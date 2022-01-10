SNGN Romgaz : Current Report - Clarifications regarding Exxon Agreement signing status

Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

CURRENT REPORT

In compliance with Law no. 24/2017 regarding issuers of financial instruments and market operations and A.S.F. Regulation no. 5/2018

Report date: January 10, 2022

Company name: Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ S.A.

Address: Medias, 4 Constantin I. Motas Square, Sibiu County - Romania, 551130

Phone/fax no: 004-0374-401020 /004-0269-846901

Fiscal Code: RO14056826

LEI Code: 2549009R7KJ38D9RW354

Trade Register registration number: J32/392/2001

Subscribed and paid in share capital: 385,422,400 RON

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Important event to be reported:

Clarifications regarding the status of signing the sale and purchase agreement of all shares issued by (representing 100% of the share capital of) ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited

Taking into account the publication of press articles related to the sale and purchase agreement of all shares issued by (representing 100% of the share capital of) ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited (https://www.g4media.ro/exclusiv-tranzactia- romgaz-exxonmobil-pentru-gazele-din-marea-neagra-blocata-temporar-blocajul-intarzie-si- legea-offshore.html,https://adevarul.ro/economie/afaceri/tranzactia-romgaz-exxon-gazele- marea-neagra-valoare-miliard-euro-blocata-temporar-

1_61d844935163ec42716ad5b7/index.html), we give the following explanations:

In the current report on October 26, 2021, S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. estimated that the transaction will be finalised in the first quarter of 2022.

The sale and purchase agreement of all shares issued by (representing 100% of the share capital of) ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited has not been signed yet, due to the need to clarify certain implementation details.

We will continue keep the market and the investors updated as new information becomes available.