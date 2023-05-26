Advanced search
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-26 pm EDT
1.560 USD   -0.32%
05/15Transcript : SNDL Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 15, 2023
CI
05/15SNDL Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SNDL : Q1 Highlights

05/26/2023 | 05:03pm EDT
Q1

2023

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Gross Revenue

$202.5M

Revenue Growth YOY

+1,050%

Gross Margin Growth YOY

+856%

LIQUOR

CANNABIS RETAIL

Gross margin of $15.8 million, or 23% of sales, compared to $3.3 million in the first quarter of 2022.

197 national retail locations

0

Gross Revenue

$67.4M

Privatized Provincial Market Share

9.6%

CANNABIS OPERATIONS

RETAIL

SNDL successfully transitioned all downstream production operations to the Company's Kelowna facility, as of May 1. This change centralizes operations and reduces SNDL's reliance on higher-cost cannabis production.

Gross Revenue $30M

SEQUENTIAL GROSS REVENUE INCREASE

58%

Gross Revenue

$115.9M

Gross revenue for Liquor Retail sales for the three banners combined was $115.9 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Gross Margin

$26.3 M

Gross margin in the Liquor Retail segment was $26.3 million, or 23% of sales in the first quarter of 2023. Despite lower sales in this quarter due to seasonality, the Company maintained a steady margin.

Key Milestones

SNDL closed the acquisition of The Valens Company in January 2023.

21 LPs Preferred B2B Partner to Licensed Producers in Canada.

640

Product listings in 10 provinces

across Canada.

Market Share (AB)

18%

Disclaimer

Sundial Growers Inc. published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 21:02:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
