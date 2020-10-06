SNGN Romgaz : Current Report - OGMS Resolution October 5, 2020

Resolution no. 11 of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. of October 5, 2020

The quorum conditions the OGMS have been fulfilled according to the provisions of Article 15, paragraph 12 from S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. Articles of Incorporation and Article 112, paragraph 1 from the Company Law no.31/1990.

Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. of October 5, 2020 (OGMS);

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB),

In compliance with Law no. 24/2017 regarding Issuers of Financial Instruments and Market Operations and A.S.F. Regulation no. 5/2018

Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

RESOLUTION NO. 11/October 5, 2020

of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A.

Registered office: Medias, 4 Constantin Motas square, Sibiu County, Romania, registered with the Trade Register Office attached to Sibiu Law Court under no.

J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A joined in the meeting, at its first convening, of October 5, 2020, 1:00 pm (Romania time) at the S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. working point located in Bucharest, Sector 1, 59 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 5th floor, issues the following:

R E S O L U T I O N

Article 1

Takes note of the SNGN ROMGAZ SA Board of Directors' Report for H1 2020.

Article 2

Takes note of the Ist Half Year Report on the economic-financial activity of Romgaz Group on June 30, 2020 (January 1, 2020-June 30, 2020).

Article 3

Authorises the Chairman of the meeting and the Secretary of the meeting to sign the Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

The present Resolution was signed on October 5, 2020, in 4 (four) original copies.

CHAIRMAN OF

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

STAN-OLTEANUMANUELA-PETRONELA

SECRETARY OF THE MEETING

PREPELITA ALEXANDRU