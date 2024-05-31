C O N V E N I N G N O T I C E The Board of Directors of SNGN "ROMGAZ" - SA, a company managed in an one-tier system, incorporated and operating under the laws of Romania, registered with the Trade Register Office of Sibiu Court under number J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826, having its headquarters at Medias, 4 Constantin Motas Square, Sibiu County, (hereinafter referred to as "ROMGAZ" or the "Company"), CONVENES the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGMS) on July 1, 2024, at 2:00 pm (Romania Time at the S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. working point located in Bucharest, Sector 1, 59 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 5th floor, having the following: AGENDA Item 1 Approve of a corporate notes issuance programme (the "Programme") Item 2 Approving the issuance and inaugural offering of notes based on the corporate notes ("Notes") issuance program during 2024, up to the amount of EUR 500,000,000 Item 3 Approving all actions and formalities needed, useful and/or appropriate for the admission to trading of the Programme and the Notes issued under the Programme Item 4 Approve the authorisation of the Board of Directors of the Company, with the possibility of subdelegation, to issue any resolution and to perform any necessary, desirable and/or appropriate legal acts and deeds for the fulfillment of the above Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders resolutions Item 5 Approve the authorisation of the Company's general manager, with the right to subdelegate, in the name and on behalf of the Company, to perform any operations in order to comply with and ensure the opposability of the above Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders resolutions. Item 6 Amend S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. - Filiala de Înmagazinare Gaze Naturale Depogaz Ploiești S.R.L. Articles of Incorporation as follows: 1.1.Introduction of the following secondary activities in Article 2.1 - Scope of Activity: - NACE code 7211 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology; - NACE code 7219 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering; Societatea Naţională T: 004-0374 - 401020 551130, Mediaş Capital social: 3.854.224.000 lei de Gaze Naturale F: 004-0269-846901 Piața C.I. Motaş, nr.4 CIF: RO 14056826 Romgaz S.A. E: secretariat@romgaz.ro Jud. Sibiu - România Nr.ord.reg.com: J32/392/2001

NACE code 7220 - Research and experimental development on social sciences and humanities;

NACE code 4222 - Works related to construction of telecommunications and electricity lines;

NACE code 4322 - Plumbing, heat and air-conditioning installation;

NACE code 3320 - Installation of industrial machinery and equipment and outfit;

NACE code 4299 - Works related to construction of other civil engineering projects not elsewhere classified;

NACE code 4329 - Other construction installation;

NACE code 4399 - Other specialized construction activities not elsewhere classified. Item 7 Approve the updated version of S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. - Filiala de Înmagazinare Gaze Naturale Depogaz Ploiești S.R.L. Articles of Incorporation to reflect the above mentioned amendments Item 8 Approve the draft resolution in order to be signed by the legal representative of S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. Item 9 Authorise the Chairman and the Secretary of the meeting to sign the resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Only shareholders who are registered as S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. shareholders on June 20, 2024 (the "Reference Date") in the Company's Register of Shareholders kept and issued by Depozitarul Central S.A. (Central Depositary) may attend and cast their votes in EGMS. Informational documents related to the items of the EGMS agenda, the draft of resolutions proposed to be adopted by EGMS shall be available as off May 31, 2024, on working days, at the registry desk of the Company's headquarters located in Medias, 4 Constantin Motas Square, Sibiu County, Romania, postal code 551130 ("ROMGAZ Correspondence Entry") as well as on the website of the Company (https://www.romgaz.ro/en/shareholder-meetings).ROMGAZ Correspondence Entry is open every working day, between 7:30 am - 3:30 pm (Romania time), as well as on Saturday, June 29, 2023, between 7:30 am - 12:00 am (Romania time). The shareholders of the Company may obtain, upon request, copies of the documents related to the items included on the EGMS agenda. One or more shareholders representing, individually or jointly, at least 5% of the share capital of the Company may demand, through a request submitted to the Board of Directors of the Company: the insertion of additional items on the agenda of the EGMS; approval of draft EGMS resolutions for the items included on the agenda of the EGMS or for new items proposed to be included on the agenda. The request to add new items on the agenda of the EGMS shall be made in writing and it will fulfil cumulatively the following conditions: it will include the last and first name, identity card type, serial number and number of the identity card, permanent residence or residence, as the case may be, and citizenship of the shareholder/shareholders, if the request is filed by one or more shareholders acting as 2/7

natural person, and/or the name, registered office address, the shareholder/shareholders registration number and the name of the institution/authority where the shareholder, legal person, has applied to obtain the legal status, if the request is filed by one or more shareholders acting as legal persons; it will include, as the case may be, the last name, first name, personal identification number and citizenship of the legal representative/representatives who file the request on behalf of the shareholder/shareholders; it will include, as the case may be, the last name, first name, personal identification number and citizenship of the conventional representative/representatives, natural persons, and/or name, registration number of the shareholder/shareholders and the name of the institution/authority where the shareholder, legal entity, has applied to obtain the legal status, and the last name and first name of the legal representative of the conventional representative/representatives of the shareholder/shareholders, legal persons, who file the request on behalf and on account of the shareholder/shareholders; it will include the request to add new items on the agenda of the EGMS; it will include the request to submit for approval to EGMS the draft resolutions for the new items included in the request to add new items on the agenda; it will include the shareholder's, legal representative's or the conventional representative's signature, as the case may be; it will have as annex the draft resolution/resolutions submitted for approval of EGMS, and, as the case may be, the power of attorney mandating the conventional representative to request new items on the agenda of EGMS, on behalf and on the account of the shareholder/shareholders; it will be sent to and registered at ROMGAZ Correspondence Entry, in Romanian or English, by any type of courier service with proof of delivery, or by e-mail with incorporated extended electronic signature, in accordance with Law no. 455/2001 on the electronic signature, at secretariat.aga@romgaz.ro by June 17, 2024, 3:30 pm (Romania Time). Both means of transmission shall be clearly marked with capital letters "FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF JULY 1, 2024". The request for EGMS approval of draft resolutions for the items included on the agenda of EGMS shall be in writing, and, it will fulfil cumulatively the following conditions: it will include the last and first name, the identity card type, serial number and number, permanent residence or residence, as the case may be, and citizenship of the shareholder, if the request is filed by a shareholder, natural person, or the name, registered office address, the shareholder registration number and the institution/public authority where the shareholder, legal entity, has applied to obtain the legal status, if the request is filed by a shareholder acting as legal entity; it will include, as the case may be, the last name, first name, personal identification number and citizenship of the legal representative who files the request on behalf of the shareholder; as the case may be, to include the last and first name, personal identification number, address and citizenship of the conventional representative natural person, or the name, registration number of the shareholder and the name of the public institution/authority where the legal person shareholder recorded to obtain legal personality, as well as the last and first name of the conventional representative's legal representative, legal person making the request on behalf and on account of the shareholder; to include the request to submit for EGMS approval of one or more resolution drafts for the items on the agenda; 3/7

the signature of the shareholder, legal representative or as the case may be of the conventional representative; to attach the resolution draft/drafts requested to be submitted for approval of the EGMS and as the case may be, the power of attorney based on which the conventional representative expresses the request to submit for EGMS approval one or more resolution drafts for the items on the agenda, for and on behalf of the shareholder/shareholders; it will be sent to and registered at ROMGAZ Correspondence Entry, in Romanian or English, by any type of courier service with proof of delivery, or by e-mail with incorporated extended electronic signature, in accordance with Law no. 455/2001 on the electronic signature, at secretariat.aga@romgaz.ro by June 17, 2024, 3:30 pm (Romania Time). Both means of transmission shall be clearly marked with capital letters "FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF JULY 1, 2024". Starting with June 19, 2024 the requests to add one or more additional items on the EGMS agenda, as well as the requests to submit for approval of the EGMS resolution drafts for the items included on the EGMS agenda may be reviewed at ROMGAZ Correspondence Entry or at(https://www.romgaz.ro/en/shareholder-meetings). Company shareholders may address questions and request an answer to such questions related to items on the EGMS agenda. The application requesting an answer to the addressed questions related to the items of the EGMS agenda, shall be made in writing and it will fulfil cumulatively the following conditions: the last and first name, type of identity document, series and number of the identity document, address and, as the case may be, residence and citizenship of the shareholder if the application is made by a shareholder natural person, or the name, address of the registered office, registration number of the shareholder and the name of the public institution/authority where the legal person shareholder is registered to obtain legal personality, if the application is made by a legal person shareholder; as the case may be, to include the first and last name, personal identification number and citizenship of the legal representative that makes the request on behalf and on account of the shareholder; as the case may be, to include the last and first name, personal identification number, address and citizenship of the conventional representative natural person, or the name, registration number of the shareholder and the name of the public institution/authority where the legal person shareholder recorded to obtain legal personality, as well as the last and first name of the conventional representative's legal representative, legal person making the request on behalf and on account of the shareholder; to include the request to receive an answer to the addressed questions related to the items on the EGMS agenda by indicating such questions; the signature of the shareholder, of the legal representative or a the case may be of the conventional representative; as the case may be, to attach the power of attorney based on which the conventional representative files the application to receive an answer to the questions related to the EGMS agenda, on behalf and on account of the shareholders; it will be sent to and registered at ROMGAZ Correspondence Entry, in Romanian or English, by any type of courier service with proof of delivery, or by e-mail with incorporated extended electronic signature, in accordance with Law no. 455/2001 on the electronic signature, at secretariat.aga@romgaz.ro by June 26, 2024, 3:30 pm (Romania Time). Both means of transmission shall be clearly marked with capital letters "FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF JULY 1, 2024". 4/7

Shareholders registered on the Reference Date in the Company's Register of Shareholders kept and issued by Depozitarul Central S.A. may attend the EGMS and may vote: in person - direct vote; through a representative with a special or general power of attorney; by correspondence. The special power of attorney form: will be available, in Romanian and English, as from May 31, 2024 at ROMGAZ

Correspondence Entry and on the Company's web page

(https://www.romgaz.ro/en/shareholder- meetings); will include the shareholder identification method, the number of owned shares, as well as the voting options "for" or "against" or "abstain" for every issue to be voted upon; will be updated by the Company if new items are added on the agenda of the EGMS; will be filled in and signed by the shareholder, in three counterparts: one for the shareholder, one for the representative, and one for the Company. The general power of attorney will be awarded by the shareholder acting as client, only to an agent as it is defined under Art. 2, Par. 1, point 20 of Law No. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, or to an attorney-at-law. If the representative of the shareholder/shareholders is a credit institution providing custodial services, it may participate and vote in the GMS if it gives an affidavit, signed by the credit institution's legal representative, stating: clearly, the name of the shareholders on whose behalf the credit institution participates and votes in the GMS; that the credit institution provides custodial services for that respective shareholder. The special powers of attorney, the general powers of attorney and the affidavits of the credit institutions providing custodial services for one or more shareholders shall be transmitted/submitted in original copy, in Romanian or English the shareholder or by the credit institution, as the case may be, to ROMGAZ Correspondence Entry by any form of courier service with proof of delivery no later than June 29, 2024, 12:00 am (Romania Time), in sealed envelope, clearly marked with capital letters "FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF JULY 1, 2024". The special powers of attorney, the general powers of attorney and the affidavits of the credit institutions providing custodial services for one or more shareholders, may be also sent by e-mail to the company at: secretariat.aga@romgaz.rohaving attached an incorporated extended electronic signature in accordance with Law No. 455/2001 on electronic signature, no later than June 29, 2024, 12:00 am (Romania Time). The capacity as legal representative may be also proved by providing an excerpt issued by the Trade Register (or by another institution of similar authority of the resident country of the shareholder being a foreign legal person), in original or certified true copy, in case the shareholder did not provide, for whatever reason, appropriate information on his or her legal representative, to Depozitarul Central SA/participant, within 3 months from the date of his or her appointment/replacement. 5/7

Documents proving the capacity as legal representative, prepared in a foreign language other than English, will be accompanied by their certified translation into Romanian or English. The shareholders of the Company may vote by correspondence, prior to EGMS, by using the voting ballot form for the vote by correspondence (the "Voting Ballot"). The Voting Ballot: will be available, in Romanian and English, as from May 31, 2024 at ROMGAZ

Correspondence Entry and on the Company's web page

(https://www.romgaz.ro/en/shareholder- meetings); will provide the shareholder's identification method, the number of owned shares and the voting options "for" or "against" or "abstain" for each issue to be voted upon; will be updated by the Company if new items are added on the agenda of the EGMS. The Voting Ballots shall be transmitted as original copies, in Romanian or English, to ROMGAZ Correspondence Entry, by any form of courier service with proof of delivery, or by e-mail at: secretariat.aga@romgaz.ro, having attached an incorporated extended electronic signature in accordance with Law No. 455/2001 on electronic signature, no later June 29, 2024, 12:00 am (Romania Time), clearly marked with capital letters "FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF JULY 1, 2024". If new items are added on the Agenda, after publishing the Convening Notice, the templates of the special power of attorney and Voting Ballot will be available at ROMGAZ Correspondence Entry and on the Company web page (https://www.romgaz.ro/en/shareholder-meetings),as from June 19, 2024. The Voting Ballots/ special or general powers of attorney which are not received at ROMGAZ Correspondence Entry or by e-mail until June 29, 2024, 12:00 am (Romania Time) shall not be counted for establishing the existence / non-existence of the majority of validly cast votes in the EGMS. If the agenda is supplemented/ updated and the shareholders do not submit their updated power of attorney and/or Voting Ballots, the special power of attorney and the Voting Ballots submitted prior to supplementation/update of the agenda shall be taken into account, only for the items included in the initial agenda, also included in the supplemented/updated agenda, for which they were issued. Shareholders access in the meeting room, authorized to attend the EGMS, is allowed based on simple proof of identity, as follows: in case of shareholders being natural persons - based on the identity document; in case of legal representative of the shareholder, legal person - based on the identity document or of documents certifying the quality as legal representative of the shareholder legal person; in case of a conventional representative, the documents provided at letters a) or b) above, together with the special or general power of attorney. Should the statutory quorum for convening the EGMS not be met on the first date, namely July 1, 2024 the EGMS shall be convened on July 2, 2024 at 2:00 pm (Romania Time), at the same venue 6/7