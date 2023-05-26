SNDL : Q1 Highlights

Gross Revenue $115.9M

Gross revenue for Liquor Retail sales for the three banners combined was $115.9 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Gross Margin $26.3 M

Gross margin in the Liquor Retail segment was $26.3 million, or 23% of sales in the first quarter of 2023. Despite lower sales in this quarter due to seasonality, the Company maintained a steady margin.