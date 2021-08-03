SNGN Romgaz : Draft of OGMS Resolution no. 7, September 9, 2021

Article 8

Approves the term of mandate of interim board members appointed in compliance with art. 1-7, of 4 (four) months starting with September 13, 2021 and ending on January 13, 2022.

Article 9

Establishes the fixed gross monthly remuneration of non-executive interm board members, equal two times the average over the past 12 months of the gross average monthly salary, for the activity performed according to the main business scope registered by the company, at class level according to the activity classification in the national economy, communicated by the National Statistics Institute prior to the appointment

Article 10

Approves the template of the mandate contract to be concluded with interim board members, according to the annex.

Article 11

Authorises the Ministry of Energy representative in the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to sign for and on behalf of SNGN ROMGAZ SA the contracts of mandate.

Article 12

Authorises the Chairperson and the Secretary of the meeting to sign the resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

This document was drafted on September 9, 2021, in 4 (four) copies.

CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING

SECRETARY OF THE MEETING