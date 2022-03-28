Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. SNGN Romgaz SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNG   ROSNGNACNOR3

SNGN ROMGAZ SA

(SNG)
SNGN Romgaz : Consolidated Board of Directors' Report on the activity performed in 2021

03/28/2022
CONSOLIDATED

DIRECTORS' REPORT 2021

BOARD OF

  • I. 2021 ROMGAZ GROUP OVERVIEW ..................................................................................................................... 3

    1.1. ROMGAZ GROUP IN FIGURES ............................................................................................................................................... 31.2 SIGNIFICANT EVENTS ........................................................................................................................................................... 7

  • II. PARENT COMPANY AT A GLANCE ..................................................................................................................... 11

    2.1. IDENTIFICATION DATA ....................................................................................................................................................... 11

    2.2. COMPANY ORGANIZATION ................................................................................................................................................ 11

    2.3. MISSION, VISION AND GOAL ............................................................................................................................................. 13

    2.4. STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES, STRATEGIC OPTIONS AND SECONDARY OBJECTIVES ................................................................................ 13

  • III. REVIEW OF ROMGAZ GROUP BUSINESS ........................................................................................................... 14

    3.1. BUSINESS SEGMENTS ....................................................................................................................................................... 14

    3.2. BRIEF HISTORY ................................................................................................................................................................ 17

    3.3. MERGERS AND REORGANISATIONS, ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTMENTS OF ASSETS ........................................................................ 17

    3.4. GROUP'S BUSINESS PERFORMANCE .................................................................................................................................... 18

  • IV. GROUP'S TANGIBLE ASSETS ............................................................................................................................. 32

    • 4.1. MAIN PRODUCTION FACILITIES ........................................................................................................................................... 32

    • 4.2. INVESTMENTS ................................................................................................................................................................. 35

  • V. SECURITIES MARKET ........................................................................................................................................ 41

    5.1. DIVIDEND POLICY ............................................................................................................................................................ 43

  • VI. COMPANY MANAGEMENT ............................................................................................................................... 45

    • 6.1. BOARD OF DIRECTORS ...................................................................................................................................................... 45

    • 6.2. EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT ................................................................................................................................................. 46

  • VII. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL-ACCOUNTING INFORMATION ............................................................................... 49

7.1. STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL POSITION ............................................................................................................. 49

7.2. STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ...................................................................................................... 51

7.3. STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS ....................................................................................................................... 52

  • VIII. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE .............................................................................................................................. 54

  • IX. PERFORMANCE OF DIRECTOR AGREEMENTS AND CONTRACTS OF MANDATE ................................................. 69

I.

2021 ROMGAZ GROUP OVERVIEW

Romgaz Group1 recorded in 2021 a revenue of RON 5,852.93 million, higher by 43.63% namely RON 1,778.03 million, as compared to the revenue of 2020 (RON 4,074.89 million).

The Net Profit of RON 1,914.99 million was higher by RON 667.08 million than the net profit for 2020 (+53.46%). Following factors influenced Romgaz Group performances for the year ended December 31, 2021:

  • Revenue increase as compared to the previous year triggered by following factors:

    • Quantity of natural gas sold (including gas purchased for resale) is 12.7% higher in 2021 as compared to 2020. Revenue from natural gas sales for 2021 is RON 5,043.15 million, increasing by 52.41% as compared to the previous year;

    • In Q4 2021, revenue from natural gas sales increased by 101.81% as compared to the previous quarter (+17.15% quantitatively), and by 120.62% as compared to Q4 2020 ( 15.64% quantitatively);

    • In 2021 storage activities recorded a decrease by 30.64% of the revenue at group level, following 32.3% lower capacity reservation services (RON -91.18 million) and a decrease by 31.48% (RON -15.53 million) of injection services. As for Depogaz, revenue from these services decreased by 6.14%;

    • Revenue from electricity sales increased by 69.9% as compared to last year (RON +132.31 million) against a 31.7% drop in production as compared to last year. This revenue is due to the high prices on centralised markets where the Group is active;

    • In 2021, an income of RON 114.7 million was generated by executing the performance guarantee related to the works contract for development of CTE Iernut by building a new 430 MW power plant with combined cycle gas turbine concluded between S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. and the Consortium consisting of Duro Felguera S.A. and Romelectro S.A.;

    • Romgaz won in court a litigation against ANAF (National Agency for Fiscal Administration) for the annulment of a fiscal inspection report related to an inspection carried out between December 2016 - April 2017, which led to the recognition of an income of RON 28.02 million from releasing to income the impairment set up for such receivable;

    • Petroleum royalty expenses and windfall tax increased significantly due to the following:

      • o Petroleum royalty expenses (including royalty for storage activities) increased by RON 552.54 million as compared to the previous year, namely by 280.65% (RON 749.4 million in 2021, as compared to RON 196.9 million in 2020), mainly as a result of the increase of the reference price considered for calculating royalty. The increase in Q4 2021 as compared to the previous quarter was by 145.7%;

      • o Windfall tax increased in 2021 by RON 843.1 million (203.17%) as compared to 2020. Compared to the previous quarter, windfall tax rose by 491.48% in Q4 2021;

    The table below shows the petroleum royalty and windfall tax related to revenues from sales of natural gas from the Group's production

M.U.

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

2020

2021

Revenue

RON mln

796.7

2,031.5

3,293.4

4,712.8

Petroleum royalty from gas

RON mln

160.6

399.4

185.6

737.9

production

Windfall tax

RON mln

151.1

894.0

414.9

1,258.0

% from revenue

%

39.1

63.7

18.2

42.4

Indicator

1 Romgaz Group consists of SNGN Romgaz SA ("Company"/"Romgaz") as parent company, Filiala de Inmagazinare Gaze Naturale Depogaz Ploiesti SRL ("Depogaz"), 100% owned by Romgaz, and associates SC Depomures SA (40% of the share capital) and SC Agri LNG Project

Company SRL (25% of the share capital).

  • The Group performed an impairment test for the gas fields it operates. The increase of sales prices was mostly offset by the increase of costs, especially of costs with petroleum royalty and windfall tax, therefore the Group did not release to income the losses from previous impairments;

  • In 2021, the Group recorded a net gain from impairment of receivables of RON 349.99 million, following collection of receivables from clients under insolvency;

  • The amount of RON 94.1 million was cashed in 2021, representing financing from the National Investment Plan for building the new Iernut power plant;

Net profit per share was RON 4.97.

The achieved margins of the consolidated net profit (32.72%) and consolidated EBIT (35.86%) increased as compared to 2020 (30.62% and 33.83% respectively) and show a high profitability of the Group. Consolidated EBITDA (47.58%) decreased as compared to last year (50.33%), but maintains at a high level.

Investments made by Romgaz Group in 2021 amount to RON 459.32 million, lower by RON 177.98 million, respectively 27.93%, as compared to 2020, the value of commissioned fixed assets was RON 391.2 million.

Natural gas consumption in Romania for 2021 recorded a 2.34% increase, from 127.14 TWh to 130.11 TWh, according to ANRE reports.

Natural gas production recorded in 2021 5,028.5 million m3, 11.3% higher than the production for 2020, mainly influenced by increased gas sales.

According to estimates, this production ensured Romgaz a market share of approx. 42.2% of deliveries in the total consumption of Romania, increasing by 3.55% as compared to 2020.

In 2021, Romgaz electricity production was 640.0 GW, by 31.73% lower as compared to the production of 2020. This evolution strongly related to the energy demand, the evolution of prices on competitive markets, fuel quantity allocated for electricity generation. According to preliminary data published by Transelectrica, Romgaz market share was 1.09%.

Operational Results

The table below shows a summary of the main production indicators, royalty and storage services:

Q4 2020

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Δ Q4

Main indicators

(%)

1,322

1,187

1,322

0.00

Gas production (million m3)

6,119

6,528

5,027

-17.8

Condensate production (tons)

94

84

94

0.00

Petroleum royalty (million m3)

319.6

223.0

213.9

-33.1

Electricity production (GWh)

892.5

25.3

663.3

-25.7

99.6

1,070.8

192.1

3.4

2020

2021

Δ '21/'20

(%)

4,520

5,029

11.26

22,713

24,420

7.52

316

355

12.34

937.5

640.0

-31.73

1,816.8

2,109.2

16.1

Invoiced UGS injection services (million

1,115.1

1,821.9

63.4

m3)

Invoiced UGS (million m3)

withdrawalservices

Natural gas quantities produced, delivered, injected into and withdrawn from gas storages are shown in the table below (million m3):

Item

no.

0

1.

Gross gas production

2.

Technological consumption

3.

Net internal gas production (1.-2.)

4.

Internal gas volumes injected into UGS

5.

Internal gas volumes withdrawn from UGS

6.

Difference from conversion to Gross Calorific Value

7.

Volumes supplied from internal production (3.-4.+5.-6.)

8.

Gas supplied to CTE Iernut and Cojocna from Romgaz gas

9.

Gas supplied from internal production to the market (7.+8.)

10.

Gas from partnerships - Amromco (50%)*)

Specifications

2019

2020

2021

Ratios

1

2

3

4

5=4/3x100

5,276.9

4,519.7

5,028.5

111.3%

78.9

63.7

69.9

113.9%

5,198.0

4,456.0

4,958.6

111.3%

526.0

225.9

487.9

216.0%

257.7

367.8

422.2

114.8%

0.0

6.4

8.6

134.4%

4,929.7

4,591.6

4,884.3

106.4%

173.0

277.2

192.5

69.4%

4,756.7

4,314.4

4,691.8

108.7%

140.5

91.4

35.4

38.7%

4/ 70

11.

Purchased internal gas volumes (including commodity gas and

4.4

0.4

239.5

59.875%

imbalances)

12.

Sold internal gas volumes (9.+10.+11.)

4,901.6

4,406.1

4,966.7

112.7%

13.

Supplied internal gas volumes (8.+12.)

5,074.6

4,683.3

5,159.2

110.2

14.

Supplied import gas volumes

53.0

0.0

0.0

-

15.

Gas supplied to CTE Iernut and Cojocna from other sources

4.5

4.7

8.4

178.7%

(including imbalances)

16.

Total gas supplies (13.+14.+15.)

5,132.1

4,688.1

5,167.6

110.2%

*

Invoiced UGS withdrawal services

1,271.8

1,816.7

2,109.2

116.1%

*

Invoiced UGS injection services

2,620.5

1,115.1

1,821.9

163.4%

Note: the information is not consolidated; these include the transactions between Romgaz and Depogaz.

*) The produced gas is reflected in Romgaz revenue, according to the participating interest share in the partnership.

Production level of 2021 was supported by ongoing production rehabilitation projects of main mature fields, performance of capitalizable repair works and well recompletion works and by streaming into production new wells.

Evolution of natural gas production between 2000-2021 is shown below:

98.4

8

8

7

6

bcm

5

4

3

2

1

0

2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

The table below shows the quarterly electricity production for 2021, as compared to 2020:

*MWh*

2020

2021

Variation (%)

1st Quarter

258,923

202,073

-21.96

1

2

3

4=(3-2)/2x100

2nd Quarter

36,310

1,010

-97.22

3rd Quarter

322,633

222,989

-30.88

4th Quarter

319,634

213,930

-33.07

Year total

937,500

640,001

-31.73

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

