SNGN Romgaz : CV Cezar Batog

02/22/2022
CURRICULUM VITAE

CEZAR BATOG

Personal Information

First name/Surname

Cezar BATOG

Address

Telephone

E-mail

Gender

Male

Nationality

Romanian

Education and Training

1993

Faculty of Finance, Banking and Accountability, ASE

Bucuresti, economist

1987

Graduate, B.P.Hasdeu High-School, Mathematics - Physics

Section, Buzau

2007

Financial Management and Corporate Culture, Codecs

Various training courses studying Management, Media

Planning, Strategic Planning, Business Consulting,

Negotiation Techniques

Work Experience

Period

2006 - up to present

Name of the employer

Publicis Groupe Romania, International Media/Advertising

Company

Occupation or position

Administrator of Publicis Groupe Media GM, Optimedia

held

Romania

Main activities and

Member of ARMA, SATI and IAA

responsibilities

Responsible for the strategic development of the company,

the budgetary and financial health of the Group in Romania,

as well as the implementation of business procedures specific

to Publicis Worldwide

Management of media budgets, negotiation with media

suppliers and management of cashflow for over 60

international and national clients

Coordination and management of a team of 51 persons,

professionals in the fields related to media, television, radio,

online, written press, with a turnover of EUR 40 million/year

Negotiation of annual budgets of the main clients: OMV

Petrom, Enel, Sanofi Aventis, Biofarm, Alpha Bank, Penny,

Motorola with main media holders and suppliers in Romania

Supervision of the Group's financial activity, with direct results

on P&L and EBITDA

Monthly reporting and monitoring of cashflow and

income/expenditures

1

Period Name of employer Occupation or position held Main activities and

responsibilities

Period Name of employer

Occupation or position held Main activities and

responsibilities

Forecasting of income and expenditures, investments as well as monitoring of specific processes

Coordinator of projects with national impact, such as:

  • The Ministry of European Funds - campaign for Structural and Investment Funds, co-financing by POAT and POCU, 2014 - 2020
  • "Caesar" - National Programme for Cadastre and Land Registration, with ANPCI and Banca Mondiala, as funder
  • ANES - equal opportunities between genders, campaign initiated by the Ministry of Labour
  • "Do not offer bribe!" - together with Anti-Corruption Directorate General and financing by Norwegian grants
  • Initiator of project of transparency of practices and tariffs in media environment, in partnership with Competition Council

2003 - 2006

Adentity - Public Affairs, PR and Advocacy Director General

Coordinator of government programmes and social campaigns, such as:

  • "PET Recycle" together with the Ministry of
    Environment, national awareness campaign
  • Medias Consultancy and strategic planning for the programme "Made in Romania", programme initiated by the Romanian Government
  • Consultancy for the Ministry of Integration regarding
    Romania's Integration Programme in the European Union 2004 - 2005, campaign for public acceptance and advocacy
  • PR and public affairs for the Ministry of

Communication regarding the programme "E- Procurement"

Coordination of PR campaigns for different public and political figures

2001 -2003

Welldone Creative, Creative Advertising Agency Media/Advertising

Director General

Turnover of EUR 2.4 million, 5 employees

Rebranding for Posta Romana - integrated communication campaign

Crisis Management - for the Ministry of Transport

I carried out the first international press campaign - Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, Time, for a public institution in Romania

2

Integrated communication campaigns for different clients:

Pireus Bank, Telemobil/Zapp, Kandia, Mercedes, L'Oreal

Period

Name of employer

1994 - 2001

Foote, Cone and Belding

Occupation or position

American Advertising Agency

held

Media/Advertsing

Main activities and

Acting as Executive Director

responsibilities

Agency turnover - EUR 8 million, 11 employees

Coordinator of Media Department and Client Services

Management and HR of the campaign

Negotiation and budget transaction

Client attraction and identification of business opportunities

Personal skills and

abilities

Mother tongue Foreign languages

Social skills and competences

Organizational skills and competences

PC skills

Hobbies

Driving License

Romanian

Comprehensive

Spoken

Written

Listening

Writing

Conversation

Oral

Written

Speech

C1 Very

C2 Very

C1 Very Well

C2 Well

C2 Very

Well

well

well

B1 Well

B2 Well

B1 Satisfying

B1

B1 Well

Satisfying

Excellent in coordinating and motivating teams on different levels, multicultural, assertive, excellent negotiator and mediator

Communicative, adaptive, fast learner

Analytic, ability to synthetize and plan, resilient in competitive environments, multitasking with focus on details, result oriented, negotiation abilities in different organizational cultures

Very good communication abilities and presentation

Mac OS Office, Project Management

History, yachting, fishing, cinema

A,B

3

Personal Skills And

Competences

Mother Tongue

Romanian

Other languages

English

Understanding (Listening, Reading, Speaking, Participation in a

conversation, Oral Speech, Writing) - C1; Competence

Certificate - Advanced Level

Italian (Listening, Reading, Speaking, Participation in a

conversation, Oral Speech, Writing) - B1

Communication skills

Good communication skills acquired through participation in

different television and radio shows

Good communication skills by means of press due to various

articles written and published in local and national press

Numerous speeches within meetings of the County Council of

Constanta and specialty commissions in the Romanian

Parliament

Organizational skills and

Leadership

competences

Advanced communication skills

Flexibility

Advanced negotiation ability

Orientation towards people but also towards results

Team work ability

Competences acquired at

A good management knowledge within private companies

the workplace

A good understanding of the administrative and legal system,

both on a local and national level

Ability to interact with persons from different social- professional

and cultural environments

Management of unexpected circumstances

Ability to adapt

Ability to manage a large volume of work, manage and prioritize

the tasks

Respect the terms and commitments

Ability to coordinate and manage various institutions in a state

of emergency and alert during SARS COV-2 pandemic

Digital Competences

SELF-EVALUATION

Information Processing - Experienced user

Communication - Experienced user

Content creation - Experienced user

Security - Experienced user

Problem solving - Experienced user

Other skills

Adapt to unexpected circumstances

Ability to work in a team

4

Promotion on the basis of merit

Spirit of initiative

Driving License Category B

Additional information Participation in Work Group organized by the Ministry of Energy for the amendment of Law No. 220/2008

Participation in Work Group organized by the Ministry of Energy for the promotion of the Government Emergency Ordinance No. 24/2017

Participation in Work Group organized by the Committee for Industries and Services in the Chamber of Deputies for Law No. 123 amendment

Participation in various national and international conferences in the field of energy

5

Disclaimer

SNGN Romgaz SA published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
