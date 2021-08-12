SNGN Romgaz : Current Report - OGMS Convening notice October 6 (7), 2021
08/12/2021 | 10:22am EDT
Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România
CURRENT REPORT
In compliance with Law no. 24/2017 regarding Issuers of Financial Instruments and Market Operations and A.S.F. Regulation no. 5/2018
Report date: August 12, 2021
Company name: Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ S.A.
Address: Medias, 4 Constantin I. Motas Square, Sibiu County - Romania, 551130
Phone/fax no: 004-0374-401020 /004-0269-846901
Fiscal Code: RO14056826
LEI Code: 2549009R7KJ38D9RW354
Trade Register registration number: J32/392/2001
Subscribed and paid in share capital: 385,422,400 RON
Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), London Stock Exchange (LSE)
Significant event to be reported:
Convening of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. on October 6 (7), 2021, 1:00 PM (Romania time)
In compliance with Company Law no. 31/1990, Issuers of Financial Instruments and Market Operations Law no. 24/2017 and A.S.F. Regulation no. 5/2018 on Issuers of Financial Instruments and Market Operations, S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. convenes the Company's shareholders at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (OGSM) on October 6 (7), 2021.
The Reference Date for identifying the shareholders entitled to attend and vote in the OGSM is September 10, 2021.
Informational documents related to the OGSM Agenda will be available as from August 18, 2021, at ROMGAZ Correspondence Entry, as well as on the company's website www.romgaz.ro,Investors Section - General Meeting of Shareholder.
The Convening Notice of the OGSM was approved by S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. Board of Directors on August 12, 2021. The Convening Notice of the OGSM is to be published in the Official Gazette of Romania Part IV and in at least one widely spread Romanian newspaper.
Attached: OGSM Convening Notice on October 6 (7), 2021
Chief Executive Officer,
Aristotel Marius JUDE
C O N V E N I N G N O T I C E
The Board of Directors of S.N.G.N. "ROMGAZ" - S.A., a company managed in an one-tier system, incorporated and operating under the laws of Romania, registered with the Trade Register Office of Sibiu Court under number J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826, having its headquarters at Medias, 4 Constantin Motas Square, Sibiu County, with a subscribed and paid up share capital of RON 385,422,400 (hereinafter referred to as "ROMGAZ" or the "Company"),
CONVENES
the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (OGMS) on October 6, 2021, at 1:00 pm (Romania Time at the SNGN ROMGAZ SA working point located in Bucharest, Sector 1, 59 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 5thfloor, having the following:
AGENDA
Item 1 Appointment of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. financial auditor Item 2 Setting the minimum duration of the financial audit contract
Item 3 Submission of the half-yearly Directors' Report on the Economic-Financial Activity of Romgaz Group as of June 30, 2021 (reporting period: January 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021)
Item 4 Authorise the Chairman and the Secretary of the meeting to sign the resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Only shareholders who are registered as S.N.G.N. "ROMGAZ" S.A. shareholders on September 10, 2021 (the "Reference Date") in the Company's Register of Shareholders kept and issued by Depozitarul Central S.A. (Central Depositary) may attend and cast their votes in OGMS.
Informational documents related to the items of the OGMS agenda, the draft of resolutions proposed to be adopted by OGMS will be available as from August 18, 2021, on working days, at the registry desk of the Company located in Medias, 4 Constantin Motas Square, Sibiu County, Romania, postal code 551130 ("ROMGAZ Correspondence Entry") as well as on the website of the Company (www.romgaz.ro). ROMGAZ Correspondence Entry is open between hours 7:30 am - 3:30 pm (Romania Time), except for non-business days and public holidays. The shareholders of the Company may obtain, upon request, copies of the documents related to the items included on the OGMS agenda.
One or more shareholders representing, individually or jointly, at least 5% of the share capital of the Company may demand, through a request submitted to the Board of Directors of the Company:
the insertion of additional items on the agenda of the OGMS;
approval of draft OGMS resolutions for the items included on the agenda of the OGMS or for new items proposed to be included on the agenda.
The request to add new items on the agenda of the OGMS shall be made in writing and it will fulfil cumulatively the following conditions:
it will include the last and first name, identity card type, serial number and number of the identity card, permanent residence or residence, as the case may be, and citizenship of the shareholder/shareholders, if the request is filed by one or more shareholders acting as natural person, and/or the name, registered office address, the shareholder/shareholders registration number and the name of the institution/authority where the shareholder, legal person, has applied to obtain the legal status, if the request is filed by one or more shareholders acting as legal persons;
it will include, as the case may be, the last name, first name, personal identification number and citizenship of the legal representative/representatives who file the request on behalf of the shareholder/shareholders;
it will include, as the case may be, the last name, first name, personal identification number and citizenship of the conventional representative/representatives, natural persons, and/or name, registration number of the shareholder/shareholders and the name of the institution/authority where the shareholder, legal entity, has applied to obtain the legal status, and the last name and first name of the legal representative of the conventional representative/representatives of the shareholder/shareholders, legal persons, who file the request on behalf and on account of the shareholder/shareholders;
it will include the request to add new items on the agenda of the OGMS;
it will include the request to submit for approval to OGMS the draft resolutions for the new items included in the request to add new items on the agenda;
it will include the shareholder's, legal representative's or the conventional representative's signature, as the case may be,
it will have as annex the draft resolution/resolutions submitted for approval of OGMS, and, as the case may be, the power of attorney mandating the conventional representative to request new items on the agenda of OGMS, on behalf and on the account of the shareholder/shareholders;
it will be sent to and registered at ROMGAZ Correspondence Entry, in Romanian or English, by any type of courier service with proof of delivery, or by e-mail with incorporated extended electronic signature, in accordance with Law no. 455/2001 on the electronic signature, at secretariat.aga@romgaz.roby September 3, 2021, 3:30 pm (Romania Time). Both means of transmission shall be clearly marked with capital letters "FOR THE ORDINARY GENERAL
MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF OCTOBER 6, 2021".
The request for OGMS approval of draft resolutions for the items included on the agenda of OGMS shall be in writing, and, it will fulfil cumulatively the following conditions:
it will include the last and first name, the identity card type, serial number and number, permanent residence or residence, as the case may be, and citizenship of the shareholder, if the request is filed by a shareholder, natural person, or the name, registered office address, the shareholder registration number and the institution/public authority where the shareholder, legal entity, has applied to obtain the legal status, if the request is filed by a shareholder acting as legal entity;
it will include, as the case may be, the last name, first name, personal identification number and citizenship of the legal representative who files the request on behalf of the shareholder;
as the case may be, to include the last and first name, personal identification number, address and citizenship of the conventional representative natural person, or the name, registration number of the shareholder and the name of the public institution/authority where the legal person shareholder recorded to obtain legal personality, as well as the last and first name of the conventional representative's legal representative, legal person making the request on behalf and on account of the shareholder;
to include the request to submit for OGMS approval of one or more resolution drafts for the items on the agenda;
the signature of the shareholder, legal representative or as the case may be of the conventional representative;
to attach the resolution draft/drafts requested to be submitted for approval of the OGMS and as the case may be, the power of attorney based on which the conventional representative expresses the request to submit for OGMS approval one or more resolution drafts for the items on the agenda, for and on behalf of the shareholder/shareholders;
it will be sent to and registered at ROMGAZ Correspondence Entry, in Romanian or English, by any type of courier service with proof of delivery, or by e-mail with incorporated extended electronic signature, in accordance with Law no. 455/2001 on the electronic signature, at secretariat.aga@romgaz.roby September 3, 2021, 3:30 pm (Romania Time). Both means of transmission shall be clearly marked with capital letters "FOR THE ORDINARY GENERAL
MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF OCTOBER 6, 2021".
Starting with September 9, 2021 the requests to add one or more additional items on the OGMS agenda, as well as the requests to submit for approval of the OGMS resolution drafts for the items included on the OGMS agenda may be reviewed at ROMGAZ Correspondence Entry or at https://www.romgaz.ro/en/aga
Company shareholders may address questions and request an answer to such questions related to items on the OGMS agenda.
The application requesting an answer to the addressed questions related to the items of the OGMS agenda, shall be made in writing and it will fulfil cumulatively the following conditions:
the last and first name, type of identity document, series and number of the identity document, address and, as the case may be, residence and citizenship of the shareholder if the application is made by a shareholder natural person, or the name, address of the registered office, registration number of the shareholder and the name of the public institution/authority where the legal person shareholder is registered to obtain legal personality, if the application is made by a legal person shareholder;
as the case may be, to include the first and last name, personal identification number and citizenship of the legal representative that makes the request on behalf and on account of the shareholder;
as the case may be, to include the last and first name, personal identification number, address and citizenship of the conventional representative natural person, or the name, registration number of the shareholder and the name of the public institution/authority where the legal person shareholder recorded to obtain legal personality, as well as the last and first name of the conventional representative's legal representative, legal person making the request on behalf and on account of the shareholder;
to include the request to receive an answer to the addressed questions related to the items on the OGMS agenda by indicating such questions;
the signature of the shareholder, of the legal representative or a the case may be of the conventional representative;
as the case may be, to attach the power of attorney based on which the conventional representative files the application to receive an answer to the questions related to the OGMS agenda, on behalf and on account of the shareholders;
it will be sent to and registered at ROMGAZ Correspondence Entry, in Romanian or English, by any type of courier service with proof of delivery, or by e-mail with incorporated extended electronic signature, in accordance with Law no. 455/2001 on the electronic signature, at secretariat.aga@romgaz.roby September 24, 2021, 3:30 pm (Romania Time). Both means of transmission shall be clearly marked with capital letters "FOR THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF OCTOBER 6, 2021".
Shareholders registered on the Reference Date in the Company's Register of Shareholders kept and issued by Depozitarul Central S.A. may attend the OGMS and may vote:
in person - direct vote;
through a representative with a special or general power of attorney;
by correspondence.
The special power of attorney form:
will be available, in Romanian and English, as fromAugust 18, 2021 at ROMGAZ
Correspondence Entry and on the Company's web page https://www.romgaz.ro/en/aga
will include the shareholder identification method, the number of owned shares, as well as the voting options "for" or "against" or "abstain" for every issue to be voted upon;
will be updated by the Company if new items are added on the agenda of the OGMS;
will be filled in and signed by the shareholder, in three counterparts: one for the shareholder, one for the representative, and one for the Company.
To ensure secrecy of voting on the appointment of the financial auditor, in accordance with Article 130, paragraph (2) of Company Law No. 31/1990, a special power of attorney shall be used as regards Item 1 on the agenda, distinct from the special power of attorney to be used for the other items on the agenda.
The general power of attorney will be awarded by the shareholder acting as client, only to an agent as it is defined under Art. 2, Par. 1, point 20 of Law No. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, or to an attorney-at-law.
If the representative of the shareholder/shareholders is a credit institution providing custodial services, it may participate and vote in the GMS if it gives an affidavit, signed by the credit institution's legal representative, stating:
clearly, the name of the shareholders on whose behalf the credit institution participates and votes in the GMS;
that the credit institution provides custodial services for that respective shareholder.
The special powers of attorney, the general powers of attorney and the affidavits of the credit institutions providing custodial services for one or more shareholders shall be transmitted/submitted in original copy, in Romanian or English the shareholder or by the credit institution, as the case may be, to ROMGAZ Correspondence Entry by any form of courier service with proof of delivery no later than October 4, 2021, 11:00 am (Romania Time), in sealed envelope, clearly marked with capital letters "FOR THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF OCTOBER 6, 2021".
The special powers of attorney, the general powers of attorney and the affidavits of the credit institutions providing custodial services for one or more shareholders, may be also sent by e-mail to the company at: secretariat.aga@romgaz.rohaving attached an incorporated extended electronic signature in accordance with Law No. 455/2001 on electronic signature, no later than October 4, 2021, 11:00 am (Romania Time).
