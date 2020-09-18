SNGN Romgaz : Current Report - SNTGN Transgaz SA Contracts

Log in
09/18/2020 | 06:35am EDT

Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

CURRENT REPORT

In compliance with Law 24/2017 regarding Issuers of Financial Instruments and Market Operations

Report date: September 18, 2020

Company name: Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ S.A.

Address: Medias, 4 Constantin I. Motas Square, Sibiu County - Romania, 551130

Phone/fax no: 004-0374-401020 /004-0269-846901

Fiscal Code: RO14056826

LEI Code: 2549009R7KJ38D9RW354

Trade Register registration number: J32/392/2001

Subscribed and paid in share capital: 385,422,400 RON

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Important event to be reported:

  • S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. concluded four transactions with S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.

According to the provisions of Law No.24/2017, S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. reports the following legal documents:

Party to the

Agreement No

Estimated Value

Terms and Payment

Mutual

Issued

Penalties

No

Scope of Agreement

including VAT

Agreement

and date

Methods

Receivables

Guarantee

(%/day)

(RON)

1

S.N.T.G.N.

Contract no.

Annual transmission services for

125,254,495.47

Payment within 15

NTS entry points (period October 1,

calendar days as of the

no

See Note*

See Note**

Transgaz S.A.

24/August 21, 2020

2020 - October 1, 2021)

invoice issue date

2

S.N.T.G.N.

Contract no.

Annual transmission services for

18,894,707.13

Payment within 15

NTS exit points (period October 1,

calendar days as of the

no

See Note*

See Note**

Transgaz S.A.

90/August 21, 2020

2020 - October 1, 2021)

invoice issue date

3

S.N.T.G.N.

Contract no.

Quarterly transmission services for

965,919.05

Payment within 15

17T/August 21,

NTS exit points (period October 1,

calendar days as of the

no

See Note*

See Note**

Transgaz S.A.

2020

2020 - January 1, 2021)

invoice issue date

Note* The level of the financial guarantee payable by the User of Gas Transmission Network will be equal to the average value of the estimated monthly invoices for transmission services for the subsequent period of use.

Note**For the late payment of invoices, there shall be applied a late payment interest rate, calculated on the outstanding amount, equal to the penalty interest for outstanding payment of budgetary obligations, for each day of delay, starting with the 16th calendar day from the date of invoice issue until the full payment, including the date of payment, in case of default of payment within 15 calendar days from the due date.

Party to the

Agreement No

Estimated Value

Terms and Payment

Mutual

Issued

Penalties

No

Scope of Agreement

including VAT

Agreement

and date

Methods

Receivables

Guarantee

(%/day)

(RON)

3

S.N.T.G.N.

Contract no.

Monthly transmission services for

1,038,870.00

Payment within 15

See

885L/August 19,

NTS exit points (period September

calendar days as of the

no

See Note****

Transgaz S.A.

Note***

2020

1, 2020 - October 1, 2020)

invoice issue date

Note*** The level of the financial guarantee payable by the User of Gas Transmission Network will be equal to the value of the estimated monthly invoice for transmission services for the subsequent period of use.

Note**** For the late payment of invoices, there shall be applied a late payment interest rate, calculated on the outstanding amount, equal to the penalty interest for outstanding payment of budgetary obligations, for each day of delay, starting with the 16th calendar day from the date of invoice issue until the full payment, including the date of payment, in case of default of payment within 15 calendar days from the due date.

Contracts no. 24/2020, no. 17T/2020 and no. 885L/2020 were received from S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A. on September 15, 2020.

Contract no. 90/2020, signed by S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A., was sent to S.N.T.G.N TRANSGAZ S.A. on September 16, 2020.

Chief Executive Officer,

Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Constantin Adrian VOLINTIRU

Daniel Corneliu PENA

Disclaimer

SNGN Romgaz SA published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
