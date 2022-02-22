Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Romania
  Bucharest Stock Exchange
  SNGN Romgaz SA
  News
  7. Summary
    SNG   ROSNGNACNOR3

SNGN ROMGAZ SA

(SNG)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange - 02/21
36.55 RON   -0.68%
Official Publications 
Official Publications

SNGN Romgaz : Address from Ministry of Energy no. 11390 from February 22, 2022, regarding the candidates proposal

02/22/2022 | 10:02am EST
SNGN Romgaz SA

Registration no. 6881/22.02.2022

MINISTRY OF ENERGY

MINISTER'S OFFICE

No. 11390/VDP/22.02.2022

To: the Board of Directors of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ SA

Attn: Mr. Dan Dragos Dragan, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Subject: the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ SA convened on February 28, 2022/ March 01, 2022

The Ministry of Energy, on behalf of the Romanian State, as shareholder, holding 269,823,080 shares representing 70.0071% of the share capital of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale 'ROMGAZ SA' (SNGN ROMGAZ SA), considering the convening of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on February 28, 2022/March 01, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of article 1171, paragraph (2) of Companies Law 31/1990 as subsequently amended and supplemented, of Government Emergency Ordinance No. 109/2011 on corporate governance of public enterprises approved by Law No. 111/2016 as subsequently amended and supplemented and of Law No. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations:

With reference to item 1 of the agenda "Selection of 7 (seven) interim members of the Board of Directors", we hereby make the following proposals of candidates:

Item

Candidate's name

Place of residence

Professional

no.

qualification

1.

Dan Dragos Dragan

Bucuresti

Economist

2.

Aristotel Marius Jude

Medias, Sibiu County

Legal Adviser, MBA

3.

Cezar Batog

Bucuresti

Economist

4.

Cristina Elena Arghir

Bucuresti

Economist

5.

Nicolae Bogdan Simescu

Medias, Sibiu County

Engineer

6.

Botond Balazs

Medias, Sibiu County

Legal Adviser

7.

Gheorghe Silvian Sorici

Cisnadie, Sibiu County

Economist

Enclosed are the Curriculum Vitae of the proposed candidates and the proposed mandate contract to be concluded with the interim non-executive members of the Board of Directors.

Best regards,

Virgil-Daniel POPESCU,

ENERGY MINISTER

Disclaimer

SNGN Romgaz SA published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 15:01:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
