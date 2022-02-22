SNGN Romgaz : CV Cristina Elena Arghir
Curriculum vitae
Personal information
Surname(s)/ First name(s)
Cristina Elena Arghir
Address
Email address
Telephone number
Date of birth
Gender
Female
Education and Training
Period of time
2009-2011 - Bucharest, Romania
Type of qualification/
Master's Degree in Economy
, study curriculum - Business
diploma awarded
Communication
Period of time
2006-2009 - Bucharest, Romania
Type of qualification/
Bachelor's Degree in Economics
, study curriculum - Economics and
diploma awarded
Economic Communication in Business
Bucharest University of Economic Studies
Faculty for Economics
Period of time
07/2021
Type of qualification/
Project Manager
diploma awarded
Dominou Association
Period of time
11/2017
Type of qualification/
Security Manger
diploma awarded
Assessment and Training Services SRL
Work experience
Period of time
December 25, 2017 - present
Bucharest, Romania
Occupation or position held
Chairperson of Board of Directors
Name of employer and
Internet si Tehnologie S3 SRL
address
Duties
Determination of essential guidelines for developing the company in line
with its scope of activity and objectives;
Approval of plans and measures on training the company's employees,
and approval of hiring additional human resources or of terminating
labour contracts;
Submitting proposals to the General Assembly ;
Approval of monthly and quarterly payment collection and payment
plans;
Signing legal instruments on behalf and to the account of the company
with professionals, other legal entities regarding supply of services
required by the Company for its optimum operation;
Issuing mandatory decisions for any person involved in the operation of
the company, including those at executive, technical and administration
level;
Convening the Board of Directors' meetings and chairing the meetings.
Period of time
August 25-December 28, 2017
Bucharest, Romania
Occupation or position held
Director
1
Name of employer and Internet si Tehnologie S3 SRL
address
Duties Drafting and managing official documents for the incorporation of the
company;
Compliance and monitoring legal proceedings regarding the
incorporation of the company;
Managing operations regarding employment of personnel and initiation
of the company's activity;
Fulfilment of all obligations provided in the Articles of Incorporation:
a)
Establishing wages and other rights for the employees, in
compliance with the law,
b)
Approval of organization structure and of number of jobs
required for the proper operation of the company, and the change
of the organisation chart subject to the company's reorganization
necessities;
c)
adoption of Rules of Procedures as well as any other Rules
requested for the smooth functioning of the company;
d)
approval of pecuniary sanctions or other sanctions for
employees;
e)
submission to the General Meeting, on a yearly basis, of the
report on the company's activity as well as the draft program of
activity and the draft budget of incomes and expenditures for the
following financial year;
f)
movement of the registered office and establishment/closing of
subsidiaries and secondary establishments - branches, offices,
agencies, places of business or other such units without legal
personality;
g)
performance of any other actions given under its competence, in
accordance with the law, by the General Meeting;
Period of time
May 01, 2010 - October 01, 2017
Bucharest, Romania
Occupation or position held
Marketing Expert
Name of employer and
RING MEDIA GROUP SRL
address
Duties
Elaboration of the strategy and the marketing plan for promoting and
sell of the trust's products;
Preparation of the marketing budget;
Negotiation and signing of purchase contracts for promotional
products;
Organising and coordinating the group's events;
Coordinating and supervising TV, radio, internet, Direct Mailing
campaigns, events, image partnerships, barters, PR activities (press
conferences, mass media relation, press releases editing and corporate
presentations)
Period of time
February 11, 2008 - January 01, 2010
Bucharest, Romania
Occupation or position held
Major Accounts Expert
Name of employer and
Vodafone Romania SA
address
Duties
Account management within customer relation;
Ensuring the management of major customer account;
Monitoring operations in the customer accounts.
Language skills
Other language (s)
English
Understanding Reading
Spoken production Spoken interaction Writing
C1
C1
C1
C1
C1
DIGITAL COMPETENCES
Use of communication programs Mail, Google Meet, Zoom, Skype)/
Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, Power Point, Outlook
DRIVING LICENSE
Driving license category B
Disclaimer
SNGN Romgaz SA published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 15:01:13 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about SNGN ROMGAZ SA
Sales 2021
5 535 M
1 269 M
1 269 M
Net income 2021
1 724 M
395 M
395 M
Net cash 2021
3 612 M
828 M
828 M
P/E ratio 2021
8,11x
Yield 2021
6,36%
Capitalization
14 087 M
3 230 M
3 230 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,89x
EV / Sales 2022
1,50x
Nbr of Employees
5 918
Free-Float
30,0%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SNGN ROMGAZ SA
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
36,55 RON
Average target price
45,10 RON
Spread / Average Target
23,4%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.