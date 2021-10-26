Current Report - Conclusion of Exxon negotiation

Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

Report date: October 26, 2021

Significant event to be reported:

Agreement on the terms and conditions of the acquisition of 100% of ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited shares

S.N.G.N Romgaz S.A. and ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Holdings Ltd. finalized exclusive negotiations and reached an agreement on the terms and conditions for the acquisition of all shares issued by (representing 100% of the share capital of) ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited, company that holds 50% of the rights and obligations under the Concession Agreement for petroleum exploration, development and production in XIX Neptun Deep Block, as well as on the transfer of operatorship of the project to OMV Petrom SA following transaction completion.

This agreement will be signed subject to the endoresement of the Board of Directors and approval of the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of S.N.G.N Romgaz S.A.. Subject to obtaining such approvals and to satisfaction of the conditions precedent provided in the share sale-purchase agreement, the transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.

