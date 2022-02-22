SNGN Romgaz : Address from Ministry of Energy no. 11390 from February 22, 2022, regarding the candidates proposal

SNGN Romgaz SA
Registration no. 6881/22.02.2022
MINISTRY OF ENERGY
MINISTER'S OFFICE
No. 11390/VDP/22.02.2022
To: the Board of Directors of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ SA
Attn: Mr. Dan Dragos Dragan, Chairman of the Board of Directors
Subject: the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ SA convened on February 28, 2022/ March 01, 2022
The Ministry of Energy, on behalf of the Romanian State, as shareholder, holding 269,823,080 shares representing 70.0071% of the share capital of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale 'ROMGAZ SA' (SNGN ROMGAZ SA), considering the convening of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on February 28, 2022/March 01, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of article 1171, paragraph (2) of Companies Law 31/1990 as subsequently amended and supplemented, of Government Emergency Ordinance No. 109/2011 on corporate governance of public enterprises approved by Law No. 111/2016 as subsequently amended and supplemented and of Law No. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations:
With reference to item 1 of the agenda "Selection of 7 (seven) interim members of the Board of Directors", we hereby make the following proposals of candidates:
|
Item
|
Candidate's name
|
Place of residence
|
Professional
|
no.
|
|
|
qualification
|
1.
|
Dan Dragos Dragan
|
Bucuresti
|
Economist
|
2.
|
Aristotel Marius Jude
|
Medias, Sibiu County
|
Legal Adviser, MBA
|
3.
|
Cezar Batog
|
Bucuresti
|
Economist
|
4.
|
Cristina Elena Arghir
|
Bucuresti
|
Economist
|
5.
|
Nicolae Bogdan Simescu
|
Medias, Sibiu County
|
Engineer
|
6.
|
Botond Balazs
|
Medias, Sibiu County
|
Legal Adviser
|
7.
|
Gheorghe Silvian Sorici
|
Cisnadie, Sibiu County
|
Economist
Enclosed are the Curriculum Vitae of the proposed candidates and the proposed mandate contract to be concluded with the interim non-executive members of the Board of Directors.
Best regards,
Virgil-Daniel POPESCU,
ENERGY MINISTER
Disclaimer
SNGN Romgaz SA published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 15:01:13 UTC.