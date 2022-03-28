SNGN Romgaz : Consolidated Board of Directors' Report on the activity performed in 2021

VIII. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE .............................................................................................................................. 54
2021 ROMGAZ GROUP OVERVIEW
Romgaz Group1recorded in 2021 arevenueofRON 5,852.93 million, higher by 43.63% namely RON 1,778.03 million, as compared to the revenue of 2020 (RON 4,074.89 million).
The Net ProfitofRON 1,914.99 millionwas higher by RON 667.08 million than the net profit for 2020 (+53.46%). Following factors influenced Romgaz Group performances for the year ended December 31, 2021:
Revenueincrease as compared to the previous year triggered by following factors:
Quantity of natural gas sold (including gas purchased for resale) is 12.7% higher in 2021 as compared to 2020. Revenue from natural gas sales for 2021 is RON 5,043.15 million, increasing by 52.41% as compared to the previous year;
In Q4 2021, revenue from natural gas sales increased by 101.81% as compared to the previous quarter (+17.15% quantitatively), and by 120.62% as compared to Q4 2020 ( 15.64% quantitatively);
In 2021 storage activities recorded a decrease by 30.64% of the revenue at group level, following 32.3% lower capacity reservation services (RON -91.18 million) and a decrease by 31.48% (RON -15.53 million) of injection services. As for Depogaz, revenue from these services decreased by 6.14%;
Revenue from electricity sales increased by 69.9% as compared to last year (RON +132.31 million) against a 31.7% drop in production as compared to last year. This revenue is due to the high prices on centralised markets where the Group is active;
In 2021, an income of RON 114.7 million was generated by executing the performance guarantee related to the works contract for development of CTE Iernut by building a new 430 MW power plant with combined cycle gas turbine concluded between S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. and the Consortium consisting of Duro Felguera S.A. and Romelectro S.A.;
Romgaz won in court a litigation against ANAF (National Agency for Fiscal Administration) for the annulment of a fiscal inspection report related to an inspection carried out between December 2016-April 2017, which led to the recognition of an income of RON 28.02 million from releasing to income the impairment set up for such receivable;
Petroleum royalty expenses and windfall tax increased significantly due to the following:
oPetroleum royalty expenses (including royalty for storage activities) increased by RON 552.54 million as compared to the previous year, namely by 280.65% (RON 749.4 million in 2021, as compared to RON 196.9 million in 2020), mainly as a result of the increase of the reference price considered for calculating royalty. The increase in Q4 2021 as compared to the previous quarter was by 145.7%;
oWindfall tax increased in 2021 by RON 843.1 million (203.17%) as compared to 2020. Compared to the previous quarter, windfall tax rose by 491.48% in Q4 2021;
The table below shows thepetroleum royalty and windfall taxrelatedto revenues from sales of naturalgas from the Group's production
M.U.
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
2020
2021
Revenue
RON mln
796.7
2,031.5
3,293.4
4,712.8
Petroleum royalty from gas
RON mln
160.6
399.4
185.6
737.9
production
Windfall tax
RON mln
151.1
894.0
414.9
1,258.0
% from revenue
%
39.1
63.7
18.2
42.4
Indicator
1Romgaz Groupconsists of SNGN Romgaz SA ("Company"/"Romgaz") as parent company, Filiala de Inmagazinare Gaze Naturale Depogaz Ploiesti SRL ("Depogaz"), 100% owned by Romgaz, and associates SC Depomures SA (40% of the share capital) and SC Agri LNG Project
Company SRL (25% of the share capital).
The Group performed an impairment test for the gas fields it operates. The increase of sales prices was mostly offset by the increase of costs, especially of costs with petroleum royalty and windfall tax, therefore the Group did not release to income the losses from previous impairments;
In 2021, the Group recorded a net gain from impairment of receivables of RON 349.99 million, following collection of receivables from clients under insolvency;
The amount of RON 94.1 million was cashed in 2021, representing financing from the National Investment Plan for building the new Iernut power plant;
Net profit per share wasRON 4.97.
Theachieved marginsof the consolidated net profit (32.72%) and consolidated EBIT (35.86%) increased as compared to 2020 (30.62% and 33.83% respectively) and show a high profitability of the Group. Consolidated EBITDA (47.58%) decreased as compared to last year (50.33%), but maintains at a high level.
Investmentsmade by Romgaz Group in 2021 amount to RON459.32 million, lower by RON 177.98 million, respectively 27.93%, as compared to 2020, the value of commissioned fixed assets was RON 391.2 million.
Natural gas consumption in Romaniafor 2021 recorded a 2.34% increase, from 127.14 TWh to130.11 TWh,according to ANRE reports.
Natural gas productionrecorded in 20215,028.5 million m3, 11.3% higher than the production for 2020, mainly influenced by increased gas sales.
According to estimates, this production ensured Romgaz amarket shareof approx.42.2%of deliveries in the total consumption of Romania, increasing by 3.55% as compared to 2020.
In 2021, Romgazelectricity productionwas640.0 GW, by 31.73% lower as compared to the production of 2020. This evolution strongly related to the energy demand, the evolution of prices on competitive markets, fuel quantity allocated for electricity generation. According to preliminary data published by Transelectrica, Romgazmarket sharewas1.09%.
Operational Results
The table below shows a summary of the main production indicators, royalty and storage services:
Q4 2020
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Δ Q4
Main indicators
(%)
1,322
1,187
1,322
0.00
Gas production (million m3)
6,119
6,528
5,027
-17.8
Condensate production (tons)
94
84
94
0.00
Petroleum royalty (million m3)
319.6
223.0
213.9
-33.1
Electricity production (GWh)
892.5
25.3
663.3
-25.7
99.6
1,070.8
192.1
3.4
2020
2021
Δ '21/'20
(%)
4,520
5,029
11.26
22,713
24,420
7.52
316
355
12.34
937.5
640.0
-31.73
1,816.8
2,109.2
16.1
Invoiced UGS injection services (million
1,115.1
1,821.9
63.4
m3)
Invoiced UGS (million m3)
withdrawalservices
Natural gas quantities produced, delivered, injected into and withdrawn from gas storages are shown in the table below (million m3):
Item
no.
0
1.
Gross gas production
2.
Technological consumption
3.
Net internal gas production(1.-2.)
4.
Internal gas volumes injected into UGS
5.
Internal gas volumes withdrawn from UGS
6.
Difference from conversion to Gross Calorific Value
7.
Volumes supplied from internal production(3.-4.+5.-6.)
8.
Gas supplied to CTE Iernut and Cojocna from Romgaz gas
9.
Gas supplied from internal production to the market(7.+8.)
10.
Gas from partnerships-Amromco (50%)*)
Specifications
2019
2020
2021
Ratios
1
2
3
4
5=4/3x100
5,276.9
4,519.7
5,028.5
111.3%
78.9
63.7
69.9
113.9%
5,198.0
4,456.0
4,958.6
111.3%
526.0
225.9
487.9
216.0%
257.7
367.8
422.2
114.8%
0.0
6.4
8.6
134.4%
4,929.7
4,591.6
4,884.3
106.4%
173.0
277.2
192.5
69.4%
4,756.7
4,314.4
4,691.8
108.7%
140.5
91.4
35.4
38.7%
4/70
11.
Purchased internal gas volumes (including commodity gas and
4.4
0.4
239.5
59.875%
imbalances)
12.
Sold internal gas volumes (9.+10.+11.)
4,901.6
4,406.1
4,966.7
112.7%
13.
Supplied internal gas volumes (8.+12.)
5,074.6
4,683.3
5,159.2
110.2
14.
Supplied import gas volumes
53.0
0.0
0.0
-
15.
Gas supplied to CTE Iernut and Cojocna from other sources
4.5
4.7
8.4
178.7%
(including imbalances)
16.
Total gas supplies (13.+14.+15.)
5,132.1
4,688.1
5,167.6
110.2%
*
Invoiced UGS withdrawal services
1,271.8
1,816.7
2,109.2
116.1%
*
Invoiced UGS injection services
2,620.5
1,115.1
1,821.9
163.4%
Note: the information is not consolidated; these include the transactions between Romgaz and Depogaz.
*)The produced gas is reflected in Romgaz revenue, according to the participating interest share in the partnership.
Production level of 2021 was supported by ongoing production rehabilitation projects of main mature fields, performance of capitalizable repair works and well recompletion works and by streaming into production new wells.
Evolution of natural gas production between 2000-2021 is shown below: