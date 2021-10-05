Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. SNGN Romgaz SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNG   ROSNGNACNOR3

SNGN ROMGAZ SA

(SNG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange - 10/04
35 RON   +0.57%
09:39aSNGN ROMGAZ : Current Report - Extension of Exxon Exclusivity Agreement
PU
10/01SNGN ROMGAZ : Convening Notice OGMS November 4, 2021
PU
10/01SNGN ROMGAZ : request no. 32170 from September 29, 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SNGN Romgaz : Current Report - Extension of Exxon Exclusivity Agreement

10/05/2021 | 09:39am EDT
Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

CURRENT REPORT

In compliance with Law no. 24/2017 regarding Issuers of Financial Instruments and Market Operations and A.S.F. Regulation no. 5/2018

Report date: October 5, 2021

Company name: Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ S.A.

Address: Medias, 4 Constantin I. Motas Square, Sibiu County - Romania, 551130

Phone/fax no: 004-0374-401020 /004-0269-846901

Fiscal Code: RO14056826

LEI Code: 2549009R7KJ38D9RW354

Trade Register registration number: J32/392/2001

Subscribed and paid in share capital: 385,422,400 RON

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Significant event to be reported:

  • Extension of Exclusivity Agreement related to the negotiation of the transaction for the acquisition of 100% of ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited shares

In order to complete the negotiations of the transaction with the respect to the acquisition of 100% of ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited shares and to obtain corporate approvals for the transaction, on October 5, 2021 S.N.G.N Romgaz S.A. and ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Holdings Ltd. agreed to extend the exclusivity period from October 15, 2021, to November 15, 2021. All other clauses of the Exclusivity Agreement remain unchanged.

We remind that on June 17, 2021 the parties signed an Exclusivity Agreement by which the seller has granted Romgaz an exclusivity right for a period of 4 months (until October 15, 2021) (the "Exclusivity Agreement") with respect to the negotiations for the acquisition of all shares issued by (representing 100% of the share capital of) ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited, company that holds 50% of the rights and obligations under the Concession Agreement for petroleum exploration, development and production in XIX Neptun Deep Block.

Chief Executive Officer,

Aristotel Marius JUDE

Capital social: 385.422.400 lei

CIF: RO 14056826

Nr. Ord.reg.com/an : J32/392/2001

RO08 RNCB 0231 0195 2533 0001 - BCR Mediaş

RO12 BRDE 330S V024 6190 3300 - BRD Mediaş

S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. 551130, Piața C.I. Motaş, nr.4 Mediaş, jud. Sibiu - România Telefon 004-0374-401020 Fax 004-0269-846901E-mail secretariat@romgaz.ro www.romgaz.ro

Disclaimer

SNGN Romgaz SA published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 13:38:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
