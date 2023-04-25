SNGN Romgaz : Draft of OGMS Resolution no. 9 from May 30, 2023

Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România
RESOLUTION NO. 9/May 30, 2023
of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A.
Registered office: Medias, 4 Constantin Motas square, Sibiu County, Romania, registered with the Trade Register Office attached to Sibiu Law Court under no. J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826
The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A joined in the meeting, at its first convening, of May 30, 2023, 1:00 pm (Romania time) at the S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. working point located in Bucharest, Sector 1, 59 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 5th floor, issues the following:
R E S O L U T I O N
Article 1
Ratifies/approves the Gas Sale Contract no. PET 5/2023 with Societatea Electrocentrale Bucureşti SA, pursuant to the provisions of art. 52, par. (1) of GEO no. 109/2011.
Article 2
Takes note of the Report on certain transactions concluded by SNGN Romgaz SA with other public enterprises.
Article 3
Authorises the Chairman and the Secretary of the meeting to sign the resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
This document was drafted on May 30, 2023, in 4 (four) copies.
CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING
SECRETARY OF THE MEETING
