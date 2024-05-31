Filiala de Înmagazinare Gaze Naturale DEPOGAZ Ploiești SRL
Resolution No. ____/ ____________
of "S.N.G.N Romgaz S.A - Filiala de Înmagazinare Gaze Naturale Depogaz Ploiești S.R.L."
sole associate
S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A., with the headquarters in Mediaș, Piața Constantin Motaș 4, Sibiu County, as "S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A - Filiala de Înmagazinare Gaze Naturale Depogaz Ploiești S.R.L." sole associate, legally represented by the Chief Executive Officer, adopts the following:
RESOLUTION
Art.1. Approves the amendment of Art.2.1. of "S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. - Filiala de Înmagazinare Gaze Naturale Depogaz Ploiești S.R.L." Articles of Incorporation, by adding the following secondary activities:
- NACE code 7211 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology;
- NACE code 7219 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering;
- NACE code 7220 - Research and experimental development on social sciences and humanities;
- NACE code 4222 - Works related to construction of telecommunications and electricity lines;
- NACE code 4322 - Plumbing, heat and air-conditioning installation;
- NACE code 3320 - Installation of industrial machinery and equipment and outfit;
- NACE code 4299 - Works related to construction of other civil engineering projects not elsewhere classified;
- NACE code 4329 - Other construction installation;
- NACE code 4399 - Other specialised construction activities not elsewhere classified.
Art.2. Approves the updated version of "S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. - Filiala de Înmagazinare Gaze Naturale Depogaz Ploiești S.R.L." Articles of Incorporation to reflect the above mentioned amendments.
This resolution was signed in 4 (four) original copies.
SOLE ASSOCIATE
S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A.
Chief Executive Officer
Răzvan POPESCU
Endorsed:
Head of Legal Department
Monica STAFIE
Nr.ord.reg.com./an: J29/1181/21.08.2015
Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz SA
CUI: 34915261
Filiala de Înmagazinare Gaze Naturale DEPOGAZ Ploiești SRL
IBAN: RO36 BTRL RONCRT0317066401
Str. G. Cantacuzino, nr.184, 100492 Ploiești, jud.Prahova, România
Banca Transilvania Ploiești
Telefon: 004-0374-403800 Fax: 004-0374-097420
www.depogazploiesti.ro
secretariat@depogazploiesti.ro
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
SNGN Romgaz SA published this content on 31 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2024 15:34:08 UTC.