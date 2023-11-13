SNDL Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited - expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at Note September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 201,983 279,586 Restricted cash 19,661 19,338 Marketable securities 6 265 21,926 Accounts receivable 25,505 22,636 Biological assets 7 562 3,477 Inventory 8 142,550 127,782 Prepaid expenses and deposits 17,814 10,110 Investments 14 3,400 6,552 Assets held for sale 3(a),9 8,391 6,375 Net investment in subleases 12 3,603 3,701 423,734 501,483 Non-current assets Long-term deposits 9,720 8,584 Right of use assets 10 133,792 134,154 Property, plant and equipment 11 176,144 143,409 Net investment in subleases 12 18,262 19,618 Intangible assets 13 73,776 74,885 Investments 14 29,058 90,702 Equity-accounted investees 15 550,523 519,255 Goodwill 3(a) 148,282 67,260 Total assets 1,563,291 1,559,350 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 57,230 48,153 Lease liabilities 17 33,809 30,206 Derivative warrants 16 6,800 11,002 97,839 89,361 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 17 137,201 139,625 Other liabilities 6,860 2,709 Total liabilities 241,900 231,695 Shareholders' equity Share capital 18(b) 2,366,775 2,292,810 Warrants 2,260 2,260 Contributed surplus 76,912 68,961 Contingent consideration 2,279 2,279 Accumulated deficit (1,178,063 ) (1,091,999 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 31,306 32,188 Total shareholders' equity 1,301,469 1,306,499 Non-controlling interest 19,922 21,156 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,563,291 1,559,350

Commitments (note 27)

Subsequent events (notes 18 and 28)

SNDL Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited - expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 Note 2023 (1) 2022 2023 (1) 2022 Gross revenue (1) 20 249,796 235,144 696,118 482,828 Excise taxes (1) 12,201 4,644 35,562 11,036 Net revenue 237,595 230,500 660,556 471,792 Cost of sales (1) 8 180,375 179,093 503,444 367,710 Inventory impairment and obsolescence 8 9,126 (2,307 ) 22,594 3,545 Gross margin before fair value adjustments 48,094 53,714 134,518 100,537 Change in fair value of biological assets (1,819 ) (1,899 ) (6,767 ) 1,403 Change in fair value realized through inventory 2,330 (1,506 ) 5,328 (5,133 ) Gross margin 48,605 50,309 133,079 96,807 Interest and fee revenue 21 3,445 4,312 11,077 10,750 Investment loss 21 (29 ) (5,513 ) (9,218 ) (58,296 ) Share of profit (loss) of equity-accounted investees 15 6,581 9,176 15,161 (24,711 ) General and administrative 48,235 45,014 149,535 95,989 Sales and marketing 3,271 1,935 10,761 6,178 Research and development 57 1,503 217 1,988 Depreciation and amortization 10,11,13 15,545 9,783 45,456 19,322 Share-based compensation 19 5,373 2,069 11,475 6,711 Restructuring costs 708 - 6,286 (882 ) Asset impairment 11,13 1,783 86,522 4,248 88,372 Loss from operations (16,370 ) (88,542 ) (77,879 ) (193,128 ) Transaction costs (226 ) (417 ) (2,439 ) 1,040 Finance costs, net 22 (2,142 ) (8,409 ) (9,773 ) (34,853 ) Change in estimate of fair value of derivative warrants 16 (2,840 ) (8,500 ) 4,202 6,856 Foreign exchange gain (loss) (235 ) 91 (429 ) 102 Gain (loss) on disposition of assets (14 ) 6 (275 ) 408 Loss before income tax (21,827 ) (105,771 ) (86,593 ) (219,575 ) Income tax recovery - 6,927 - 8,718 Net loss from continuing operations (21,827 ) (98,844 ) (86,593 ) (210,857 ) Net loss from discontinued operations 4 - - (4,535 ) - Net loss (21,827 ) (98,844 ) (91,128 ) (210,857 ) Equity-accounted investees - share of other comprehensive income (loss) 15 11,124 23,194 (882 ) 29,188 Comprehensive loss (10,703 ) (75,650 ) (92,010 ) (181,669 ) Net loss from continuing operations attributable to: Owners of the Company (21,784 ) (98,108 ) (85,337 ) (209,313 ) Non-controlling interest (43 ) (736 ) (1,256 ) (1,544 ) (21,827 ) (98,844 ) (86,593 ) (210,857 ) Net loss attributable to: Owners of the Company (21,784 ) (98,108 ) (89,872 ) (209,313 ) Non-controlling interest (43 ) (736 ) (1,256 ) (1,544 ) (21,827 ) (98,844 ) (91,128 ) (210,857 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to: Owners of the Company (10,660 ) (74,914 ) (90,754 ) (180,125 ) Non-controlling interest (43 ) (736 ) (1,256 ) (1,544 ) (10,703 ) (75,650 ) (92,010 ) (181,669 ) Net loss per common share attributable to owners of the Company Basic and diluted 24 $ (0.08 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.92 )

SNDL Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(Unaudited - expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Note Share capital Warrants Contributed surplus Contingent consideration Accumulated deficit Accumulated other comprehensive income Non-controlling interest Total Balance at December 31, 2022 2,292,810 2,260 68,961 2,279 (1,091,999 ) 32,188 21,156 1,327,655 Net loss - - - - (89,872 ) - (1,256 ) (91,128 ) Other comprehensive loss - - - - - (882 ) - (882 ) Share repurchases 18(b) (5,344 ) - - - 3,808 - - (1,536 ) Share issuances by subsidiaries - - 25 - - - 26 51 Acquisition 3(a) 83,953 - 602 - - - - 84,555 Shares acquired and cancelled 18(b) (6,615 ) - - - - - - (6,615 ) Share-based compensation 19 - - 9,295 - - - - 9,295 Employee awards exercised 18(b) 1,971 - (1,971 ) - - - - - Distribution declared by subsidiaries - - - - - - (4 ) (4 ) Balance at September 30, 2023 2,366,775 2,260 76,912 2,279 (1,178,063 ) 31,306 19,922 1,321,391 Balance at June 30, 2023 2,365,845 2,260 73,636 2,279 (1,156,279 ) 20,182 19,965 1,327,888 Net loss - - - - (21,784 ) - (43 ) (21,827 ) Other comprehensive income - - - - - 11,124 - 11,124 Acquisition - - 602 - - - - 602 Share-based compensation 19 - - 3,604 - - - - 3,604 Employee awards exercised 18(b) 930 - (930 ) - - - - - Balance at September 30, 2023 2,366,775 2,260 76,912 2,279 (1,178,063 ) 31,306 19,922 1,321,391

SNDL Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(Unaudited - expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Note Share capital Warrants Contributed surplus Contingent consideration Accumulated deficit Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income Non-

controlling

interest Total equity Balance at December 31, 2021 2,035,704 8,092 60,734 2,279 (785,112 ) 7,607 229 1,329,533 Net loss - - - - (209,313 ) - (1,544 ) (210,857 ) Other comprehensive income - - - - - 29,188 - 29,188 Share issuances 2,870 - - - - - - 2,870 Share repurchases (16,532 ) - - - 10,383 - - (6,149 ) Share issuances by subsidiaries - - 57 - - - 35 92 Acquisition 287,129 - - - - - 58,250 345,379 Warrants expired - (5,832 ) 5,832 - - - - - Share-based compensation - - 8,530 - - - 114 8,644 Employee awards exercised 1,747 - (1,747 ) - - - - - Distribution declared by subsidiaries - - - - - - (11 ) (11 ) Balance at September 30, 2022 2,310,918 2,260 73,406 2,279 (984,042 ) 36,795 57,073 1,498,689 Balance at June 30, 2022 2,322,273 8,092 65,043 2,279 (893,200 ) 13,601 57,801 1,575,889 Net loss - - - - (98,108 ) - (736 ) (98,844 ) Other comprehensive income - - - - - 23,194 - 23,194 Share repurchases (11,362 ) - - - 7,266 - - (4,096 ) Warrants expired - (5,832 ) 5,832 - - - - - Share-based compensation - - 2,538 - - - 19 2,557 Employee awards exercised 7 - (7 ) - - - - - Distribution declared by subsidiaries - - - - - - (11 ) (11 ) Balance at September 30, 2022 2,310,918 2,260 73,406 2,279 (984,042 ) 36,795 57,073 1,498,689

SNDL Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited - expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 Note 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash provided by (used in): Operating activities Net loss for the period (21,827 ) (98,844 ) (91,128 ) (210,857 ) Adjustments for: Income tax recovery - (6,927 ) - (8,718 ) Interest and fee revenue 21 (3,445 ) (4,312 ) (11,077 ) (10,750 ) Change in fair value of biological assets 1,819 1,899 6,767 (1,403 ) Share-based compensation 19 5,373 2,069 11,475 6,711 Depreciation and amortization 10,11,13 16,602 11,294 49,535 24,271 Loss (gain) on disposition of assets 14 (6 ) 275 (408 ) Inventory obsolescence 8 9,126 (2,307 ) 22,594 3,545 Finance costs 22 2,142 8,409 9,773 34,853 Change in estimate of fair value of derivative warrants 16 2,840 8,500 (4,202 ) (6,856 ) Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 68 (75 ) 44 (40 ) Asset impairment 1,783 86,522 4,248 88,372 Share of (profit) loss of equity-accounted investees 15 (6,581 ) (9,176 ) (15,161 ) 24,711 Realized loss on settlement of marketable securities 6,21 46,082 - 138,874 - Unrealized loss on marketable securities 6,21 (46,053 ) 5,513 (129,656 ) 58,685 Additions to marketable securities - - - (3,500 ) Proceeds from settlement of marketable securities 6 3,241 - 6,704 - Income distributions from equity-accounted investees - 976 - 1,661 Interest received 3,325 3,874 10,245 9,673 Change in non-cash working capital 23 13,033 1,163 (43,722 ) (45,271 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations 27,542 8,572 (34,412 ) (35,321 ) Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations 4 - - 4,314 - Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 27,542 8,572 (30,098 ) (35,321 ) Investing activities Additions to property, plant and equipment 11 (3,042 ) (2,119 ) (5,683 ) (6,654 ) Additions to intangible assets 13 (32 ) - (88 ) (55 ) Additions to investments 195 (60,676 ) (507 ) (74,770 ) Additions to equity-accounted investees 15 - (8,072 ) (16,989 ) (102,272 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 1,150 3 1,287 4,003 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired 3 - - 3,695 (31,149 ) Change in non-cash working capital 23 730 (754 ) 1,857 (495 ) Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (999 ) (71,618 ) (16,428 ) (211,392 ) Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations 4 - - - - Net cash used in investing activities (999 ) (71,618 ) (16,428 ) (211,392 ) Financing activities Change in restricted cash (205 ) 70 (323 ) 7,677 Payments on lease liabilities, net (9,793 ) (9,127 ) (29,400 ) (18,751 ) Repurchase of common shares, net of costs 18(b) - (4,096 ) (1,536 ) (6,149 ) Repayment of long-term debt - - - (10,000 ) Change in non-cash working capital 23 (17 ) 4,996 182 7,112 Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations (10,015 ) (8,157 ) (31,077 ) (20,111 ) Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations 4 - - - - Net cash used in financing activities (10,015 ) (8,157 ) (31,077 ) (20,111 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents 16,528 (71,203 ) (77,603 ) (266,824 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 185,455 362,630 279,586 558,251 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 201,983 291,427 201,983 291,427

SNDL Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

Description of business 1.

SNDL Inc. ("SNDL" or the "Company") was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) on August 19, 2006. On July 25, 2022, the Company's shareholders approved a special resolution amending the articles of SNDL to change the name of the Company from "Sundial Growers Inc." to "SNDL Inc.".

The Company's head office is located at 300, 919 11th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

The principal activities of the Company are the retailing of wines, beers and spirits, the operation and support of corporate-owned and franchise retail cannabis stores in Canadian jurisdictions where the private sale of recreational cannabis is permitted, the manufacturing of cannabis products providing proprietary cannabis processing services, the production, distribution and sale of cannabis domestically and for export pursuant to the Cannabis Act (Canada) (the "Cannabis Act"), and the deployment of capital to investment opportunities. The Cannabis Act regulates the production, distribution, and possession of cannabis for both medical and adult recreational access in Canada. The Company also owns approximately 63% of Nova Cannabis Inc. ("Nova") (TSX: NOVC), whose principal activities are the retail sale of cannabis.

SNDL and its subsidiaries operate solely in Canada. Through its joint venture, SunStream Bancorp Inc. ("SunStream") (note 15), the Company provides growth capital that pursues indirect investment and financial services opportunities in the cannabis sector, as well as other investment opportunities. The Company also makes strategic portfolio investments in debt and equity securities.

The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "SNDL".

Basis of presentation 2.

Statement of compliance

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements ("financial statements") have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 - Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee. These financial statements were prepared using the same accounting policies and methods as those disclosed in the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022.

These financial statements were approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors ("Board") on November 10, 2023.

Business acquisitions 3.

Valens A)

On January 17, 2023, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of The Valens Company Inc. ("Valens"), other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Valens Transaction"). The Valens Transaction consideration was comprised of (i) the assumption of Valens' $60 million non-revolving term loan facility from its then existing lender, (ii) an aggregate 27.6 million SNDL common shares valued at $84.0 million based on the fair value of each common share of the Company on the closing date (0.3334 of a SNDL common share for each Valens common share), and (iii) contingent consideration valued at $0.6 million representing the fair value of Valens stock options.

Valens is a manufacturer of cannabis products providing proprietary cannabis processing services, in addition to product development, manufacturing, and commercialization of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Valens products are formulated for the medical, health and wellness, and recreational consumer segments.

SNDL Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

The Company has engaged independent valuation experts to assist in determining the fair value of certain assets acquired and liabilities assumed and related deferred income tax impacts. The purchase price allocation is not final as the Company is continuing to obtain and verify information required to determine the fair value of certain assets and liabilities and the amount of deferred income taxes, if any, arising on their recognition.

Due to the inherent complexity associated with valuations and the timing of the acquisition, the amounts below are provisional and subject to adjustment.

The fair value of consideration paid was as follows:

Provisional Adjustments Provisional Valens loan facility 61,512 - 61,512 Issuance of common shares 83,953 - 83,953 Contingent consideration - 602 602 145,465 602 146,067

The preliminary fair value of the assets and liabilities acquired was as follows:

Provisional Adjustments Provisional Cash 3,615 - 3,615 Accounts receivable 21,361 - 21,361 Investments 876 - 876 Prepaid expenses and deposits 4,980 - 4,980 Inventory 14,140 - 14,140 Assets held for sale 6,330 - 6,330 Right of use assets 2,882 - 2,882 Property, plant and equipment 63,030 (10,938 ) 52,092 Intangible assets 2,285 (785 ) 1,500 Goodwill 68,697 12,325 81,022 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (34,185 ) - (34,185 ) Contractual obligation (5,339 ) - (5,339 ) Lease liabilities (3,207 ) - (3,207 ) 145,465 602 146,067

As new information is obtained within one year of the date of acquisition, about facts and circumstances that existed at the date of acquisition, identifies adjustments to the above amounts, the accounting for the acquisition will be revised.

Valens subsidiary Green Roads, Inc. ("Green Roads") was sold and has been classified as held for sale and discontinued operations (note 4).

The financial statements incorporate the operations of Valens commencing January 18, 2023. During the period January 18, 2023 to September 30, 2023 the Company recorded gross revenues of $63.1 million and net loss of $37.9 million from the Valens operations. Had the Valens Transaction closed on January 1, 2023, management estimates that for the period January 1, 2023, to January 17, 2023, revenue would have increased by $4.2 million and net loss would have increased by $2.1 million. In determining these amounts, management assumes the fair values on the date of acquisition would have been the same as if the acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2023.

The Company incurred costs related to the Valens Transaction of $2.8 million which have been included in transaction costs.

Superette B)

On February 7, 2023, the Company acquired the right, title and interest in (i) five Superette retail locations within Toronto and Ottawa; (ii) the intellectual property rights related to the Superette brand; and (iii) the shares of Superette Ontario (collectively, the "Superette Transaction").

SNDL Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

The Superette acquisition consideration was comprised of the extinguishment of the Company's promissory note.

The fair value of consideration paid was as follows:

Extinguishment of promissory note 2,625 2,625

The fair value of the assets and liabilities acquired was as follows:

Cash 80 Accounts receivable 30 Prepaid expenses and deposits 141 Inventory 371 Right of use assets 1,129 Property, plant and equipment 2,077 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (74 ) Lease liabilities (1,129 ) 2,625

The financial statements incorporate the operations of Superette commencing February 8, 2023. During the period February 8, 2023 to September 30, 2023 the Company recorded gross revenues of $2.8 million and net loss of $1.2 million from the Superette operations. Had the Superette Transaction closed on January 1, 2023, management estimates that for the period January 1, 2023, to February 7, 2023, revenue would have increased by $0.5 million and net loss would have increased by $0.1 million. In determining these amounts, management assumes the fair values on the date of acquisition would have been the same as if the acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2023.

The Company incurred costs related to the Superette Transaction of $0.7 million which have been included in transaction costs.

Discontinued operations 4.

The Green Roads operations acquired as part of the Valens acquisition were classified as held for sale and discontinued operations as the carrying amount of the disposal group was expected to be recovered through a sale transaction rather than through continued use.

Green Roads filed for bankruptcy on March 6, 2023. A successful bid of US$3.1 million was accepted and the sale was approved at a court hearing on May 10, 2023. The disposition of Green Roads closed on May 31, 2023 and a loss on disposition of $2.3 million was recorded.

The consolidated statement of loss and comprehensive loss and consolidated statement of cash flows have been presented to show the discontinued operations separately from continuing operations.

SNDL Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

Results of discontinued operations

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenue - - 7,510 - Cost of sales - - 3,841 - Gross margin - - 3,669 - General and administrative - - 3,639 - Sales and marketing - - 1,817 - Depreciation and amortization - - 450 - Loss from operations - - (2,237 ) - Finance costs - - (16 ) - Loss on disposition - - (2,282 ) - Net loss - - (4,535 ) -

Segment information 5.

The Company's reportable segments are organized by business line and are comprised of four reportable segments: liquor retail, cannabis retail, cannabis operations, and investments.

Liquor retail includes the sale of wines, beers and spirits through owned liquor stores. Cannabis retail includes the private sale of adult-use cannabis through owned and franchise retail cannabis stores. Cannabis operations include the cultivation, distribution and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets domestically and for export, and providing proprietary cannabis processing services, in addition to product development, manufacturing, and commercialization of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Investments include the deployment of capital to investment opportunities. Certain overhead expenses not directly attributable to any operating segment are reported as "Corporate".

SNDL Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

Liquor

Retail Cannabis

Retail (1) Cannabis

Operations (2) Investments (3) Corporate Total As at September 30, 2023 Total assets 321,598 209,684 299,489 712,859 19,661 1,563,291 Nine months ended September 30, 2023 Net revenue (4) 419,402 214,828 61,027 - (34,701 ) 660,556 Gross margin 98,890 53,645 (19,456 ) - - 133,079 Interest and fee revenue - 75 - 10,723 279 11,077 Investment (loss) income - - (611 ) (8,607 ) - (9,218 ) Share of profit of equity-accounted investees - - - 15,161 - 15,161 Depreciation and amortization 27,943 11,391 2,750 - 3,372 45,456 Earnings (loss) from operations 14,528 5,768 (46,792 ) 16,963 (68,346 ) (77,879 ) Income (loss) before income tax 10,200 3,230 (46,725 ) 13,287 (66,585 ) (86,593 ) Three months ended September 30, 2023 Net revenue (4) 151,801 75,539 20,954 - (10,699 ) 237,595 Gross margin 37,263 20,046 (8,704 ) - - 48,605 Interest and fee revenue - 17 - 3,326 102 3,445 Investment (loss) income - - (114 ) 85 - (29 ) Share of profit of equity-accounted investees - - - 6,581 - 6,581 Depreciation and amortization 9,436 4,340 954 - 815 15,545 Earnings (loss) from operations 8,257 3,481 (13,971 ) 9,886 (24,023 ) (16,370 ) Income (loss) before income tax 6,449 2,753 (13,774 ) 9,834 (27,089 ) (21,827 )

Cannabis retail includes the operations of Superette for the period February 8, 2023 to September 30, 2023. (1)

Cannabis operations includes the operations of Valens for the period January 18, 2023 to September 30, 2023. (2)

Total assets include cash and cash equivalents. (3)

Recast - refer to note 20. (4)

Liquor

Retail (1) Cannabis

Retail (1) Cannabis

Operations Investments (2) Corporate Total As at December 31, 2022 Total assets 351,338 200,393 163,130 825,151 19,338 1,559,350 Nine months ended September 30, 2022 Net revenue 302,435 137,208 32,149 - - 471,792 Gross margin 69,380 31,684 (4,257 ) - - 96,807 Interest and fee revenue - - - 10,750 - 10,750 Investment loss - - - (58,296 ) - (58,296 ) Share of loss of equity-accounted investees - - - (24,711 ) - (24,711 ) Depreciation and amortization 5,722 6,041 9 - 7,550 19,322 Earnings (loss) from operations 24,517 (82,512 ) (16,930 ) (71,732 ) (46,471 ) (193,128 ) Income (loss) before income tax 19,042 (84,681 ) (16,686 ) (98,721 ) (38,529 ) (219,575 ) Three months ended September 30, 2022 Net revenue 152,488 66,202 11,810 - - 230,500 Gross margin 35,568 14,494 247 - - 50,309 Interest and fee revenue - - - 4,312 - 4,312 Investment loss - - - (5,513 ) - (5,513 ) Share of profit of equity-accounted investees - - - 9,176 - 9,176 Depreciation and amortization 2,923 3,199 - - 3,661 9,783 Earnings (loss) from operations 13,302 (83,708 ) (5,673 ) 7,936 (20,399 ) (88,542 ) Income (loss) before income tax 10,736 (84,848 ) (5,686 ) 3,252 (29,225 ) (105,771 )

Liquor retail includes operations of Alcanna Inc. ("Alcanna") retail stores for the period March 31, 2022 to September 30, 2022, and cannabis retail includes operations of Nova retail stores for the period March 31, 2022 to September 30, 2022. (1)

Total assets include cash and cash equivalents. (2)

SNDL Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

Geographical disclosure

As at September 30, 2023, the Company had non-current assets related to investment credit operations in the United States of $550.5 million (December 31, 2022 - $519.3 million). For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, share of profit of equity-accounted investees related to operations in the United States was a gain of $6.6 million and $15.2 million, respectively (three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 - gain of $9.2 million and a loss of $24.7 million, respectively). All other non-current assets relate to operations in Canada and revenues from external customers relate to operations in Canada.

Marketable securities 6.

As at September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Balance, beginning of year 21,926 83,724 Acquisition (note 3(a)) 876 - Additions - 3,755 Dispositions (13,319 ) - Change in fair value recognized in profit or loss (9,218 ) (65,553 ) Balance, end of period 265 21,926

biological assets 7.

The Company's biological assets consist of cannabis plants in various stages of vegetation, including plants which have not been harvested. The change in carrying value of biological assets is as follows:

As at September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Balance, beginning of year 3,477 4,410 Increase in biological assets due to capitalized costs 19,867 27,749 Acquisition - 909 Net change in fair value of biological assets (6,767 ) (1,309 ) Transferred to inventory upon harvest (16,015 ) (28,282 ) Balance, end of period 562 3,477

Biological assets are valued in accordance with IAS 41 and are presented at their fair value less costs to sell up to the point of harvest. This is determined using a model which estimates the expected harvest yield in grams for plants currently being cultivated, and then adjusts that amount for the expected selling price less costs to produce and sell per gram.

The fair value measurements for biological assets have been categorized as Level 3 fair values based on the inputs to the valuation technique used. The Company's method of accounting for biological assets attributes value accretion on a straight-line basis throughout the life of the biological asset from initial cloning to the point of harvest.

Management believes the most significant unobservable inputs and their impact on fair value of biological assets are as follows:

Assumption Input Weighted average input Effect of 10% change ($000s) September 30

2023 December 31

2022 September 30

2023 December 31

2022 Yield per square foot of growing space (1) Grams 49 48 42 279 Average net selling price (2) $/gram 4.95 4.66 133 687 After harvest cost to complete and sell $/gram 1.57 1.27 32 187

Varies by strain; obtained through historical growing results or grower estimate if historical results are not available. (1)

Varies by strain and sales market; obtained through average selling prices or estimated future selling prices if historical results are not available. (2)

SNDL Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

These assumptions are estimates that are subject to volatility in market prices and several uncontrollable factors. The Company's estimates are, by their nature, subject to change and differences from the anticipated yield will be reflected in the net change in fair value of biological assets in future periods.

The Company estimates the harvest yields for cannabis at various stages of growth. As at September 30, 2023, it is estimated that the Company's biological assets will yield approximately 1,394 kilograms (December 31, 2022 - 3,904 kilograms) of dry cannabis when harvested. During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company harvested 13,831 kilograms of dry cannabis (nine months ended September 30, 2022 - 16,642 kilograms).

Inventory 8.

As at September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Retail liquor 94,823 82,589 Harvested cannabis Raw materials, packaging and components 8,164 4,577 Extracted cannabis & hemp oils 11,472 - Work-in-progress 5,260 19,927 Finished goods 6,802 7,040 Retail cannabis 16,029 13,373 Millwork - 276 142,550 127,782

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, inventories of $180.4 million and $503.4 million were recognized in cost of sales as an expense (three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 - $179.1 million and $367.7 million).

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company recognized inventory write downs of $9.2 million and $22.7 million (three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 - reversal of $1.9 million and write down of $5.2 million), of which $9.1 million and $22.6 million (three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 - reversal of $2.3 million and write down of $3.5 million) was recognized as an impaired and obsolete inventory provision, and $50.0 thousand and $140.0 thousand (nine months ended September 30, 2022 - $0.4 million and $1.7 million) was included in the change in fair value realized through inventory as the fair value component of the impaired and obsolete inventory provision.

Assets held for sale 9.

At September 30, 2023, assets held for sale were measured at their fair value less costs to sell and comprised of the following:

Stellarton facility 6,375 Mission facility 2,016 8,391

The Stellarton facility is located in Stellarton, Nova Scotia, and its primary purpose was the packaging and processing of value added and derivative products for the adult-use cannabis market. The Stellarton facility was acquired in the Zenabis acquisition.

The Mission facility is located in Mission, British Columbia, and its primary purpose was the cultivation of cannabis and the packaging of dried cannabis flower in consumer packaging. The Mission facility was acquired in the Valens Transaction (note 3(a)).

SNDL Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

Right of use assets 10.

Cost Balance at December 31, 2022 167,067 Acquisition (note 3(a), note3(b)) 4,011 Additions 2,718 Renewals, remeasurements and dispositions 18,998 Balance at September 30, 2023 192,794 Accumulated depreciation and impairment Balance at December 31, 2022 32,913 Depreciation 24,778 Impairment 1,311 Balance at September 30, 2023 59,002 Net book value Balance at December 31, 2022 134,154 Balance at September 30, 2023 133,792

During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, renewals, remeasurements and dispositions of $19.0 million mainly related to lease renewals.

As at September 30, 2023, the Company recorded impairment losses of right-of-use assets of $1.3 million with $1.2 million in the liquor retail reporting segment and $0.1 million in the cannabis retail reporting segment. Refer to note 11 for the significant assumptions applied in the impairment test.

Property, plant and equipment 11.

Land Production facilities Leasehold improvements Equipment Construction

in progress

("CIP") Total Cost Balance at December 31, 2022 11,964 154,234 70,814 78,922 9,454 325,388 Acquisition (note 3(a), note3(b)) 8,661 24,330 3,660 17,518 - 54,169 Additions - 10 1,344 3,997 121 5,472 Dispositions - (33 ) (316 ) (2,789 ) - (3,138 ) Balance at September 30, 2023 20,625 178,541 75,502 97,648 9,575 381,891 Accumulated depreciation and impairment Balance at December 31, 2022 - 132,007 15,369 28,782 5,821 181,979 Depreciation - 1,824 8,861 12,320 - 23,005 Impairment - - 544 1,699 - 2,243 Dispositions - - (290 ) (1,190 ) - (1,480 ) Balance at September 30, 2023 - 133,831 24,484 41,611 5,821 205,747 Net book value Balance at December 31, 2022 11,964 22,227 55,445 50,140 3,633 143,409 Balance at September 30, 2023 20,625 44,710 51,018 56,037 3,754 176,144

During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, depreciation expense of $4.1 million was capitalized to biological assets and inventory (nine months ended September 30, 2022 - $4.9 million).

During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company determined that indicators of impairment existed relating to idle machinery and equipment. The estimated recoverable amount of the assets was determined to be nil

SNDL Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

and an impairment of $1.4 million was recorded. The impairment was recognized in the Company's cannabis operations reporting segment.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company determined that indicators of impairment existed relating to its retail stores due to underperforming operating results of certain stores. For impairment testing of retail property, plant and equipment and right of use assets, the Company determined that a cash generating unit ("CGU") was defined as each individual retail store. The Company completed impairment tests for each store location determined to have an indicator of potential impairment using a discounted cash flow methodology. The recoverable amounts for each CGU were based on the higher of its estimated value in use and fair value less costs of disposal using Level 3 inputs. The significant assumptions applied in the impairment test are described below:

Cash flows: Estimated cash flows are based on forecasted EBITDA. The forecast is extended to a total of five years based on an analysis of the industry's expected growth rates, historical and forecast volume changes, and inflation rates, except where a CGU has a defined life due to lease expiration. Management determined forecasted growth rates of sales based on past performance and its expectations of future performance for each location. Expenditures were based upon a combination of historical percentages of revenue, sales growth rates, and contractual lease payments.

Discount rate: The weighted average cost of capital was estimated to be 12.0% and is based on market capital structure of debt, risk-free rate, equity risk premium, beta adjustment to the equity risk premium based on a review of betas of comparable publicly traded companies, the Company's historical data, an unsystematic risk premium and after-tax cost of debt based on corporate bond yields.

As at September 30, 2023, the Company recorded impairment losses of property, plant and equipment of $0.9 million ($0.5 million in leasehold improvements and $0.4 million in equipment) with $0.5 million in the cannabis retail reporting segment and $0.4 million in the liquor retail reporting segment.

Net investment in subleases 12.

September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Balance, beginning of year 23,319 26,562 Additions 832 1,408 Finance income 648 833 Rents recovered (payments made directly to landlords) (3,040 ) (4,141 ) Dispositions and remeasurements 106 (1,343 ) Balance, end of period 21,865 23,319 Current portion 3,603 3,701 Long-term 18,262 19,618

Net investment in subleases represent leased retail stores that have been subleased to certain franchise partners. These subleases are classified as a finance lease as the sublease terms are for the remaining term of the head lease.

14

SNDL Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

Intangible assets 13.

Brands and trademarks Franchise agreements Software Retail

Licenses Total Cost Balance at December 31, 2022 80,400 10,000 5,542 750 96,692 Acquisition (note 3(a)) 1,500 - - - 1,500 Additions - - 88 - 88 Balance at September 30, 2023 81,900 10,000 5,630 750 98,280 Accumulated amortization and impairment Balance at December 31, 2022 19,317 1,811 679 - 21,807 Amortization 152 935 675 - 1,762 Impairment 935 - - - 935 Balance at September 30, 2023 20,404 2,746 1,354 - 24,504 Net book value Balance at December 31, 2022 61,083 8,189 4,863 750 74,885 Balance at September 30, 2023 61,496 7,254 4,276 750 73,776

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company determined that indicators of impairment existed regarding the Sun 8 intellectual property and the intellectual property and rights pertaining to certain other cannabis strains due to decreasing market demand. The estimated recoverable amount of the intangible assets was determined to be $1.5 million and nil, respectively, and an impairment of $0.8 million and $0.1 million was recorded in the cannabis operations reporting segment.

Investments 14.

As at September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Investments at amortized cost 24,163 24,493 Investments at FVTPL 8,295 72,761 32,458 97,254 Current portion 3,400 6,552 Long-term 29,058 90,702

Investments at amortized cost

The Company has a loan outstanding to Indiva Limited ("Indiva") with a principal balance of $19.8 million that had a maturity date of February 23, 2024. On August 28, 2023, the Company amended the maturity date to February 24, 2026.

Investments at fair value through profit and loss ("fvtpl")

Valens

On January 17, 2023, the Company announced that it had successfully closed the Valens Transaction (note 3(a)). The $60.0 million non-revolving term loan formed part of the consideration (note 3(a)).

Superette

On February 7, 2023, the Company announced that it had successfully closed the Superette Transaction (note 3(b)). The Company has adjusted the fair value of the Superette promissory note downward by $5.4 million ($1.7 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2023, and $3.7 million during the year ended December 31, 2022) (note

SNDL Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

22) to management's best estimate of the fair value of the Superette promissory note at February 7, 2023. The Superette promissory note was extinguished immediately preceding the business combination and forms the consideration transferred (note 3(b)).

Equity-accounted investees 15.

As at September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Interest in joint venture 550,523 519,255

SunStream is a joint venture in which the Company has a 50% ownership interest. SunStream is a private company, incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta), which provides growth capital that pursues indirect investment and financial services opportunities in the global cannabis sector, as well as other investment opportunities.

SunStream is structured as a separate vehicle and the Company has a residual interest in the net assets of SunStream. Accordingly, the Company has classified its interest in SunStream as a joint venture, which is accounted for using the equity-method.

The current investment portfolio of SunStream is comprised of secured debt, hybrid debt and derivative instruments with United States based cannabis businesses. These investments are recorded at fair value each reporting period with any changes in fair value recorded through profit or loss. SunStream actively monitors these investments for changes in credit risk, market risk and other risks specific to each investment.

As at September 30, 2023, the Company had funded $531.7 million out of the total $538.0 million that was originally committed to SunStream. No capital contributions were made during the three months ended September 30, 2023.

The following table summarizes the carrying amount of the Company's interest in the joint venture:

Carrying amount Balance at December 31, 2022 519,255 Capital contributions 16,989 Share of net earnings (loss) 15,161 Share of other comprehensive income (loss) (882 ) Balance at September 30, 2023 550,523

SunStream is a related party due to it being classified as a joint venture of the Company. Capital contributions to the joint venture and distributions received from the joint venture are classified as related party transactions.

The following table summarizes the financial information of SunStream:

As at September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Current assets (including cash and cash equivalents - 2023: $0.3 million, 2022: $1.5 million) 6,902 5,437 Non-current assets 539,549 509,418 Current liabilities (272 ) (1,146 ) Net assets (liabilities) (100%) 546,179 513,709 Nine months ended September 30 2023 2022 Revenue (loss) 20,590 (19,001 ) Profit (loss) from operations 15,587 (24,217 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) (882 ) 37,906 Total comprehensive income (loss) 14,884 13,757

SNDL Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

Derivative warrants 16.

September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Balance, beginning of year 11,002 21,700 Change in fair value recognized in profit or loss (4,202 ) (10,783 ) Acquisition - 85 Balance, end of period 6,800 11,002

The following table summarizes outstanding derivative warrants as at September 30, 2023:

Exercise price (USD) Number of warrants Weighted average contractual life 2020 Series A Warrants (1) 1.77 50,000 1.9 Unsecured Convertible Notes Warrants (1) 1.77 50,000 0.2 New Warrants 2.29 9,833,333 0.9 December 2018 Performance Warrants CAD 5.51 118,067 0.2 10,051,400 0.9

The conversion or exercise price, as applicable, is subject to full ratchet antidilution protection upon any subsequent transaction at a price lower than the price then in effect and standard adjustments in the event of any share split, share dividend, share combination, recapitalization or other similar transaction. If the Company issues, sells or enters into any agreement to issue or sell, any variable rate securities, the investors have the additional right to substitute the variable price (or formula) of such securities for the conversion or exercise price, as applicable. (1)

Lease Liabilities 17.

September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Balance, beginning of year 169,831 33,470 Acquisitions (note 3(a), note3(b)) 4,336 142,106 Additions 3,550 7,497 Lease payments (32,440 ) (31,834 ) Renewals, remeasurements and dispositions 19,727 10,890 Tenant inducement allowances received 91 1,799 Accretion expense 5,915 5,903 Balance, end of period 171,010 169,831 Current portion 33,809 30,206 Long-term 137,201 139,625

During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, renewals, remeasurements and dispositions of $19.7 million mainly related to lease renewals.

The following table presents the contractual undiscounted cash flows, excluding periods covered by lessee lease extension options that have been included in the determination of the lease term, related to the Company's lease liabilities as at September 30, 2023:

September 30, 2023 Less than one year 40,839 One to three years 68,898 Three to five years 76,285 Thereafter 14,089 Minimum lease payments 200,111

SNDL Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

Share capital and warrants 18.

Authorized A)

The authorized capital of the Company consists of an unlimited number of voting common shares and preferred shares with no par value.

Issued and outstanding B)

September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Note Number of

Shares Carrying

Amount Number of

Shares Carrying

Amount Balance, beginning of year 235,194,236 2,292,810 206,040,836 2,035,704 Share issuances - - 370,179 2,870 Share repurchases (546,700 ) (5,344 ) (4,252,489 ) (41,617 ) Acquisition 3(a) 27,605,782 83,953 32,060,135 287,129 Shares acquired and cancelled (2,175,023 ) (6,615 ) - - Employee awards exercised 411,555 1,971 975,575 8,724 Balance, end of period 260,489,850 2,366,775 235,194,236 2,292,810

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company purchased and cancelled 0.5 million common shares at a weighted average price of $2.78 (US$2.04) per common share for a total cost of $1.5 million. Accumulated deficit was reduced by $3.8 million, representing the excess of the average carrying value of the common shares over their purchase price.

In connection with the Valens Transaction (note 3(a)), the Company received and cancelled 2.2 million of its own common shares valued at $6.6 million based on the fair value on the closing date. At the time of the acquisition, the Company owned 6.5 million Valens common shares which were classified as marketable securities (note 6). In accordance with the Valens Transaction consideration, the Company received 2.2 million common shares (0.3334 of a SNDL common share for each Valens common share).

Subsequent to September 30, 2023, the Company issued 0.9 million common shares related to the acquisition of certain franchise stores in Ontario.

Share-based compensation 19.

The Company has a number of share-based compensation plans which include simple and performance warrants, stock options, restricted share units ("RSUs") and deferred share units ("DSUs"). Further detail on each of these plans is outlined below. Subsequent to the Company's initial public offering, the Company established the stock option, RSU and DSU plans to replace the granting of simple warrants and performance warrants.

The components of share-based compensation expense are as follows:

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Equity-settled expense Simple warrants (A) 3 126 (332 ) 1,272 Stock options (B) - 13 (2 ) 65 Restricted share units (1) (C) 3,602 2,417 9,711 7,059 Cash-settled expense Deferred share units (1)(2) (D) 1,768 (487 ) 2,098 (1,685 ) 5,373 2,069 11,475 6,711

SNDL Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company recognized share-based compensation expense under Nova's RSU plan of $28 and share-based compensation expense under Nova's DSU plan of $436. (1)

Cash-settled DSUs are accounted for as a liability and are measured at fair value based on the market value of the Company's common shares at each period end. Fluctuations in the fair value are recognized during the period in which they occur. (2)

Equity-settled plans

Simple and performance warrants A)

The Company issued simple warrants and performance warrants to employees, directors and others at the discretion of the Board. Simple and performance warrants granted generally vest annually over a three-year period, simple warrants expire five years after the grant date and performance warrants expire five years after vesting criteria met.

The following table summarizes changes in the simple and performance warrants during the nine months ended September 30, 2023:

Simple

warrants

outstanding Weighted

average

exercise price Performance

warrants

outstanding Weighted

average

exercise price Balance at December 31, 2022 165,820 $ 46.91 123,200 $ 42.26 Forfeited (45,760 ) 70.61 (52,800 ) 54.55 Expired (20,480 ) 15.41 (16,000 ) 14.07 Balance at September 30, 2023 99,580 $ 42.49 54,400 $ 38.62

The following table summarizes outstanding simple and performance warrants as at September 30, 2023:

Warrants outstanding Warrants exercisable Range of exercise prices Number of

warrants Weighted

average

exercise

price Weighted

average

contractual

life (years) Number of

warrants Weighted

average

exercise

price Weighted

average

contractual

life (years) Simple warrants $6.25 - $9.38 39,500 7.52 1.04 39,500 7.52 1.04 $29.69 - $45.31 19,120 31.91 1.28 18,320 31.60 1.20 $62.50 - $93.75 33,920 63.97 3.30 33,920 63.97 3.30 $125.00 - $312.50 7,040 163.94 3.70 5,440 151.50 3.33 99,580 $ 42.49 2.04 97,180 $ 39.82 1.99 Performance warrants $6.25 - $9.38 19,200 6.25 n/a 19,200 6.25 1.44 $29.69 - $45.31 23,200 32.60 n/a 23,200 32.60 1.53 $62.50 - $93.75 9,334 77.68 n/a 1,334 93.75 2.42 $125.00 - $218.75 2,666 187.50 n/a - - n/a 54,400 $ 38.62 n/a 43,734 $ 22.90 1.52

Stock options B)

The Company issues stock options to employees and others at the discretion of the Board. Stock options granted generally vest annually in thirds over a three-year period and expire ten years after the grant date.

SNDL Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

The following table summarizes changes in stock options during the nine months ended September 30, 2023:

Stock options outstanding Weighted

average

exercise price Balance at December 31, 2022 44,360 $ 13.24 Acquired (note 3(a)) 1,317,837 17.63 Forfeited (375,993 ) 17.11 Expired (33,440 ) 9.70 Balance at September 30, 2023 952,764 $ 17.90

The following table summarizes outstanding stock options as at September 30, 2023:

Stock options outstanding Stock options exercisable Exercise prices Number of

options Weighted

average

contractual

life (years) Number of

options Weighted

average

contractual

life (years) $11.50 10,000 6.66 10,000 6.66 $11.90 8,160 6.74 8,160 6.74 $31.50 3,000 4.98 2,700 4.90 $11.79 - $38.88 (Legacy Valens) 931,604 2.47 931,604 2.47 952,764 2.56 952,464 2.56

Restricted share units C)

RSUs are granted to employees and the vesting requirements and maximum term are at the discretion of the Board. RSUs are exchangeable for an equal number of common shares.

The following table summarizes changes in RSUs during the nine months ended September 30, 2023:

RSUs

outstanding Balance at December 31, 2022 1,381,330 Granted 10,248,044 Forfeited (665,443 ) Exercised (411,555 ) Balance at September 30, 2023 10,552,376

At September 30, 2023, no RSUs were vested or exercisable.

Cash-settled plans

Deferred share units D)

DSUs are granted to directors and generally vest in equal instalments over one year. DSUs are settled by making a cash payment to the holder equal to the fair value of the Company's common shares calculated at the date of such payment.

As at September 30, 2023, the Company recognized a liability of $4.0 million relating to the fair value of cash-settled DSUs (December 31, 2022 - $2.3 million).

SNDL Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

The following table summarizes changes in DSUs during the nine months ended September 30, 2023:

DSUs

outstanding Balance at December 31, 2022 1,708,383 Granted 503,707 Balance at September 30, 2023 2,212,090

At September 30, 2023, 1.3 million DSUs were vested but none were exercisable.

Gross revenue 20.

Liquor retail revenue is derived from the sale of wines, beers and spirits to customers. Cannabis retail revenue is derived from retail cannabis sales to customers, franchise revenue consists of royalty and franchise fee revenue, and other revenue consists of millwork, supply and accessories revenue and proprietary licensing. Cannabis operations revenue is derived from contracts with customers and is comprised of sales to Provincial boards that sell cannabis through their respective distribution models, sales to licensed producers for further processing, provision of proprietary cannabis processing services, product development, manufacturing and commercialization of cannabis consumer products and sales to medical customers.

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Liquor retail revenue 151,801 152,488 419,402 302,435 Cannabis retail revenue Retail 69,732 62,501 201,255 128,022 Franchise 1,814 2,182 5,380 6,297 Other 3,993 1,519 8,193 2,889 Cannabis retail revenue 75,539 66,202 214,828 137,208 Cannabis operations revenue Provincial boards 18,976 16,021 52,817 40,646 Medical - 1 24 7 Wholesale 3,224 432 8,153 2,532 Analytical testing 256 - 894 - Cannabis operations revenue 22,456 16,454 61,888 43,185 Gross revenue 249,796 235,144 696,118 482,828

During the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company determined that the application of its revenue recognition policy should eliminate cannabis operations revenue and related cost of sales from sales to provincial boards when it is expected to be subsequently repurchased by its licensed retailer subsidiaries for resale, at which point the full retail sales revenue will be recognized.

The following table presents the effect of the adjustments made to gross revenue and cost of sales for the periods indicated. There is no impact below gross margin before fair value adjustments.

SNDL Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

Three months ended March 31, 2023 Three months ended June 30, 2023 As Previously Reported Adjustment As Recast As Previously Reported Adjustment As Recast Gross revenue 212,899 (11,407 ) 201,492 257,425 (12,595 ) 244,830 Excise taxes 10,447 - 10,447 12,914 - 12,914 Net revenue 202,452 (11,407 ) 191,045 244,511 (12,595 ) 231,916 Cost of sales 158,149 (11,407 ) 146,742 188,922 (12,595 ) 176,327 Inventory impairment and obsolescence 9,177 - 9,177 4,291 - 4,291 Gross margin before fair value adjustments 35,126 - 35,126 51,298 - 51,298 Three months ended September 30, 2023 Nine months ended September 30, 2023 As Reported As Reported (1) Adjustment As Reported Gross revenue 249,796 720,120 (24,002 ) 696,118 Excise taxes 12,201 35,562 - 35,562 Net revenue 237,595 684,558 (24,002 ) 660,556 Cost of sales 180,375 527,446 (24,002 ) 503,444 Inventory impairment and obsolescence 9,126 22,594 - 22,594 Gross margin before fair value adjustments 48,094 134,518 - 134,518

As reported for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 is a combination of as previously reported for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, and as reported for the three months ended September 30, 2023. (1)

Investment revenue (LOSS) 21.

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest and fee revenue Interest revenue from investments at amortized cost 908 924 2,894 2,737 Interest and fee revenue from investments at FVTPL 250 1,095 1,124 3,754 Interest revenue from cash 2,287 2,293 7,059 4,259 3,445 4,312 11,077 10,750

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Investment loss (29 ) (5,513 ) (9,218 ) (58,296 )

SNDL Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

Finance costs 22.

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash finance expense Other finance costs 2 1 47 170 2 1 47 170 Non-cash finance expense (income) Change in fair value of investments at FVTPL 52 4,684 3,677 26,989 Accretion on lease liabilities 1,676 4,095 5,915 8,363 Financial guarantee liability (recovery) expense - (14 ) (139 ) (91 ) Other 625 (130 ) 921 59 2,353 8,635 10,374 35,320 Interest income (213 ) (227 ) (648 ) (637 ) 2,142 8,409 9,773 34,853

supplemental cash flow disclosures 23.

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash provided by (used in): Accounts receivable 7,275 (13 ) 16,598 (2,578 ) Biological assets (1,051 ) (2,062 ) (3,852 ) 3,120 Inventory 9,081 (127 ) (22,851 ) (13,076 ) Prepaid expenses and deposits 4,043 2,064 (3,722 ) 2,122 Investments 106 40 586 471 Right of use assets (1,945 ) (2,745 ) (2,709 ) (3,896 ) Property, plant and equipment 22 - 95 - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (5,797 ) 4,746 (28,615 ) (30,533 ) Lease liabilities 2,012 3,502 2,787 5,716 13,746 5,405 (41,683 ) (38,654 ) Changes in non-cash working capital relating to: Operating 13,033 1,163 (43,722 ) (45,271 ) Investing 730 (754 ) 1,857 (495 ) Financing (17 ) 4,996 182 7,112 13,746 5,405 (41,683 ) (38,654 )

SNDL Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

Loss per share 24.

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Weighted average shares outstanding (000s) Basic and diluted (1) 260,435 237,760 258,757 227,563 Continuing operations Net loss attributable to owners of the Company (21,784 ) (98,108 ) (85,337 ) (209,313 ) Per share - basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.92 ) Discontinued operations Net loss attributable to owners of the Company - - (4,535 ) - Per share - basic and diluted - - $ (0.02 ) $ - Net loss attributable to owners of the Company (21,784 ) (98,108 ) (89,872 ) (209,313 ) Per share - basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.92 )

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, there were 0.3 million equity classified warrants, 9.9 million derivative warrants, 0.1 million simple warrants, 0.1 million performance warrants, 0.95 million stock options and 10.6 million RSUs that were excluded from the calculation as the impact was anti-dilutive (nine months ended September 30, 2022- 0.3 million equity classified warrants, 9.9 million derivative warrants, 0.3 million simple warrants, 0.1 million performance warrants, 0.04 million stock options and 2.4 million RSUs). (1)

Financial instruments 25.

The financial instruments recognized on the consolidated statement of financial position are comprised of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, marketable securities, accounts receivable, investments at amortized cost, investments at FVTPL, accounts payable and accrued liabilities and derivative warrants.

Fair value

The carrying value of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, accounts receivable and accounts payable and accrued liabilities approximate their fair value due to the short-term nature of the instruments. The carrying value of investments at amortized cost approximate their fair value as the fixed interest rates approximate market rates for comparable transactions.

SNDL Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

Fair value measurements of marketable securities, investments at FVTPL and derivative warrants are as follows:

Fair value measurements using September 30, 2023 Carrying

amount Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Recurring measurements: Financial assets Marketable securities 265 265 - - Investments at FVTPL 8,295 - - 8,295 Financial liabilities Derivative warrants (1) 6,800 - - 6,800 Fair value measurements using December 31, 2022 Carrying

amount Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Recurring measurements: Financial assets Marketable securities 21,926 21,926 - - Investments at FVTPL 72,761 - - 72,761 Financial liabilities Derivative warrants (1) 11,002 - - 11,002

The carrying amount is an estimate of the fair value of the derivative warrants and is presented as a current liability. The Company has no cash obligation with respect to the derivative warrants, rather it will deliver common shares if and when warrants are exercised. (1)

At September 30, 2023, a 10% change in the material assumptions would change the estimated fair value of derivative warrant liabilities by approximately $0.9 million.

There were no transfers between Levels 1, 2 and 3 inputs during the period.

RELATED PARTIES 26.

The Company entered into the following related party transactions during the periods noted, in addition to those disclosed in note 15 relating to the Company's joint venture.

A member of key management personnel jointly controls a company that owns property leased to SNDL for one of its retail liquor stores. The lease term is from November 1, 2017 to October 31, 2027 and includes extension terms from November 1, 2027 to October 31, 2032 and November 1, 2032 to October 31, 2037. Monthly rent for the location includes base rent, common area costs and sign rent. The rent amounts are subject to increases in accordance with the executed lease agreement. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company paid $125.2 thousand in total rent with respect to this lease.

Commitments and contingencies 27.

The following table summarizes contractual commitments at September 30, 2023:

Less than

one year One to three

years Three to five

years Thereafter Total Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 57,230 - - - 57,230 Financial guarantee liability - 268 - - 268 Contractual obligation - 2,628 - - 2,628 Balance, end of year 57,230 2,896 - - 60,126

SNDL Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

Commitments A)

The Company has entered into certain supply agreements to provide dried cannabis and cannabis products to third parties. The contracts require the provision of various amounts of dried cannabis on or before certain dates. Should the Company not deliver the product in the agreed timeframe, financial penalties apply which may be paid either in product in-kind or cash. Under these agreements, the Company has accrued financial penalties payable as at September 30, 2023 of $2.5 million (December 31, 2022 - $2.5 million). The corresponding expenses were recognized during the years ended December 31, 2019 ($1.5 million) and December 31, 2021 ($1.0 million).

Contingencies B)

From time to time, the Company is involved in various claims and legal actions which occurred in the ordinary course of operations, the losses from which, if any, are not anticipated to be material to the financial statements.

Subsequent events 28.

Streamlining of cannabis operations

On October 19, 2023, the Company announced that it will consolidate all cultivation activities at its Atholville, New Brunswick Facility (the "Atholville Facility") following the centralization of SNDL's manufacturing, processing and production operations to Kelowna, British Columbia. In connection with the closing of the Olds facility, the Company expects to record any related non-cash impairment charges during the fourth quarter of 2023. The carrying amount of the Olds facility at September 30, 2023 was $36.4 million.

Nova transaction

On December 20, 2022, the Company and Nova announced that they had entered into an implementation agreement pursuant to which the Company and Nova agreed to implement a strategic transaction in the Canadian retail cannabis industry (the "Nova Transaction").

On May 5, 2023, Nova's shareholders approved the previously announced agreement with SNDL to implement a strategic partnership to create a well-capitalized cannabis retail platform in Canada, pursuant to the implementation agreement entered into between SNDL and Nova dated December 20, 2022, as amended on April 3, 2023 (the "Implementation Agreement").

On June 1, 2023, SNDL announced that it had amended the terms of the plan of arrangement (the "Original Plan of Arrangement"), and such amended form of the Original Plan of Arrangement being (the "Amended Plan of Arrangement") approved by the SNDL shareholders at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on July 25, 2022, pursuant to which SNDL intends to distribute certain of its Nova common shares to SNDL shareholders.

The completion of the share distribution remains subject to certain closing conditions set out in the Implementation Agreement, including the receipt of certain key regulatory approvals and the amendment to certain terms of the Nova Transaction that are mutually satisfactory to SNDL and Nova. SNDL continues to work with regulators to ensure that the Nova Transaction is in compliance with regulations in all relevant jurisdictions.

Due to ongoing review by regulators with respect to required approvals, SNDL and Nova have extended the outside date for closing of the Nova Transaction to on or before November 30, 2023.

