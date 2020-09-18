SNGN Romgaz : Current Report - SNTGN Transgaz SA Contracts

Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România
CURRENT REPORT
In compliance with Law 24/2017 regarding Issuers of Financial Instruments and Market Operations
Report date: September 18, 2020
Company name: Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ S.A.
Address: Medias, 4 Constantin I. Motas Square, Sibiu County - Romania, 551130
Phone/fax no: 004-0374-401020 /004-0269-846901
Fiscal Code: RO14056826
LEI Code: 2549009R7KJ38D9RW354
Trade Register registration number: J32/392/2001
Subscribed and paid in share capital: 385,422,400 RON
Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), London Stock Exchange (LSE)
Important event to be reported:
-
S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. concluded four transactions with S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
According to the provisions of Law No.24/2017, S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. reports the following legal documents:
|
|
Party to the
|
Agreement No
|
|
Estimated Value
|
Terms and Payment
|
Mutual
|
Issued
|
Penalties
|
No
|
Scope of Agreement
|
including VAT
|
Agreement
|
and date
|
Methods
|
Receivables
|
Guarantee
|
(%/day)
|
|
|
(RON)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
S.N.T.G.N.
|
Contract no.
|
Annual transmission services for
|
125,254,495.47
|
Payment within 15
|
|
|
|
NTS entry points (period October 1,
|
calendar days as of the
|
no
|
See Note*
|
See Note**
|
Transgaz S.A.
|
24/August 21, 2020
|
|
|
|
2020 - October 1, 2021)
|
|
invoice issue date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
S.N.T.G.N.
|
Contract no.
|
Annual transmission services for
|
18,894,707.13
|
Payment within 15
|
|
|
|
NTS exit points (period October 1,
|
calendar days as of the
|
no
|
See Note*
|
See Note**
|
Transgaz S.A.
|
90/August 21, 2020
|
|
|
|
2020 - October 1, 2021)
|
|
invoice issue date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
S.N.T.G.N.
|
Contract no.
|
Quarterly transmission services for
|
965,919.05
|
Payment within 15
|
|
|
|
17T/August 21,
|
NTS exit points (period October 1,
|
calendar days as of the
|
no
|
See Note*
|
See Note**
|
Transgaz S.A.
|
|
2020
|
2020 - January 1, 2021)
|
|
invoice issue date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note* The level of the financial guarantee payable by the User of Gas Transmission Network will be equal to the average value of the estimated monthly invoices for transmission services for the subsequent period of use.
Note**For the late payment of invoices, there shall be applied a late payment interest rate, calculated on the outstanding amount, equal to the penalty interest for outstanding payment of budgetary obligations, for each day of delay, starting with the 16th calendar day from the date of invoice issue until the full payment, including the date of payment, in case of default of payment within 15 calendar days from the due date.
|
|
Party to the
|
Agreement No
|
|
Estimated Value
|
Terms and Payment
|
Mutual
|
Issued
|
Penalties
|
No
|
Scope of Agreement
|
including VAT
|
Agreement
|
and date
|
Methods
|
Receivables
|
Guarantee
|
(%/day)
|
|
|
(RON)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
S.N.T.G.N.
|
Contract no.
|
Monthly transmission services for
|
1,038,870.00
|
Payment within 15
|
|
See
|
|
885L/August 19,
|
NTS exit points (period September
|
calendar days as of the
|
no
|
See Note****
|
Transgaz S.A.
|
Note***
|
|
2020
|
1, 2020 - October 1, 2020)
|
|
invoice issue date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note*** The level of the financial guarantee payable by the User of Gas Transmission Network will be equal to the value of the estimated monthly invoice for transmission services for the subsequent period of use.
Note**** For the late payment of invoices, there shall be applied a late payment interest rate, calculated on the outstanding amount, equal to the penalty interest for outstanding payment of budgetary obligations, for each day of delay, starting with the 16th calendar day from the date of invoice issue until the full payment, including the date of payment, in case of default of payment within 15 calendar days from the due date.
Contracts no. 24/2020, no. 17T/2020 and no. 885L/2020 were received from S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A. on September 15, 2020.
Contract no. 90/2020, signed by S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A., was sent to S.N.T.G.N TRANSGAZ S.A. on September 16, 2020.
|
Chief Executive Officer,
|
Deputy Chief Executive Officer
|
Constantin Adrian VOLINTIRU
|
Daniel Corneliu PENA
