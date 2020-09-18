SNGN Romgaz : Current Report - SNTGN Transgaz SA Contracts

Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

CURRENT REPORT

In compliance with Law 24/2017 regarding Issuers of Financial Instruments and Market Operations

Report date: September 18, 2020

Company name: Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ S.A.

Address: Medias, 4 Constantin I. Motas Square, Sibiu County - Romania, 551130

Phone/fax no: 004-0374-401020 /004-0269-846901

Fiscal Code: RO14056826

LEI Code: 2549009R7KJ38D9RW354

Trade Register registration number: J32/392/2001

Subscribed and paid in share capital: 385,422,400 RON

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Important event to be reported:

S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. concluded four transactions with S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.

According to the provisions of Law No.24/2017, S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. reports the following legal documents:

Party to the Agreement No Estimated Value Terms and Payment Mutual Issued Penalties No Scope of Agreement including VAT Agreement and date Methods Receivables Guarantee (%/day) (RON) 1 S.N.T.G.N. Contract no. Annual transmission services for 125,254,495.47 Payment within 15 NTS entry points (period October 1, calendar days as of the no See Note* See Note** Transgaz S.A. 24/August 21, 2020 2020 - October 1, 2021) invoice issue date 2 S.N.T.G.N. Contract no. Annual transmission services for 18,894,707.13 Payment within 15 NTS exit points (period October 1, calendar days as of the no See Note* See Note** Transgaz S.A. 90/August 21, 2020 2020 - October 1, 2021) invoice issue date 3 S.N.T.G.N. Contract no. Quarterly transmission services for 965,919.05 Payment within 15 17T/August 21, NTS exit points (period October 1, calendar days as of the no See Note* See Note** Transgaz S.A. 2020 2020 - January 1, 2021) invoice issue date

Note* The level of the financial guarantee payable by the User of Gas Transmission Network will be equal to the average value of the estimated monthly invoices for transmission services for the subsequent period of use.

Note**For the late payment of invoices, there shall be applied a late payment interest rate, calculated on the outstanding amount, equal to the penalty interest for outstanding payment of budgetary obligations, for each day of delay, starting with the 16th calendar day from the date of invoice issue until the full payment, including the date of payment, in case of default of payment within 15 calendar days from the due date.