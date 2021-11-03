Log in
    SNG   ROSNGNACNOR3

SNGN ROMGAZ SA

(SNG)
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange - 11/02
36.7 RON   +0.82%
04:32aCEO and CFO appointment
PU
04:02aExtension of Concession Agreements for 12 blocks
PU
11/02Romgaz to Buy Exxon Mobil's 50% Stake in Black Sea Gas Project for $1.1 Billion
MT
CEO and CFO appointment

11/03/2021 | 04:32am EDT
Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

CURRENT REPORT

In compliance with Law no. 24/2017 regarding Issuers of Financial Instruments and Market Operations and F.S.A. Regulation no. 5/2018

Report date: November 3, 2021

Company name: Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ S.A.

Address: Medias, 4 Constantin I. Motas Square, Sibiu County - Romania, 551130

Phone/fax no: 004-0374-401020 /004-0269-846901

Fiscal Code: RO14056826

LEI Code: 2549009R7KJ38D9RW354

Trade Register registration number: J32/392/2001

Subscribed and paid in share capital: 385,422,400 RON

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Significant events to be reported:

  • Appointment of S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. Chief Executive Officer for a period of 4 months
  • Appointment of S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. Chief Financial Officer for a period of 4 months

S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. Board of Directors, adjourned in the meeting on November 2, 2021, by Decision no. 67 from November 2, 2021, appointed Mr. Aristotel Marius JUDE as Chief Executive Officer of S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. for a period of 4 months, from December 15, 2021 to April 15, 2022.

S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. Board of Directors, adjourned in the meeting on November 2, 2021, by Decision no. 68 from November 2, 2021, appointed Mr. Razvan POPESCU as Chief Financial Officer of S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. for a period of 4 months, from December 16, 2021 to April 16, 2022.

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Dan Dragos DRAGAN

Capital social: 385.422.400 lei

S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A.

551130, Piața C.I. Motaş, nr.4

CIF: RO 14056826

Mediaş, jud. Sibiu - România

Nr. Ord.reg.com/an : J32/392/2001

Telefon: 004-0374 - 401020

Fax: 004-0269-846901

RO08 RNCB 0231 0195 2533 0001 - BCR Mediaş

E-mail: secretariat@romgaz.ro

RO12 BRDE 330S V024 6190 3300 - BRD Mediaş

www.romgaz.ro

Disclaimer

SNGN Romgaz SA published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 08:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 978 M 1 165 M 1 165 M
Net income 2021 1 725 M 404 M 404 M
Net cash 2021 3 197 M 748 M 748 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,20x
Yield 2021 7,00%
Capitalization 14 145 M 3 309 M 3 312 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,20x
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 6 066
Free-Float 30,0%
Managers and Directors
Aristotel Marius Jude CEO, Director & General Director
Andrei Bobar Finance Director
Razvan Popescu Chief Financial Officer
Dan Dragos Dragan Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Boiarciuc Adrian Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNGN ROMGAZ SA30.60%3 309
NOVATEK54.41%75 662
ENWELL ENERGY PLC112.33%203
LA FRANÇAISE DE L'ENERGIE30.21%149
ALVOPETRO ENERGY LTD.590.28%136
WENTWORTH RESOURCES PLC21.05%58