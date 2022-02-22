SNGN Romgaz : CV Simescu Nicolae Bogdan

Supervising the company's activity and monitoring objectives
responsibilities
fulfilment degree
Period
December 9, 2019 - June 29, 2020
Name and address of
SNGN ROMGAZ SA MEDIAS
employer
Type of business or sector
Neptun Deep project team
Occupation or position held
Team coordinator
Main activities and
Prepare the technical-economic documentation for Neptun Deep project
responsibilities
Period
March 1, 2019 - June 29, 2020
Name and address of
SNGN ROMGAZ SA SUCURSALA DE PRODUCTIE MEDIAS
employer
(Medias Production Branch)
Type of business or sector
Filitelnic-Laslau Mare rehabilitation project unit
Occupation or position held
Head of rehabilitation project
Main activities and
Prepare well work programs, work program monitoring, economic
responsibilities
analyses of works
Period
November 1, 2016 - March 1, 2019
Name and address of
SNGN ROMGAZ SA SUCURSALA DE PRODUCTIE MEDIAS
employer
(Medias Production Branch)
Type of business or sector
Filitelnic rehabilitation project unit
Occupation or position held
Head of rehabilitation project
Main activities and
Prepare well work programs, work program monitoring, economic
responsibilities
analyses of works
Period
March 1, 2015 - November 1, 2016
Name and address of
SNGN ROMGAZ SA SUCURSALA DE PRODUCTIE MEDIAS
employer
(Medias Production Branch)
Type of business or sector
Copsa Mica rehabilitation project unit
Occupation or position held
Head of rehabilitation project
Main activities and
Prepare well work programs, work program monitoring, economic
responsibilities
analyses of works
Period
January 1, 2014 - December 2014
Name and address of
SNGN ROMGAZ SA SUCURSALA DE PRODUCTIE MEDIAS
employer
(Medias Production Branch)
Type of business or sector
IPM Schlumberger - Laslau Mare rehabilitation project
1
Occupation or position held
Engineer
Main activities and
Prepare well work programs, work program monitoring, well data
responsibilities
analyses, numerical simulation
Period
January 1, 2008 - present
Name and address of
SNGN ROMGAZ SA SUCURSALA DE PRODUCTIE MEDIAS
employer
(Medias Production Branch)
Type of business or sector
Member of the technical team Romgaz-Schlumberger association
Occupation or position held
Reservoir engineer
Main activities and
Prepare and monitor well programs, elaborate the reservoir study,
responsibilities
participate in technical meetings, drafting the association's annual
budget
Period
June 1, 2006 - December 2013
Name and address of
SNGN ROMGAZ SA SUCURSALA DE PRODUCTIE MEDIAS
employer
(Medias Production Branch)
Type of business or sector
Extraction technologies and reservoir engineering department
Occupation or position held
Engineer
Main activities and
Prepare well work programs, work program monitoring, drafting
responsibilities
reservoir studies
Period
November 1, 2005 - May 31, 2006
Name and address of
SNGN ROMGAZ SA SUCURSALA DE PRODUCTIE MEDIAS
employer
(Medias Production Branch)
Type of business or sector
Land Formalities Department
Occupation or position held
Engineer
Main activities and
Prepare documentation and obtain approvals for various works
responsibilities
Period
August 1, 2005 - October 30, 2005
Name and address of
SNGN ROMGAZ SA SUCURSALA DE PRODUCTIE MEDIAS
employer
(Medias Production Branch)
Type of business or sector
Danes Production Section
Occupation or position held
Engineer
Main activities and
Monitoring production activity
responsibilities
Period
Name and address of
August 1, 2004 - September 1, 2004
employer
SNGN ROMGAZ SA SUCURSALA DE PRODUCTIE MEDIAS
Type of business or sector
(Medias Production Branch)
Occupation or position held
Filitelnic Production Section
Main activities and
Student
responsibilities
Participate in Laslau Mare Rehabilitation project in cooperation with
Schlumberger
EDUCATION AND
TRAINING
Courses
Reservoir Characterisation: A Multi-Disciplinary Team Approach,
July, London
2014
Eclipse Black Oil Reservoir Simulation, May, Bucharest
Petrel Reservoir Engineering basics and advanced workflow, March,
Bucharest
Petrel fundamentals, February, Bucharest
2013
Supervision of Drilling, completion and workover operations, June,
Medias
2
Gas field production management using improved technologies,
2012
November, Medias
Executive one to one business English language, July London
Sources of productivity impairment in openhole completions
Training course, April Medias
Crisis & Emergency management for the gas industry sector,
2011
November Lisbon
The second unconventional gas reservoir training course/seminar,
August, Campina
2010
What's new in unconventional gas reservoirs? April, Medias
Cement evaluation and repair - well completion technology, January,
2008
Bazna
2007
NSI Hydraulic Fracturing, November, Sinaia
2006
Gas Production Engineering, October Petroskill, Sinaia
2005
Field management of mature reservoirs, May, Bucharest
Petroleum engineering Summer School, Inter-University Centre
Workshop 17 - "Natural gas - from reservoir to the burner tip",
June, Dubrovnik, Croatia
Type of qualification/
diploma awarded
Period of time
ANRM (National Agency for Mineral Resources) certificate -
Name and type of institution
Petroleum operations specialist, 2015
providing education and
01.11.2015 - present
training
Oil and Gas University Ploiesti
Professional area
Type of qualification/
Mining, Oil and Gas
diploma awarded
Name and type of institution
PhD student
providing education and
training
Lucian Blaga University Sibiu
Professional area
Type of qualification/
diploma awarded
Economic
Classification of education
Post-graduate studies - Masters - Company management and
Period of time
marketing strategies and policies
Name and type of institution
Post-graduate education (two years)
providing education and
2016 - 2018
training
Oil and Gas University Ploiesti
Professional area
Type of qualification/
diploma awarded
Mining, Oil and Gas
Classification of education
Post-graduate studies - reservoir engineering
Period of time
Name and type of institution
Short term post-graduate education (1 year)
providing education and
2000-2005
training
Oil and Gas University Ploiesti, Faculty of Petroleum and Gas
Professional area
Engineering
Type of qualification/
diploma awarded
Mining, Petroleum and Gas
Classification of education
Bachelor degree
Period of time
Name and type of institution
University studies (five years)
providing education and
1996 -2000
training
Stephan Ludwig Roth High School / high school education in German
Type of qualification/
language
diploma awarded
Classification of education
3
High school education / diploma
Period of time
German language diploma (Deutsches Sprachdiplom) Bonn, 2000
Name and type of institution
Assistant programmer, 2000
providing education and
1988-1996
training
Primary and middle school Stephan Ludwig Roth Medias / primary and
Type of qualification/
middle school education in German language
diploma awarded
Primary and middle school / Primary and middle school education
Primary and middle school studies /certificate for graduating 8 education
Classification of education
years
Primary and middle school education ( eight years)
PERSONAL SKILLS
AND COMPETENCES
Mother Tongue
Other languages
Romanian, German
Reading
English
German
Writing
very good
very good
Speaking
good
good
very good
very good
Membership in a
professional organisation
SPE Society of Petroleum Engineers 2005
Driving license
B
Published works
The quality of natural gas is the object of domestic production, import, storage, transmission, distribution activities and "merchandise" to the consumers,Dubrovnik June 2005 - Ana Maria Popa, Nicolae Bogdan Simescu, Mihai Albulescu
The pressure at the production, transportation, underground storage and distribution operator as a major component for carriage and assuring cargo property of the natural gas to the customers,Dubrovnik June 2005 - Ana Maria Popa, Nicolae Bogdan Simescu, Mihai Albulescu
Reduce energy intensity by using the "cogeneration cycle" ,
UPG Ploiesti, June 2005 - Ana Maria Popa, Nicolae Bogdan Simescu, Mihai Albulescu
Producing green electricity by recovering expansion energy in technical installations using the turboexpander, UPG Ploiesti June 2005 -Ana Maria Popa, Nicolae Bogdan Simescu, Mihai Albulescu
Sidetrack and recompletion in gas field -150 Years of the Romanian Petroleum Industry, Tradition and Challenges14-17October, 2007 Bucharest, Romania - Nicolae Bogdan Simescu and others
Changing well completion in a mature gas well using velocity string -19thInternational Conference - New Methods and Technologies, Zakopane, June 2008, Poland - Florinel Sutoiu, Nicoale Bogdan Simescu, Marcel Adrian Piteiu
Natural gas storage - solution to optimise production at SNGN Romgaz SA Medias Branch:Regional Energy Forum,
4
Neptun, June 2008 - Marcel Adrian Piteiu, Dumitru Rotar, Florinel Sutoiu, Nicoale Bogdan Simescu
Natural gas commercial metering using the ultrasonic flowmeter, National gas magazine 2008 - Ana Maria Popa, Lucian Achimet, Nicoale Bogdan Simescu
Using well testing to confirm the suspected reservoir model by seismic investigations -New Methods and Technologies, Krakovia, June 2009, Poland - Argentina Tataru, Dan Paul Stefanescu, Nicoale Bogdan Simescu
Increase the recovery factor from Badenian reservoirs located in the Trasylvanian Basin -Regional Energy Forum, Neptun June 2010 - Argentina Tataru, Nicoale Bogdan Simescu, Florinel Sutoiu
Maximising production in a mature gas field from the Transylvanian Basin -SPE Romanian Section 2010 Conference - Sibiu, Argentina Tataru, Bogdan Simescu
Badenian reservoirs in the Transylvanian basin - possible unconventional gas reservoirs -Regional Energy Forum, Neptun June 2012, Argentina Tataru, Nicoale Bogdan Simescu, Florinel Sutoiu
Rigless jobs in gas wells- 24thDrillingOil-GasAGH Krakow, June 2013, Florinel Sutoiu, Argentina Tataru, Nicoale Bogdan Simescu
Liquid unloading optimisation from gas wells which exploit depleted reservoirs,25thDrillingOil-GasAGH Krakow, June 2014 - Argentina Tataru,Dan-PaulStefanescu, Nicoale Bogdan Simescu
Optimisation concepts for exploiting depleted gas reservoirs
- Regional Energy Forum, Bucharest June 2014, Argentina Tataru, Nicoale Bogdan Simescu, Florinel Sutoiu
Challenges and opportunities in increasing the exploitation performances of Laslau Mare gas reservoir,October 2014 SPE Romanian Section Technical Program, Medias - Isabela Falk, Nicolae Bogdan Simescu
Evaluation of depleted gas reservoir reaction by decreasing gathering line pressure, November 2015 SPE Romanian Section Technical Program, Medias - Nicolae Bogdan Simescu
Ways to access undrained areas in mature gas fields -Regional Energy Forum, Neptun June 2016, Nicolae Bogdan Simescu, Ion Foidas, Sandor Bolazs
Challenges in recompletion of wells with well integrity issues in mature gas fields -Regional Energy Forum Neptun, June 2018, Nicolae Bogdan Simescu, Florinel Sutoiu, Mihail Avramescu
Investigation of the gas losses in transmission networks- Journal of petroleum exploration and production technologzDoru Bogdan Stoica, Cristian Nicolae Eparu, Adrian Neacsa, Alina Petronela Prundurel, Bogdan Nicolae Simesc , 14.12.2021
