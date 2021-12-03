SNGN Romgaz : Draft of OGMS Resolution no. 1, January 6, 2022
12/03/2021 | 05:12am EST
Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România
RESOLUTION NO. 1/January 6, 2022
of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A.
Registered office: Medias, 4 Constantin Motas square, Sibiu County, Romania, registered with the Trade Register Office attached to Sibiu Law Court under no. J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826
The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A joined in the meeting, at its first convening, of January 6, 2022, 1:00 pm (Romania time) at the S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. working point located in Bucharest, Sector 1, 59 Grigore Alexandrescu Street,
5th floor, issues the following:
R E S O L U T I O N
Article 1
Approves the extension of the mandate term for Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ SA Board of Directors by two months from the expiration date, in compliance with the provisions of article 64¹, paragraph (5) GEO No. 109/2011 on corporate governance of public enterprises.
Article 2
Approves the template of the addendum to the contract of mandate that extends by two months the mandate term of Board members, according to the annex.
Article 3
Mandates the representative of the majority shareholder, the Ministry of Energy, to sign the addenda extending the term of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ SA Board of Directors contracts of mandate.
Article 4
Mandates the Chairperson and the Secretary of the meeting to sign the resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
This document was drafted on January 6, 2022, in 4 (four) copies.
ADDENDUM NO _________ TO THE CONTRACT OF MANDATE NO _____________
Made between:
Societatea Națională de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ SA, a company managed in anone-tiersystem, having its headquarters at Medias, 4 Constantin Motas Square, Sibiu County, registered with the Trade Register Office of Sibiu Court under number J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826, IBAN Code RO08 RNCB 0231 0195 2533 0001 opened at BCR Medias, represented by Mr. ___________________, as
principle ("The Company"), and
Mr/Mrs __________________, born on ________ in _____________________, County __________, resident in
__________________, street _______, no____ , building______, apartment ______, County _______________, identified
by ID series ____ no. _____, issued by________________, on______, personal identification number______________,
as member of the Board of the Directors ("Board Member").
Whereas:
The provisions of Article 64^1, paragraph 5 of Government Emergency Ordinance no. 109/2011 on corporate governance of public enterprises;
The provisions of Article ________ of SNGN ROMGAZ SA Ordinary General Meeting of
Shareholders Resolution no. ________, approving the extension of the interim directors' mandate for Mr./Mrs. _________________ ;
Contract of Mandate no. _____________concluded between the Company and the Board Member;
The Company and the Board Member mutually agree to the following:
Sole Article
The term of the Contract of Mandate no.___________ is extended by 2 (two) months starting with
______________ until __________.
This Addendum is concluded on ______________ in 2 (two) original copies, each Party declaring that it has
