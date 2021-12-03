SNGN Romgaz : Convening Notice OGMS January 6, 2022

Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

C O N V E N I N G N O T I C E

The Board of Directors of S.N.G.N. "ROMGAZ" - S.A., a company managed in an one-tier system, incorporated and operating under the laws of Romania, registered with the Trade Register Office of Sibiu Court under number J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826, having its headquarters at Medias, 4 Constantin Motas Square, Sibiu County, with a subscribed and paid up share capital of RON 385,422,400 (hereinafter referred to as "ROMGAZ" or the "Company"),

CONVENES

the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (OGMS) on January 6, 2022, at 1:00 pm (Romania Time) at the SNGN ROMGAZ SA working point located in Bucharest, Sector 1, 59 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 5th floor, having the following:

AGENDA

Item 1 Approve extension of the mandate term for Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ SA Board of Directors by two months from the expiration date, in compliance with the provisions of article 64¹, paragraph (5) GEO No. 109/2011 on corporate governance of public enterprises

Item 2 Approve the template of the addendum to the contract of mandate that extends by two months the mandate term of Board members

Item 3 Mandate the representative of the majority shareholder, the Ministry of Energy, to sign the addenda extending the term of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ SA Board of Directors contracts of mandate

Item 4 Mandate the Chairman and the Secretary of the meeting to sign the resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Only shareholders who are registered as S.N.G.N. "ROMGAZ" S.A. shareholders on December 24, 2021 (the "Reference Date") in the Company's Register of Shareholders kept and issued by Depozitarul Central S.A. (Central Depositary) may attend and cast their votes in OGMS.