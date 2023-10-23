RESOLUTION NO. 15/November 27, 2023
of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A.
Registered office: Medias, 4 Constantin Motas square, Sibiu County, Romania, registered with the Trade Register Office attached to Sibiu Law Court under no. J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826
The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - SA joined in the meeting, at its first convening, of November 27, 2023, 1:00 pm (Romania time) at the SNGN ROMGAZ SA working point located in Bucharest, Sector 1,
59 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 5th floor, issues the following:
R E S O L U T I O N
Article 1
Approves the decrease of the Loan Facility ceiling provided under the Loan Facility Contract No. 201812070225, by RON 130 million, that is from RON 630 million to RON 500 million.
Article 2
Approves the extension by 1 year of the loan facility agreement No. 201812070225 concluded with Banca Comercială Română SA for issuing guarantee instruments in the form of letters of bank guarantee and irrevocable stand-by letters of credit up to a limit of RON 500 million.
Article 3
Authorizes Mr. Răzvan Popescu, as Chief Executive Officer, and Mrs. Gabriela Trânbițaș, as Chief Financial Officer, to sign the Addendum to the Loan Facility Agreement No. 201812070225 for the year 2024.
Article 4
Authorizes the persons who have type I and II signing rights in Banca Comercială Română to sign the requests for issuing and modifying guarantee instruments under the facility granted by Banca Comercială Română SA, as well as any other documents in connection with the loan agreement, irrespective of the form in which they are concluded, including but not limited to, addenda, requests for drawing/issuing/modifying.
Societatea Naţională
T: 004-0374 - 401020
551130, Mediaş
Capital social: 385.422.400 lei
de Gaze Naturale
F: 004-0269-846901
Piața C.I. Motaş, nr.4
CIF: RO 14056826
Romgaz S.A.
E: secretariat@romgaz.ro
Jud. Sibiu - România
Nr.ord.reg.com: J32/392/2001
Article 5
Takes note of the Report regarding the transactions concluded by SNGN Romgaz SA with affiliated parties during August 08, 2023 - October 16, 2023 pursuant to art. 52, par. (3) of GEO No. 109/2011.
Article 6
Takes note of the Report on certain transactions concluded between SNGN Romgaz SA and other public companies during July - October 2023.
Article 7
Authorizes the Chairman and the Secretary of the meeting to sign the resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
This document was drafted on November 27, 2023, in 4 (four) copies.
CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING
SECRETARY OF THE MEETING
2/2
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
SNGN Romgaz SA published this content on 23 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2023 12:05:40 UTC.