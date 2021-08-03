SNGN Romgaz : Convening Notice OGMS September 9, 2021.pdf

Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

C O N V E N I N G N O T I C E

The Board of Directors of S.N.G.N. "ROMGAZ" - S.A., a company managed in an one-tier system, incorporated and operating under the laws of Romania, registered with the Trade Register Office of Sibiu Court under number J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826, having its headquarters at Medias, 4 Constantin Motas Square, Sibiu County, with a subscribed and paid up share capital of RON 385,422,400 (hereinafter referred to as "ROMGAZ" or the "Company"),

CONVENES

the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (OGMS) on September 9, 2021, at 1:00 pm (Romania Time) at the SNGN ROMGAZ SA working point located in Bucharest, Sector 1, 59 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 5th floor, having the following:

AGENDA

Item 1 Elect 7 (seven) interim board members

Item 2 Set the mandate term of interim board members for 4 (four) months, in compliance with the provisions of art 64^¹, para (5) of GEO no. 109/2011 on corporate governance of public companies

Item 3 Set the fixed gross monthly allowance of interim board members, in compliance with art. 37 para (2) of GEO no. 109/2011 on corporate governance of public companies

Item 4 Approve the form of the mandate contract to be concluded with interim board members

Item 5 Mandate the representative of the majority shareholder, the Ministry of Energy, to sign the contracts of mandate with interim board members

Item 6 Authorize the Chairman of the meeting and the Secretary of the meeting to sign the resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Only shareholders who are registered as S.N.G.N. "ROMGAZ" S.A. shareholders on August 26, 2021 (the "Reference Date") in the Company's Register of Shareholders kept and issued by Depozitarul Central S.A. (Central Depositary) may attend and cast their votes in OGMS.