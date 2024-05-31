Filiala de Înmagazinare Gaze Naturale DEPOGAZ Ploiești SRL

Resolution No. ____/ ____________

of "S.N.G.N Romgaz S.A - Filiala de Înmagazinare Gaze Naturale Depogaz Ploiești S.R.L."

sole associate

S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A., with the headquarters in Mediaș, Piața Constantin Motaș 4, Sibiu County, as "S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A - Filiala de Înmagazinare Gaze Naturale Depogaz Ploiești S.R.L." sole associate, legally represented by the Chief Executive Officer, adopts the following:

RESOLUTION

Art.1. Approves the amendment of Art.2.1. of "S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. - Filiala de Înmagazinare Gaze Naturale Depogaz Ploiești S.R.L." Articles of Incorporation, by adding the following secondary activities:

  • NACE code 7211 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology;
  • NACE code 7219 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering;
  • NACE code 7220 - Research and experimental development on social sciences and humanities;
  • NACE code 4222 - Works related to construction of telecommunications and electricity lines;
  • NACE code 4322 - Plumbing, heat and air-conditioning installation;
  • NACE code 3320 - Installation of industrial machinery and equipment and outfit;
  • NACE code 4299 - Works related to construction of other civil engineering projects not elsewhere classified;
  • NACE code 4329 - Other construction installation;
  • NACE code 4399 - Other specialised construction activities not elsewhere classified.

Art.2. Approves the updated version of "S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. - Filiala de Înmagazinare Gaze Naturale Depogaz Ploiești S.R.L." Articles of Incorporation to reflect the above mentioned amendments.

This resolution was signed in 4 (four) original copies.

SOLE ASSOCIATE

S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A.

Chief Executive Officer

Răzvan POPESCU

Endorsed:

Head of Legal Department

Monica STAFIE

Nr.ord.reg.com./an: J29/1181/21.08.2015

Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz SA

CUI: 34915261

Filiala de Înmagazinare Gaze Naturale DEPOGAZ Ploiești SRL

IBAN: RO36 BTRL RONCRT0317066401

Str. G. Cantacuzino, nr.184, 100492 Ploiești, jud.Prahova, România

Banca Transilvania Ploiești

Telefon: 004-0374-403800 Fax: 004-0374-097420

www.depogazploiesti.ro

secretariat@depogazploiesti.ro

