I. Preamble

Taking the following into consideration:

  • Goverment Decision No. 575/June14, 2001 on establishing Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A. Mediaş;
  • Provisions of Government Emergency Ordinance No. 109/2011 on corporate governance of public enterprises ("GEO No. 109/2011") approved as amended and supplemented by Law No. 111/2016 in force on the conclusion date of the contracts of mandate;
  • Provisions of Law No. 31/1990 on companies, republished, as amended and supplemented ("Law No. 31/1990");
  • Provisions of Law No. 297/2004 on capital market as amended and supplemented ("Law No. 297/2004");
  • Government Decision No. 722/2016 for the approval of the Methodological Norms for the implementation of certain provisions of Government Emergency Ordinance No. 109/2011 on corporate governance of public enterprises ("GD No. 722/2016");
  • Uptated Articles of Incorporation of Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A. Mediaş;
  • Provisions of Art. 1913 - 1919, Art. 1924, as well as of Art. 2009 and the following of the Civil Code;
  • Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Resolution No. 5 dated March 14, 2023 on the approval of the contract between the company and Board members;

II. Contracting Parties

Art.1.Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A., company managed under an one-tier system, having its registered office in Medias, 4 Constantin I. Motas Square, Sibiu county, registered with the Trade Register Office of Sibiu Court under number J32/392/2001, IBAN RO08RNCB0231019525330001 opened with

BCR Medias, represented by ……………………………………………… acting as Principal ("Company")

and

III. Scope of the Addendum

3.1.Financial and Non-financial Performance Indicators

Art.2. The financial and non-financial performance indicators, approved by OGMS Resolution no. ....... of ...........

are provided in Annex 1 to this Addendum and shall represent the base for establishing and granting the variable component of remuneration for Board members during the performance of their contract of mandate.

Art.3. The performance indicators, the targets and their level of accomplishment may be amended in compliance with the legal conditions and the procedures provided for their approval.

3.2. Variable Component of Remuneration

Art.4. Board members are granted a variable component (CV) of remuneration amounting to 12 gross fixed monthly allowances.

Art.5. Calculation method for the variable component of remuneration:

=

where:

CVn - variable component of remuneration due to the Board member in year "n", RON;

CV - variable component of remuneration pursuant to the addendum to the contract of mandate, RON;

GTIn - total degree of achievement of performance indicators in year 'n'.

23

= ∑( )

=1

where:

- degree of achievement of performance indicator 'i' in year 'n';

- the weighting coefficient for performance indicator 'i'.

Art.6. Depending on the value of the total degree of achievement of the performance indicators (GTIn), the following apply:

  • GTI 100%, the variable component of remuneration is fully granted;
  • 50% GTI < 100%, the variable component of remuneration is granted proportionally;
  • GTI < 50%, Board member may be revoked.

Art.7. As of the approval of this Addendum by the General Meeting of Shareholders and until the termination of the contract of mandate, for each mandate year, the variable component of remuneration shall be granted pro- rata to the period worked during the year based on the contract of mandate.

Art.8. The Board member shall not benefit from the payment of fixed allowance and variable component during the period in which the Board member also fulfils the role of Company manager. The remuneration of managers is established by the Board of Directors and is the sole form of remuneration for managers also fulfilling the role of Board member.

Art.9. Payment of the variable component is made annually, within maximum 15 days from the date of the General Meeting of Shareholders approval of the annual audited financial statements and of submission of the Remuneration and Nominating Committee Annual Report.

IV.Final Provisions

Art.10. The other provisions of the Contract of Mandate remain unchanged.

Annex 1

I. FINANCIAL AND NON-FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

Crt.

Performance indicators (ICP)

Objective

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

No.

FINANCIAL INDICATORS

1.

Revenue

Achieving the target committed in the Income and

IEB

IEB

IEB

IEB

IEB

Expenditure Budget (IEB)

2.

EBITDA Margin

Minimum 40%

min.40%

min.40%

min.40%

min.40%

min.40%

3.

Operating expenses for RON 1000 Operating

Maintaining the level committed in the IEB

IEB

IEB

IEB

IEB

IEB

income

4.

Labour productivity (in value units)

Achieving the target committed in IEB

IEB

IEB

IEB

IEB

IEB

5.

CapEx

Achieving a minimum level as compared to the Program

60%

70%

70%

70%

70%

included in the IEB

6.

The ratio between liabilities and EBITDA

Less than 4.5

< 4,5

< 4,5

< 4,5

< 4,5

< 4,5

7.

Operating income margin

Achieving the target committed in IEB

IEB

IEB

IEB

IEB

IEB

8.

Dividend payment rate

Minimum provided under the regulations applicable to

acc. to

acc. to

acc. to

acc. to

acc. to

Romgaz

reg.

reg.

reg.

reg.

reg.

NON-FINANCIAL INDICATORS

9.

Natural gas production decline

Maintaining a maximum annual decline

2,5%

2,0%

2,5%

2,5%

2,5%

10.

Emissions in the applicable area 1t

Reducing/maintaining the specific CO2 emissions (tCO2/MWh

max.0,570

max.0,565

max.0,360

max.0,360

max.0,360

electricity production)

11.

Fulfilling the natural gas supply obligation

100% of the contracted natural gas quantity

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

12.

Market share

More than 40%

> 40%

> 40%

> 40%

> 40%

> 40%

13.

Average number of training hours per employee

Minimum 8

min.8

min.8

min.8

min.8

min.8

14.

Number of safety trainings

100% of the employees

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

15.

Total frequency of recorded accidents

Maximum 0.8%

max.0,8%

max.0,8%

max.0,8%

max.0,8%

max.0,8%

16.

Score of client satisfaction

Minimum 75%

min.75%

min.75%

min.75%

min.75%

min.75%

17.

Rate of independent members in the Board of

More than 55%

> 55%

> 55%

> 55%

> 55%

> 55%

Directors

18.

Number of Board of Directors meetings

Minimum 12/year

min.12

min.12

min.12

min.12

min.12

19.

Rate of participation in the Board of Directors

Minimum 90%

min.90%

min.90%

min.90%

min.90%

min.90%

meetings

20.

Number of meetings of the Audit Committee

Minimum 4/year

min.4

min.4

min.4

min.4

min.4

21.

Rate of women in executive positions

Minimum 30%

min.30%

min.30%

min.30%

min.30%

min.30%

22.

Reporting in due time the company performance

Fully observe the reporting schedule

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

indicators, according to the financial calendar

23.

Implementing the Anticorruption National System

Implementing in due time the measures provided under

acc. to

acc. to

acc. to

acc. to

acc. to

Romgaz Integrity Plan

Plan

Plan

Plan

Plan

Plan

EBITDAn

FINANCIAL INDICATORS

1. Revenue (ICA)

Objective: Achieving the target under the income and expenditure budget.

Calculation method:

=

,

where:

- the revenue achieved in year "n" [thousand RON];

- the revenue included in the income and expenditure budget in year "n", determined in

accordance with IFRS rules [thousand RON].

In case of issue of a normative act regulating the prices that limits the demand/offer free price formation, the budgeted revenue is recalculated based on the regulated prices, depending on the proportion of gas quantity or electricity that is sold at regulated prices from the total sold quantity in year "n".

Source of information:

- Individual annual financial statements from the Annual Report;

- Income and expenditure budget in year "n", adjusted in accordance with IFRS reporting rules.

2. EBITDA margin (IEBITDA) Objective: minimum 40%.

Calculation method:=

40%

where:

=100,

- adjusted EBITDA achieved in year "n" [thousand RON];

Adjusted EBITDA = Net profit + Tax expenses (income tax, royalty, windfall tax for gas or electricity, solidarity contribution, energy transition fund and any other future taxes generated by the specific scope of work of the company or by over-taxation) + Interest expense and assimilated interest expense - Interest income - Dividend income + Net expenses with amortization, depreciation and impairment of non-current assets and current assets (net expense = expenses - incomes).

Source of information from adjusted EBITDA calculation formula: audited individual financial statements from the Annual Report.

3. Operating expenses for RON 1000 Operating income (ICE/VE)

Objective: maintaining the level committed in the annual income and expenditure budget.

1.000

Calculation method:(/)=,

1.000

where:

- operating expenses made in year "n" [thousand RON];

= Operating expenses - Tax expenses (royalty, windfall tax for gas or electricity, solidarity contribution, energy transition fund and any other future taxes generated by the specific scope of work of the company or by over-taxation) - Net expenses with amortization, depreciation and impairment of non-current assets and current assets;

- revenue from operation in year "n" [thousand RON]; - operating expenses budgeted in year "n" [thousand RON]; - operating income budgeted in year "n" [thousand RON].

Operating expenses and operating income include the values related to own work capitalized. Source of information: Annual Report and the Income and Expenditure Budget.

4. Labour productivity in value units (IW)

Objective: achieving the committed target in the annual revenue and expenditures budget.

Calculation method:=

,

where:

=

- average number of employees [employees];

- labour productivity achieved in year "n" [thousand RON/employee];

- labour productivity budgeted in year "n" [thousand RON/employee];

VE

- operating income; it includes the values related to own work capitalized.

In case of issue of a normative act regulating the prices that limits the demand/offer free price formation, the budgeted operating revenue is recalculated based on the regulated prices, depending on the proportion of gas quantity or electricity that is sold at regulated prices from the total sold quantity in year "n".

Source of information: Annual Report and the Income and Expenditure Budget.

5. CAPEX (ICapEx)

Objective: minimum 60% in year 2023 and minimum 70% starting with year 2024 of the investment program committed in the income and expenditure budget.

Calculation method:

=

where:

=

,

- investment program achieved in year "n" [thousand RON];

- investment program committed in the income and expenditure budget in year "n"

[thousand RON];

a - target objective committed for each year [%].

Investment program includes the amounts allocated to Romgaz Black Sea Ltd subsidiary. Source of information: Annual Report and Income and Expenditure Budget.

6. Ratio between liabilities and EBITDA (ID/EBITDA) Objective: less than 4.5.

Calculation method:/

= 1 −

/−4,5

4,5

where:

=

,

/

- net financial liability in year "n" [thousand RON]. Net financial liability is the balance of long and short term bank loans of any kind, bond issues recorded in the financial statement on 31 December of each year minus the balance of cash, cash equivalent and other financial assets recorded in the financial statement every year on 31 December;

= Net income + Income tax expenses, set in accordance with IFRS + Interest expense and assimilated interest expense - Interest income - Dividend income + Net expenses with amortization, depreciation and impairment of non-current assets and current assets (net expense = expenses - incomes). [thousand RON].

Source of information: audited individual financial statements from the Annual Report.

7. Operating income margin (ImPexpl)

Objective: achieving the target committed in the annual income and expenditure budget.

Calculation method:

=

,

where:

- operating income margin achieved in year "n" [%];

