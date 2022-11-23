SNGN Romgaz : Directorate changes

Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România
CURRENT REPORT
In compliance with Law no. 24/2017 regarding Issuers of Financial Instruments and Market Operations and F.S.A. Regulation no. 5/2018
Report date: November 23, 2022
Company name: Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ S.A.
Address: Medias, 4 Constantin I. Motas Square, Sibiu County - Romania, 551130
Phone/fax no: 004-0374-401020 /004-0269-846901
Fiscal Code: RO14056826
LEI Code: 2549009R7KJ38D9RW354
Trade Register registration number: J32/392/2001
Subscribed and paid in share capital: 385,422,400 RON
Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), London Stock Exchange (LSE)
Significant events to be reported:
-
Appointment of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A Chief Executive Officer for a period of 4 months
-
Appointment of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A Deputy Chief Executive Officer for a period of 4 months
S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. Board of Directors, adjourned in the meeting on November 23, 2022, by Decision no. 78 from November 23, 2022:
-
appointed Mr. Razvan POPESCU as Chief Executive Officer of S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. for a period of 4 months, from December 18, 2022 to April 18, 2023
-
appointed Mr. Aristotel Marius JUDE as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. for a period of 4 months from December 18, 2022 to April 18, 2023.
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Dan Dragos DRAGAN
