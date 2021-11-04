Announcement Romgaz 2021-2030 Strategy

Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

November 4, 2021

A N N O U N C E M E N T

S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. informs all interested parties on the company's new strategy for the period 2021-2030, oriented towards the added value sustainable growth for the company, employees and shareholders.

S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. 2021-2030Strategy defines the strategic options and the lines of action in a green and digital transition towards the company's sustainable development.

Decarbonisation is a priority concern for ROMGAZ, therefore, in the global change context, our future ambition is "NetZeRomGAZ", efficiently obtaining profit from hydrocarbon production and marketing and electricity, including renewable resources, and developing our business by reaching zero net carbon dioxide emissions by 2050.

ROMGAZ shall continue to develop the resource portfolio to mitigate the climate change, by focusing on resilient hydrocarbons maintaining an absolute emphasis on operational safety and flexibility. At the same time, we shall develop low-carbon energy production, by using renewable energy sources on a scale, while searching positions in hydrogen and developing a portfolio of gas customers to complement these low-carbon energies sources.

The digital transformation of the company and the support for innovation to enable new means to interact with customers, to increase and support new development directions, will create long-term and equally profitable relations with the market and the social environment.

The list of proposed actions is completed by the human resources development in order to transition to the future tendencies in the sustainable energy field along with the company's involvement in projects that aim for supporting environment resilient activities, broad audience training and knowledge development and activities meant to prepare the society for a carbon free life.

S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. 2021-2030Strategy is available on the company's website, www.romgaz.ro, Investors - Corporate Governance - Programs And Strategy.

Chief Executive Officer,

Aristotel Marius JUDE