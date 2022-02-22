SNGN Romgaz : CV Cezar Batog
CURRICULUM VITAE
CEZAR BATOG
Personal Information
First name/Surname
Cezar BATOG
Address
Telephone
E-mail
Gender
Male
Nationality
Romanian
Education and Training
1993
Faculty of Finance, Banking and Accountability, ASE
Bucuresti, economist
1987
Graduate, B.P.Hasdeu High-School, Mathematics - Physics
Section, Buzau
2007
Financial Management and Corporate Culture, Codecs
Various training courses studying Management, Media
Planning, Strategic Planning, Business Consulting,
Negotiation Techniques
Work Experience
Period
2006 - up to present
Name of the employer
Publicis Groupe Romania, International Media/Advertising
Company
Occupation or position
Administrator of Publicis Groupe Media GM, Optimedia
held
Romania
Main activities and
Member of ARMA, SATI and IAA
responsibilities
Responsible for the strategic development of the company,
the budgetary and financial health of the Group in Romania,
as well as the implementation of business procedures specific
to Publicis Worldwide
Management of media budgets, negotiation with media
suppliers and management of cashflow for over 60
international and national clients
Coordination and management of a team of 51 persons,
professionals in the fields related to media, television, radio,
online, written press, with a turnover of EUR 40 million/year
Negotiation of annual budgets of the main clients: OMV
Petrom, Enel, Sanofi Aventis, Biofarm, Alpha Bank, Penny,
Motorola with main media holders and suppliers in Romania
Supervision of the Group's financial activity, with direct results
on P&L and EBITDA
Monthly reporting and monitoring of cashflow and
income/expenditures
1
Period Name of employer Occupation or position held Main activities and
responsibilities
Period Name of employer
Occupation or position held Main activities and
responsibilities
Forecasting of income and expenditures, investments as well as monitoring of specific processes
Coordinator of projects with national impact, such as:
The Ministry of European Funds - campaign for Structural and Investment Funds, co-financing by POAT and POCU, 2014 - 2020
"Caesar" - National Programme for Cadastre and Land Registration, with ANPCI and Banca Mondiala, as funder
ANES - equal opportunities between genders, campaign initiated by the Ministry of Labour
"Do not offer bribe!" - together with Anti-Corruption Directorate General and financing by Norwegian grants
Initiator of project of transparency of practices and tariffs in media environment, in partnership with Competition Council
2003 - 2006
Adentity - Public Affairs, PR and Advocacy Director General
Coordinator of government programmes and social campaigns, such as:
"PET Recycle" together with the Ministry of
Environment, national awareness campaign
Medias Consultancy and strategic planning for the programme "Made in Romania", programme initiated by the Romanian Government
Consultancy for the Ministry of Integration regarding
Romania's Integration Programme in the European Union 2004 - 2005, campaign for public acceptance and advocacy
PR and public affairs for the Ministry of
Communication regarding the programme "E- Procurement"
Coordination of PR campaigns for different public and political figures
2001 -2003
Welldone Creative, Creative Advertising Agency Media/Advertising
Director General
Turnover of EUR 2.4 million, 5 employees
Rebranding for Posta Romana - integrated communication campaign
Crisis Management - for the Ministry of Transport
I carried out the first international press campaign - Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, Time, for a public institution in Romania
2
Integrated communication campaigns for different clients:
Pireus Bank, Telemobil/Zapp, Kandia, Mercedes, L'Oreal
Period
Name of employer
1994 - 2001
Foote, Cone and Belding
Occupation or position
American Advertising Agency
held
Media/Advertsing
Main activities and
Acting as Executive Director
responsibilities
Agency turnover - EUR 8 million, 11 employees
Coordinator of Media Department and Client Services
Management and HR of the campaign
Negotiation and budget transaction
Client attraction and identification of business opportunities
Personal skills and
abilities
Mother tongue Foreign languages
Social skills and competences
Organizational skills and competences
PC skills
Hobbies
Driving License
Romanian
Comprehensive
Spoken
Written
Listening
Writing
Conversation
Oral
Written
Speech
C1 Very
C2 Very
C1 Very Well
C2 Well
C2 Very
Well
well
well
B1 Well
B2 Well
B1 Satisfying
B1
B1 Well
Satisfying
Excellent in coordinating and motivating teams on different levels, multicultural, assertive, excellent negotiator and mediator
Communicative, adaptive, fast learner
Analytic, ability to synthetize and plan, resilient in competitive environments, multitasking with focus on details, result oriented, negotiation abilities in different organizational cultures
Very good communication abilities and presentation
Mac OS Office, Project Management
History, yachting, fishing, cinema
A,B
Personal Skills And
Competences
Mother Tongue
Romanian
Other languages
English
Understanding (Listening, Reading, Speaking, Participation in a
conversation, Oral Speech, Writing) - C1; Competence
Certificate - Advanced Level
Italian (Listening, Reading, Speaking, Participation in a
conversation, Oral Speech, Writing) - B1
Communication skills
Good communication skills acquired through participation in
different television and radio shows
Good communication skills by means of press due to various
articles written and published in local and national press
Numerous speeches within meetings of the County Council of
Constanta and specialty commissions in the Romanian
Parliament
Organizational skills and
Leadership
competences
Advanced communication skills
Flexibility
Advanced negotiation ability
Orientation towards people but also towards results
Team work ability
Competences acquired at
A good management knowledge within private companies
the workplace
A good understanding of the administrative and legal system,
both on a local and national level
Ability to interact with persons from different social- professional
and cultural environments
Management of unexpected circumstances
Ability to adapt
Ability to manage a large volume of work, manage and prioritize
the tasks
Respect the terms and commitments
Ability to coordinate and manage various institutions in a state
of emergency and alert during SARS COV-2 pandemic
Digital Competences
SELF-EVALUATION
Information Processing - Experienced user
Communication - Experienced user
Content creation - Experienced user
Security - Experienced user
Problem solving - Experienced user
Other skills
Adapt to unexpected circumstances
Ability to work in a team
4
Promotion on the basis of merit
Spirit of initiative
Driving License
Category B
Additional information Participation in Work Group organized by the Ministry of Energy for the amendment of Law No. 220/2008
Participation in Work Group organized by the Ministry of Energy for the promotion of the Government Emergency Ordinance No. 24/2017
Participation in Work Group organized by the Committee for Industries and Services in the Chamber of Deputies for Law No. 123 amendment
Participation in various national and international conferences in the field of energy
5
