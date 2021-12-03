Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. SNGN Romgaz SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNG   ROSNGNACNOR3

SNGN ROMGAZ SA

(SNG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange - 12/02
33.8 RON   +0.90%
05:12aSNGN ROMGAZ : Convening Notice OGMS January 6, 2022
PU
05:12aSNGN ROMGAZ : Draft of OGMS Resolution no. 1, January 6, 2022
PU
11/25SNGN ROMGAZ : Current Report - Notice of OGSM on January 6 (7), 2022
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SNGN Romgaz : Draft of OGMS Resolution no. 1, January 6, 2022

12/03/2021 | 05:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

RESOLUTION NO. 1/January 6, 2022

of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A.

Registered office: Medias, 4 Constantin Motas square, Sibiu County, Romania, registered with the Trade Register Office attached to Sibiu Law Court under no. J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A joined in the meeting, at its first convening, of January 6, 2022, 1:00 pm (Romania time) at the S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. working point located in Bucharest, Sector 1, 59 Grigore Alexandrescu Street,

5th floor, issues the following:

R E S O L U T I O N

Article 1

Approves the extension of the mandate term for Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ SA Board of Directors by two months from the expiration date, in compliance with the provisions of article 64¹, paragraph (5) GEO No. 109/2011 on corporate governance of public enterprises.

Article 2

Approves the template of the addendum to the contract of mandate that extends by two months the mandate term of Board members, according to the annex.

Article 3

Mandates the representative of the majority shareholder, the Ministry of Energy, to sign the addenda extending the term of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ SA Board of Directors contracts of mandate.

Article 4

Mandates the Chairperson and the Secretary of the meeting to sign the resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

This document was drafted on January 6, 2022, in 4 (four) copies.

CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING

SECRETARY OF THE MEETING

Capital social: 385.422.400 lei

CIF: RO 14056826

Nr. Ord.reg.com/an : J32/392/2001

RO08 RNCB 0231 0195 2533 0001 - BCR Mediaş

RO12 BRDE 330S V024 6190 3300 - BRD Mediaş

S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. 551130, Piața C.I. Motaş, nr.4 Mediaş, jud. Sibiu - România Telefon: 004-0374 - 401020 Fax: 004-0269-846901E-mail: secretariat@romgaz.ro www.romgaz.ro

ANNEX

ADDENDUM NO _________ TO THE CONTRACT OF MANDATE NO _____________

Made between:

Societatea Națională de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ SA, a company managed in an one-tiersystem, having its headquarters at Medias, 4 Constantin Motas Square, Sibiu County, registered with the Trade Register Office of Sibiu Court under number J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826, IBAN Code RO08 RNCB 0231 0195 2533 0001 opened at BCR Medias, represented by Mr. ___________________, as

principle ("The Company"), and

Mr/Mrs __________________, born on ________ in _____________________, County __________, resident in

__________________, street _______, no____ , building______, apartment ______, County _______________, identified

by ID series ____ no. _____, issued by________________, on______, personal identification number______________,

as member of the Board of the Directors ("Board Member").

Whereas:

  • The provisions of Article 64^1, paragraph 5 of Government Emergency Ordinance no. 109/2011 on corporate governance of public enterprises;
  • The provisions of Article ________ of SNGN ROMGAZ SA Ordinary General Meeting of
    Shareholders Resolution no. ________, approving the extension of the interim directors' mandate for Mr./Mrs. _________________ ;
  • Contract of Mandate no. _____________concluded between the Company and the Board Member;

The Company and the Board Member mutually agree to the following:

Sole Article

The term of the Contract of Mandate no.___________ is extended by 2 (two) months starting with

______________ until __________.

This Addendum is concluded on ______________ in 2 (two) original copies, each Party declaring that it has

received one copy upon signing.

The Company, by

Board Member

______________________

__________________

2

Disclaimer

SNGN Romgaz SA published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 10:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SNGN ROMGAZ SA
05:12aSNGN ROMGAZ : Convening Notice OGMS January 6, 2022
PU
05:12aSNGN ROMGAZ : Draft of OGMS Resolution no. 1, January 6, 2022
PU
11/25SNGN ROMGAZ : Current Report - Notice of OGSM on January 6 (7), 2022
PU
11/23SNGN ROMGAZ : Draft of EGMS Resolution no. 11, December 9, 2021 - updated
PU
11/19SNGN ROMGAZ : Reguest of the Ministry of Energy no. 16218 from November 17, 2021
PU
11/18SNGN ROMGAZ : Current Report - Additional draft EGMS Resolution on December 9 (10), 2021 -..
PU
11/16SNGN ROMGAZ : Transcript Conference Call - November 2021
PU
11/15Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ S.A. Provides Information of the Contract
CI
11/12ROMGAZ – 9M / Q3 2021 Results
PU
11/12ROMGAZ Presentation Q3 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 188 M 1 184 M 1 184 M
Net income 2021 1 755 M 401 M 401 M
Net cash 2021 3 584 M 818 M 818 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,23x
Yield 2021 6,75%
Capitalization 13 027 M 2 977 M 2 974 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,82x
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 5 918
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart SNGN ROMGAZ SA
Duration : Period :
SNGN Romgaz SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNGN ROMGAZ SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 33,80 RON
Average target price 41,58 RON
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aristotel Marius Jude CEO, Director & General Director
Andrei Bobar Finance Director
Razvan Popescu Chief Financial Officer
Dan Dragos Dragan Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Boiarciuc Adrian Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNGN ROMGAZ SA20.28%2 977
NOVATEK43.88%70 443
LA FRANÇAISE DE L'ENERGIE43.23%160
ENWELL ENERGY PLC63.70%153
ALVOPETRO ENERGY LTD.550.00%118
WENTWORTH RESOURCES PLC5.26%49