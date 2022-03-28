SNGN Romgaz : Convening Notice OGMS April 28, 2022

Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

C O N V E NI N G NO T I C E

The Board of Directors of S.N.G.N. "ROMGAZ" - S.A., a company managed in an one-tier system, incorporated and operating under the laws of Romania, registered with the Trade Register Office of Sibiu Court under number J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826, having its headquarters at Medias, 4 Constantin Motas Square, Sibiu County, with a subscribed and paid up share capital of RON 385,422,400 (hereinafter referred to as "ROMGAZ" or the "Company"),

CONVENES

the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (OGMS) on April 28, 2022, at 1:00 pm (Romania Time at the SNGN ROMGAZ SA working point located in Bucharest, Sector 1, 59 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 5th floor, having the following:

AGENDA Item 1 Consolidated Board of Directors' Report on the activity performed in 2021 Item 2 Report of the Independent Auditor Ernst & Young Assurance Services S.R.L. on the Annual Individual Financial Statements of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. for the year ended on December 31, 2021 Item 3 Report of the Independent Auditor Ernst & Young Assurance Services S.R.L. on the Consolidated Financial Statements of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. Group for the year ended on December 31, 2021 Item 4 Approve the Annual Individual Financial Statements of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. for the year ended on December 31, 2021 prepared in compliance with the Order of the Ministry for Public Finances no. 2844/2016 Item 5 Approve the Consolidated Financial Statements of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. Group for the year ended on December 31, 2021 prepared in compliance with the Order of the Ministry for Public Finances no. 2844/2016 Item 6 Approve the net profit distribution for 2021 Item 7 Approve the gross dividend per share distributed from the net profit achieved in 2021 Item 8 Approve distribution of amounts from retained earnings related to assets financed from the development quota

Item 9 Approve the gross dividend per share distributed from retained earnings Item 10 Approve the total gross dividend per share distributed from the 2021 net profit and retained earnings Item 11 Establish July 27, 2022 as payment day, for payment of dividends due to shareholders Item 12 Approve the employees' participation to profit, in accordance with the provisions of Government Ordinance no. 64/2001 Item 13 Annual Report of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee on remuneration and other benefits granted to directors and managers during the financial year 2021 Item 14 Approve the budgetary discharge of the BoD members for financial year 2021 Item 15 Report on payments made to governments in 2021 Item 16 Approve the Updated Remuneration Policy of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. directors and managers Item 17 Approval of the procurement of legal services for consultancy, assistance and/or external representation of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A., required in case of signing the Share Sale and Purchase Agreement ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited and/or closing the transaction covered by such Agreement Item 18 Approval of the procurement of legal services for consultancy, assistance and/or external representation of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A in the activity of natural gas supply Item 19 Establish July 6, 2022 as the Record Date, namely the date for identifying the shareholders that benefit from dividends or other rights and who are affected by Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Item 20 Establish July 5, 2022 as Ex-Date representing the date falling one settlement cycle minus one business day before the Record Date, as of which the financial instruments provided under the corporate bodies' resolutions are traded without the rights resulting from such resolution Item 21 Mandate the Chairman and the Secretary of the meeting to sign the Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Only shareholders who are registered as S.N.G.N. "ROMGAZ" S.A. shareholders on April 18, 2022 (the "Reference Date") in the Company's Register of Shareholders kept and issued by Depozitarul Central

S.A. (Central Depositary) may attend and cast their votes in OGMS.

Informational documents related to the items of the OGMS agenda, the draft of resolutions proposed to be adopted by OGMS will be available as from March 28, 2022, on working days, at the registry desk of the Company located in Medias, 4 Constantin Motas Square, Sibiu County, Romania, postal code 551130 ("ROMGAZ Correspondence Entry") as well as on the website of the Company

(https://www.romgaz.ro/en/shareholder-meetings). ROMGAZ Correspondence Entry is open between hours 7:30 am - 3:30 pm (Romania Time), except for non-business days and public holidays. The shareholders of the Company may obtain, upon request, copies of the documents related to the items included on the OGMS agenda.

One or more shareholders representing, individually or jointly, at least 5% of the share capital of the Company may demand, through a request submitted to the Board of Directors of the Company:

a) the insertion of additional items on the agenda of the OGMS;

b) approval of draft OGMS resolutions for the items included on the agenda of the OGMS or for new items proposed to be included on the agenda.

The request to add new items on the agenda of the OGMS shall be made in writing and it will fulfil cumulatively the following conditions:

a) it will include the last and first name, identity card type, serial number and number of the identity card, permanent residence or residence, as the case may be, and citizenship of the shareholder/shareholders, if the request is filed by one or more shareholders acting as natural person, and/or the name, registered office address, the shareholder/shareholders registration number and the name of the institution/authority where the shareholder, legal person, has applied to obtain the legal status, if the request is filed by one or more shareholders acting as legal persons;

b) it will include, as the case may be, the last name, first name, personal identification number and citizenship of the legal representative/representatives who file the request on behalf of the shareholder/shareholders;

c) it will include, as the case may be, the last name, first name, personal identification number and citizenship of the conventional representative/representatives, natural persons, and/or name, registration number of the shareholder/shareholders and the name of the institution/authority where the shareholder, legal entity, has applied to obtain the legal status, and the last name and first name of the legal representative of the conventional representative/representatives of the shareholder/shareholders, legal persons, who file the request on behalf and on account of the shareholder/shareholders;

d) it will include the request to add new items on the agenda of the OGMS;

e) it will include the request to submit for approval to OGMS the draft resolutions for the new items included in the request to add new items on the agenda;

f) it will include the shareholder's, legal representative's or the conventional representative's signature, as the case may be,

g) it will have as annex the draft resolution/resolutions submitted for approval of OGMS, and, as the case may be, the power of attorney mandating the conventional representative to request new items on the agenda of OGMS, on behalf and on the account of the shareholder/shareholders;

h) it will be sent to and registered at ROMGAZ Correspondence Entry, in Romanian or English, by any type of courier service with proof of delivery, or by e-mail with incorporated extended electronic signature, in accordance with Law no. 455/2001 on the electronic signature, at secretariat.aga@romgaz.ro by April 13, 2022, 3:30 pm (Romania Time). Both means of transmission shall be clearly marked with capital letters "FOR THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF APRIL 28, 2022".

The request for OGMS approval of draft resolutions for the items included on the agenda of OGMS shall be in writing, and, it will fulfil cumulatively the following conditions:

a) it will include the last and first name, the identity card type, serial number and number, permanent residence or residence, as the case may be, and citizenship of the shareholder, if the request is filed by a shareholder, natural person, or the name, registered office address, the shareholder registration number and the institution/public authority where the shareholder, legal entity, has applied to obtain the legal status, if the request is filed by a shareholder acting as legal entity;

b) it will include, as the case may be, the last name, first name, personal identification number and citizenship of the legal representative who files the request on behalf of the shareholder;

c) as the case may be, to include the last and first name, personal identification number, address and citizenship of the conventional representative natural person, or the name, registration number of the shareholder and the name of the public institution/authority where the legal person shareholder recorded to obtain legal personality, as well as the last and first name of the conventional representative's legal representative, legal person making the request on behalf and on account of the shareholder;

d) to include the request to submit for OGMS approval of one or more resolution drafts for the items on the agenda;

e) the signature of the shareholder, legal representative or as the case may be of the conventional representative;

f) to attach the resolution draft/drafts requested to be submitted for approval of the OGMS and as the case may be, the power of attorney based on which the conventional representative expresses the request to submit for OGMS approval one or more resolution drafts for the items on the agenda, for and on behalf of the shareholder/shareholders;

g) it will be sent to and registered at ROMGAZ Correspondence Entry, in Romanian or English, by any type of courier service with proof of delivery, or by e-mail with incorporated extended electronic signature, in accordance with Law no. 455/2001 on the electronic signature, at secretariat.aga@romgaz.ro by April 13, 2022, 3:30 pm (Romania Time). Both means of transmission shall be clearly marked with capital letters "FOR THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF APRIL 28, 2022".

Starting with April 15, 2022 the requests to add one or more additional items on the OGMS agenda, as well as the requests to submit for approval of the OGMS resolution drafts for the items included on the OGMS agenda may be reviewed at ROMGAZ Correspondence Entry or at (https://www.romgaz.ro/en/shareholder-meetings).

Company shareholders may address questions and request an answer to such questions related to items on the OGMS agenda.

The application requesting an answer to the addressed questions related to the items of the OGMS agenda, shall be made in writing and it will fulfil cumulatively the following conditions:

a) the last and first name, type of identity document, series and number of the identity document, address and, as the case may be, residence and citizenship of the shareholder if the application is made by a shareholder natural person, or the name, address of the registered office, registration number of the shareholder and the name of the public institution/authority where the legal person shareholder is registered to obtain legal personality, if the application is made by a legal person shareholder;

b) as the case may be, to include the first and last name, personal identification number and citizenship of the legal representative that makes the request on behalf and on account of the shareholder;

c) as the case may be, to include the last and first name, personal identification number, address and citizenship of the conventional representative natural person, or the name, registration number of the shareholder and the name of the public institution/authority where the legal person shareholder recorded to obtain legal personality, as well as the last and first name of the conventional representative's legal representative, legal person making the request on behalf and on account of the shareholder;

d) to include the request to receive an answer to the addressed questions related to the items on the OGMS agenda by indicating such questions;

e) the signature of the shareholder, of the legal representative or a the case may be of the conventional representative;

f) as the case may be, to attach the power of attorney based on which the conventional representative files the application to receive an answer to the questions related to the OGMS agenda, on behalf and on account of the shareholders;

g) it will be sent to and registered at ROMGAZ Correspondence Entry, in Romanian or English, by any type of courier service with proof of delivery, or by e-mail with incorporated extended electronic signature, in accordance with Law no. 455/2001 on the electronic signature, at secretariat.aga@romgaz.ro by April 20, 2022, 3:30 pm (Romania Time). Both means of transmission shall be clearly marked with capital letters "FOR THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF APRIL 28, 2022".

Shareholders registered on the Reference Date in the Company's Register of Shareholders kept and issued by Depozitarul Central S.A. may attend the OGMS and may vote:

i.

in person - direct vote;

ii. through a representative with a special or general power of attorney;

iii.

by correspondence.

The special power of attorney form:

a) will be available, in Romanian and English, as from March 28, 2022 at ROMGAZ

Correspondence Entry and on the Company's web page (https://www.romgaz.ro/en/shareholder-meetings);

b) will include the shareholder identification method, the number of owned shares, as well as the voting options "for" or "against" or "abstain" for every issue to be voted upon;

c) will be updated by the Company if new items are added on the agenda of the OGMS;

d) will be filled in and signed by the shareholder, in three counterparts: one for the shareholder, one for the representative, and one for the Company.

The general power of attorney will be awarded by the shareholder acting as client, only to an agent as it is defined under Art. 2, Par. 1, point 20 of Law No. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, or to an attorney-at-law.

If the representative of the shareholder/shareholders is a credit institution providing custodial services, it may participate and vote in the GMS if it gives an affidavit, signed by the credit institution's legal representative, stating:

a) clearly, the name of the shareholders on whose behalf the credit institution participates and votes in the GMS;

b) that the credit institution provides custodial services for that respective shareholder.

The special powers of attorney, the general powers of attorney and the affidavits of the credit institutions providing custodial services for one or more shareholders shall be transmitted/submitted in original copy, in Romanian or English the shareholder or by the credit institution, as the case may be, to ROMGAZ Correspondence Entry by any form of courier service with proof of delivery no later than April 26, 2022, 11:00 am (Romania Time), in sealed envelope, clearly marked with capital letters "FOR THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF APRIL 28, 2022".

The special powers of attorney, the general powers of attorney and the affidavits of the credit institutions providing custodial services for one or more shareholders, may be also sent by e-mail to the company at: secretariat.aga@romgaz.ro having attached an incorporated extended electronic signature in accordance with Law No. 455/2001 on electronic signature, no later than April 26, 2022, 11:00 am (Romania Time).