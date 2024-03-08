RESOLUTION NO. 5/April 11, 2024

of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A.

Registered office: Medias, 4 Constantin Motas square, Sibiu County, Romania, registered with the Trade Register Office attached to Sibiu Law Court under no. J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A. joined in the meeting, at its first convening, of April 11, 2024, 2:00 pm (Romania time) at the SNGN ROMGAZ SA working point located in Bucharest, Sector 1, 59 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 5th floor, issues the following:

R E S O L U T I O N

Article 1

S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders agrees with the proposals to amend M-I Petrogas Services Romania S.R.L. Articles of Incorporation as follows:

Approve exclusion from the scope of activity of the Company, of the following secondary activities, as follows: Exclusion of NACE Code 2829 - Manufacture of other machines and equipment for general use n.e.c;

Exclusion of NACE Code 3250 - Manufacture of medical and dental devices and instruments;

Exclusion of NACE Code 6491 - Financial leasing;

Exclusion of NACE Code 7111 - Architectural activities;

Exclusion of NACE Code 7211 - Research-development in biotechnology;

Research-development in biotechnology; Exclusion of NACE Code 7220 - Research-development in social sciences and humanities;

Research-development in social sciences and humanities; Exclusion of NACE Code 8129 - Other cleaning activities. Approve the amendment of Article 12.5 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation as follows:

"12.5. In all cases, meetings shall be convened by the General Manager, the Board of Directors or the Statutory Auditor/Auditor by any of the following alternative means: sending a registered letter, fax to the last residence/headquarters of each Shareholder, as well as by letter sent electronically (email), at least ten (10) days before the date of the General Meeting".