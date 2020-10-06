Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bucharest Stock Exchange  >  SNGN Romgaz SA    SNG   ROSNGNACNOR3

SNGN ROMGAZ SA

(SNG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SNGN Romgaz : Current Report - OGMS Resolution October 5, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 04:50am EDT

Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

CURRENT REPORT

In compliance with Law no. 24/2017 regarding Issuers of Financial Instruments and Market Operations and A.S.F. Regulation no. 5/2018

Report date: October 6, 2020

Company name: Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ S.A.

Address: Medias, 4 Constantin I. Motas Square, Sibiu County - Romania, 551130

Phone/fax no: 004-0374-401020 /004-0269-846901

Fiscal Code: RO14056826

LEI Code: 2549009R7KJ38D9RW354

Trade Register registration number: J32/392/2001

Subscribed and paid in share capital: 385,422,400 RON

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB),

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Significant event to be reported:

  • Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. of October 5, 2020 (OGMS);

The quorum conditions the OGMS have been fulfilled according to the provisions of Article 15, paragraph 12 from S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. Articles of Incorporation and Article 112, paragraph 1 from the Company Law no.31/1990.

Attached:

Resolution no. 11 of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. of October 5, 2020

Chief Executive Officer,

Deputy Chief Executive Officer,

Constantin Adrian VOLINTIRU

Daniel Corneliu PENA

Capital social: 385.422.400 lei

CIF: RO 14056826

Nr. Ord.reg.com/an : J32/392/2001

RO08 RNCB 0231 0195 2533 0001 - BCR Mediaş RO12 BRDE 330S V024 6190 3300 - BRD Mediaş

S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. 551130, Piața C.I. Motaş, nr.4 Mediaş, jud. Sibiu - România Telefon 004-0374-401020 Fax 004-0269-846901E-mail secretariat@romgaz.ro www.romgaz.ro

Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

RESOLUTION NO. 11/October 5, 2020

of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A.

Registered office: Medias, 4 Constantin Motas square, Sibiu County, Romania, registered with the Trade Register Office attached to Sibiu Law Court under no.

J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A joined in the meeting, at its first convening, of October 5, 2020, 1:00 pm (Romania time) at the S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. working point located in Bucharest, Sector 1, 59 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 5th floor, issues the following:

R E S O L U T I O N

Article 1

Takes note of the SNGN ROMGAZ SA Board of Directors' Report for H1 2020.

Article 2

Takes note of the Ist Half Year Report on the economic-financial activity of Romgaz Group on June 30, 2020 (January 1, 2020-June 30, 2020).

Article 3

Authorises the Chairman of the meeting and the Secretary of the meeting to sign the Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

The present Resolution was signed on October 5, 2020, in 4 (four) original copies.

CHAIRMAN OF

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

STAN-OLTEANUMANUELA-PETRONELA

SECRETARY OF THE MEETING

PREPELITA ALEXANDRU

Capital social: 385.422.400 lei

S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A.

551130, Piața C.I. Motaş, nr.4

CIF: RO 14056826

Mediaş, jud. Sibiu - România

Nr. Ord.reg.com/an : J32/392/2001

Telefon: 004-0374 - 401020

Fax: 004-0269-846901

RO08 RNCB 0231 0195 2533 0001 - BCR Mediaş

E-mail: secretariat@romgaz.ro

RO12 BRDE 330S V024 6190 3300 - BRD Mediaş

www.romgaz.ro

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SNGN Romgaz SA published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 08:49:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SNGN ROMGAZ SA
04:50aSNGN ROMGAZ : Current Report - OGMS Resolution October 5, 2020
PU
09/22SNGN ROMGAZ : Press Release - S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. to estab..
PU
09/21SNGN ROMGAZ : Current report - Drobeta -Turnu Severin Branch Establishment
PU
09/21SNGN ROMGAZ : Current Report - OGSM and EGSM Resolutions September 21, 2020
PU
09/18SNGN ROMGAZ : Current Report - OGMS Convening notice - October 23 (26), 2020
PU
09/18SNGN ROMGAZ : Current Report - SNTGN Transgaz SA Contracts
PU
08/27SNGN ROMGAZ : Current Report - OGMS Convening Notice October 5 (6), 2020
PU
08/14SNGN ROMGAZ : Current Report - OGMS and EGMS Convening Notices on September 21 (..
PU
08/14SNGN ROMGAZ : Raport curent - Convocari AGOA si AGEA 21(22).09.2020
PU
08/14SNGN ROMGAZ : Half yearly Report (H1-2020) and Financial statements at June 30, ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 027 M 974 M 974 M
Net income 2020 1 082 M 262 M 262 M
Net cash 2020 2 346 M 567 M 567 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
Yield 2020 6,80%
Capitalization 10 946 M 2 646 M 2 647 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,14x
EV / Sales 2021 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 6 208
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart SNGN ROMGAZ SA
Duration : Period :
SNGN Romgaz SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNGN ROMGAZ SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 33,40 RON
Last Close Price 28,40 RON
Spread / Highest target 20,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian Constantin Volintiru General Director
Manuela-Petronela Stan-Olteanu Chairman
Andrei Bobar Finance Director
Boiarciuc Adrian Director-Information Technology
Romeo-Cristian Ciobanu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNGN ROMGAZ SA-23.45%2 646
CNOOC LIMITED-43.21%42 400
CONOCOPHILLIPS-47.29%36 768
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-56.47%21 229
ECOPETROL S.A.-42.38%20 451
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-49.05%19 044
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group