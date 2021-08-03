SNGN Romgaz : Draft of OGMS Resolution no. 7, September 9, 2021
Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România
RESOLUTION NO. 7/September 9, 2021
of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A.
Registered office: Medias, 4 Constantin Motas square, Sibiu County, Romania, registered with the Trade Register Office attached to Sibiu Law Court under no.
J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826
The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A joined in the meeting, at its first convening, of September 9, 2021, 1:00 pm (Romania time) at the S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. working point located in Bucharest, Sector 1, 59 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 5th floor, issues the following:
Approves the term of mandate of interim board members appointed in compliance with art. 1-7, of 4 (four) months starting with September 13, 2021 and ending on January 13, 2022.
Article 9
Establishes the fixed gross monthly remuneration of non-executive interm board members, equal two times the average over the past 12 months of the gross average monthly salary, for the activity performed according to the main business scope registered by the company, at class level according to the activity classification in the national economy, communicated by the National Statistics Institute prior to the appointment
Article 10
Approves the template of the mandate contract to be concluded with interim board members, according to the annex.
Article 11
Authorises the Ministry of Energy representative in the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to sign for and on behalf of SNGN ROMGAZ SA the contracts of mandate.
Article 12
Authorises the Chairperson and the Secretary of the meeting to sign the resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
This document was drafted on September 9, 2021, in 4 (four) copies.
ANNEX
DIRECTOR AGREEMENT NO._____
WHEREAS:
Law No. 31/1990, Company Law, republished, as amended and supplemented, hereinafter referred to asLaw No. 31/1990
Government Emergency Ordinance No. 109/2011 on public companies corporate governance as amended and supplemented by Law No.111/2016, hereinafter referred to asGEO No. 109/2011
Government Decision No. 722/2016 on approving the Enforcement Guidelines of certain provisions of Government Emergency Ordinance No. 109/2011 on corporate governance of public enterprises, hereinafter referred to as G.D. No. 722/2016
Government Decision No. 26/2013 on strengthening financial discipline at the level of economic operators in which the state or administrative-territorial units are sole or majority shareholders or directly or indirectly hold a majority stake, as amended and supplemented
The provisions of Article 1913 and the following, as well as Article 2009 and the following of Law No. 287/2009 on the Civil Law, as amended and supplemented
and whereas:
Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. ………… of …………..
appointing Mr./Mrs. ……………. as member of the Board of Directors, who has expressly
accepted such appointment, and who will exercise, together with the other members of the Board of Directors its duties, provided by GEO No. 109/2011 on public companies corporate governance, as amended and supplemented;
Pursuant to the provisions of Article 142 of the Company Law No. 31/1990, republished, as amended and supplemented, the Board of Directors is responsible for the performance of all acts necessary and useful for the fulfilment of the company's object of activity, except those reserved by law for the General Meeting of Shareholders;
The form of the Director Agreement, including the fixed gross allowance due to the directors, was approved by Resolution No. …….. of……… of the Ordinary General Meeting
of Shareholders in accordance with the Government Decision No. 722/2016 on approving the Enforcement Guidelines of certain provisions of Government Emergency Ordinance No. 109/2011 on corporate governance of public enterprises, as amended and supplemented and with Law No. 31/1990, Company Law, republished, as amended and supplemented;
The General Meeting of Shareholders of ………………S.A. from …………………….. decided that
this Director Agreement shall be signed by the shareholders/representative, Mr./Mrs.
Meeting of Shareholders represented by Mr./Mrs. ……………....……, appointed based on the
G.M.S. Resolution No. …………………/…………………..,
acting as principal ("The Company")
and
(2) Mr./Mrs. …..……………….. Romanian citizen,
born on ……………., domiciled in,
…………………………. Street…………………. No. ….., the county of ……....., identified with IC,
series …. No. ……...........… issued by ..........…........…. on …….............., personal
identification number ………………………………, tel./fax. ……………… / ………………, e-mail:
…………………………………….., acting as director, hereinafter referred to as Director/Agent,
hereby agreed to conclude this Director Agreement, binding on its terms and conditions.
In this Director Agreement, the terms listed below will have the following meaning:
Applicable legal framework - all Romanian legal provisions included in the Company Law No. 31/1990, the Civil Law, G.E.O. No. 109/2011, G.D. No. 722/2016, G.O. No. 26/2013, the Fiscal Law, laws applicable to the capital market, as well as in any normative act applicable to this contract;
Conflict of interest - any defined/definable situation or circumstance relative to the applicable legal framework and to the Company Rules of Organisation and Operation (Company ROO), Board of Directors Rules of Organisation and Operation (BoD ROO) where the direct or indirect personal interest of the Director interferes with the Company interest, in a way that affects or could affect the independence or fairness of Director's business decisions or timely and objective fulfilment of his duties during the performance of his mandate for the Company;
Contract - means both this Director Agreement and any other designation resulting from the statutory provisions (e.g., Governing Contract) or the provisions of the applicable Legal Framework (Management Contract, Governing Contract);
Significant Event - means a situation, a modification within the Company, which could attract the public interest, in a negative or positive sense, and which could be seen by the press and the public in a critical manner and for which a point of view from shareholders could also be sought. Within the meaning of this contract, Significant Events are considered, but without limitation:
change of the Chief Executive Officer (either by resignation from mandate, or by revocation by the Board of Directors or any other causes);
resignation from mandate of any member of the Board of Directors from the date of acknowledgement;
fraudulent acts committed by members of the Board, the CEO, managers, who have been established by the internal auditor, internal control or a public authority;
criminal complaint against the members of the Board, the CEO, the managers;
restructuring decisions affecting more than 20 % of the company's activity (turnover, personnel structure, etc.),
acquisitions or sales of goods (other than those which, according to the law, are made only with the approval of the General Meeting of Shareholders) with an individual impact exceeding 5 % of the Company's turnover in the last annual financial statement approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders,
work or environment accidents reported to the public authorities;
litigious claims by other companies or public authorities against the company with an individual impact exceeding 5 % of the Company's turnover in the last annual financial statements approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders.
Permanent inability to exercise mandate/ legal impediment- any circumstance which makes the Director unavailable for 30 consecutive calendar days, and thus the inability to fulfil his/her duties, either personally or by representative, such as legal restriction pending trials or arrest of the Director, his/her medical situation, incompatibility, cancelation of theCompany'sGMS Resolution appointing the director etc.
Remuneration - includes a fixed gross allowance established by Resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders, pursuant to the conditions of this Director Agreement.
Article 2 Scope of the Agreement
Under this Agreement, the Director undertakes to manage the company in exchange for a Remuneration in accordance with the provisions of the applicable statutory and legal framework.
For the purpose of this Agreement, the Director shall perform all necessary acts to manage the company in its own interest and to fulfil the company's object of activity and shall exercise the powers established for him/her by the applicable Legal Framework, the Articles of Incorporation and the Agreement.
Article 3 The Term of the Director Agreement
The Director Agreement is valid from ……………… to ……………., included, in accordance to GMS
Resolution No. ………./……….
Article 4 Director's Rights, Obligations and Statements
TheDirector's Rights are mainly the following, but without limitation:
the right to a monthly fixed allowance established by GMS Resolution No.
………../……….., in accordance with the provisions of the applicable Legal
Framework;
the right to the settlement of expenditures relating to the execution of the mandate, on the basis of supporting documents, but without limitation: accommodation, allowance per-diem, transportation, as well as the use of inventory objects/fixed assets necessary for the development of the development of the activity, including the expenses in the Income and Expenditures Budget;
he/she may benefit of an insurance policy of type "directors & officers liabilities" at the expenses of the Company;
he/she may have access to any information regarding the Company, respecting the confidentiality obligation and legal provisions regulating the access to classified information;
TheDirector's Obligations, undertaken together with the other members of the Board of Directors, are related to the responsibilities determined by the Board of Directors in the Articles of Incorporation, by the applicable Legal Framework and the following, but without limitation:
