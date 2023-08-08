Annex ADDENDUM No. ... to Contract of Mandate No dated I. Preamble Taking the following into consideration: Goverment Decision No. 575/June14, 2001 on establishing Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A. Mediaş;

Provisions of Government Emergency Ordinance No. 109/2011 on corporate governance of public enterprises ("GEO No. 109/2011") approved as amended and supplemented by Law No. 111/2016 in force on the conclusion date of the contracts of mandate;

Provisions of Law No. 31/1990 on companies, republished, as amended and supplemented ("Law No. 31/1990");

Provisions of Law No. 297/2004 on capital market as amended and supplemented ("Law No. 297/2004");

Government Decision No. 722/2016 for the approval of the Methodological Norms for the implementation of certain provisions of Government Emergency Ordinance No. 109/2011 on corporate governance of public enterprises ("GD No. 722/2016");

Uptated Articles of Incorporation of Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A. Mediaş;

Provisions of Art. 1913 - 1919, Art. 1924, as well as of Art. 2009 and the following of the Civil Code;

Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Resolution No. 5 dated March 14, 2023 on the approval of the contract between the company and Board members; • Resolution No of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders dated .................. on the approval of financial and non-financial performance indicators resulting from the Governance Plan as well as of the variable component of remuneration for Board members and the method to grant such the parties agree to conclude this Addendum to the Contract of Mandate No dated , hereinafter referred to as the "Addendum". II. Contracting Parties Art.1.Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A., company managed under an one-tier system, having its registered office in Medias, 4 Constantin I. Motas Square, Sibiu county, registered with the Trade Register Office of Sibiu Court under number J32/392/2001, IBAN RO08RNCB0231019525330001 opened with BCR Medias, represented by ……………………………………………… acting as Principal ("Company") and ............................, born on , in , domiciled in district/county ………………………, identified with ID series , no. ............................., personal identification number , acting as Member of the Board of Directors or Agent ("Board Member/Agent"). III. Scope of the Addendum 3.1.Financial and Non-financial Performance Indicators Art.2. The financial and non-financial performance indicators, approved by OGMS Resolution no. ....... of ........... are provided in Annex 1 to this Addendum and shall represent the base for establishing and granting the variable component of remuneration for Board members during the performance of their contract of mandate. Art.3. The performance indicators, the targets and their level of accomplishment may be amended in compliance with the legal conditions and the procedures provided for their approval. Page 1/ 10

3.2. Variable Component of Remuneration Art.4. Board members are granted a variable component (CV) of remuneration amounting to 12 gross fixed monthly allowances. Art.5. Calculation method for the variable component of remuneration: = where: CVn - variable component of remuneration due to the Board member in year "n", RON; CV - variable component of remuneration pursuant to the addendum to the contract of mandate, RON; GTIn - total degree of achievement of performance indicators in year 'n'. 23 = ∑( ) =1 where: - degree of achievement of performance indicator 'i' in year 'n'; - the weighting coefficient for performance indicator 'i'. Art.6. Depending on the value of the total degree of achievement of the performance indicators (GTIn), the following apply: GTI ≥ 100%, the variable component of remuneration is fully granted;

GTI < 100%, the variable component of remuneration is granted proportionally; GTI < 50%, Board member may be revoked. Art.7. As of the approval of this Addendum by the General Meeting of Shareholders and until the termination of the contract of mandate, for each mandate year, the variable component of remuneration shall be granted pro- rata to the period worked during the year based on the contract of mandate. Art.8. The Board member shall not benefit from the payment of fixed allowance and variable component during the period in which the Board member also fulfils the role of Company manager. The remuneration of managers is established by the Board of Directors and is the sole form of remuneration for managers also fulfilling the role of Board member. Art.9. Payment of the variable component is made annually, within maximum 15 days from the date of the General Meeting of Shareholders approval of the annual audited financial statements and of submission of the Remuneration and Nominating Committee Annual Report. IV.Final Provisions Art.10. The other provisions of the Contract of Mandate remain unchanged. This Addendum was concluded today , in 3 (three) original copies, out if which 2 (two) copies for the Principal and 1 (one) copy for the Board Member. SNGN "ROMGAZ" SA Board Member Through: ............................................... authorized by OGMS Resolution no. ..... of ................... ...................................................... Page 2/ 10

Annex 1 I. FINANCIAL AND NON-FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE INDICATORS Crt. Performance indicators (ICP) Objective 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 No. FINANCIAL INDICATORS 1. Revenue Achieving the target committed in the Income and IEB IEB IEB IEB IEB Expenditure Budget (IEB) 2. EBITDA Margin Minimum 40% min.40% min.40% min.40% min.40% min.40% 3. Operating expenses for RON 1000 Operating Maintaining the level committed in the IEB IEB IEB IEB IEB IEB income 4. Labour productivity (in value units) Achieving the target committed in IEB IEB IEB IEB IEB IEB 5. CapEx Achieving a minimum level as compared to the Program 60% 70% 70% 70% 70% included in the IEB 6. The ratio between liabilities and EBITDA Less than 4.5 < 4,5 < 4,5 < 4,5 < 4,5 < 4,5 7. Operating income margin Achieving the target committed in IEB IEB IEB IEB IEB IEB 8. Dividend payment rate Minimum provided under the regulations applicable to acc. to acc. to acc. to acc. to acc. to Romgaz reg. reg. reg. reg. reg. NON-FINANCIAL INDICATORS 9. Natural gas production decline Maintaining a maximum annual decline 2,5% 2,0% 2,5% 2,5% 2,5% 10. Emissions in the applicable area 1t Reducing/maintaining the specific CO2 emissions (tCO2/MWh max.0,570 max.0,565 max.0,360 max.0,360 max.0,360 electricity production) 11. Fulfilling the natural gas supply obligation 100% of the contracted natural gas quantity 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 12. Market share More than 40% > 40% > 40% > 40% > 40% > 40% 13. Average number of training hours per employee Minimum 8 min.8 min.8 min.8 min.8 min.8 14. Number of safety trainings 100% of the employees 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 15. Total frequency of recorded accidents Maximum 0.8% max.0,8% max.0,8% max.0,8% max.0,8% max.0,8% 16. Score of client satisfaction Minimum 75% min.75% min.75% min.75% min.75% min.75% 17. Rate of independent members in the Board of More than 55% > 55% > 55% > 55% > 55% > 55% Directors 18. Number of Board of Directors meetings Minimum 12/year min.12 min.12 min.12 min.12 min.12 19. Rate of participation in the Board of Directors Minimum 90% min.90% min.90% min.90% min.90% min.90% meetings 20. Number of meetings of the Audit Committee Minimum 4/year min.4 min.4 min.4 min.4 min.4 21. Rate of women in executive positions Minimum 30% min.30% min.30% min.30% min.30% min.30% 22. Reporting in due time the company performance Fully observe the reporting schedule 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% indicators, according to the financial calendar 23. Implementing the Anticorruption National System Implementing in due time the measures provided under acc. to acc. to acc. to acc. to acc. to Romgaz Integrity Plan Plan Plan Plan Plan Plan Page 3/ 10

EBITDA n FINANCIAL INDICATORS 1. Revenue (ICA) Objective: Achieving the target under the income and expenditure budget. Calculation method: = , where: - the revenue achieved in year "n" [thousand RON]; - the revenue included in the income and expenditure budget in year "n", determined in accordance with IFRS rules [thousand RON]. In case of issue of a normative act regulating the prices that limits the demand/offer free price formation, the budgeted revenue is recalculated based on the regulated prices, depending on the proportion of gas quantity or electricity that is sold at regulated prices from the total sold quantity in year "n". Source of information: - Individual annual financial statements from the Annual Report; - Income and expenditure budget in year "n", adjusted in accordance with IFRS reporting rules. 2. EBITDA margin (IEBITDA) Objective: minimum 40%. Calculation method:= 40% where: =100, - adjusted EBITDA achieved in year "n" [thousand RON]; Adjusted EBITDA = Net profit + Tax expenses (income tax, royalty, windfall tax for gas or electricity, solidarity contribution, energy transition fund and any other future taxes generated by the specific scope of work of the company or by over-taxation) + Interest expense and assimilated interest expense - Interest income - Dividend income + Net expenses with amortization, depreciation and impairment of non-current assets and current assets (net expense = expenses - incomes). Source of information from adjusted EBITDA calculation formula: audited individual financial statements from the Annual Report. 3. Operating expenses for RON 1000 Operating income (ICE/VE) Objective: maintaining the level committed in the annual income and expenditure budget. 1.000 Calculation method:(/)=, 1.000 where: - operating expenses made in year "n" [thousand RON]; = Operating expenses - Tax expenses (royalty, windfall tax for gas or electricity, solidarity contribution, energy transition fund and any other future taxes generated by the specific scope of work of the company or by over-taxation) - Net expenses with amortization, depreciation and impairment of non-current assets and current assets; - revenue from operation in year "n" [thousand RON]; - operating expenses budgeted in year "n" [thousand RON]; - operating income budgeted in year "n" [thousand RON]. Operating expenses and operating income include the values related to own work capitalized. Source of information: Annual Report and the Income and Expenditure Budget. 4. Labour productivity in value units (IW) Objective: achieving the committed target in the annual revenue and expenditures budget. Page 4/ 10