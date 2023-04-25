Advanced search
    SNG   ROSNGNACNOR3

SNGN ROMGAZ SA

(SNG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-23
39.45 RON   +0.51%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SNGN Romgaz : Draft of OGMS Resolution no. 9 from May 30, 2023

04/25/2023 | 07:11am EDT
Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

RESOLUTION NO. 9/May 30, 2023

of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A.

Registered office: Medias, 4 Constantin Motas square, Sibiu County, Romania, registered with the Trade Register Office attached to Sibiu Law Court under no. J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A joined in the meeting, at its first convening, of May 30, 2023, 1:00 pm (Romania time) at the S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. working point located in Bucharest, Sector 1, 59 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 5th floor, issues the following:

R E S O L U T I O N

Article 1

Ratifies/approves the Gas Sale Contract no. PET 5/2023 with Societatea Electrocentrale Bucureşti SA, pursuant to the provisions of art. 52, par. (1) of GEO no. 109/2011.

Article 2

Takes note of the Report on certain transactions concluded by SNGN Romgaz SA with other public enterprises.

Article 3

Authorises the Chairman and the Secretary of the meeting to sign the resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

This document was drafted on May 30, 2023, in 4 (four) copies.

CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING

SECRETARY OF THE MEETING

Capital social: 385.422.400 lei

CIF: RO 14056826

Nr. Ord.reg.com/an : J32/392/2001

RO08 RNCB 0231 0195 2533 0001 - BCR Mediaş

RO12 BRDE 330S V024 6190 3300 - BRD Mediaş

S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. 551130, Piața C.I. Motaş, nr.4 Mediaş, jud. Sibiu - România Telefon: 004-0374 - 401020 Fax: 004-0269-846901E-mail: secretariat@romgaz.ro www.romgaz.ro

Disclaimer

SNGN Romgaz SA published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 11:10:45 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SNGN ROMGAZ SA
Financials
Sales 2022 13 794 M 3 082 M 3 082 M
Net income 2022 2 719 M 607 M 607 M
Net Debt 2022 634 M 142 M 142 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,23x
Yield 2022 10,9%
Capitalization 15 205 M 3 397 M 3 397 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 5 971
Free-Float 30,0%
