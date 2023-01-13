Advanced search
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-11
40.50 RON   -0.49%
04:30aSngn Romgaz : OGMS Resolution no. 1 from January 12, 2023
PU
04:30aSngn Romgaz : Voting results within the OGMS January 12, 2023
PU
01/12Sngn Romgaz : Current Report - OGMS Resolution on January 12, 2023
PU
SNGN Romgaz : OGMS Resolution no. 1 from January 12, 2023

01/13/2023 | 04:30am EST
Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

RESOLUTION NO. 1/January 12, 2023

of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A.

Registered office: Medias, 4 Constantin Motas square, Sibiu County, Romania, registered with the Trade Register Office attached to Sibiu Law Court under no. J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A joined in the meeting, at its first convening, of January 12, 2023, 1:00 pm (Romania time) at the S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. working point located in Bucharest, Sector 1, 59 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 5th floor, issues the following:

R E S O L U T I O N

Article 1

Approves extension of the term of office of interim board members appointed by OGMS Resolution No. 7 of September 13, 2022, by two months from the expiration date, namely as of January 15, 2023 until March 15, 2023.

The resolution was approved with 279,726,718 votes representing 72.5767% from the sharecapital and 88.8197% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 2

Approves the addendum to the contract of mandate, extending the term of office of interim board members, appointed by OGMS Resolution No. 7 of September 13, 2022, according to the attachment.

The resolution was approved with 285,411,997 votes representing 74.0517% from the sharecapital and 89.0180% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 3

Authorizes the representative of the majority shareholder, the Ministry of Energy, to sign the addenda related to extending the contract term of interim board members appointed by OGMS Resolution No. 7 of September 13, 2022.

The resolution was approved with 285,411,997 votes representing 74.0517% from the sharecapital and 89.0180% from the total votes validly casted.

Capital social: 385.422.400 lei

S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A.

551130, Piața C.I. Motaş, nr.4

CIF: RO 14056826

Mediaş, jud. Sibiu - România

Nr. Ord.reg.com/an : J32/392/2001

Telefon: 004-0374 - 401020

Fax: 004-0269-846901

RO08 RNCB 0231 0195 2533 0001 - BCR Mediaş

E-mail: secretariat@romgaz.ro

RO12 BRDE 330S V024 6190 3300 - BRD Mediaş

www.romgaz.ro

Article 4

Authorizes the Chairman and the Secretary of the meeting to sign the resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

The resolution was approved with 335,733,386 votes representing 87.1079% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted.

This document was drafted on January 12, 2023, in 4 (four) copies.

CHAIRMAN OF

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

DAN DRAGOS DRAGAN

SECRETARY OF THE MEETING

CRAITA BUCHERU

2

ANNEX

ADDENDUM NO _________ TO THE CONTRACT OF MANDATE NO _____________

Made between:

Societatea Națională de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ SA, a company managed in an one-tier system, having its headquarters at Medias, 4 Constantin Motas Square, Sibiu County, registered with the Trade Register Office of Sibiu Court under number J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826, IBAN Code RO08 RNCB 0231 0195 2533 0001 opened at BCR Medias, represented by Mr. ___________________, as principle ("The Company"),

and

Mr/Mrs __________________, born on ________ in _____________________, County

__________, resident in __________________, street _______, no____ , building______,

apartment ______, County _______________, identified by ID series ____ no. _____, issued

by________________, on______, personal identification number______________, as member of

the Board of the Directors ("Board Member").

Whereas:

  • The provisions of Article 64^1, paragraph 5 of Government Emergency Ordinance no. 109/2011 on corporate governance of public enterprises;
  • The provisions of Article ________ of SNGN ROMGAZ SA Ordinary General Meeting of
    Shareholders Resolution no. ________, approving the extension of the interim directors' mandate for Mr./Mrs. _________________ ;
  • Contract of Mandate no. _____________concluded between the Company and the Board Member;

The Company and the Board Member mutually agree to the following:

Sole Article

The term of the Contract of Mandate no.___________ is extended by 2 (two) months starting with

______________ until __________.

This Addendum is concluded on ______________ in 2 (two) original copies, each Party declaring

that it has received one copy upon signing.

The Company, by

Board Member

_____________________

_________________

3

Disclaimer

SNGN Romgaz SA published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 09:29:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
