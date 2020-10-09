SNGN Romgaz : Current Report - Supplement to OGMS Convening notice October 23, 2020

Attached: Supplement to the Convening Notice of the OGMS on October 23 (26), 2020

The Supplement to the Convening Notice of the OGMS is to be published in the Official Gazette of Romania Part IV and in at least one widely-spread Romanian newspaper.

The supporting documents for new items on the agenda may be reviewed at ROMGAZ Correspondence Entry, as well as on the Company's website www.romgaz.ro , Investor Relations Section - General Meeting of Shareholders.

The new items on the OGMS agenda refer to the election of S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. Board of Directors members by means of the cumulative voting method and establishing the mandate term for the elected Board of Directors members.

Considering the request made by the Romanian State, as shareholder of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. (owning 70.0071% of the share capital), represented by the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment, the Board of Directors approved the supplement of the agenda of the Convening Notice of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for October 23(26), 2020 (OGMS) by adding five (5) new items.

Supplemented Agenda for the Convening Notice of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. on October 23 (26), 2020, 1:00 PM (Romania time)

In compliance with Law no. 24/2017 regarding Issuers of Financial Instruments and Market Operations and A.S.F. Regulation no. 5/2018

Therefore, following supplementation, the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on October 23, 2020, 1:00 pm (Romania time) that will take place at the SNGN ROMGAZ SA working point located in Bucharest, Sector 1, 59 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 5th floor, where only shareholders who are registered on October 13, 2020 ("Reference Date") in the Company Shareholder Registry, kept and issued by the Depozitarul Central S.A, may attend and cast their vote, shall be the following:

Mandating a person to sign, on behalf of the shareholders, the mandate contracts with the members of the Board of Directors.

Approval of the mandate contract draft to be concluded with the members of the Board of Directors;

Establishing the mandate term of the Board of Directors members elected by the cumulative voting method;

Election of SNGN Romgaz S.A. Board of Directors members by means of the cumulative voting method;

The Board of Directors of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A., with the registered office in Medias, 4 Constantin Motas Square, Sibiu county, registered with the Trade Register Office of Sibiu Law Court under number J32/392/2001, fiscal registration number RO 14056826, considering the request to supplement the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (OGMS) on October 23, 2020 made by the shareholder the Romanian State, represented by the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment, by letter no. 9677/VDP from October 6, 2020, registered at S.N.G.N. "ROMGAZ" - S.A. under no. 31512 from October 8, 2020, the provisions of art. 92, par. 3 of Law No. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, the provisions of art. 189 of Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations of the Financial Supervisory Authority, the provisions of art. 1171 of Company Law no. 31/1990, the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on October 23, 2020, initially published in the Official Gazette - Part IV-a, no. 3330 of September 22, 2020, in "Jurnalul National" daily newspaper no. 717 of September 22, 2020 and on the company's website ( www.romgaz.ro ) starting from September 22, 2020, will be supplemented as follows:

AGENDA

Item 1 Approval of SNGN Romgaz SA rectified individual 2020 Income and Expenditure Budget

Item 2 Presentation of the rectified consolidated 2020 Income and Expenditure Budget of Romgaz Group

Item 3 Extention of the mandates of interim directors for a period of 2 months from their expiration date, according to article 641 par. (5) of GEO no.109/2011 on corporate governance of public enterprises

Item 4 Approval of the template and the content of the addendum to be concluded to the directors' agreements, related to extending by 2 months the term of the directors' agreements of interim directors

Item 5 Authorization of the representative of the Ministry of Economy, Energy and the Business Environment in S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A General Meeting of Shareholders to sign the addenda that extend the term of directors' agreements of interim directors

Item 6 Authorization of the Chairman and the Secretary of the meeting to sign the resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Item 7 Election of SNGN Romgaz S.A. Board of Directors members by means of the cumulative voting method

Item 8 Establishing the mandate term of the Board of Directors members elected by the cumulative voting method

Item 9 Establishing the fixed gross monthly indemnity of the non-executive members of the Board of Directors

Item 10 Approval of the mandate contract draft to be concluded with the members of the Board of Directors

Item 11 Mandating a person to sign, on behalf of the shareholders, the mandate contracts with the members of the Board of Directors

The initial list comprising information on the last names, first names, places of residence and professional qualifications of the persons proposed for a director position shall be available to shareholders at Romgaz Registry Desk as well as on Company's website (www.romgaz.ro), starting with October 09, 2020, and can be consulted and supplemented with candidate proposals. Company shareholders can obtain, upon request, copies of the List containing information on the last names, first names, places of residence and professional qualifications of the persons proposed for a director position.

Directors in office at the date of the general meeting of shareholders are rightfully registered on the list of candidates to be elected in the new Board of Directors by means of the cumulative voting method pursuant to the provisions of art. 167, par. 1 of the Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations of the Financial Supervisory Authority.

