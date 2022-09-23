SNGN Romgaz : EGMS Resolution no. 9 from September 22, 2022

Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

RESOLUTION NO. 9/September 22, 2022

of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A.

Registered office: Medias, 4 Constantin Motas square, Sibiu County, Romania, registered with the Trade Register Office attached to Sibiu Law Court under no.

J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A joined in the meeting, at its first convening, of September 22, 2022, 2:00 pm (Romania time) at the S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. working point located in Bucharest, Sector 1, 59 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 5th floor, issues the following:

R E S O L U T I O N

Article 1

Approves:

change the company's name from ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania

Limited in ROMGAZ BLACK SEA LIMITED; amendment of Article 1 in the Articles of Incorporation of ExxonMobile Exploration and

Production Romania Limited as follows: "The name of the company is ROMGAZ BLACK SEA LIMITED".

The resolution was approved with 326,807,865 votes representing 84.7921% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 2

Authorizes the Chairman and the Secretary of the meeting to sign the resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

The resolution was approved with 326,807,865 votes representing 84.7921% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted.