RESOLUTION NO. 15/November 27, 2023

of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A.

Registered office: Medias, 4 Constantin Motas square, Sibiu County, Romania, registered with the Trade Register Office attached to Sibiu Law Court under no. J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - SA joined in the meeting, at its first convening, of November 27, 2023, 1:00 pm (Romania time) at the SNGN ROMGAZ SA working point located in Bucharest, Sector 1,

59 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 5th floor, issues the following:

R E S O L U T I O N

Article 1

Approves the decrease of the Loan Facility ceiling provided under the Loan Facility Contract No. 201812070225, by RON 130 million, that is from RON 630 million to RON 500 million.

Article 2

Approves the extension by 1 year of the loan facility agreement No. 201812070225 concluded with Banca Comercială Română SA for issuing guarantee instruments in the form of letters of bank guarantee and irrevocable stand-by letters of credit up to a limit of RON 500 million.

Article 3

Authorizes Mr. Răzvan Popescu, as Chief Executive Officer, and Mrs. Gabriela Trânbițaș, as Chief Financial Officer, to sign the Addendum to the Loan Facility Agreement No. 201812070225 for the year 2024.

Article 4

Authorizes the persons who have type I and II signing rights in Banca Comercială Română to sign the requests for issuing and modifying guarantee instruments under the facility granted by Banca Comercială Română SA, as well as any other documents in connection with the loan agreement, irrespective of the form in which they are concluded, including but not limited to, addenda, requests for drawing/issuing/modifying.