  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. SNGN Romgaz SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNG   ROSNGNACNOR3

SNGN ROMGAZ SA

(SNG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SNGN Romgaz : Current Report - Clarifications regarding Exxon Agreement signing status

01/10/2022 | 10:18am EST
Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

CURRENT REPORT

In compliance with Law no. 24/2017 regarding issuers of financial instruments and market operations and A.S.F. Regulation no. 5/2018

Report date: January 10, 2022

Company name: Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ S.A.

Address: Medias, 4 Constantin I. Motas Square, Sibiu County - Romania, 551130

Phone/fax no: 004-0374-401020 /004-0269-846901

Fiscal Code: RO14056826

LEI Code: 2549009R7KJ38D9RW354

Trade Register registration number: J32/392/2001

Subscribed and paid in share capital: 385,422,400 RON

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Important event to be reported:

  • Clarifications regarding the status of signing the sale and purchase agreement of all shares issued by (representing 100% of the share capital of) ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited

Taking into account the publication of press articles related to the sale and purchase agreement of all shares issued by (representing 100% of the share capital of) ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited (https://www.g4media.ro/exclusiv-tranzactia- romgaz-exxonmobil-pentru-gazele-din-marea-neagra-blocata-temporar-blocajul-intarzie-si- legea-offshore.html,https://adevarul.ro/economie/afaceri/tranzactia-romgaz-exxon-gazele- marea-neagra-valoare-miliard-euro-blocata-temporar-

1_61d844935163ec42716ad5b7/index.html), we give the following explanations:

In the current report on October 26, 2021, S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. estimated that the transaction will be finalised in the first quarter of 2022.

The sale and purchase agreement of all shares issued by (representing 100% of the share capital of) ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited has not been signed yet, due to the need to clarify certain implementation details.

We will continue keep the market and the investors updated as new information becomes available.

Share capital: 385.422.400 RON

CIF: RO 14056826

No. Order.Trade Registry/year : J32/392/2001

RO08 RNCB 0231 0195 2533 0001 - BCR Mediaş

RO12 BRDE 330S V024 6190 3300 - BRD Mediaş

Chief Executive Officer,

Aristotel Marius JUDE

S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. 551130, Piața C.I. Motaş, nr.4 Mediaş, jud. Sibiu - România Telefon 004-0374-401020 Fax 004-0269-846901E-mail secretariat@romgaz.ro www.romgaz.ro

Disclaimer

SNGN Romgaz SA published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 15:17:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 5 520 M 1 265 M 1 265 M
Net income 2021 1 737 M 398 M 398 M
Net cash 2021 3 584 M 821 M 821 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,32x
Yield 2021 6,20%
Capitalization 14 453 M 3 315 M 3 312 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,97x
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 5 918
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart SNGN ROMGAZ SA
Duration : Period :
SNGN Romgaz SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNGN ROMGAZ SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 37,50 RON
Average target price 45,10 RON
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aristotel Marius Jude CEO, Director & General Director
Andrei Bobar Finance Director
Razvan Popescu Chief Financial Officer
Dan Dragos Dragan Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Boiarciuc Adrian Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNGN ROMGAZ SA-3.85%3 315
NOVATEK1.24%71 025
LA FRANÇAISE DE L'ENERGIE16.49%199
ENWELL ENERGY PLC-4.86%145
ALVOPETRO ENERGY LTD.3.26%118
WENTWORTH RESOURCES PLC-3.08%53