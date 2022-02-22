Log in
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange - 02/21
36.55 RON   -0.68%
SNGN Romgaz : CV Cristina Elena Arghir

02/22/2022 | 10:02am EST
Curriculum vitae

Personal information

Surname(s)/ First name(s)

Cristina Elena Arghir

Address

Email address

Telephone number

Date of birth

Gender

Female

Education and Training

Period of time

2009-2011 - Bucharest, Romania

Type of qualification/

Master's Degree in Economy, study curriculum - Business

diploma awarded

Communication

Period of time

2006-2009 - Bucharest, Romania

Type of qualification/

Bachelor's Degree in Economics, study curriculum - Economics and

diploma awarded

Economic Communication in Business

Bucharest University of Economic Studies

Faculty for Economics

Period of time

07/2021

Type of qualification/

Project Manager

diploma awarded

Dominou Association

Period of time

11/2017

Type of qualification/

Security Manger

diploma awarded

Assessment and Training Services SRL

Work experience

Period of time

December 25, 2017 - present

Bucharest, Romania

Occupation or position held

Chairperson of Board of Directors

Name of employer and

Internet si Tehnologie S3 SRL

address

Duties

Determination of essential guidelines for developing the company in line

with its scope of activity and objectives;

Approval of plans and measures on training the company's employees,

and approval of hiring additional human resources or of terminating

labour contracts;

Submitting proposals to the General Assembly ;

Approval of monthly and quarterly payment collection and payment

plans;

Signing legal instruments on behalf and to the account of the company

with professionals, other legal entities regarding supply of services

required by the Company for its optimum operation;

Issuing mandatory decisions for any person involved in the operation of

the company, including those at executive, technical and administration

level;

Convening the Board of Directors' meetings and chairing the meetings.

Period of time

August 25-December 28, 2017

Bucharest, Romania

Occupation or position held

Director

1

Name of employer and Internet si Tehnologie S3 SRL

address

Duties Drafting and managing official documents for the incorporation of the

company;

Compliance and monitoring legal proceedings regarding the

incorporation of the company;

Managing operations regarding employment of personnel and initiation

of the company's activity;

Fulfilment of all obligations provided in the Articles of Incorporation:

a)

Establishing wages and other rights for the employees, in

compliance with the law,

b)

Approval of organization structure and of number of jobs

required for the proper operation of the company, and the change

of the organisation chart subject to the company's reorganization

necessities;

c)

adoption of Rules of Procedures as well as any other Rules

requested for the smooth functioning of the company;

d)

approval of pecuniary sanctions or other sanctions for

employees;

e)

submission to the General Meeting, on a yearly basis, of the

report on the company's activity as well as the draft program of

activity and the draft budget of incomes and expenditures for the

following financial year;

f)

movement of the registered office and establishment/closing of

subsidiaries and secondary establishments - branches, offices,

agencies, places of business or other such units without legal

personality;

g)

performance of any other actions given under its competence, in

accordance with the law, by the General Meeting;

Period of time

May 01, 2010 - October 01, 2017

Bucharest, Romania

Occupation or position held

Marketing Expert

Name of employer and

RING MEDIA GROUP SRL

address

Duties

Elaboration of the strategy and the marketing plan for promoting and

sell of the trust's products;

Preparation of the marketing budget;

Negotiation and signing of purchase contracts for promotional

products;

Organising and coordinating the group's events;

Coordinating and supervising TV, radio, internet, Direct Mailing

campaigns, events, image partnerships, barters, PR activities (press

conferences, mass media relation, press releases editing and corporate

presentations)

Period of time

February 11, 2008 - January 01, 2010

Bucharest, Romania

Occupation or position held

Major Accounts Expert

Name of employer and

Vodafone Romania SA

address

Duties

Account management within customer relation;

Ensuring the management of major customer account;

Monitoring operations in the customer accounts.

2

Language skills

Other language (s)

English

Understanding Reading

Spoken production Spoken interaction Writing

C1

C1

C1

C1

C1

DIGITAL COMPETENCES

Use of communication programs Mail, Google Meet, Zoom, Skype)/

Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, Power Point, Outlook

DRIVING LICENSE

Driving license category B

3

Disclaimer

SNGN Romgaz SA published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 15:01:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
