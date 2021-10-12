SNGN Romgaz : Convening Notice OGMS October 27 2021

Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

C O N V E N I N G N O T I C E

The Board of Directors of S.N.G.N. "ROMGAZ" - S.A., a company managed in an one-tier system, incorporated and operating under the laws of Romania, registered with the Trade Register Office of Sibiu Court under number J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826, having its headquarters at Medias, 4 Constantin Motas Square, Sibiu County, with a subscribed and paid up share capital of RON 385,422,400 (hereinafter referred to as "ROMGAZ" or the "Company"),

CONVENES

the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (OGMS) on October 27, 2021, at 1:00 pm (Romania Time at the SNGN ROMGAZ SA working point located in Bucharest, Sector 1, 59 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 5th floor, having the following:

AGENDA

Item 1 Ratify/approve Addendum No. 14/2021 to the Natural gas sales contract No. 8/2016 concluded with Societatea Electrocentrale Bucuresti S.A., according to the provisions of article 52 of GEO No. 109/2011

Item 2 Authorise the Chairman and the Secretary of the meeting to sign the resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Only shareholders who are registered as S.N.G.N. "ROMGAZ" S.A. shareholders on October 15, 2021 (the "Reference Date") in the Company's Register of Shareholders kept and issued by Depozitarul Central S.A. (Central Depositary) may attend and cast their votes in OGMS.

Informational documents related to the items of the OGMS agenda, the draft of resolutions proposed to be adopted by OGMS will be available as from September 24, 2021, on working days, at the registry desk of the Company located in Medias, 4 Constantin Motas Square, Sibiu County, Romania, postal code 551130 ("ROMGAZ Correspondence Entry") as well as on the website of the Company (www.romgaz.ro). ROMGAZ Correspondence Entry is open between hours 7:30 am - 3:30 pm (Romania Time), except for non-business days and public holidays. The shareholders of the Company may obtain, upon request, copies of the documents related to the items included on the OGMS agenda.