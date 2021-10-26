Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Romania
  Bucharest Stock Exchange
  SNGN Romgaz SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNG   ROSNGNACNOR3

SNGN ROMGAZ SA

(SNG)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Current Report - Conclusion of Exxon negotiation

10/26/2021 | 11:26am EDT
Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

CURRENT REPORT

In compliance with Law no. 24/2017 regarding Issuers of Financial Instruments and Market Operations and A.S.F. Regulation no. 5/2018

Report date: October 26, 2021

Company name: Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ S.A.

Address: Medias, 4 Constantin I. Motas Square, Sibiu County - Romania, 551130

Phone/fax no: 004-0374-401020 /004-0269-846901

Fiscal Code: RO14056826

LEI Code: 2549009R7KJ38D9RW354

Trade Register registration number: J32/392/2001

Subscribed and paid in share capital: 385,422,400 RON

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Significant event to be reported:

  • Agreement on the terms and conditions of the acquisition of 100% of ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited shares

S.N.G.N Romgaz S.A. and ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Holdings Ltd. finalized exclusive negotiations and reached an agreement on the terms and conditions for the acquisition of all shares issued by (representing 100% of the share capital of) ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited, company that holds 50% of the rights and obligations under the Concession Agreement for petroleum exploration, development and production in XIX Neptun Deep Block, as well as on the transfer of operatorship of the project to OMV Petrom SA following transaction completion.

This agreement will be signed subject to the endoresement of the Board of Directors and approval of the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of S.N.G.N Romgaz S.A.. Subject to obtaining such approvals and to satisfaction of the conditions precedent provided in the share sale-purchase agreement, the transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.

Chief Executive Officer,

Aristotel Marius JUDE

Capital social: 385.422.400 lei

CIF: RO 14056826

Nr. Ord.reg.com/an : J32/392/2001

RO08 RNCB 0231 0195 2533 0001 - BCR Mediaş RO12 BRDE 330S V024 6190 3300 - BRD Mediaş

S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. 551130, Piața C.I. Motaş, nr.4 Mediaş, jud. Sibiu - România Telefon 004-0374-401020 Fax 004-0269-846901E-mail secretariat@romgaz.ro www.romgaz.ro

Disclaimer

SNGN Romgaz SA published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 15:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
