CEO and CFO appointment

Report date: November 3, 2021

Company name: Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ S.A.

Address: Medias, 4 Constantin I. Motas Square, Sibiu County - Romania, 551130

Phone/fax no: 004-0374-401020 /004-0269-846901

Fiscal Code: RO14056826

LEI Code: 2549009R7KJ38D9RW354

Trade Register registration number: J32/392/2001

Subscribed and paid in share capital: 385,422,400 RON

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Significant events to be reported:

Appointment of S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. Chief Executive Officer for a period of 4 months

Appointment of S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. Chief Financial Officer for a period of 4 months

S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. Board of Directors, adjourned in the meeting on November 2, 2021, by Decision no. 67 from November 2, 2021, appointed Mr. Aristotel Marius JUDE as Chief Executive Officer of S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. for a period of 4 months, from December 15, 2021 to April 15, 2022.

S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. Board of Directors, adjourned in the meeting on November 2, 2021, by Decision no. 68 from November 2, 2021, appointed Mr. Razvan POPESCU as Chief Financial Officer of S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. for a period of 4 months, from December 16, 2021 to April 16, 2022.

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Dan Dragos DRAGAN