SNGN Romgaz : Current Report - Extension of Exxon Exclusivity Agreement

Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România
CURRENT REPORT
In compliance with Law no. 24/2017 regarding Issuers of Financial Instruments and Market Operations and A.S.F. Regulation no. 5/2018
Report date: October 5, 2021
Company name: Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ S.A.
Address: Medias, 4 Constantin I. Motas Square, Sibiu County - Romania, 551130
Phone/fax no: 004-0374-401020 /004-0269-846901
Fiscal Code: RO14056826
LEI Code: 2549009R7KJ38D9RW354
Trade Register registration number: J32/392/2001
Subscribed and paid in share capital: 385,422,400 RON
Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), London Stock Exchange (LSE)
Significant event to be reported:
-
Extension of Exclusivity Agreement related to the negotiation of the transaction for the acquisition of 100% of ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited shares
In order to complete the negotiations of the transaction with the respect to the acquisition of 100% of ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited shares and to obtain corporate approvals for the transaction, on October 5, 2021 S.N.G.N Romgaz S.A. and ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Holdings Ltd. agreed to extend the exclusivity period from October 15, 2021, to November 15, 2021. All other clauses of the Exclusivity Agreement remain unchanged.
We remind that on June 17, 2021 the parties signed an Exclusivity Agreement by which the seller has granted Romgaz an exclusivity right for a period of 4 months (until October 15, 2021) (the "Exclusivity Agreement") with respect to the negotiations for the acquisition of all shares issued by (representing 100% of the share capital of) ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited, company that holds 50% of the rights and obligations under the Concession Agreement for petroleum exploration, development and production in XIX Neptun Deep Block.
Chief Executive Officer,
Aristotel Marius JUDE
Capital social: 385.422.400 lei
CIF: RO 14056826
Nr. Ord.reg.com/an : J32/392/2001
RO08 RNCB 0231 0195 2533 0001 - BCR Mediaş
RO12 BRDE 330S V024 6190 3300 - BRD Mediaş
S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. 551130, Piața C.I. Motaş, nr.4 Mediaş, jud. Sibiu - România Telefon 004-0374-401020 Fax 004-0269-846901E-mail secretariat@romgaz.ro www.romgaz.ro