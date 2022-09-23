SNGN Romgaz : EGMS Resolution no. 9 from September 22, 2022

Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România
RESOLUTION NO. 9/September 22, 2022
of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A.
Registered office: Medias, 4 Constantin Motas square, Sibiu County, Romania, registered with the Trade Register Office attached to Sibiu Law Court under no.
J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826
The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A joined in the meeting, at its first convening, of September 22, 2022, 2:00 pm (Romania time) at the S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. working point located in Bucharest, Sector 1, 59 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 5th floor, issues the following:
R E S O L U T I O N
Article 1
Approves:
-
change the company's name from ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania
Limited in ROMGAZ BLACK SEA LIMITED;
-
amendment of Article 1 in the Articles of Incorporation of ExxonMobile Exploration and
Production Romania Limited as follows: "The name of the company is ROMGAZ BLACK SEA LIMITED".
The resolution was approved with 326,807,865 votes representing 84.7921% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted.
Article 2
Authorizes the Chairman and the Secretary of the meeting to sign the resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
The resolution was approved with 326,807,865 votes representing 84.7921% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted.
|
Capital social: 385.422.400 lei
|
S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A.
|
551130, Piața C.I. Motaş, nr.4
|
CIF: RO 14056826
|
Mediaş, jud. Sibiu - România
|
Nr. Ord.reg.com/an : J32/392/2001
|
Telefon: 004-0374 - 401020
|
Fax: 004-0269-846901
|
RO08 RNCB 0231 0195 2533 0001 - BCR Mediaş
|
E-mail: secretariat@romgaz.ro
|
|
RO12 BRDE 330S V024 6190 3300 - BRD Mediaş
|
www.romgaz.ro