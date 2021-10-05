SNGN Romgaz : Current Report - Extension of Exxon Exclusivity Agreement

Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

CURRENT REPORT

In compliance with Law no. 24/2017 regarding Issuers of Financial Instruments and Market Operations and A.S.F. Regulation no. 5/2018

Report date: October 5, 2021

Company name: Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ S.A.

Address: Medias, 4 Constantin I. Motas Square, Sibiu County - Romania, 551130

Phone/fax no: 004-0374-401020 /004-0269-846901

Fiscal Code: RO14056826

LEI Code: 2549009R7KJ38D9RW354

Trade Register registration number: J32/392/2001

Subscribed and paid in share capital: 385,422,400 RON

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Significant event to be reported:

Extension of Exclusivity Agreement related to the negotiation of the transaction for the acquisition of 100% of ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited shares

In order to complete the negotiations of the transaction with the respect to the acquisition of 100% of ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited shares and to obtain corporate approvals for the transaction, on October 5, 2021 S.N.G.N Romgaz S.A. and ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Holdings Ltd. agreed to extend the exclusivity period from October 15, 2021, to November 15, 2021. All other clauses of the Exclusivity Agreement remain unchanged.

We remind that on June 17, 2021 the parties signed an Exclusivity Agreement by which the seller has granted Romgaz an exclusivity right for a period of 4 months (until October 15, 2021) (the "Exclusivity Agreement") with respect to the negotiations for the acquisition of all shares issued by (representing 100% of the share capital of) ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited, company that holds 50% of the rights and obligations under the Concession Agreement for petroleum exploration, development and production in XIX Neptun Deep Block.