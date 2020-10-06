SNGN Romgaz : Current Report - OGMS Resolution October 5, 2020

Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România
CURRENT REPORT
In compliance with Law no. 24/2017 regarding Issuers of Financial Instruments and Market Operations and A.S.F. Regulation no. 5/2018
Report date: October 6, 2020
Company name: Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ S.A.
Address: Medias, 4 Constantin I. Motas Square, Sibiu County - Romania, 551130
Phone/fax no: 004-0374-401020 /004-0269-846901
Fiscal Code: RO14056826
LEI Code: 2549009R7KJ38D9RW354
Trade Register registration number: J32/392/2001
Subscribed and paid in share capital: 385,422,400 RON
Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB),
London Stock Exchange (LSE)
Significant event to be reported:
-
Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. of October 5, 2020 (OGMS);
The quorum conditions the OGMS have been fulfilled according to the provisions of Article 15, paragraph 12 from S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. Articles of Incorporation and Article 112, paragraph 1 from the Company Law no.31/1990.
Attached:
Resolution no. 11 of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. of October 5, 2020
|
Chief Executive Officer,
|
Deputy Chief Executive Officer,
|
Constantin Adrian VOLINTIRU
|
Daniel Corneliu PENA
Capital social: 385.422.400 lei
CIF: RO 14056826
Nr. Ord.reg.com/an : J32/392/2001
RO08 RNCB 0231 0195 2533 0001 - BCR Mediaş RO12 BRDE 330S V024 6190 3300 - BRD Mediaş
S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. 551130, Piața C.I. Motaş, nr.4 Mediaş, jud. Sibiu - România Telefon 004-0374-401020 Fax 004-0269-846901E-mail secretariat@romgaz.ro www.romgaz.ro
Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România
RESOLUTION NO. 11/October 5, 2020
of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A.
Registered office: Medias, 4 Constantin Motas square, Sibiu County, Romania, registered with the Trade Register Office attached to Sibiu Law Court under no.
J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826
The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A joined in the meeting, at its first convening, of October 5, 2020, 1:00 pm (Romania time) at the S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. working point located in Bucharest, Sector 1, 59 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 5th floor, issues the following:
R E S O L U T I O N
Article 1
Takes note of the SNGN ROMGAZ SA Board of Directors' Report for H1 2020.
Article 2
Takes note of the Ist Half Year Report on the economic-financial activity of Romgaz Group on June 30, 2020 (January 1, 2020-June 30, 2020).
Article 3
Authorises the Chairman of the meeting and the Secretary of the meeting to sign the Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
The present Resolution was signed on October 5, 2020, in 4 (four) original copies.
CHAIRMAN OF
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
STAN-OLTEANUMANUELA-PETRONELA
SECRETARY OF THE MEETING
PREPELITA ALEXANDRU
|
Capital social: 385.422.400 lei
|
S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A.
|
551130, Piața C.I. Motaş, nr.4
|
CIF: RO 14056826
|
Mediaş, jud. Sibiu - România
|
Nr. Ord.reg.com/an : J32/392/2001
|
Telefon: 004-0374 - 401020
|
Fax: 004-0269-846901
|
RO08 RNCB 0231 0195 2533 0001 - BCR Mediaş
|
E-mail: secretariat@romgaz.ro
|
|
RO12 BRDE 330S V024 6190 3300 - BRD Mediaş
|
www.romgaz.ro
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.