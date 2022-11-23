Advanced search
    SNG   ROSNGNACNOR3

SNGN ROMGAZ SA

(SNG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-21
39.50 RON   -1.86%
SNGN Romgaz : Directorate changes

11/23/2022 | 11:24am EST
Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

CURRENT REPORT

In compliance with Law no. 24/2017 regarding Issuers of Financial Instruments and Market Operations and F.S.A. Regulation no. 5/2018

Report date: November 23, 2022

Company name: Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ S.A.

Address: Medias, 4 Constantin I. Motas Square, Sibiu County - Romania, 551130

Phone/fax no: 004-0374-401020 /004-0269-846901

Fiscal Code: RO14056826

LEI Code: 2549009R7KJ38D9RW354

Trade Register registration number: J32/392/2001

Subscribed and paid in share capital: 385,422,400 RON

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Significant events to be reported:

  • Appointment of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A Chief Executive Officer for a period of 4 months
  • Appointment of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A Deputy Chief Executive Officer for a period of 4 months

S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. Board of Directors, adjourned in the meeting on November 23, 2022, by Decision no. 78 from November 23, 2022:

  • appointed Mr. Razvan POPESCU as Chief Executive Officer of S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. for a period of 4 months, from December 18, 2022 to April 18, 2023
  • appointed Mr. Aristotel Marius JUDE as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. for a period of 4 months from December 18, 2022 to April 18, 2023.

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Dan Dragos DRAGAN

Capital social: 385.422.400 lei

S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A.

551130, Piața C.I. Motaş, nr.4

CIF: RO 14056826

Mediaş, jud. Sibiu - România

Nr. Ord.reg.com/an : J32/392/2001

Telefon: 004-0374 - 401020

Fax: 004-0269-846901

RO08 RNCB 0231 0195 2533 0001 - BCR Mediaş

E-mail: secretariat@romgaz.ro

RO12 BRDE 330S V024 6190 3300 - BRD Mediaş

www.romgaz.ro

Disclaimer

SNGN Romgaz SA published this content on 23 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2022 16:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
