SNGN Romgaz : Directorate changes

Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

CURRENT REPORT

In compliance with Law no. 24/2017 regarding Issuers of Financial Instruments and Market Operations and F.S.A. Regulation no. 5/2018

Report date: November 23, 2022

Company name: Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ S.A.

Address: Medias, 4 Constantin I. Motas Square, Sibiu County - Romania, 551130

Phone/fax no: 004-0374-401020 /004-0269-846901

Fiscal Code: RO14056826

LEI Code: 2549009R7KJ38D9RW354

Trade Register registration number: J32/392/2001

Subscribed and paid in share capital: 385,422,400 RON

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Significant events to be reported:

Appointment of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A Chief Executive Officer for a period of 4 months

Appointment of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A Deputy Chief Executive Officer for a period of 4 months

S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. Board of Directors, adjourned in the meeting on November 23, 2022, by Decision no. 78 from November 23, 2022:

appointed Mr. Razvan POPESCU as Chief Executive Officer of S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. for a period of 4 months, from December 18, 2022 to April 18, 2023

as of S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. for a period of 4 months, from December 18, 2022 to April 18, 2023 appointed Mr. Aristotel Marius JUDE as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. for a period of 4 months from December 18, 2022 to April 18, 2023.

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Dan Dragos DRAGAN