  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. SNGN Romgaz SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNG   ROSNGNACNOR3

SNGN ROMGAZ SA

(SNG)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange - 02/21
36.55 RON   -0.68%
SNGN ROMGAZ : Address from Ministry of Energy no. 11390 from February 22, 2022, regarding the candidates proposal
SNGN ROMGAZ : CV Cezar Batog
SNGN ROMGAZ : CV Simescu Nicolae Bogdan
SNGN Romgaz : CV Simescu Nicolae Bogdan

02/22/2022 | 10:02am EST
Curriculum vitae

Personal information

Surname(s)/ First name(s) SIMESCU NICOLAE BOGDAN

WORK EXPERIENCE

Period

29.06.2020 - present

Name and address of

SNGN ROMGAZ SA MEDIAS

employer

Type of business or sector

Member of the Board of Directors

Occupation or position held

Board member

Main activities and

Supervising the company's activity and monitoring objectives

responsibilities

fulfilment degree

Period

December 9, 2019 - June 29, 2020

Name and address of

SNGN ROMGAZ SA MEDIAS

employer

Type of business or sector

Neptun Deep project team

Occupation or position held

Team coordinator

Main activities and

Prepare the technical-economic documentation for Neptun Deep project

responsibilities

Period

March 1, 2019 - June 29, 2020

Name and address of

SNGN ROMGAZ SA SUCURSALA DE PRODUCTIE MEDIAS

employer

(Medias Production Branch)

Type of business or sector

Filitelnic-Laslau Mare rehabilitation project unit

Occupation or position held

Head of rehabilitation project

Main activities and

Prepare well work programs, work program monitoring, economic

responsibilities

analyses of works

Period

November 1, 2016 - March 1, 2019

Name and address of

SNGN ROMGAZ SA SUCURSALA DE PRODUCTIE MEDIAS

employer

(Medias Production Branch)

Type of business or sector

Filitelnic rehabilitation project unit

Occupation or position held

Head of rehabilitation project

Main activities and

Prepare well work programs, work program monitoring, economic

responsibilities

analyses of works

Period

March 1, 2015 - November 1, 2016

Name and address of

SNGN ROMGAZ SA SUCURSALA DE PRODUCTIE MEDIAS

employer

(Medias Production Branch)

Type of business or sector

Copsa Mica rehabilitation project unit

Occupation or position held

Head of rehabilitation project

Main activities and

Prepare well work programs, work program monitoring, economic

responsibilities

analyses of works

Period

January 1, 2014 - December 2014

Name and address of

SNGN ROMGAZ SA SUCURSALA DE PRODUCTIE MEDIAS

employer

(Medias Production Branch)

Type of business or sector

IPM Schlumberger - Laslau Mare rehabilitation project

1

Occupation or position held

Engineer

Main activities and

Prepare well work programs, work program monitoring, well data

responsibilities

analyses, numerical simulation

Period

January 1, 2008 - present

Name and address of

SNGN ROMGAZ SA SUCURSALA DE PRODUCTIE MEDIAS

employer

(Medias Production Branch)

Type of business or sector

Member of the technical team Romgaz-Schlumberger association

Occupation or position held

Reservoir engineer

Main activities and

Prepare and monitor well programs, elaborate the reservoir study,

responsibilities

participate in technical meetings, drafting the association's annual

budget

Period

June 1, 2006 - December 2013

Name and address of

SNGN ROMGAZ SA SUCURSALA DE PRODUCTIE MEDIAS

employer

(Medias Production Branch)

Type of business or sector

Extraction technologies and reservoir engineering department

Occupation or position held

Engineer

Main activities and

Prepare well work programs, work program monitoring, drafting

responsibilities

reservoir studies

Period

November 1, 2005 - May 31, 2006

Name and address of

SNGN ROMGAZ SA SUCURSALA DE PRODUCTIE MEDIAS

employer

(Medias Production Branch)

Type of business or sector

Land Formalities Department

Occupation or position held

Engineer

Main activities and

Prepare documentation and obtain approvals for various works

responsibilities

Period

August 1, 2005 - October 30, 2005

Name and address of

SNGN ROMGAZ SA SUCURSALA DE PRODUCTIE MEDIAS

employer

(Medias Production Branch)

Type of business or sector

Danes Production Section

Occupation or position held

Engineer

Main activities and

Monitoring production activity

responsibilities

Period

Name and address of

August 1, 2004 - September 1, 2004

employer

SNGN ROMGAZ SA SUCURSALA DE PRODUCTIE MEDIAS

Type of business or sector

(Medias Production Branch)

Occupation or position held

Filitelnic Production Section

Main activities and

Student

responsibilities

Participate in Laslau Mare Rehabilitation project in cooperation with

Schlumberger

EDUCATION AND

TRAINING

Courses

Reservoir Characterisation: A Multi-Disciplinary Team Approach,

July, London

2014

Eclipse Black Oil Reservoir Simulation, May, Bucharest

Petrel Reservoir Engineering basics and advanced workflow, March,

Bucharest

Petrel fundamentals, February, Bucharest

2013

Supervision of Drilling, completion and workover operations, June,

Medias

2

Gas field production management using improved technologies,

2012

November, Medias

Executive one to one business English language, July London

Sources of productivity impairment in openhole completions

Training course, April Medias

Crisis & Emergency management for the gas industry sector,

2011

November Lisbon

The second unconventional gas reservoir training course/seminar,

August, Campina

2010

What's new in unconventional gas reservoirs? April, Medias

Cement evaluation and repair - well completion technology, January,

2008

Bazna

2007

NSI Hydraulic Fracturing, November, Sinaia

2006

Gas Production Engineering, October Petroskill, Sinaia

2005

Field management of mature reservoirs, May, Bucharest

Petroleum engineering Summer School, Inter-University Centre

Workshop 17 - "Natural gas - from reservoir to the burner tip",

June, Dubrovnik, Croatia

Type of qualification/

diploma awarded

Period of time

ANRM (National Agency for Mineral Resources) certificate -

Name and type of institution

Petroleum operations specialist, 2015

providing education and

01.11.2015 - present

training

Oil and Gas University Ploiesti

Professional area

Type of qualification/

Mining, Oil and Gas

diploma awarded

Name and type of institution

PhD student

providing education and

training

Lucian Blaga University Sibiu

Professional area

Type of qualification/

diploma awarded

Economic

Classification of education

Post-graduate studies - Masters - Company management and

Period of time

marketing strategies and policies

Name and type of institution

Post-graduate education (two years)

providing education and

2016 - 2018

training

Oil and Gas University Ploiesti

Professional area

Type of qualification/

diploma awarded

Mining, Oil and Gas

Classification of education

Post-graduate studies - reservoir engineering

Period of time

Name and type of institution

Short term post-graduate education (1 year)

providing education and

2000-2005

training

Oil and Gas University Ploiesti, Faculty of Petroleum and Gas

Professional area

Engineering

Type of qualification/

diploma awarded

Mining, Petroleum and Gas

Classification of education

Bachelor degree

Period of time

Name and type of institution

University studies (five years)

providing education and

1996 -2000

training

Stephan Ludwig Roth High School / high school education in German

Type of qualification/

language

diploma awarded

Classification of education

3

High school education / diploma

Period of time

German language diploma (Deutsches Sprachdiplom) Bonn, 2000

Name and type of institution

Assistant programmer, 2000

providing education and

1988-1996

training

Primary and middle school Stephan Ludwig Roth Medias / primary and

Type of qualification/

middle school education in German language

diploma awarded

Primary and middle school / Primary and middle school education

Primary and middle school studies /certificate for graduating 8 education

Classification of education

years

Primary and middle school education ( eight years)

PERSONAL SKILLS

AND COMPETENCES

Mother Tongue

Other languages

Romanian, German

Reading

English

German

Writing

very good

very good

Speaking

good

good

very good

very good

Membership in a

professional organisation

SPE Society of Petroleum Engineers 2005

Driving license

B

Published works

  1. The quality of natural gas is the object of domestic production, import, storage, transmission, distribution activities and "merchandise" to the consumers, Dubrovnik June 2005 - Ana Maria Popa, Nicolae Bogdan Simescu, Mihai Albulescu
  2. The pressure at the production, transportation, underground storage and distribution operator as a major component for carriage and assuring cargo property of the natural gas to the customers, Dubrovnik June 2005 - Ana Maria Popa, Nicolae Bogdan Simescu, Mihai Albulescu
  3. Reduce energy intensity by using the "cogeneration cycle" ,
    UPG Ploiesti, June 2005 - Ana Maria Popa, Nicolae Bogdan Simescu, Mihai Albulescu
  4. Producing green electricity by recovering expansion energy in technical installations using the turboexpander, UPG Ploiesti June 2005 - Ana Maria Popa, Nicolae Bogdan Simescu, Mihai Albulescu
  5. Sidetrack and recompletion in gas field - 150 Years of the Romanian Petroleum Industry, Tradition and Challenges 14-17October, 2007 Bucharest, Romania - Nicolae Bogdan Simescu and others
  6. Changing well completion in a mature gas well using velocity string - 19th International Conference - New Methods and Technologies, Zakopane, June 2008, Poland - Florinel Sutoiu, Nicoale Bogdan Simescu, Marcel Adrian Piteiu
  7. Natural gas storage - solution to optimise production at SNGN Romgaz SA Medias Branch: Regional Energy Forum,

4

Neptun, June 2008 - Marcel Adrian Piteiu, Dumitru Rotar, Florinel Sutoiu, Nicoale Bogdan Simescu

  1. Natural gas commercial metering using the ultrasonic flowmeter, National gas magazine 2008 - Ana Maria Popa, Lucian Achimet, Nicoale Bogdan Simescu
  2. Using well testing to confirm the suspected reservoir model by seismic investigations - New Methods and Technologies, Krakovia, June 2009, Poland - Argentina Tataru, Dan Paul Stefanescu, Nicoale Bogdan Simescu
  3. Increase the recovery factor from Badenian reservoirs located in the Trasylvanian Basin - Regional Energy Forum, Neptun June 2010 - Argentina Tataru, Nicoale Bogdan Simescu, Florinel Sutoiu
  4. Maximising production in a mature gas field from the Transylvanian Basin - SPE Romanian Section 2010 Conference - Sibiu, Argentina Tataru, Bogdan Simescu
  5. Badenian reservoirs in the Transylvanian basin - possible unconventional gas reservoirs - Regional Energy Forum, Neptun June 2012, Argentina Tataru, Nicoale Bogdan Simescu, Florinel Sutoiu
  6. Rigless jobs in gas wells - 24th Drilling Oil-GasAGH Krakow, June 2013, Florinel Sutoiu, Argentina Tataru, Nicoale Bogdan Simescu
  7. Liquid unloading optimisation from gas wells which exploit depleted reservoirs, 25th Drilling Oil-GasAGH Krakow, June 2014 - Argentina Tataru, Dan-PaulStefanescu, Nicoale Bogdan Simescu
  8. Optimisation concepts for exploiting depleted gas reservoirs
    - Regional Energy Forum, Bucharest June 2014, Argentina Tataru, Nicoale Bogdan Simescu, Florinel Sutoiu
  9. Challenges and opportunities in increasing the exploitation performances of Laslau Mare gas reservoir, October 2014 SPE Romanian Section Technical Program, Medias - Isabela Falk, Nicolae Bogdan Simescu
  10. Evaluation of depleted gas reservoir reaction by decreasing gathering line pressure, November 2015 SPE Romanian Section Technical Program, Medias - Nicolae Bogdan Simescu
  11. Ways to access undrained areas in mature gas fields - Regional Energy Forum, Neptun June 2016, Nicolae Bogdan Simescu, Ion Foidas, Sandor Bolazs
  12. Challenges in recompletion of wells with well integrity issues in mature gas fields - Regional Energy Forum Neptun, June 2018, Nicolae Bogdan Simescu, Florinel Sutoiu, Mihail Avramescu
  13. Investigation of the gas losses in transmission networks - Journal of petroleum exploration and production technologzDoru Bogdan Stoica, Cristian Nicolae Eparu, Adrian Neacsa, Alina Petronela Prundurel, Bogdan Nicolae Simesc , 14.12.2021

5

Disclaimer

SNGN Romgaz SA published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 15:01:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
