets relate to operations in Canada and revenues from external customers relate to operations in Canada.

6.
Marketable securities

As at

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Balance, beginning of year

21,926

83,724

Acquisition (note 3(a))

876

-

Additions

-

3,755

Dispositions

(13,319

)

-

Change in fair value recognized in profit or loss

(9,218

)

(65,553

)

Balance, end of period

265

21,926

7.
biological assets

The Company's biological assets consist of cannabis plants in various stages of vegetation, including plants which have not been harvested. The change in carrying value of biological assets is as follows:

As at

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Balance, beginning of year

3,477

4,410

Increase in biological assets due to capitalized costs

19,867

27,749

Acquisition

-

909

Net change in fair value of biological assets

(6,767

)

(1,309

)

Transferred to inventory upon harvest

(16,015

)

(28,282

)

Balance, end of period

562

3,477

Biological assets are valued in accordance with IAS 41 and are presented at their fair value less costs to sell up to the point of harvest. This is determined using a model which estimates the expected harvest yield in grams for plants currently being cultivated, and then adjusts that amount for the expected selling price less costs to produce and sell per gram.

The fair value measurements for biological assets have been categorized as Level 3 fair values based on the inputs to the valuation technique used. The Company's method of accounting for biological assets attributes value accretion on a straight-line basis throughout the life of the biological asset from initial cloning to the point of harvest.

Management believes the most significant unobservable inputs and their impact on fair value of biological assets are as follows:

Assumption

Input

Weighted average input

Effect of 10% change ($000s)

September 30
2023

December 31
2022

September 30
2023

December 31
2022

Yield per square foot of growing space (1)

Grams

49

48

42

279

Average net selling price (2)

$/gram

4.95

4.66

133

687

After harvest cost to complete and sell

$/gram

1.57

1.27

32

187

(1)
Varies by strain; obtained through historical growing results or grower estimate if historical results are not available.
(2)
Varies by strain and sales market; obtained through average selling prices or estimated future selling prices if historical results are not available.

SNDL Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

These assumptions are estimates that are subject to volatility in market prices and several uncontrollable factors. The Company's estimates are, by their nature, subject to change and differences from the anticipated yield will be reflected in the net change in fair value of biological assets in future periods.

The Company estimates the harvest yields for cannabis at various stages of growth. As at September 30, 2023, it is estimated that the Company's biological assets will yield approximately 1,394 kilograms (December 31, 2022 - 3,904 kilograms) of dry cannabis when harvested. During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company harvested 13,831 kilograms of dry cannabis (nine months ended September 30, 2022 - 16,642 kilograms).

8.
Inventory

As at

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Retail liquor

94,823

82,589

Harvested cannabis

Raw materials, packaging and components

8,164

4,577

Extracted cannabis & hemp oils

11,472

-

Work-in-progress

5,260

19,927

Finished goods

6,802

7,040

Retail cannabis

16,029

13,373

Millwork

-

276

142,550

127,782

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, inventories of $180.4 million and $503.4 million were recognized in cost of sales as an expense (three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 - $179.1 million and $367.7 million).

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company recognized inventory write downs of $9.2 million and $22.7 million (three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 - reversal of $1.9 million and write down of $5.2 million), of which $9.1 million and $22.6 million (three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 - reversal of $2.3 million and write down of $3.5 million) was recognized as an impaired and obsolete inventory provision, and $50.0 thousand and $140.0 thousand (nine months ended September 30, 2022 - $0.4 million and $1.7 million) was included in the change in fair value realized through inventory as the fair value component of the impaired and obsolete inventory provision.

9.
Assets held for sale

At September 30, 2023, assets held for sale were measured at their fair value less costs to sell and comprised of the following:

Stellarton facility

6,375

Mission facility

2,016

8,391

The Stellarton facility is located in Stellarton, Nova Scotia, and its primary purpose was the packaging and processing of value added and derivative products for the adult-use cannabis market. The Stellarton facility was acquired in the Zenabis acquisition.

The Mission facility is located in Mission, British Columbia, and its primary purpose was the cultivation of cannabis and the packaging of dried cannabis flower in consumer packaging. The Mission facility was acquired in the Valens Transaction (note 3(a)).

SNDL Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

10.
Right of use assets

Cost

Balance at December 31, 2022

167,067

Acquisition (note 3(a), note3(b))

4,011

Additions

2,718

Renewals, remeasurements and dispositions

18,998

Balance at September 30, 2023

192,794

Accumulated depreciation and impairment

Balance at December 31, 2022

32,913

Depreciation

24,778

Impairment

1,311

Balance at September 30, 2023

59,002

Net book value

Balance at December 31, 2022

134,154

Balance at September 30, 2023

133,792

During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, renewals, remeasurements and dispositions of $19.0 million mainly related to lease renewals.

As at September 30, 2023, the Company recorded impairment losses of right-of-use assets of $1.3 million with $1.2 million in the liquor retail reporting segment and $0.1 million in the cannabis retail reporting segment. Refer to note 11 for the significant assumptions applied in the impairment test.

11.
Property, plant and equipment

Land

Production facilities

Leasehold improvements

Equipment

Construction
in progress
("CIP")

Total

Cost

Balance at December 31, 2022

11,964

154,234

70,814

78,922

9,454

325,388

Acquisition (note 3(a), note3(b))

8,661

24,330

3,660

17,518

-

54,169

Additions

-

10

1,344

3,997

121

5,472

Dispositions

-

(33

)

(316

)

(2,789

)

-

(3,138

)

Balance at September 30, 2023

20,625

178,541

75,502

97,648

9,575

381,891

Accumulated depreciation and impairment

Balance at December 31, 2022

-

132,007

15,369

28,782

5,821

181,979

Depreciation

-

1,824

8,861

12,320

-

23,005

Impairment

-

-

544

1,699

-

2,243

Dispositions

-

-

(290

)

(1,190

)

-

(1,480

)

Balance at September 30, 2023

-

133,831

24,484

41,611

5,821

205,747

Net book value

Balance at December 31, 2022

11,964

22,227

55,445

50,140

3,633

143,409

Balance at September 30, 2023

20,625

44,710

51,018

56,037

3,754

176,144

During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, depreciation expense of $4.1 million was capitalized to biological assets and inventory (nine months ended September 30, 2022 - $4.9 million).

During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company determined that indicators of impairment existed relating to idle machinery and equipment. The estimated recoverable amount of the assets was determined to be nil

SNDL Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

and an impairment of $1.4 million was recorded. The impairment was recognized in the Company's cannabis operations reporting segment.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company determined that indicators of impairment existed relating to its retail stores due to underperforming operating results of certain stores. For impairment testing of retail property, plant and equipment and right of use assets, the Company determined that a cash generating unit ("CGU") was defined as each individual retail store. The Company completed impairment tests for each store location determined to have an indicator of potential impairment using a discounted cash flow methodology. The recoverable amounts for each CGU were based on the higher of its estimated value in use and fair value less costs of disposal using Level 3 inputs. The significant assumptions applied in the impairment test are described below:

Cash flows: Estimated cash flows are based on forecasted EBITDA. The forecast is extended to a total of five years based on an analysis of the industry's expected growth rates, historical and forecast volume changes, and inflation rates, except where a CGU has a defined life due to lease expiration. Management determined forecasted growth rates of sales based on past performance and its expectations of future performance for each location. Expenditures were based upon a combination of historical percentages of revenue, sales growth rates, and contractual lease payments.
Discount rate: The weighted average cost of capital was estimated to be 12.0% and is based on market capital structure of debt, risk-free rate, equity risk premium, beta adjustment to the equity risk premium based on a review of betas of comparable publicly traded companies, the Company's historical data, an unsystematic risk premium and after-tax cost of debt based on corporate bond yields.

As at September 30, 2023, the Company recorded impairment losses of property, plant and equipment of $0.9 million ($0.5 million in leasehold improvements and $0.4 million in equipment) with $0.5 million in the cannabis retail reporting segment and $0.4 million in the liquor retail reporting segment.

12.
Net investment in subleases

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Balance, beginning of year

23,319

26,562

Additions

832

1,408

Finance income

648

833

Rents recovered (payments made directly to landlords)

(3,040

)

(4,141

)

Dispositions and remeasurements

106

(1,343

)

Balance, end of period

21,865

23,319

Current portion

3,603

3,701

Long-term

18,262

19,618

Net investment in subleases represent leased retail stores that have been subleased to certain franchise partners. These subleases are classified as a finance lease as the sublease terms are for the remaining term of the head lease.

SNDL Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

13.
Intangible assets

Brands and trademarks

Franchise agreements

Software

Retail
Licenses

Total

Cost

Balance at December 31, 2022

80,400

10,000

5,542

750

96,692

Acquisition (note 3(a))

1,500

-

-

-

1,500

Additions

-

-

88

-

88

Balance at September 30, 2023

81,900

10,000

5,630

750

98,280

Accumulated amortization and impairment

Balance at December 31, 2022

19,317

1,811

679

-

21,807

Amortization

152

935

675

-

1,762

Impairment

935

-

-

-

935

Balance at September 30, 2023

20,404

2,746

1,354

-

24,504

Net book value

Balance at December 31, 2022

61,083

8,189

4,863

750

74,885

Balance at September 30, 2023

61,496

7,254

4,276

750

73,776

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company determined that indicators of impairment existed regarding the Sun 8 intellectual property and the intellectual property and rights pertaining to certain other cannabis strains due to decreasing market demand. The estimated recoverable amount of the intangible assets was determined to be $1.5 million and nil, respectively, and an impairment of $0.8 million and $0.1 million was recorded in the cannabis operations reporting segment.

14.
Investments

As at

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Investments at amortized cost

24,163

24,493

Investments at FVTPL

8,295

72,761

32,458

97,254

Current portion

3,400

6,552

Long-term

29,058

90,702

Investments at amortized cost

The Company has a loan outstanding to Indiva Limited ("Indiva") with a principal balance of $19.8 million that had a maturity date of February 23, 2024. On August 28, 2023, the Company amended the maturity date to February 24, 2026.

Investments at fair value through profit and loss ("fvtpl")

Valens

On January 17, 2023, the Company announced that it had successfully closed the Valens Transaction (note 3(a)). The $60.0 million non-revolving term loan formed part of the consideration (note 3(a)).

Superette

On February 7, 2023, the Company announced that it had successfully closed the Superette Transaction (note 3(b)). The Company has adjusted the fair value of the Superette promissory note downward by $5.4 million ($1.7 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2023, and $3.7 million during the year ended December 31, 2022) (note

SNDL Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

22) to management's best estimate of the fair value of the Superette promissory note at February 7, 2023. The Superette promissory note was extinguished immediately preceding the business combination and forms the consideration transferred (note 3(b)).

15.
Equity-accounted investees

As at

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Interest in joint venture

550,523

519,255

SunStream is a joint venture in which the Company has a 50% ownership interest. SunStream is a private company, incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta), which provides growth capital that pursues indirect investment and financial services opportunities in the global cannabis sector, as well as other investment opportunities.

SunStream is structured as a separate vehicle and the Company has a residual interest in the net assets of SunStream. Accordingly, the Company has classified its interest in SunStream as a joint venture, which is accounted for using the equity-method.

The current investment portfolio of SunStream is comprised of secured debt, hybrid debt and derivative instruments with United States based cannabis businesses. These investments are recorded at fair value each reporting period with any changes in fair value recorded through profit or loss. SunStream actively monitors these investments for changes in credit risk, market risk and other risks specific to each investment.

As at September 30, 2023, the Company had funded $531.7 million out of the total $538.0 million that was originally committed to SunStream. No capital contributions were made during the three months ended September 30, 2023.

The following table summarizes the carrying amount of the Company's interest in the joint venture:

Carrying amount

Balance at December 31, 2022

519,255

Capital contributions

16,989

Share of net earnings (loss)

15,161

Share of other comprehensive income (loss)

(882

)

Balance at September 30, 2023

550,523

SunStream is a related party due to it being classified as a joint venture of the Company. Capital contributions to the joint venture and distributions received from the joint venture are classified as related party transactions.

The following table summarizes the financial information of SunStream:

As at

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Current assets (including cash and cash equivalents - 2023: $0.3 million, 2022: $1.5 million)

6,902

5,437

Non-current assets

539,549

509,418

Current liabilities

(272

)

(1,146

)

Net assets (liabilities) (100%)

546,179

513,709

Nine months ended September 30

2023

2022

Revenue (loss)

20,590

(19,001

)

Profit (loss) from operations

15,587

(24,217

)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

(882

)

37,906

Total comprehensive income (loss)

14,884

13,757

SNDL Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

16.
Derivative warrants

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Balance, beginning of year

11,002

21,700

Change in fair value recognized in profit or loss

(4,202

)

(10,783

)

Acquisition

-

85

Balance, end of period

6,800

11,002

The following table summarizes outstanding derivative warrants as at September 30, 2023:

Exercise price (USD)

Number of warrants

Weighted average contractual life

2020 Series A Warrants (1)

1.77

50,000

1.9

Unsecured Convertible Notes Warrants (1)

1.77

50,000

0.2

New Warrants

2.29

9,833,333

0.9

December 2018 Performance Warrants

CAD 5.51

118,067

0.2

10,051,400

0.9

(1)
The conversion or exercise price, as applicable, is subject to full ratchet antidilution protection upon any subsequent transaction at a price lower than the price then in effect and standard adjustments in the event of any share split, share dividend, share combination, recapitalization or other similar transaction. If the Company issues, sells or enters into any agreement to issue or sell, any variable rate securities, the investors have the additional right to substitute the variable price (or formula) of such securities for the conversion or exercise price, as applicable.
17.
Lease Liabilities

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Balance, beginning of year

169,831

33,470

Acquisitions (note 3(a), note3(b))

4,336

142,106

Additions

3,550

7,497

Lease payments

(32,440

)

(31,834

)

Renewals, remeasurements and dispositions

19,727

10,890

Tenant inducement allowances received

91

1,799

Accretion expense

5,915

5,903

Balance, end of period

171,010

169,831

Current portion

33,809

30,206

Long-term

137,201

139,625

During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, renewals, remeasurements and dispositions of $19.7 million mainly related to lease renewals.

The following table presents the contractual undiscounted cash flows, excluding periods covered by lessee lease extension options that have been included in the determination of the lease term, related to the Company's lease liabilities as at September 30, 2023:

September 30, 2023

Less than one year

40,839

One to three years

68,898

Three to five years

76,285

Thereafter

14,089

Minimum lease payments

200,111

SNDL Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

18.
Share capital and warrants
A)
Authorized

The authorized capital of the Company consists of an unlimited number of voting common shares and preferred shares with no par value.

B)
Issued and outstanding

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Note

Number of
Shares

Carrying
Amount

Number of
Shares

Carrying
Amount

Balance, beginning of year

235,194,236

2,292,810

206,040,836

2,035,704

Share issuances

-

-

370,179

2,870

Share repurchases

(546,700

)

(5,344

)

(4,252,489

)

(41,617

)

Acquisition

3(a)

27,605,782

83,953

32,060,135

287,129

Shares acquired and cancelled

(2,175,023

)

(6,615

)

-

-

Employee awards exercised

411,555

1,971

975,575

8,724

Balance, end of period

260,489,850

2,366,775

235,194,236

2,292,810

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company purchased and cancelled 0.5 million common shares at a weighted average price of $2.78 (US$2.04) per common share for a total cost of $1.5 million. Accumulated deficit was reduced by $3.8 million, representing the excess of the average carrying value of the common shares over their purchase price.

In connection with the Valens Transaction (note 3(a)), the Company received and cancelled 2.2 million of its own common shares valued at $6.6 million based on the fair value on the closing date. At the time of the acquisition, the Company owned 6.5 million Valens common shares which were classified as marketable securities (note 6). In accordance with the Valens Transaction consideration, the Company received 2.2 million common shares (0.3334 of a SNDL common share for each Valens common share).

Subsequent to September 30, 2023, the Company issued 0.9 million common shares related to the acquisition of certain franchise stores in Ontario.

19.
Share-based compensation

The Company has a number of share-based compensation plans which include simple and performance warrants, stock options, restricted share units ("RSUs") and deferred share units ("DSUs"). Further detail on each of these plans is outlined below. Subsequent to the Company's initial public offering, the Company established the stock option, RSU and DSU plans to replace the granting of simple warrants and performance warrants.

The components of share-based compensation expense are as follows:

Three months ended
September 30

Nine months ended
September 30

2023

2022

2023

2022

Equity-settled expense

Simple warrants (A)

3

126

(332

)

1,272

Stock options (B)

-

13

(2

)

65

Restricted share units (1) (C)

3,602

2,417

9,711

7,059

Cash-settled expense

Deferred share units (1)(2) (D)

1,768

(487

)

2,098

(1,685

)

5,373

2,069

11,475

6,711

SNDL Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

(1)
For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company recognized share-based compensation expense under Nova's RSU plan of $28 and share-based compensation expense under Nova's DSU plan of $436.
(2)
Cash-settled DSUs are accounted for as a liability and are measured at fair value based on the market value of the Company's common shares at each period end. Fluctuations in the fair value are recognized during the period in which they occur.

Equity-settled plans

A)
Simple and performance warrants

The Company issued simple warrants and performance warrants to employees, directors and others at the discretion of the Board. Simple and performance warrants granted generally vest annually over a three-year period, simple warrants expire five years after the grant date and performance warrants expire five years after vesting criteria met.

The following table summarizes changes in the simple and performance warrants during the nine months ended September 30, 2023:

Simple
warrants
outstanding

Weighted
average
exercise price

Performance
warrants
outstanding

Weighted
average
exercise price

Balance at December 31, 2022

165,820

$

46.91

123,200

$

42.26

Forfeited

(45,760

)

70.61

(52,800

)

54.55

Expired

(20,480

)

15.41

(16,000

)

14.07

Balance at September 30, 2023

99,580

$

42.49

54,400

$

38.62

The following table summarizes outstanding simple and performance warrants as at September 30, 2023:

Warrants outstanding

Warrants exercisable

Range of exercise prices

Number of
warrants

Weighted
average
exercise
price

Weighted
average
contractual
life (years)

Number of
warrants

Weighted
average
exercise
price

Weighted
average
contractual
life (years)

Simple warrants

$6.25 - $9.38

39,500

7.52

1.04

39,500

7.52

1.04

$29.69 - $45.31

19,120

31.91

1.28

18,320

31.60

1.20

$62.50 - $93.75

33,920

63.97

3.30

33,920

63.97

3.30

$125.00 - $312.50

7,040

163.94

3.70

5,440

151.50

3.33

99,580

$

42.49

2.04

97,180

$

39.82

1.99

Performance warrants

$6.25 - $9.38

19,200

6.25

n/a

19,200

6.25

1.44

$29.69 - $45.31

23,200

32.60

n/a

23,200

32.60

1.53

$62.50 - $93.75

9,334

77.68

n/a

1,334

93.75

2.42

$125.00 - $218.75

2,666

187.50

n/a

-

-

n/a

54,400

$

38.62

n/a

43,734

$

22.90

1.52

B)
Stock options

The Company issues stock options to employees and others at the discretion of the Board. Stock options granted generally vest annually in thirds over a three-year period and expire ten years after the grant date.

SNDL Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

The following table summarizes changes in stock options during the nine months ended September 30, 2023:

Stock options outstanding

Weighted
average
exercise price

Balance at December 31, 2022

44,360

$

13.24

Acquired (note 3(a))

1,317,837

17.63

Forfeited

(375,993

)

17.11

Expired

(33,440

)

9.70

Balance at September 30, 2023

952,764

$

17.90

The following table summarizes outstanding stock options as at September 30, 2023:

Stock options outstanding

Stock options exercisable

Exercise prices

Number of
options

Weighted
average
contractual
life (years)

Number of
options

Weighted
average
contractual
life (years)

$11.50

10,000

6.66

10,000

6.66

$11.90

8,160

6.74

8,160

6.74

$31.50

3,000

4.98

2,700

4.90

$11.79 - $38.88 (Legacy Valens)

931,604

2.47

931,604

2.47

952,764

2.56

952,464

2.56

C)
Restricted share units

RSUs are granted to employees and the vesting requirements and maximum term are at the discretion of the Board. RSUs are exchangeable for an equal number of common shares.

The following table summarizes changes in RSUs during the nine months ended September 30, 2023:

RSUs
outstanding

Balance at December 31, 2022

1,381,330

Granted

10,248,044

Forfeited

(665,443

)

Exercised

(411,555

)

Balance at September 30, 2023

10,552,376

At September 30, 2023, no RSUs were vested or exercisable.

Cash-settled plans

D)
Deferred share units

DSUs are granted to directors and generally vest in equal instalments over one year. DSUs are settled by making a cash payment to the holder equal to the fair value of the Company's common shares calculated at the date of such payment.

As at September 30, 2023, the Company recognized a liability of $4.0 million relating to the fair value of cash-settled DSUs (December 31, 2022 - $2.3 million).

SNDL Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

The following table summarizes changes in DSUs during the nine months ended September 30, 2023:

DSUs
outstanding

Balance at December 31, 2022

1,708,383

Granted

503,707

Balance at September 30, 2023

2,212,090

At September 30, 2023, 1.3 million DSUs were vested but none were exercisable.

20.
Gross revenue

Liquor retail revenue is derived from the sale of wines, beers and spirits to customers. Cannabis retail revenue is derived from retail cannabis sales to customers, franchise revenue consists of royalty and franchise fee revenue, and other revenue consists of millwork, supply and accessories revenue and proprietary licensing. Cannabis operations revenue is derived from contracts with customers and is comprised of sales to Provincial boards that sell cannabis through their respective distribution models, sales to licensed producers for further processing, provision of proprietary cannabis processing services, product development, manufacturing and commercialization of cannabis consumer products and sales to medical customers.

Three months ended
September 30

Nine months ended
September 30

2023

2022

2023

2022

Liquor retail revenue

151,801

152,488

419,402

302,435

Cannabis retail revenue

Retail

69,732

62,501

201,255

128,022

Franchise

1,814

2,182

5,380

6,297

Other

3,993

1,519

8,193

2,889

Cannabis retail revenue

75,539

66,202

214,828

137,208

Cannabis operations revenue

Provincial boards

18,976

16,021

52,817

40,646

Medical

-

1

24

7

Wholesale

3,224

432

8,153

2,532

Analytical testing

256

-

894

-

Cannabis operations revenue

22,456

16,454

61,888

43,185

Gross revenue

249,796

235,144

696,118

482,828

During the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company determined that the application of its revenue recognition policy should eliminate cannabis operations revenue and related cost of sales from sales to provincial boards when it is expected to be subsequently repurchased by its licensed retailer subsidiaries for resale, at which point the full retail sales revenue will be recognized.

The following table presents the effect of the adjustments made to gross revenue and cost of sales for the periods indicated. There is no impact below gross margin before fair value adjustments.

SNDL Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

Three months ended March 31, 2023

Three months ended June 30, 2023

As Previously Reported

Adjustment

As Recast

As Previously Reported

Adjustment

As Recast

Gross revenue

212,899

(11,407

)

201,492

257,425

(12,595

)

244,830

Excise taxes

10,447

-

10,447

12,914

-

12,914

Net revenue

202,452

(11,407

)

191,045

244,511

(12,595

)

231,916

Cost of sales

158,149

(11,407

)

146,742

188,922

(12,595

)

176,327

Inventory impairment and obsolescence

9,177

-

9,177

4,291

-

4,291

Gross margin before fair value adjustments

35,126

-

35,126

51,298

-

51,298

Three months ended September 30, 2023

Nine months ended September 30, 2023

As Reported

As Reported (1)

Adjustment

As Reported

Gross revenue

249,796

720,120

(24,002

)

696,118

Excise taxes

12,201

35,562

-

35,562

Net revenue

237,595

684,558

(24,002

)

660,556

Cost of sales

180,375

527,446

(24,002

)

503,444

Inventory impairment and obsolescence

9,126

22,594

-

22,594

Gross margin before fair value adjustments

48,094

134,518

-

134,518

(1)
As reported for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 is a combination of as previously reported for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, and as reported for the three months ended September 30, 2023.
21.
Investment revenue (LOSS)

Three months ended
September 30

Nine months ended
September 30

2023

2022

2023

2022

Interest and fee revenue

Interest revenue from investments at amortized cost

908

924

2,894

2,737

Interest and fee revenue from investments at FVTPL

250

1,095

1,124

3,754

Interest revenue from cash

2,287

2,293

7,059

4,259

3,445

4,312

11,077

10,750

Three months ended
September 30

Nine months ended
September 30

2023

2022

2023

2022

Investment loss

(29

)

(5,513

)

(9,218

)

(58,296

)

SNDL Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

22.
Finance costs

Three months ended
September 30

Nine months ended
September 30

2023

2022

2023

2022

Cash finance expense

Other finance costs

2

1

47

170

2

1

47

170

Non-cash finance expense (income)

Change in fair value of investments at FVTPL

52

4,684

3,677

26,989

Accretion on lease liabilities

1,676

4,095

5,915

8,363

Financial guarantee liability (recovery) expense

-

(14

)

(139

)

(91

)

Other

625

(130

)

921

59

2,353

8,635

10,374

35,320

Interest income

(213

)

(227

)

(648

)

(637

)

2,142

8,409

9,773

34,853

23.
supplemental cash flow disclosures

Three months ended
September 30

Nine months ended
September 30

2023

2022

2023

2022

Cash provided by (used in):

Accounts receivable

7,275

(13

)

16,598

(2,578

)

Biological assets

(1,051

)

(2,062

)

(3,852

)

3,120

Inventory

9,081

(127

)

(22,851

)

(13,076

)

Prepaid expenses and deposits

4,043

2,064

(3,722

)

2,122

Investments

106

40

586

471

Right of use assets

(1,945

)

(2,745

)

(2,709

)

(3,896

)

Property, plant and equipment

22

-

95

-

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(5,797

)

4,746

(28,615

)

(30,533

)

Lease liabilities

2,012

3,502

2,787

5,716

13,746

5,405

(41,683

)

(38,654

)

Changes in non-cash working capital relating to:

Operating

13,033

1,163

(43,722

)

(45,271

)

Investing

730

(754

)

1,857

(495

)

Financing

(17

)

4,996

182

7,112

13,746

5,405

(41,683

)

(38,654

)

SNDL Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

24.
Loss per share

Three months ended
September 30

Nine months ended
September 30

2023

2022

2023

2022

Weighted average shares outstanding (000s)

Basic and diluted (1)

260,435

237,760

258,757

227,563

Continuing operations

Net loss attributable to owners of the Company

(21,784

)

(98,108

)

(85,337

)

(209,313

)

Per share - basic and diluted

$

(0.08

)

$

(0.41

)

$

(0.33

)

$

(0.92

)

Discontinued operations

Net loss attributable to owners of the Company

-

-

(4,535

)

-

Per share - basic and diluted

-

-

$

(0.02

)

$

-

Net loss attributable to owners of the Company

(21,784

)

(98,108

)

(89,872

)

(209,313

)

Per share - basic and diluted

$

(0.08

)

$

(0.41

)

$

(0.35

)

$

(0.92

)

(1)
For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, there were 0.3 million equity classified warrants, 9.9 million derivative warrants, 0.1 million simple warrants, 0.1 million performance warrants, 0.95 million stock options and 10.6 million RSUs that were excluded from the calculation as the impact was anti-dilutive (nine months ended September 30, 2022- 0.3 million equity classified warrants, 9.9 million derivative warrants, 0.3 million simple warrants, 0.1 million performance warrants, 0.04 million stock options and 2.4 million RSUs).
25.
Financial instruments

The financial instruments recognized on the consolidated statement of financial position are comprised of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, marketable securities, accounts receivable, investments at amortized cost, investments at FVTPL, accounts payable and accrued liabilities and derivative warrants.

Fair value

The carrying value of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, accounts receivable and accounts payable and accrued liabilities approximate their fair value due to the short-term nature of the instruments. The carrying value of investments at amortized cost approximate their fair value as the fixed interest rates approximate market rates for comparable transactions.

SNDL Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

Fair value measurements of marketable securities, investments at FVTPL and derivative warrants are as follows:

Fair value measurements using

September 30, 2023

Carrying
amount

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Recurring measurements:

Financial assets

Marketable securities

265

265

-

-

Investments at FVTPL

8,295

-

-

8,295

Financial liabilities

Derivative warrants (1)

6,800

-

-

6,800

Fair value measurements using

December 31, 2022

Carrying
amount

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Recurring measurements:

Financial assets

Marketable securities

21,926

21,926

-

-

Investments at FVTPL

72,761

-

-

72,761

Financial liabilities

Derivative warrants (1)

11,002

-

-

11,002

(1)
The carrying amount is an estimate of the fair value of the derivative warrants and is presented as a current liability. The Company has no cash obligation with respect to the derivative warrants, rather it will deliver common shares if and when warrants are exercised.

At September 30, 2023, a 10% change in the material assumptions would change the estimated fair value of derivative warrant liabilities by approximately $0.9 million.

There were no transfers between Levels 1, 2 and 3 inputs during the period.

26.
RELATED PARTIES

The Company entered into the following related party transactions during the periods noted, in addition to those disclosed in note 15 relating to the Company's joint venture.

A member of key management personnel jointly controls a company that owns property leased to SNDL for one of its retail liquor stores. The lease term is from November 1, 2017 to October 31, 2027 and includes extension terms from November 1, 2027 to October 31, 2032 and November 1, 2032 to October 31, 2037. Monthly rent for the location includes base rent, common area costs and sign rent. The rent amounts are subject to increases in accordance with the executed lease agreement. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company paid $125.2 thousand in total rent with respect to this lease.

27.
Commitments and contingencies

The following table summarizes contractual commitments at September 30, 2023:

Less than
one year

One to three
years

Three to five
years

Thereafter

Total

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

57,230

-

-

-

57,230

Financial guarantee liability

-

268

-

-

268

Contractual obligation

-

2,628

-

-

2,628

Balance, end of year

57,230

2,896

-

-

60,126

SNDL Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

A)
Commitments

The Company has entered into certain supply agreements to provide dried cannabis and cannabis products to third parties. The contracts require the provision of various amounts of dried cannabis on or before certain dates. Should the Company not deliver the product in the agreed timeframe, financial penalties apply which may be paid either in product in-kind or cash. Under these agreements, the Company has accrued financial penalties payable as at September 30, 2023 of $2.5 million (December 31, 2022 - $2.5 million). The corresponding expenses were recognized during the years ended December 31, 2019 ($1.5 million) and December 31, 2021 ($1.0 million).

B)
Contingencies

From time to time, the Company is involved in various claims and legal actions which occurred in the ordinary course of operations, the losses from which, if any, are not anticipated to be material to the financial statements.

28.
Subsequent events

Streamlining of cannabis operations

On October 19, 2023, the Company announced that it will consolidate all cultivation activities at its Atholville, New Brunswick Facility (the "Atholville Facility") following the centralization of SNDL's manufacturing, processing and production operations to Kelowna, British Columbia. In connection with the closing of the Olds facility, the Company expects to record any related non-cash impairment charges during the fourth quarter of 2023. The carrying amount of the Olds facility at September 30, 2023 was $36.4 million.

Nova transaction

On December 20, 2022, the Company and Nova announced that they had entered into an implementation agreement pursuant to which the Company and Nova agreed to implement a strategic transaction in the Canadian retail cannabis industry (the "Nova Transaction").

On May 5, 2023, Nova's shareholders approved the previously announced agreement with SNDL to implement a strategic partnership to create a well-capitalized cannabis retail platform in Canada, pursuant to the implementation agreement entered into between SNDL and Nova dated December 20, 2022, as amended on April 3, 2023 (the "Implementation Agreement").

On June 1, 2023, SNDL announced that it had amended the terms of the plan of arrangement (the "Original Plan of Arrangement"), and such amended form of the Original Plan of Arrangement being (the "Amended Plan of Arrangement") approved by the SNDL shareholders at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on July 25, 2022, pursuant to which SNDL intends to distribute certain of its Nova common shares to SNDL shareholders.

The completion of the share distribution remains subject to certain closing conditions set out in the Implementation Agreement, including the receipt of certain key regulatory approvals and the amendment to certain terms of the Nova Transaction that are mutually satisfactory to SNDL and Nova. SNDL continues to work with regulators to ensure that the Nova Transaction is in compliance with regulations in all relevant jurisdictions.

Due to ongoing review by regulators with respect to required approvals, SNDL and Nova have extended the outside date for closing of the Nova Transaction to on or before November 30, 2023.

