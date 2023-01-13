SNGN Romgaz : OGMS Resolution no. 1 from January 12, 2023
01/13/2023 | 04:30am EST
Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România
RESOLUTION NO. 1/January 12, 2023
of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A.
Registered office: Medias, 4 Constantin Motas square, Sibiu County, Romania, registered with the Trade Register Office attached to Sibiu Law Court under no. J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826
The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A joined in the meeting, at its first convening, of January 12, 2023, 1:00 pm (Romania time) at the S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. working point located in Bucharest, Sector 1, 59 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 5th floor, issues the following:
R E S O L U T I O N
Article 1
Approves extension of the term of office of interim board members appointed by OGMS Resolution No. 7 of September 13, 2022, by two months from the expiration date, namely as of January 15, 2023 until March 15, 2023.
The resolution was approved with 279,726,718 votes representing 72.5767% from the sharecapital and 88.8197% from the total votes validly casted.
Article 2
Approves the addendum to the contract of mandate, extending the term of office of interim board members, appointed by OGMS Resolution No. 7 of September 13, 2022, according to the attachment.
The resolution was approved with 285,411,997 votes representing 74.0517% from the sharecapital and 89.0180% from the total votes validly casted.
Article 3
Authorizes the representative of the majority shareholder, the Ministry of Energy, to sign the addenda related to extending the contract term of interim board members appointed by OGMS Resolution No. 7 of September 13, 2022.
The resolution was approved with 285,411,997 votes representing 74.0517% from the sharecapital and 89.0180% from the total votes validly casted.
Article 4
Authorizes the Chairman and the Secretary of the meeting to sign the resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
The resolution was approved with 335,733,386 votes representing 87.1079% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted.
This document was drafted on January 12, 2023, in 4 (four) copies.
CHAIRMAN OF
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
DAN DRAGOS DRAGAN
SECRETARY OF THE MEETING
CRAITA BUCHERU
2
ANNEX
ADDENDUM NO _________ TO THE CONTRACT OF MANDATE NO _____________
Made between:
Societatea Națională de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ SA, a company managed in an one-tier system, having its headquarters at Medias, 4 Constantin Motas Square, Sibiu County, registered with the Trade Register Office of Sibiu Court under number J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826, IBAN Code RO08 RNCB 0231 0195 2533 0001 opened at BCR Medias, represented by Mr. ___________________, as principle ("The Company"),
and
Mr/Mrs __________________, born on ________ in _____________________, County
__________, resident in __________________, street _______, no____ , building______,
apartment ______, County _______________, identified by ID series ____ no. _____, issued
by________________, on______, personal identification number______________, as member of
the Board of the Directors ("Board Member").
Whereas:
The provisions of Article 64^1, paragraph 5 of Government Emergency Ordinance no. 109/2011 on corporate governance of public enterprises;
The provisions of Article ________ of SNGN ROMGAZ SA Ordinary General Meeting of
Shareholders Resolution no. ________, approving the extension of the interim directors' mandate for Mr./Mrs. _________________ ;
Contract of Mandate no. _____________concluded between the Company and the Board Member;
The Company and the Board Member mutually agree to the following:
Sole Article
The term of the Contract of Mandate no.___________ is extended by 2 (two) months starting with
______________ until __________.
This Addendum is concluded on ______________ in 2 (two) original copies, each Party declaring
