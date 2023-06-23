RESOLUTION NO. 11/July 27, 2023

of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A.

Registered office: Medias, 4 Constantin Motas square, Sibiu County, Romania, registered with the Trade Register Office attached to Sibiu Law Court under no. J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - SA joined in the meeting, at its first convening, of July 27, 2023, 2:00 pm (Romania time) at the SNGN ROMGAZ SA working point located in Bucharest, Sector 1, 59 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 5th floor, issues the following:

R E S O L U T I O N

Article 1

Approves SNGN Romgaz SA withdrawal from the "Joint Operating Agreement referring to Bilca Gas Project Area from EIII-1 Brodina Block", under the conditions mentioned in the document number 24508/23.06.2023.

Article 2

Authorises the Chairman and the Secretary of the meeting to sign the resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

This document was drafted on July 27, 2023, in 4 (four) copies.

CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING

SECRETARY OF THE MEETING