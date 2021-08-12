SNGN Romgaz : Current Report - OGMS Convening notice October 6 (7), 2021

Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

CURRENT REPORT

In compliance with Law no. 24/2017 regarding Issuers of Financial Instruments and Market Operations and A.S.F. Regulation no. 5/2018

Report date: August 12, 2021

Company name: Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ S.A.

Address: Medias, 4 Constantin I. Motas Square, Sibiu County - Romania, 551130

Phone/fax no: 004-0374-401020 /004-0269-846901

Fiscal Code: RO14056826

LEI Code: 2549009R7KJ38D9RW354

Trade Register registration number: J32/392/2001

Subscribed and paid in share capital: 385,422,400 RON

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Significant event to be reported:

Convening of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. on October 6 (7), 2021, 1:00 PM (Romania time)

In compliance with Company Law no. 31/1990, Issuers of Financial Instruments and Market Operations Law no. 24/2017 and A.S.F. Regulation no. 5/2018 on Issuers of Financial Instruments and Market Operations, S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. convenes the Company's shareholders at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (OGSM) on October 6 (7), 2021.

The Reference Date for identifying the shareholders entitled to attend and vote in the OGSM is September 10, 2021.

Informational documents related to the OGSM Agenda will be available as from August 18, 2021, at ROMGAZ Correspondence Entry, as well as on the company's website www.romgaz.ro, Investors Section - General Meeting of Shareholder.

The Convening Notice of the OGSM was approved by S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. Board of Directors on August 12, 2021. The Convening Notice of the OGSM is to be published in the Official Gazette of Romania Part IV and in at least one widely spread Romanian newspaper.

Attached: OGSM Convening Notice on October 6 (7), 2021