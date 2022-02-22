SNGN Romgaz : CV Cristina Elena Arghir

Curriculum vitae

Surname(s)/ First name(s) Cristina Elena Arghir

Gender Female

Education and Training

Period of time 2009-2011 - Bucharest, Romania

Type of qualification/ Master's Degree in Economy, study curriculum - Business

diploma awarded Communication

Period of time 2006-2009 - Bucharest, Romania

Type of qualification/ Bachelor's Degree in Economics, study curriculum - Economics and

diploma awarded Economic Communication in Business

Bucharest University of Economic Studies

Faculty for Economics

Period of time 07/2021

Type of qualification/ Project Manager

diploma awarded Dominou Association

Period of time 11/2017

Type of qualification/ Security Manger

diploma awarded Assessment and Training Services SRL

Work experience

Period of time December 25, 2017 - present

Bucharest, Romania

Occupation or position held Chairperson of Board of Directors

Name of employer and Internet si Tehnologie S3 SRL

address

Duties Determination of essential guidelines for developing the company in line

with its scope of activity and objectives;

Approval of plans and measures on training the company's employees,

and approval of hiring additional human resources or of terminating

labour contracts;

Submitting proposals to the General Assembly ;

Approval of monthly and quarterly payment collection and payment

plans;

Signing legal instruments on behalf and to the account of the company

with professionals, other legal entities regarding supply of services

required by the Company for its optimum operation;

Issuing mandatory decisions for any person involved in the operation of

the company, including those at executive, technical and administration

level;

Convening the Board of Directors' meetings and chairing the meetings.

Period of time August 25-December 28, 2017

Bucharest, Romania

Occupation or position held Director