SNGN Romgaz : Current Report - Convening notice of OGMS on September 13 (14) , 2022

Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

CURRENT REPORT

In compliance with Law no. 24/2017 regarding Issuers of Financial Instruments and Market Operations and A.S.F. Regulation no. 5/2018

Report date: August 4, 2022

Company name: Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ S.A.

Address: Medias, 4 Constantin I. Motas Square, Sibiu County - Romania, 551130

Phone/fax no: 004-0374-401020 /004-0269-846901

Fiscal Code: RO14056826

LEI Code: 2549009R7KJ38D9RW354

Trade Register registration number: J32/392/2001

Subscribed and paid in share capital: 385,422,400 RON

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Significant event to be reported:

Convening of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. on September 13 (14), 2022, 1:00 PM (Romania time)

In compliance with Company Law no. 31/1990, Law no. 24/2017 on Issuers of Financial Instruments and Market Operations and A.S.F. Regulation no. 5/2018 on Issuers of Financial Instruments and Market Operations, S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. convenes the Company's shareholders at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (OGSM) on

September 13 (14), 2022.

The Reference Date for identifying the shareholders entitled to attend and vote in the OGSM is September 1, 2022.

Informational documents related to the OGSM Agenda will be available starting with August 10, 2022, at ROMGAZ Correspondence Entry, as well as on the company's website www.romgaz.ro, at Investors Section - General Meeting of Shareholders.

The Convening Notice of the OGSM was approved by S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. Board of Directors on August 4, 2022. The Convening Notice of the OGSM is to be published in the Official Gazette of Romania Part IV and in at least one widely spread Romanian newspaper.

Attached:

OGSM Convening Notice on September 13 (14), 2022 Resolution of the Board of Directors no. 52 from August 4, 2022

Chief Executive Officer,

Aristotel Marius JUDE