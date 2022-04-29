Log in
    SNG   ROSNGNACNOR3

SNGN ROMGAZ SA

(SNG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  04-27
45.25 RON   +1.46%
SNGN Romgaz : EGMS Resolution no. 4 from April 28, 2022

04/29/2022 | 06:02am EDT
Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

RESOLUTION NO. 4/April 28, 2022

of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A.

Registered office: Medias, 4 Constantin Motas square, Sibiu County, Romania, registered with the Trade Register Office attached to Sibiu Law Court under no.

J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A joined in the meeting, at its first convening, of April 28, 2022, 2:00 pm (Romania time) at the S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. working point located in Bucharest, Sector 1, 59 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 5th floor, issues the following:

R E S O L U T I O NArticle 1

The decisions adopted under the paragraphs 1 and 2 of Article 2 and Article 3 of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. No. 11/10.12.2021 shall be revoked.

The resolution was approved with 326,091,850 votes representing 84.6064% from the sharecapital and 99.3360% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 2

The EGMS approves the conclusion of the Sale and Purchase Agreement regarding all Shares issued by (representing 100% of the share capital of) ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited to be concluded by S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A., as Buyer, with ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Holdings Limited, ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania (Domino) Limited, ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania (Pelican South) Limited, ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania (Califar) Limited and ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania (Nard) Limited, as Sellers, ("the Agreement"), in the form made available to the shareholders at the headquarters of S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A., as of the date of the convening notice of this Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

The Agreement will be concluded by S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. upon receiving the Sellers' Guarantee provided by Exxon Equity Holding Company in favor of S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. to guarantee the reimbursement of the deposit and payment of relevant claims under the Agreement.

The resolution was approved with 323,377,223 votes representing 83.9020% from the sharecapital and 98.5090% from the total votes validly casted.

Capital social: 385.422.400 lei CIF: RO 14056826

Nr. Ord.reg.com/an : J32/392/2001

RO08 RNCB 0231 0195 2533 0001 - BCR Mediaş RO12 BRDE 330S V024 6190 3300 - BRD Mediaş

S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A.

551130, Piața C.I. Motaş, nr.4 Mediaş, jud. Sibiu - România Telefon: 004-0374 - 401020 Fax: 004-0269-846901 E-mail:secretariat@romgaz.rowww.romgaz.ro

Article 3

The Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer of S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A are authorized to sign the Agreement and the documents provided in the Agreement, required to close the purchase transaction by S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. of all shares issued by (representing 100% of the share capital of) ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited, as well as to complete all formalities necessary and useful in closing the transaction.

The resolution was approved with 323,377,223 votes representing 83.9020% from the sharecapital and 98.5090% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 4

The Chairperson of the meeting and the Secretary of the meeting are authorized to sign the Resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

The resolution was approved with 328,271,598 votes representing 85.1719% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted.

This document was drafted on April 28, 2022, in 4 (four) copies.

CHAIRMAN OF

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

DAN DRAGOS DRAGAN

SECRETARY OF THE MEETING

NICU-ROMEO SUSANU

2

Disclaimer

SNGN Romgaz SA published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 10:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
