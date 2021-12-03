SNGN Romgaz : Draft of OGMS Resolution no. 1, January 6, 2022

Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

RESOLUTION NO. 1/January 6, 2022

of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A.

Registered office: Medias, 4 Constantin Motas square, Sibiu County, Romania, registered with the Trade Register Office attached to Sibiu Law Court under no. J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A joined in the meeting, at its first convening, of January 6, 2022, 1:00 pm (Romania time) at the S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. working point located in Bucharest, Sector 1, 59 Grigore Alexandrescu Street,

5th floor, issues the following:

R E S O L U T I O N

Article 1

Approves the extension of the mandate term for Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ SA Board of Directors by two months from the expiration date, in compliance with the provisions of article 64¹, paragraph (5) GEO No. 109/2011 on corporate governance of public enterprises.

Article 2

Approves the template of the addendum to the contract of mandate that extends by two months the mandate term of Board members, according to the annex.

Article 3

Mandates the representative of the majority shareholder, the Ministry of Energy, to sign the addenda extending the term of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ SA Board of Directors contracts of mandate.

Article 4

Mandates the Chairperson and the Secretary of the meeting to sign the resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.